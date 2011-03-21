Battaglin outclasses field in Montecassiano
D'Elpidio and Locatelli trail Zalf rider
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enrico Battaglin (Zalf Desirée Fior)
|4:24:05
|2
|Massimo D’Elpidio (Monturano Civitanova Cascinare)
|3
|Alfio Locatelli (Team Palazzago)
|4
|Michele Foppoli (Gallina S.Inox Tonoli)
|5
|Moreno Julian Arredondo (Scap Prefabbricati Foresi)
|6
|Ettore Carlini (Aran - D'Angelo & Antenucci - Farnese)
|7
|Paolo Colonna (Team Idea 2010)
|8
|Alberto Nardin (Brunero Camel)
|9
|Anatoly Kashtan (Cerone)
|10
|Stefano Locatelli (Colpack)
|11
|Riccardo Stacchiotti
|12
|Alessandro Mazzi
|13
|Stiven Fanelli
|14
|Vitalyi Brychak
|15
|Davide Censori
