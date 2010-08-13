Duarte tops Sevilla in mountain battle
Sergio Luis Henao still in yellow
Youth conquered experience once again, as for the second time in this year’s Vuelta a Colombia Fabio Duarte of Colombia es Pasión beat out Indeportes Antioquia’s Óscar Sevilla in a finish line sprint. However unlike stage five’s photo finish, Duarte outsprinted Sevilla by two seconds to take Stage 12 in Manizales.
Duarte and Sevilla were part of a four-man break, which included Loteria de Boyacá’s Jose Rujano and Duarte’s teammate Alex Cano, that took off on the day’s final climb, a category one that ended in Manizales’ Plaza de Toros.
After crossing the climb 45 seconds ahead of race leader Sergio Luis Henao, the four jostled through the tightly packed streets of Manizales before Duarte made his move. Sevilla jumped with him, but was unable to stay with the young Colombian.
“I saw Rujano come to my rear wheel on the final climb and I just tried to stay very calm and think about the finish,” Duarte said.
Race leader Sergio Luis Henao of Indeportes Antioquia finished 37 seconds back on Duarte, but maintained his hold on the tri-color leader’s jersey. His teammate and former race leader, Sevilla, made up time on the day and now sits in second place, two minutes and thirty seconds back on the lead with Rujano jumping to third, two minutes and 50 seconds behind Henao.
“I had some problems today, but tomorrow I hope to be better for the stage,” Henao said of the stomach problems he was having during the stage. “Rujano attacked so many times on the final climb, but I was lucky to have two strong teammates in Sevilla and [Jannier] Acevedo that can control the stage.”
The 117 km stage 12 between Pereira and Manizales promised to be action packed, as the Vuelta entered its last three days of racing and from the beginning teams started making moves.
A 17-rider break kicked the day’s action off early and had established a two minute and thirty second lead over the main field by the time it passed through the day’s first intermediate sprint, 32 km in.
Leading the break was Loteria de Boyacá’s Jose Alarcon and Nectar de Cundinamarca’s Giovanni Balsero, who went one and two over the day’s first category three climb, El Ático. Also making moves was GW Shimano’s Jaime Vegara, who hoped to gain back some points in the King of the Mountain’s competition.
Vegara led the break over the second climb, the category three Alto Industrial, but as the group hit the third climb of the day it began to look a bit strung out.
The peloton was closing down on the slopes of the challenging category three Alto Boquerón and it was only thanks to a late attack that two from the original break, Boyacá Orgullo de America’s Fernando Camargo and Colombia es Pasión’s Robinson Chalapud, were able to escape and claim the top mountain points.
Duarte also made a jump from the peloton on the climb, crossing the mountain two minutes after Camargo and Chalapud but only five seconds in front of the Indeportes Antioquia-helmed main field.
When the race hit the bottom of the final category one climb to Manizales the GC contenders had positioned themselves to pounce. An 11-rider group that included Henao, Rujano and Sevilla began making its way up the climb and passing the remnants of the day's break.
Duarte was farther up the climb with Camargo and EBSA’s Libardo Niño when Rujano made a move to shake the 11-man chase. Sevilla and Cano went with him and together caught up with Duarte’s bunch.
Rujano set a quick pace on the steep climb and by the time he led them over the summit only Cano, Sevilla and Duarte remained in the group.
With only 5 km to the finish, the riders all marked each other before Duarte made his winning move with Sevilla on his tail.
“Today Duarte and Cano were very tough to keep up with,” Sevilla said. “The most important thing for me was to finish ahead of or alongside of Rujano.”
The penultimate stage from Manizales to the summit finish on the Alto de Las Palmas will be the final test for Henao in his quest to keep the leader’s jersey. The 206 km stage takes the peloton over two categorized climbs, including the mythical category one Alto de Minas, before the finish in Las Palmas.
