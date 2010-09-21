Trending

Hoogerland continues Britain form

Johnny be very good in Viane

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil3:53:00
2Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
3Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
4Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
5Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil
6Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
7Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems0:00:13
8Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
9Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
10Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
11Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans Cras
12Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans Cras
13Kevin Van Den Noortgate (Bel) New Heebra-lombarden
14Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
15Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
16Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
17Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil
18Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
19Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
20Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol - Pôle Continental Wal..
21Marc Goos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
22Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil
23Jean Simon (Fra)
24Wim De Vocht (Bel) Milram
25Hamish Robert Haynes (GBr)
26Guillaume Pont (Fra)
27Geir Inge Berg (Nor) SparebankenVest – Ridley
28Jean Zen (Fra) Palmans Cras
29Michael Stevenson (Swe) SparebankenVest – Ridley0:00:45

