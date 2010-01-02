Trending

Medek wins in Pétange

Panis and Skala complete podium

Results
1Tomas Medek (Cze)0:40:50
2Maxim Panis (Bel)0:00:52
3Jakub Skala (Cze)0:01:36
4Massimo Morabito (Ita)0:03:05
5Petr Hampl (Cze)0:05:09
6Jimmy Reinert (Lux)0:06:50
7Pol Flesch (Lux)

