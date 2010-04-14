Tour de Romandie past winners
1947-2009
2009 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas
2008 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Astana
2007 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Rabobank
2006 Cadel Evans (Aus) Davitamon-Lotto
2005 Santiago Botero (Col) Phonak Hearing Systems
2004 Tyler Hamilton (USA) Phonak Hearing Systems
2003 Tyler Hamilton (USA) Team CSC
2002 Dario Frigo (Ita) Tacconi Sport-Emmegi
2001 Dario Frigo (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
2000 Paolo Savoldelli (Ita) Saeco-Valli & Valli
1999 Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE-Deutsche Bank
1998 Laurent Dufaux (Swi) Festina
1997 Pavel Tonkov (Rus)
1996 Abraham Olano (Spa)
1995 Tony Rominger (Swi)
1994 Pascal Richard (Swi)
1993 Pascal Richard (Swi)
1992 Andrew Hampsten (USA)
1991 Tony Rominger (Swi)
1990 Charly Mottet (Fra)
1989 Phil Anderson (Aus)
1988 Gerard Veldscholten (Ned)
1987 Stephen Roche (Ire)
1986 Claude Criquielion (Bel)
1985 Jörg Müller (Swi)
1984 Stephen Roche (Ire)
1983 Stephen Roche (Ire)
1982 Jostein Wilmann (Nor)
1981 Tommy Priem (Swe)
1980 Bernard Hinault (Fra)
1979 Giuseppe Saronni (Ita)
1978 Johan Van de Velde (Ned)
1977 Giambattista Baronchelli (Ita)
1976 Johan De Muynck (Bel)
1975 Francisco Galdos (Spa)
1974 Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
1973 Wilfried David (Bel)
1972 Bernard Thevenet (Fra)
1971 Gianni Motta (Ita)
1970 Gösta Pettersson (Swe)
1969 Felice Gimondi (Ita)
1968 Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1967 Vittorio Adorni (Ita)
1966 Gianni Motta (Ita)
1965 Vittorio Adorni (Ita)
1964 Rolf Maurer (Swi)
1963 Willy Bocklant (Bel)
1962 Guido De Rosso (Ita)
1961 Louis Rostollan (Fra)
1960 Louis Rostollan (Fra)
1959 Kurt Gimmi (Swi)
1958 Gilbert Bauvin (Fra)
1957 Jean Forestier (Fra)
1956 Pasquale Fornara (Ita)
1955 René Strehler (Swi)
1954 Jean Forestier (Fra)
1953 Hugo Koblet (Swi)
1952 Wout Wagtmans (Ned)
1951 Ferdi Kübler (Swi)
1950 Edouard Fachleitner (Fra)
1949 Gino Bartali (Ita)
1948 Ferdi Kübler (Swi)
1947 Desire Keteleer (Bel)
