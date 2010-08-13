Trending

Duarte tops Sevilla in mountain battle

Sergio Luis Henao still in yellow

Fabio Duarte wins stage 12 over Oscar Sevilla.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Fernando Camargo leads the breakaway.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Camargo and Duarte broke free on the climb.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
The large escape group on stage 12.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Fabio Duarte solos to the stage win

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Duarte, Camargo and race leader Henao on stage 12.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
There was a sizeable breakaway that was whittled down by several mountains.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Boyaca Orgullo de America leads the chase.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
The peloton passes by the famous coffee growing region.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Youth conquered experience once again, as for the second time in this year’s Vuelta a Colombia Fabio Duarte of Colombia es Pasión beat out Indeportes Antioquia’s Óscar Sevilla in a finish line sprint. However unlike stage five’s photo finish, Duarte outsprinted Sevilla by two seconds to take Stage 12 in Manizales.

Duarte and Sevilla were part of a four-man break, which included Loteria de Boyacá’s Jose Rujano and Duarte’s teammate Alex Cano, that took off on the day’s final climb, a category one that ended in Manizales’ Plaza de Toros.

After crossing the climb 45 seconds ahead of race leader Sergio Luis Henao, the four jostled through the tightly packed streets of Manizales before Duarte made his move. Sevilla jumped with him, but was unable to stay with the young Colombian.

“I saw Rujano come to my rear wheel on the final climb and I just tried to stay very calm and think about the finish,” Duarte said.

Race leader Sergio Luis Henao of Indeportes Antioquia finished 37 seconds back on Duarte, but maintained his hold on the tri-color leader’s jersey. His teammate and former race leader, Sevilla, made up time on the day and now sits in second place, two minutes and thirty seconds back on the lead with Rujano jumping to third, two minutes and 50 seconds behind Henao.

“I had some problems today, but tomorrow I hope to be better for the stage,” Henao said of the stomach problems he was having during the stage. “Rujano attacked so many times on the final climb, but I was lucky to have two strong teammates in Sevilla and [Jannier] Acevedo that can control the stage.”

The 117 km stage 12 between Pereira and Manizales promised to be action packed, as the Vuelta entered its last three days of racing and from the beginning teams started making moves.

A 17-rider break kicked the day’s action off early and had established a two minute and thirty second lead over the main field by the time it passed through the day’s first intermediate sprint, 32 km in.

Leading the break was Loteria de Boyacá’s Jose Alarcon and Nectar de Cundinamarca’s Giovanni Balsero, who went one and two over the day’s first category three climb, El Ático. Also making moves was GW Shimano’s Jaime Vegara, who hoped to gain back some points in the King of the Mountain’s competition.

Vegara led the break over the second climb, the category three Alto Industrial, but as the group hit the third climb of the day it began to look a bit strung out.

The peloton was closing down on the slopes of the challenging category three Alto Boquerón and it was only thanks to a late attack that two from the original break, Boyacá Orgullo de America’s Fernando Camargo and Colombia es Pasión’s Robinson Chalapud, were able to escape and claim the top mountain points.

Duarte also made a jump from the peloton on the climb, crossing the mountain two minutes after Camargo and Chalapud but only five seconds in front of the Indeportes Antioquia-helmed main field.

When the race hit the bottom of the final category one climb to Manizales the GC contenders had positioned themselves to pounce. An 11-rider group that included Henao, Rujano and Sevilla began making its way up the climb and passing the remnants of the day's break.

Duarte was farther up the climb with Camargo and EBSA’s Libardo Niño when Rujano made a move to shake the 11-man chase. Sevilla and Cano went with him and together caught up with Duarte’s bunch.

Rujano set a quick pace on the steep climb and by the time he led them over the summit only Cano, Sevilla and Duarte remained in the group.

With only 5 km to the finish, the riders all marked each other before Duarte made his winning move with Sevilla on his tail.

“Today Duarte and Cano were very tough to keep up with,” Sevilla said. “The most important thing for me was to finish ahead of or alongside of Rujano.”

The penultimate stage from Manizales to the summit finish on the Alto de Las Palmas will be the final test for Henao in his quest to keep the leader’s jersey. The 206 km stage takes the peloton over two categorized climbs, including the mythical category one Alto de Minas, before the finish in Las Palmas.

Henao will need to ride smart and be ready for constant attacks by Rujano if he wants to maintain his lead going into Sunday’s time trial. One thing the Indeportes Antioquia rider has over the Venezuelan Rujano is that Henao is from nearby Rio Negro and knows the Alto de las Palmas climb very well.

