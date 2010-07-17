Danish duo does it right on second night
Morkov and Rasmussen lead standings
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Rasmussen/Michael Morkov (Acef)
|10
|pts
|2
|Jasper Morkov/Philip Nielsen (Macro)
|7
|3
|Franco Marvulli/Walter Perez (Rossetti)
|4
|Jacky Simes/Myron Simpson (Arda Natura)
|5
|Mark Hester/Jens-Erik Madsen (Bussandri)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Walter Perez (Rossetti)
|2
|Michael Morkov (Acef)
|3
|Joseph Zabka (Alu Tecno)
|4
|Jens-Erik Madsen (Bussandri)
|5
|Giairo Ermeti (Garbi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mark Hester (Garbi)
|2
|Vojtech Hacecky (Ferri)
|3
|Martin Blaha (Conad)
|4
|Jesper Morkov (Macro)
|5
|Ryan Sabga (Padana Impianti)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Rasmussen/Michael Morkov (Acef)
|22.72
|2
|Dario Colla/Fernando Antogna (La Rocca)
|21.83
|3
|Jacopo Guarnieri/Danny Stam (Pulinet)
|22.04
|4
|Franco Marvulli/Walter Perez (Rossetti)
|22.21
|5
|Jacky Simes/Myron Simpson (Arda Natura)
|22.50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Rasmussen/Michael Morkov (Acef)
|80
|pts
|2
|Franco Marvulli/Walter Perez (Rossetti)
|76
|3
|Jacopo Guarnieri/Danny Stam (Pulinet)
|48
|4
|Mark Hester/Jens-Erik Madsen (Bussandri)
|42
|5
|Blaha/Jiri Hochmann (Conad)
|25
|6
|Angelo Ciccone/Alex Buttazzoni (Pinarello)
|18
|7
|Milan Kadlec/Joseph Zabka (Alu Tecno)
|16
|8
|Alois Kankovsky/Geert-Jan Jonkman (Cmo)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|9
|Vojtech Hacecky/Jan Dostal (Ferri)
|28
|pts
|10
|Matteo Montaguti/Giairo Ermeti (Garbi)
|25
|11
|Dario Colla/Fernando Antogna (La Rocca)
|22
|12
|Jesper Morkov/Philip Nielsen (Macro)
|18
|13
|Fabio Masotti/Dean Edwards (Pavinord)
|16
|14
|Jacky Simes/Myron Simpson (Arda Natura)
|14
|15
|Martin Ercila/Guy East (Rosti)
|9
|16
|Alessandro De Marchi/Andrea Pinos (Mori Onofrio)
|6
|17
|Ryan Sabga/Ryan Luttrel (Padana Impianti)
|3
