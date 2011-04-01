Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco past winners
Champions from 1924 to 2010
|2010
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|2009
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|2008
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|2007
|Juan José Cobo (Spa) Saunier Duval-Prodir
|2006
|José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Saunier Duval-Prodir
|2005
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Liquigas-Bianchi
|2004
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Illes Balears-Banesto
|2003
|Iban Mayo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2002
|Aitor Osa (Spa) iBanesto.com
|2001
|Raimondas Rumsas (Ltu) Fassa Bortolo
|2000
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Deutsche Telekom
|1999
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE
|1998
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) ONCE
|1997
|Alex Zülle (Swi)
|1996
|Francesco Casagrande (Ita)
|1995
|Alex Zülle (Swi)
|1994
|Tony Rominger (Swi)
|1993
|Tony Rominger (Swi)
|1992
|Tony Rominger (Swi)
|1991
|Claudio Chiappucci (Ita)
|1990
|Julian Gorospe (Spa)
|1989
|Stephen Roche (Irel)
|1988
|Erik Breukink (Ned)
|1987
|Sean Kelly (Ire)
|1986
|Sean Kelly (Ire)
|1985
|Pello Ruiz-Cabestany (Spa)
|1984
|Sean Kelly (Ire)
|1983
|Julian Gorospe (Spa)
|1982
|José-Luis Laguia (Spa)
|1981
|Silvano Contini (Ita)
|1980
|Alberto Fernandez (Spa)
|1979
|Giovanni Battaglin (Ita)
|1978
|Juan-A. Gonzalez-Linares (Spa)
|1977
|Juan-A. Gonzalez-Linares (Spa)
|1976
|Giambattista Baronchelli (Ita)
|1975
|Juan-A. Gonzalez-Linares (Spa)
|1974
|Miguel-Maria Lasa (Spa)
|1973
|Luis Ocana (Spa)
|1972
|Juan-A. Gonzalez-Linares (Spa)
|1971
|Luis Ocana (Spa)
|1970
|Luis-P. Santamarina (Spa)
|1969
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
|1935
|Gino Bartali (Ita)
|1930
|Mariano Carnado (Spa)
|1929
|Maurice De Waele (Bel)
|1928
|Maurice De Waele (Bel)
|1927
|Victor Fontan (Fra)
|1926
|Nicolas Frantz (Lux)
|1925
|Auguste Verdyck (Bel)
|1924
|Francis Pélissier (Fra)