“Tomorrow is very hard and I hope the team has a good stage,” Henao said. “We need to remember that it is about winning the Vuelta, not the stage.”

By day’s end tomorrow the winner of the 2010 Vuelta a Colombia should more or less be decided.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4723:00:13
2Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:00:02
3Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca0:00:04
4Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:00:11
5Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:00:29
6Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE0:00:30
7Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:00:33
8Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
9Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:00:37
10Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
11Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
12Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE0:00:50
13Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
14Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:01:32
15Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
16Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:02:31
17Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:02:39
18Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:02:44
19Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler0:02:45
20Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca0:03:45
21Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:03:46
22Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
23Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
24Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
25Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE
26Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
27Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca0:03:47
28Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:03:48
29Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca0:05:42
30Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional0:06:47
31Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
33Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
34John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:07:31
35Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:09:04
36Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE
37Uberlino Mesa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:09:08
38Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo0:11:03
39Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
40Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE0:13:25
41Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
42Wilson Lopez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
43Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
44Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
45Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
46Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
47Richard Velandia (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
48Leonardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
49Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
50Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
51Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
52Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
53Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
54Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
55Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
56Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE
57Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
58Graciano Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
59Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
60Lorenzo Arguello (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
61Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
62Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
63Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
64Daniel Rincon (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
65Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
66Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros
67Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
68Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
69Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
70Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
71Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
72Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
73Michae Rodriguez (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
74Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
75Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
76John Freddy Parra (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
77Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
78Santiago Ojeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
79Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros
80Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros
81Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
82Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros0:19:24
83Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
84Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros
85Jesus David Castaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
86Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
87Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:20:05
88Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
89Deivis Rubio (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
90Aldo Valero (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
91Hebert Gutierrez (Col) Super Giros
92Jose Castelblanco (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
93Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
94Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros0:27:17
95Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo0:30:00

Sprint 1 - La  Virginia  Bomba  Mobil, 32.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander5pts
2Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler3
3Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros2
4Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo1

Sprint 2 - Variante  El  Pollo  Bomba  Texaco
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros5pts
2Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander3
3Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler2
4Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo1

Sprint 3 - Parfue  De  Chinchina  Carrera
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros5pts
2Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander3
3Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler2
4Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4721

Mountain 1 - El Atico (Cat. 3), 42.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca5pts
2Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa4
3Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia3
4Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros2
5Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo1

Mountain 2 - Alto Industrial (Cat. 3), 61.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia5pts
2Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo4
3Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca3
4Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America2
5Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa1

Mountain 3 - Alto  De  Bofueron, 73.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America5pts
2Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4724
3Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America3
4Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander2
5Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca1

Mountain 4 - Plaza  De  Toros (Cat. 1), 112.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca15pts
2Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47212
3Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47210
4Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin8
5Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4726
6Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America5
7Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE4
8Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America3
9Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia2
10Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47225pts
2Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin20
3Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca16
4Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47214
5Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47212
6Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE10
7Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia9
8Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America8
9Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America7
10Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin6
11Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler5
12Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE4
13Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4723
14Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa2
15Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Col  Pasion­472­Cafe  Col9:01:19
2Boyaca  Orgullo  De  America0:02:02
3Indeportes   Antioquia0:02:30
4EPM­Une0:04:26
5Nec  Cundi­Coldep­Pintu  Bl0:06:28
6Loteria  De  Boyaca0:06:56
7Formesan­Panachi­Ind  Sder0:16:50
8Ebsa  Emp  Energ  De  Boyaca0:18:03
9Gw  Shiman­Chec­Edeq­Envia0:22:22
10Fuerzas  Armadas­Ejercito0:32:57
11Super  Giros0:39:35

