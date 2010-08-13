Image 1 of 9 Fabio Duarte wins stage 12 over Oscar Sevilla. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 2 of 9 Fernando Camargo leads the breakaway. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 3 of 9 Camargo and Duarte broke free on the climb. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 4 of 9 The large escape group on stage 12. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 5 of 9 Fabio Duarte solos to the stage win (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 6 of 9 Duarte, Camargo and race leader Henao on stage 12. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 7 of 9 There was a sizeable breakaway that was whittled down by several mountains. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 8 of 9 Boyaca Orgullo de America leads the chase. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 9 of 9 The peloton passes by the famous coffee growing region. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Youth conquered experience once again, as for the second time in this year’s Vuelta a Colombia Fabio Duarte of Colombia es Pasión beat out Indeportes Antioquia’s Óscar Sevilla in a finish line sprint. However unlike stage five’s photo finish, Duarte outsprinted Sevilla by two seconds to take Stage 12 in Manizales.

Duarte and Sevilla were part of a four-man break, which included Loteria de Boyacá’s Jose Rujano and Duarte’s teammate Alex Cano, that took off on the day’s final climb, a category one that ended in Manizales’ Plaza de Toros.

After crossing the climb 45 seconds ahead of race leader Sergio Luis Henao, the four jostled through the tightly packed streets of Manizales before Duarte made his move. Sevilla jumped with him, but was unable to stay with the young Colombian.

“I saw Rujano come to my rear wheel on the final climb and I just tried to stay very calm and think about the finish,” Duarte said.

Race leader Sergio Luis Henao of Indeportes Antioquia finished 37 seconds back on Duarte, but maintained his hold on the tri-color leader’s jersey. His teammate and former race leader, Sevilla, made up time on the day and now sits in second place, two minutes and thirty seconds back on the lead with Rujano jumping to third, two minutes and 50 seconds behind Henao.

“I had some problems today, but tomorrow I hope to be better for the stage,” Henao said of the stomach problems he was having during the stage. “Rujano attacked so many times on the final climb, but I was lucky to have two strong teammates in Sevilla and [Jannier] Acevedo that can control the stage.”

The 117 km stage 12 between Pereira and Manizales promised to be action packed, as the Vuelta entered its last three days of racing and from the beginning teams started making moves.

A 17-rider break kicked the day’s action off early and had established a two minute and thirty second lead over the main field by the time it passed through the day’s first intermediate sprint, 32 km in.

Leading the break was Loteria de Boyacá’s Jose Alarcon and Nectar de Cundinamarca’s Giovanni Balsero, who went one and two over the day’s first category three climb, El Ático. Also making moves was GW Shimano’s Jaime Vegara, who hoped to gain back some points in the King of the Mountain’s competition.

Vegara led the break over the second climb, the category three Alto Industrial, but as the group hit the third climb of the day it began to look a bit strung out.

The peloton was closing down on the slopes of the challenging category three Alto Boquerón and it was only thanks to a late attack that two from the original break, Boyacá Orgullo de America’s Fernando Camargo and Colombia es Pasión’s Robinson Chalapud, were able to escape and claim the top mountain points.

Duarte also made a jump from the peloton on the climb, crossing the mountain two minutes after Camargo and Chalapud but only five seconds in front of the Indeportes Antioquia-helmed main field.

When the race hit the bottom of the final category one climb to Manizales the GC contenders had positioned themselves to pounce. An 11-rider group that included Henao, Rujano and Sevilla began making its way up the climb and passing the remnants of the day's break.

Duarte was farther up the climb with Camargo and EBSA’s Libardo Niño when Rujano made a move to shake the 11-man chase. Sevilla and Cano went with him and together caught up with Duarte’s bunch.

Rujano set a quick pace on the steep climb and by the time he led them over the summit only Cano, Sevilla and Duarte remained in the group.

With only 5 km to the finish, the riders all marked each other before Duarte made his winning move with Sevilla on his tail.

“Today Duarte and Cano were very tough to keep up with,” Sevilla said. “The most important thing for me was to finish ahead of or alongside of Rujano.”

The penultimate stage from Manizales to the summit finish on the Alto de Las Palmas will be the final test for Henao in his quest to keep the leader’s jersey. The 206 km stage takes the peloton over two categorized climbs, including the mythical category one Alto de Minas, before the finish in Las Palmas.

Henao will need to ride smart and be ready for constant attacks by Rujano if he wants to maintain his lead going into Sunday’s time trial. One thing the Indeportes Antioquia rider has over the Venezuelan Rujano is that Henao is from nearby Rio Negro and knows the Alto de las Palmas climb very well.

