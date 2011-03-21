Trending

Battaglin outclasses field in Montecassiano

D'Elpidio and Locatelli trail Zalf rider

The GP San Giuseppe Internazionale podium.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Enrico Battaglin wins again for Zalf Desirée Fior.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Results

1Enrico Battaglin (Zalf Desirée Fior)4:24:05
2Massimo D’Elpidio (Monturano Civitanova Cascinare)
3Alfio Locatelli (Team Palazzago)
4Michele Foppoli (Gallina S.Inox Tonoli)
5Moreno Julian Arredondo (Scap Prefabbricati Foresi)
6Ettore Carlini (Aran - D'Angelo & Antenucci - Farnese)
7Paolo Colonna (Team Idea 2010)
8Alberto Nardin (Brunero Camel)
9Anatoly Kashtan (Cerone)
10Stefano Locatelli (Colpack)
11Riccardo Stacchiotti
12Alessandro Mazzi
13Stiven Fanelli
14Vitalyi Brychak
15Davide Censori

