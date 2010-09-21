Hoogerland continues Britain form
Johnny be very good in Viane
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil
|3:53:00
|2
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|4
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|5
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil
|6
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|7
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:00:13
|8
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|9
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
|10
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|11
|Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans Cras
|12
|Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans Cras
|13
|Kevin Van Den Noortgate (Bel) New Heebra-lombarden
|14
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|15
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|16
|Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|17
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil
|18
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|19
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|20
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol - Pôle Continental Wal..
|21
|Marc Goos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|22
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil
|23
|Jean Simon (Fra)
|24
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Milram
|25
|Hamish Robert Haynes (GBr)
|26
|Guillaume Pont (Fra)
|27
|Geir Inge Berg (Nor) SparebankenVest – Ridley
|28
|Jean Zen (Fra) Palmans Cras
|29
|Michael Stevenson (Swe) SparebankenVest – Ridley
|0:00:45