“Tomorrow is very hard and I hope the team has a good stage,” Henao said. “We need to remember that it is about winning the Vuelta, not the stage.”

By day’s end tomorrow the winner of the 2010 Vuelta a Colombia should more or less be decided.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 3:00:13 2 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:00:02 3 Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 0:00:04 4 Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:00:11 5 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:00:29 6 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE 0:00:30 7 Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:00:33 8 Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 9 Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:00:37 10 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 11 Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 12 Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE 0:00:50 13 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 14 Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:01:32 15 Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 16 Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:02:31 17 Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:02:39 18 Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:02:44 19 Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:02:45 20 Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 0:03:45 21 Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:03:46 22 Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 23 Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 24 Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 25 Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE 26 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 27 Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 0:03:47 28 Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:03:48 29 Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 0:05:42 30 Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 0:06:47 31 Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 32 Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 33 Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 34 John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:07:31 35 Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:09:04 36 Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE 37 Uberlino Mesa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:09:08 38 Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 0:11:03 39 Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 40 Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE 0:13:25 41 Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 42 Wilson Lopez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 43 Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 44 Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 45 Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 46 Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE 47 Richard Velandia (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 48 Leonardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 49 Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 50 Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 51 Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 52 Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 53 Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 54 Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 55 Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 56 Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE 57 Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 58 Graciano Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 59 Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 60 Lorenzo Arguello (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 61 Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 62 Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 63 Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 64 Daniel Rincon (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 65 Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 66 Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros 67 Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 68 Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 69 Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 70 Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 71 Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 72 Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 73 Michae Rodriguez (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 74 Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 75 Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE 76 John Freddy Parra (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 77 Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 78 Santiago Ojeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 79 Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros 80 Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros 81 Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 82 Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros 0:19:24 83 Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 84 Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros 85 Jesus David Castaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 86 Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 87 Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:20:05 88 Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 89 Deivis Rubio (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 90 Aldo Valero (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 91 Hebert Gutierrez (Col) Super Giros 92 Jose Castelblanco (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 93 Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 94 Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros 0:27:17 95 Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 0:30:00

Sprint 1 - La Virginia Bomba Mobil, 32.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 5 pts 2 Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 3 3 Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros 2 4 Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 1

Sprint 2 - Variante El Pollo Bomba Texaco # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros 5 pts 2 Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 3 3 Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 2 4 Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 1

Sprint 3 - Parfue De Chinchina Carrera # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros 5 pts 2 Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 3 3 Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 2 4 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 1

Mountain 1 - El Atico (Cat. 3), 42.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 5 pts 2 Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 4 3 Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 3 4 Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros 2 5 Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 1

Mountain 2 - Alto Industrial (Cat. 3), 61.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 5 pts 2 Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 4 3 Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 3 4 Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 2 5 Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 1

Mountain 3 - Alto De Bofueron, 73.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 5 pts 2 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 4 3 Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 3 4 Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 2 5 Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 1

Mountain 4 - Plaza De Toros (Cat. 1), 112.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 15 pts 2 Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 12 3 Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 10 4 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 8 5 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 6 6 Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 5 7 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE 4 8 Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 3 9 Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 2 10 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 25 pts 2 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 20 3 Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 16 4 Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 14 5 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 12 6 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE 10 7 Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 9 8 Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 8 9 Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 7 10 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 6 11 Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 5 12 Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE 4 13 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 3 14 Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 2 15 Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Col Pasion­472­Cafe Col 9:01:19 2 Boyaca Orgullo De America 0:02:02 3 Indeportes Antioquia 0:02:30 4 EPM­Une 0:04:26 5 Nec Cundi­Coldep­Pintu Bl 0:06:28 6 Loteria De Boyaca 0:06:56 7 Formesan­Panachi­Ind Sder 0:16:50 8 Ebsa Emp Energ De Boyaca 0:18:03 9 Gw Shiman­Chec­Edeq­Envia 0:22:22 10 Fuerzas Armadas­Ejercito 0:32:57 11 Super Giros 0:39:35