General classification after stage 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin47:25:44
2Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:02:30
3Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca0:02:50
4Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE0:03:22
5Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:03:54
6Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE0:04:43
7Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:05:59
8Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
9Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:09:42
10Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE0:10:21
11Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler0:10:29
12Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:15:52
13Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:19:15
14Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:24:20
15Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:24:31
16Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:26:57
17Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:27:30
18Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca0:28:32
19Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:29:58
20John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:30:02
21Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler0:35:34
22Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:36:31
23Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE0:38:17
24Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:40:56
25Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:41:24
26Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:43:41
27Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca0:48:12
28Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:54:20
29Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE0:59:51
30Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional1:00:01
31Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca1:06:16
32Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander1:08:19
33Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin1:09:31
34Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America1:11:13
35Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander1:23:50
36Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler1:25:08
37Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE1:28:58
38Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin1:32:14
39Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler1:34:08
40Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler1:42:08
41Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander1:45:51
42Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE1:47:35
43Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca1:50:02
44Graciano Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca1:56:13
45Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander1:58:34
46Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca1:59:33
47Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4722:01:47
48Michae Rodriguez (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America2:04:11
49Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE2:04:20
50Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros2:05:13
51Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America2:07:52
52Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler2:10:24
53Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo2:13:35
54Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia2:18:15
55Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4722:19:21
56Uberlino Mesa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America2:19:28
57Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin2:19:47
58Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler2:26:41
59Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros2:27:07
60Leonardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional2:27:56
61Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia2:31:05
62Jose Castelblanco (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler2:34:32
63Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional2:34:34
64Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia2:37:35
65Richard Velandia (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional2:38:26
66Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin2:38:47
67Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin2:39:27
68Daniel Rincon (Col) Loteria de Boyaca2:40:18
69Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros2:46:05
70Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia2:48:11
71John Freddy Parra (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin2:49:38
72Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America2:51:38
73Santiago Ojeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa2:55:11
74Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa2:55:14
75Aldo Valero (Col) Loteria de Boyaca2:55:22
76Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia2:56:17
77Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America2:59:02
78Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler2:59:16
79Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo3:01:27
80Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler3:14:10
81Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia3:17:04
82Lorenzo Arguello (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander3:17:43
83Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia3:27:47
84Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander3:29:42
85Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros3:32:04
86Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander3:32:16
87Jesus David Castaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional3:33:55
88Hebert Gutierrez (Col) Super Giros3:37:10
89Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4723:44:18
90Deivis Rubio (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional4:07:42
91Wilson Lopez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional4:09:44
92Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo4:33:02
93Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros4:33:30
94Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros4:50:24

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin130pts
2Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin129
3Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47282
4Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca73
5Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler70
6Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE57
7Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47251
8Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler48
9Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47247
10Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE46
11Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia42
12Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47242
13Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE38
14Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE35
15Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America35
16Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia35
17Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE34
18Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca32
19Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa30
20Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America27
21Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander27
22Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca26
23Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin26
24Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America26
25Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander26
26Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47225
27Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa25
28Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE24
29Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America24
30Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa23
31Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47221
32Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia20
33Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander20
34Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler16
35Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin16
36Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America16
37Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia16
38Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo16
39Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler12
40Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa12
41John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4729
42Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional8
43Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin7
44Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros5
45Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler4
46Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia4
47Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros4
48Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander4
49Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca3
50Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca3
51Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4723
52Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler2
53Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin2
54Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander2
55Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler1
56Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa67pts
2Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca63
3Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin57
4Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler48
5Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia45
6Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin41
7Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler38
8Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE31
9Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler28
10Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47225
11Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47223
12Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47221
13Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin20
14Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca19
15Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America18
16Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America18
17Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler16
18Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE14
19Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE14
20Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander14
21Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47213
22Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE12
23Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia12
24Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE11
25Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America11
26Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo11
27Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler10
28Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America10
29Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia10
30Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca9
31Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca8
32Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE8
33Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America8
34Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4728
35Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE7
36Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler7
37Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America7
38Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander6
39Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America5
40Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia5
41Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia5
42Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa5
43Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo5
44Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa5
45Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca4
46Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE4
47Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler4
48Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia4
49Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa4
50Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander4
51Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4724
52Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin2
53Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander2
54Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros2
55Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros1
56Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia33pts
2Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander17
3Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia16
4Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros15
5Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros14
6Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia14
7Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros12
8Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE11
9Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler10
10Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander10
11Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler10
12Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler9
13Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo9
14Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin8
15Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America7
16Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America7
17Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca7
18Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia7
19Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler7
20Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler6
21Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca5
22Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin5
23Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander5
24Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE5
25Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE5
26Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca4
27Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE4
28Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America4
29Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin3
30Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler3
31Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander3
32Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4722
33Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca2
34Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa2
35Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America2
36Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin2
37Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander2
38Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4722
39Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America2
40Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4722
41Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo2
42Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia1
43Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America1
44Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler1
45Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia1
46Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4721
47Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional1
48Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin1
49Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa1
50Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia1
51Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler1
52Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Col Pasion­472­Cafg Col142:32:19
2Epm­Une0:00:07
3Indeportes Antioquia0:00:36
4Boyaca Orgullo De America0:26:36
5Nec Cundi­Coldep­Pintu Bl0:37:34
6Loteria De Boyaca0:41:00
7Ebsa Empresa De Eneergia De Boyaca0:47:28
8Formesan­Panachi­Ind Sder2:01:27
9Gw Shiman­Chec­Edeq­Envia2:23:17
10Fuerzas Armadas­Ejercito5:26:01
11Super Giros6:15:47

 