Henao will need to ride smart and be ready for constant attacks by Rujano if he wants to maintain his lead going into Sunday’s time trial. One thing the Indeportes Antioquia rider has over the Venezuelan Rujano is that Henao is from nearby Rio Negro and knows the Alto de las Palmas climb very well.
“Tomorrow is very hard and I hope the team has a good stage,” Henao said. “We need to remember that it is about winning the Vuelta, not the stage.”
By day’s end tomorrow the winner of the 2010 Vuelta a Colombia should more or less be decided.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|3:00:13
|2
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:00:02
|3
|Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:00:04
|4
|Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:00:11
|5
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:00:29
|6
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:00:30
|7
|Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:00:33
|8
|Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|9
|Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:00:37
|10
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|11
|Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|12
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:00:50
|13
|Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|14
|Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:01:32
|15
|Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|16
|Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:02:31
|17
|Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:02:39
|18
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:02:44
|19
|Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|0:02:45
|20
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:03:45
|21
|Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:03:46
|22
|Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|23
|Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|24
|Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|25
|Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE
|26
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|27
|Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:03:47
|28
|Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:03:48
|29
|Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:05:42
|30
|Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|0:06:47
|31
|Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|32
|Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|33
|Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|34
|John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:07:31
|35
|Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:09:04
|36
|Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE
|37
|Uberlino Mesa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:09:08
|38
|Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|0:11:03
|39
|Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|40
|Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:13:25
|41
|Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|42
|Wilson Lopez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|43
|Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|44
|Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|45
|Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|46
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|47
|Richard Velandia (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|48
|Leonardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|49
|Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|50
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|51
|Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|52
|Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|53
|Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|54
|Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|55
|Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|56
|Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|57
|Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|58
|Graciano Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|59
|Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|60
|Lorenzo Arguello (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|61
|Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|62
|Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|63
|Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|64
|Daniel Rincon (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|65
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|66
|Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros
|67
|Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|68
|Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|69
|Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|70
|Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|71
|Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|72
|Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|73
|Michae Rodriguez (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|74
|Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|75
|Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|76
|John Freddy Parra (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|77
|Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|78
|Santiago Ojeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|79
|Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros
|80
|Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros
|81
|Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|82
|Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros
|0:19:24
|83
|Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|84
|Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros
|85
|Jesus David Castaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|86
|Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|87
|Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:20:05
|88
|Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|89
|Deivis Rubio (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|90
|Aldo Valero (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|91
|Hebert Gutierrez (Col) Super Giros
|92
|Jose Castelblanco (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|93
|Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|94
|Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros
|0:27:17
|95
|Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|0:30:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|5
|pts
|2
|Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|3
|3
|Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros
|2
|4
|Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros
|5
|pts
|2
|Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|3
|3
|Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|2
|4
|Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros
|5
|pts
|2
|Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|3
|3
|Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|2
|4
|Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|5
|pts
|2
|Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|4
|3
|Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|3
|4
|Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros
|2
|5
|Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|5
|pts
|2
|Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|4
|3
|Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|3
|4
|Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|2
|5
|Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|5
|pts
|2
|Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|4
|3
|Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|3
|4
|Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|2
|5
|Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|15
|pts
|2
|Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|12
|3
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|10
|4
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|8
|5
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|6
|6
|Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|5
|7
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|4
|8
|Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|3
|9
|Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|2
|10
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|25
|pts
|2
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|20
|3
|Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|16
|4
|Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|14
|5
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|12
|6
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|10
|7
|Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|9
|8
|Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|8
|9
|Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|7
|10
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|6
|11
|Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|5
|12
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|4
|13
|Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|3
|14
|Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|2
|15
|Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Col Pasion472Cafe Col
|9:01:19
|2
|Boyaca Orgullo De America
|0:02:02
|3
|Indeportes Antioquia
|0:02:30
|4
|EPMUne
|0:04:26
|5
|Nec CundiColdepPintu Bl
|0:06:28
|6
|Loteria De Boyaca
|0:06:56
|7
|FormesanPanachiInd Sder
|0:16:50
|8
|Ebsa Emp Energ De Boyaca
|0:18:03
|9
|Gw ShimanChecEdeqEnvia
|0:22:22
|10
|Fuerzas ArmadasEjercito
|0:32:57
|11
|Super Giros
|0:39:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|47:25:44
|2
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:02:30
|3
|Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:02:50
|4
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:03:22
|5
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:03:54
|6
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:04:43
|7
|Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:05:59
|8
|Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|9
|Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:09:42
|10
|Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:10:21
|11
|Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|0:10:29
|12
|Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:15:52
|13
|Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:19:15
|14
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:24:20
|15
|Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:24:31
|16
|Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:26:57
|17
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:27:30
|18
|Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:28:32
|19
|Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:29:58
|20
|John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:30:02
|21
|Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|0:35:34
|22
|Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:36:31
|23
|Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:38:17
|24
|Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:40:56
|25
|Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:41:24
|26
|Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:43:41
|27
|Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:48:12
|28
|Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:54:20
|29
|Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:59:51
|30
|Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|1:00:01
|31
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|1:06:16
|32
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|1:08:19
|33
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|1:09:31
|34
|Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|1:11:13
|35
|Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|1:23:50
|36
|Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|1:25:08
|37
|Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE
|1:28:58
|38
|Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|1:32:14
|39
|Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|1:34:08
|40
|Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|1:42:08
|41
|Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|1:45:51
|42
|Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|1:47:35
|43
|Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|1:50:02
|44
|Graciano Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|1:56:13
|45
|Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|1:58:34
|46
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|1:59:33
|47
|Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|2:01:47
|48
|Michae Rodriguez (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|2:04:11
|49
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|2:04:20
|50
|Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros
|2:05:13
|51
|Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|2:07:52
|52
|Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|2:10:24
|53
|Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|2:13:35
|54
|Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|2:18:15
|55
|Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|2:19:21
|56
|Uberlino Mesa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|2:19:28
|57
|Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|2:19:47
|58
|Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|2:26:41
|59
|Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros
|2:27:07
|60
|Leonardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|2:27:56
|61
|Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|2:31:05
|62
|Jose Castelblanco (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|2:34:32
|63
|Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|2:34:34
|64
|Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|2:37:35
|65
|Richard Velandia (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|2:38:26
|66
|Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|2:38:47
|67
|Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|2:39:27
|68
|Daniel Rincon (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|2:40:18
|69
|Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros
|2:46:05
|70
|Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|2:48:11
|71
|John Freddy Parra (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|2:49:38
|72
|Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|2:51:38
|73
|Santiago Ojeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|2:55:11
|74
|Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|2:55:14
|75
|Aldo Valero (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|2:55:22
|76
|Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|2:56:17
|77
|Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|2:59:02
|78
|Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|2:59:16
|79
|Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|3:01:27
|80
|Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|3:14:10
|81
|Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|3:17:04
|82
|Lorenzo Arguello (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|3:17:43
|83
|Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|3:27:47
|84
|Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|3:29:42
|85
|Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros
|3:32:04
|86
|Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|3:32:16
|87
|Jesus David Castaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|3:33:55
|88
|Hebert Gutierrez (Col) Super Giros
|3:37:10
|89
|Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|3:44:18
|90
|Deivis Rubio (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|4:07:42
|91
|Wilson Lopez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|4:09:44
|92
|Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|4:33:02
|93
|Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros
|4:33:30
|94
|Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros
|4:50:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|130
|pts
|2
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|129
|3
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|82
|4
|Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|73
|5
|Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|70
|6
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|57
|7
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|51
|8
|Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|48
|9
|Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|47
|10
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|46
|11
|Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|42
|12
|Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|42
|13
|Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE
|38
|14
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|35
|15
|Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|35
|16
|Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|35
|17
|Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|34
|18
|Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|32
|19
|Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|30
|20
|Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|27
|21
|Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|27
|22
|Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|26
|23
|Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|26
|24
|Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|26
|25
|Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|26
|26
|Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|25