General classification after stage 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 47:25:44 2 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:02:30 3 Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 0:02:50 4 Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE 0:03:22 5 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:03:54 6 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE 0:04:43 7 Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:05:59 8 Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 9 Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:09:42 10 Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE 0:10:21 11 Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:10:29 12 Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:15:52 13 Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:19:15 14 Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:24:20 15 Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:24:31 16 Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:26:57 17 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:27:30 18 Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 0:28:32 19 Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:29:58 20 John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:30:02 21 Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:35:34 22 Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:36:31 23 Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE 0:38:17 24 Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:40:56 25 Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:41:24 26 Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:43:41 27 Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 0:48:12 28 Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:54:20 29 Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE 0:59:51 30 Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 1:00:01 31 Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 1:06:16 32 Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 1:08:19 33 Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 1:09:31 34 Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 1:11:13 35 Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 1:23:50 36 Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 1:25:08 37 Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE 1:28:58 38 Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 1:32:14 39 Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 1:34:08 40 Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 1:42:08 41 Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 1:45:51 42 Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE 1:47:35 43 Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 1:50:02 44 Graciano Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 1:56:13 45 Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 1:58:34 46 Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 1:59:33 47 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 2:01:47 48 Michae Rodriguez (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 2:04:11 49 Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE 2:04:20 50 Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros 2:05:13 51 Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 2:07:52 52 Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 2:10:24 53 Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 2:13:35 54 Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 2:18:15 55 Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 2:19:21 56 Uberlino Mesa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 2:19:28 57 Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 2:19:47 58 Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 2:26:41 59 Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros 2:27:07 60 Leonardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 2:27:56 61 Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 2:31:05 62 Jose Castelblanco (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 2:34:32 63 Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 2:34:34 64 Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 2:37:35 65 Richard Velandia (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 2:38:26 66 Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 2:38:47 67 Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 2:39:27 68 Daniel Rincon (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 2:40:18 69 Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros 2:46:05 70 Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 2:48:11 71 John Freddy Parra (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 2:49:38 72 Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 2:51:38 73 Santiago Ojeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 2:55:11 74 Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 2:55:14 75 Aldo Valero (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 2:55:22 76 Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 2:56:17 77 Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 2:59:02 78 Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 2:59:16 79 Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 3:01:27 80 Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 3:14:10 81 Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 3:17:04 82 Lorenzo Arguello (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 3:17:43 83 Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 3:27:47 84 Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 3:29:42 85 Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros 3:32:04 86 Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 3:32:16 87 Jesus David Castaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 3:33:55 88 Hebert Gutierrez (Col) Super Giros 3:37:10 89 Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 3:44:18 90 Deivis Rubio (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 4:07:42 91 Wilson Lopez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 4:09:44 92 Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 4:33:02 93 Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros 4:33:30 94 Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros 4:50:24

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 130 pts 2 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 129 3 Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 82 4 Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 73 5 Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 70 6 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE 57 7 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 51 8 Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 48 9 Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 47 10 Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE 46 11 Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 42 12 Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 42 13 Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE 38 14 Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE 35 15 Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 35 16 Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 35 17 Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE 34 18 Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 32 19 Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 30 20 Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 27 21 Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 27 22 Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 26 23 Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 26 24 Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 26 25 Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 26 26 Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 25 27 Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 25 28 Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE 24 29 Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 24 30 Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 23 31 Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 21 32 Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 20 33 Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 20 34 Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 16 35 Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 16 36 Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 16 37 Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 16 38 Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 16 39 Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 12 40 Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 12 41 John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 9 42 Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 8 43 Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 7 44 Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros 5 45 Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 4 46 Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 4 47 Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros 4 48 Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 4 49 Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 3 50 Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 3 51 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 3 52 Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 2 53 Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 2 54 Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 2 55 Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 1 56 Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 67 pts 2 Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 63 3 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 57 4 Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 48 5 Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 45 6 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 41 7 Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 38 8 Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE 31 9 Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 28 10 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 25 11 Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 23 12 Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 21 13 Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 20 14 Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 19 15 Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 18 16 Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 18 17 Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 16 18 Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE 14 19 Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE 14 20 Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 14 21 Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 13 22 Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE 12 23 Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 12 24 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE 11 25 Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 11 26 Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 11 27 Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 10 28 Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 10 29 Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 10 30 Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 9 31 Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 8 32 Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE 8 33 Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 8 34 Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 8 35 Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE 7 36 Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 7 37 Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 7 38 Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 6 39 Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 5 40 Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 5 41 Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 5 42 Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 5 43 Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 5 44 Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 5 45 Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 4 46 Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE 4 47 Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 4 48 Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 4 49 Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 4 50 Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 4 51 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 4 52 Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 2 53 Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 2 54 Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros 2 55 Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros 1 56 Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 33 pts 2 Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 17 3 Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 16 4 Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros 15 5 Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros 14 6 Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 14 7 Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros 12 8 Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE 11 9 Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 10 10 Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 10 11 Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 10 12 Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 9 13 Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 9 14 Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 8 15 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 7 16 Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 7 17 Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 7 18 Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 7 19 Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 7 20 Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 6 21 Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 5 22 Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 5 23 Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 5 24 Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE 5 25 Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE 5 26 Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 4 27 Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE 4 28 Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 4 29 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 3 30 Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 3 31 Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 3 32 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 2 33 Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 2 34 Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 2 35 Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 2 36 Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 2 37 Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 2 38 Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 2 39 Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 2 40 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 2 41 Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 2 42 Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 1 43 Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 1 44 Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 1 45 Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 1 46 Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 1 47 Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 1 48 Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 1 49 Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 1 50 Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 1 51 Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 1 52 Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros 1