Danish duo does it right on second night

Morkov and Rasmussen lead standings

Results

60 lap points race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Rasmussen/Michael Morkov (Acef)10pts
2Jasper Morkov/Philip Nielsen (Macro)7
3Franco Marvulli/Walter Perez (Rossetti)
4Jacky Simes/Myron Simpson (Arda Natura)
5Mark Hester/Jens-Erik Madsen (Bussandri)

Elimination race/black numbers
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Walter Perez (Rossetti)
2Michael Morkov (Acef)
3Joseph Zabka (Alu Tecno)
4Jens-Erik Madsen (Bussandri)
5Giairo Ermeti (Garbi)

Scratch race/red numbers
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mark Hester (Garbi)
2Vojtech Hacecky (Ferri)
3Martin Blaha (Conad)
4Jesper Morkov (Macro)
5Ryan Sabga (Padana Impianti)

Flying lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Rasmussen/Michael Morkov (Acef)22.72
2Dario Colla/Fernando Antogna (La Rocca)21.83
3Jacopo Guarnieri/Danny Stam (Pulinet)22.04
4Franco Marvulli/Walter Perez (Rossetti)22.21
5Jacky Simes/Myron Simpson (Arda Natura)22.50

Overall standings after night two
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Rasmussen/Michael Morkov (Acef)80pts
2Franco Marvulli/Walter Perez (Rossetti)76
3Jacopo Guarnieri/Danny Stam (Pulinet)48
4Mark Hester/Jens-Erik Madsen (Bussandri)42
5Blaha/Jiri Hochmann (Conad)25
6Angelo Ciccone/Alex Buttazzoni (Pinarello)18
7Milan Kadlec/Joseph Zabka (Alu Tecno)16
8Alois Kankovsky/Geert-Jan Jonkman (Cmo)2

One lap down
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
9Vojtech Hacecky/Jan Dostal (Ferri)28pts
10Matteo Montaguti/Giairo Ermeti (Garbi)25
11Dario Colla/Fernando Antogna (La Rocca)22
12Jesper Morkov/Philip Nielsen (Macro)18
13Fabio Masotti/Dean Edwards (Pavinord)16
14Jacky Simes/Myron Simpson (Arda Natura)14
15Martin Ercila/Guy East (Rosti)9
16Alessandro De Marchi/Andrea Pinos (Mori Onofrio)6
17Ryan Sabga/Ryan Luttrel (Padana Impianti)3