|27
|Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|25
|28
|Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|24
|29
|Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|24
|30
|Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|23
|31
|Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|21
|32
|Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|20
|33
|Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|20
|34
|Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|16
|35
|Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|16
|36
|Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|16
|37
|Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|16
|38
|Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|16
|39
|Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|12
|40
|Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|12
|41
|John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|9
|42
|Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|8
|43
|Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|7
|44
|Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros
|5
|45
|Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|4
|46
|Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|4
|47
|Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros
|4
|48
|Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|4
|49
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|3
|50
|Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|3
|51
|Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|3
|52
|Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|2
|53
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|2
|54
|Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|2
|55
|Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|1
|56
|Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|67
|pts
|2
|Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|63
|3
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|57
|4
|Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|48
|5
|Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|45
|6
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|41
|7
|Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|38
|8
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|31
|9
|Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|28
|10
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|25
|11
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|23
|12
|Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|21
|13
|Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|20
|14
|Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|19
|15
|Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|18
|16
|Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|18
|17
|Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|16
|18
|Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|14
|19
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|14
|20
|Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|14
|21
|Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|13
|22
|Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|12
|23
|Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|12
|24
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|11
|25
|Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|11
|26
|Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|11
|27
|Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|10
|28
|Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|10
|29
|Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|10
|30
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|9
|31
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|8
|32
|Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE
|8
|33
|Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|8
|34
|Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|8
|35
|Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE
|7
|36
|Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|7
|37
|Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|7
|38
|Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|6
|39
|Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|5
|40
|Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|5
|41
|Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|5
|42
|Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|5
|43
|Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|5
|44
|Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|5
|45
|Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|4
|46
|Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE
|4
|47
|Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|4
|48
|Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|4
|49
|Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|4
|50
|Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|4
|51
|Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|4
|52
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|2
|53
|Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|2
|54
|Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros
|2
|55
|Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros
|1
|56
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|33
|pts
|2
|Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|17
|3
|Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|16
|4
|Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros
|15
|5
|Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros
|14
|6
|Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|14
|7
|Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros
|12
|8
|Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|11
|9
|Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|10
|10
|Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|10
|11
|Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|10
|12
|Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|9
|13
|Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|9
|14
|Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|8
|15
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|7
|16
|Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|7
|17
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|7
|18
|Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|7
|19
|Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|7
|20
|Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|6
|21
|Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|5
|22
|Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|5
|23
|Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|5
|24
|Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE
|5
|25
|Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE
|5
|26
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|4
|27
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|4
|28
|Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|4
|29
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|3
|30
|Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|3
|31
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|3
|32
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|2
|33
|Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|2
|34
|Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|2
|35
|Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|2
|36
|Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|2
|37
|Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|2
|38
|Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|2
|39
|Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|2
|40
|Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|2
|41
|Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|2
|42
|Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|1
|43
|Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|1
|44
|Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|1
|45
|Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|1
|46
|Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|1
|47
|Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|1
|48
|Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|1
|49
|Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|1
|50
|Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|1
|51
|Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|1
|52
|Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Col Pasion472Cafg Col
|142:32:19
|2
|EpmUne
|0:00:07
|3
|Indeportes Antioquia
|0:00:36
|4
|Boyaca Orgullo De America
|0:26:36
|5
|Nec CundiColdepPintu Bl
|0:37:34
|6
|Loteria De Boyaca
|0:41:00
|7
|Ebsa Empresa De Eneergia De Boyaca
|0:47:28
|8
|FormesanPanachiInd Sder
|2:01:27
|9
|Gw ShimanChecEdeqEnvia
|2:23:17
|10
|Fuerzas ArmadasEjercito
|5:26:01
|11
|Super Giros
|6:15:47
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy