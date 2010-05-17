Matzka claims final stage sprint
Bøchmann leads team one-two overall
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) German National Team
|3:56:51
|2
|Yehor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|3
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
|4
|Christian Poos (Lux) CCI Differdange
|5
|Felix Rinker (Ger) German National Team
|6
|Rasmus Fjorside (Den) Team Energi Fyn
|7
|Tom Thill (Lux) CCI Differdange
|8
|Sven Vanthourenthout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|9
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Team Buergi - FIDI BC Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|10
|Simon Widå (Swe) Swedish National Team
|11
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|12
|Jacques Dahm (Lux) LC Kayl
|13
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|14
|Thomas Guldhammer (Den) Team Energi Fyn
|15
|Patrik Morén (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:00:04
|16
|Ivan Belotti (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team
|0:00:05
|17
|Andreas Frisch (Den) Team Energi Fyn
|18
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tabelware
|19
|Luca Barla (Ita) Team Nippo
|20
|Mads Meyer (Den) Team Energi Fyn
|21
|Hakan Nilsson (Swe) CCI Differdange
|22
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|23
|Daniel Mrosek (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|24
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|25
|Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|26
|Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley
|27
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb-Revor
|28
|Georgiois Karatzios (Gre) SP Tabelware
|29
|Guty Bausch (Lux) LC Kayl
|30
|Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
|31
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|32
|Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley
|33
|Tom Flammang (Lux) L.G. Bertrange
|34
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|35
|Tjarco Cuppens (Ned) CCI Differdange
|36
|Mads Christensen (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning
|37
|Fabio Donesana (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team
|38
|Christian Heule (Swi) Team Buergi - FIDI BC Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|39
|Dominik Brändle (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|0:00:12
|40
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
|41
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling
|42
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Kalev Chocolate Team
|43
|Claude Wolter (Lux) LC Kayl
|44
|Geir Inge Berg (Nor) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley
|45
|Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|46
|Norbert Dürauer (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|47
|Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) Team Nippo
|48
|Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Buergi - FIDI BC Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|49
|Fabian Schaar (Ger) German National Team
|50
|Steve Fries (Lux) U.C. Dippach
|51
|Kevin Jost (Swi) Team Buergi - FIDI BC Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|52
|Miha Svab (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
|53
|Rob Squire (USA) USA National Team Under-23
|54
|Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Buergi - FIDI BC Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|55
|Elias Schmäh (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
|56
|Blaz Bonca (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
|57
|Marc Goos (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|58
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Tzar Simeon 1898
|59
|Raymond Künzli (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|60
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling
|61
|Lasse Bøchmann (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning
|62
|Stanley Bozetti (Lux) U.C. Dippach
|63
|Chris Butler (USA) USA National Team Under-23
|64
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|65
|Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|66
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) CCI Differdange
|67
|Ivo Lux (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
|68
|Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Team Nippo
|69
|Krizek Matthias (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|70
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|71
|Primoz Segina (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
|72
|Ralph Diseviscourt (Lux) LC Kayl
|73
|Benn Würth (Lux) LC Kayl
|74
|Thibaut Di Fabio (Fra) LC Kayl
|75
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tabelware
|76
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tabelware
|77
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling
|78
|Robert Bengsch (Ger) German National Team
|79
|Larry Warbasse (USA) USA National Team Under-23
|80
|Jahn Frederik Grue (Nor) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley
|81
|Jacob Nielseen (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning
|82
|Philippe Faber (Lux) U.C. Dippach
|83
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|84
|Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
|85
|Fabian Wolff (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
|86
|Dirk Finders (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|87
|Kirchmair Stefan (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|88
|Tom Kohn (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
|89
|Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
|90
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Swedish National Team
|91
|Martin Puusep (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team
|92
|Erki Putsep (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team
|93
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb-Revor
|94
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|95
|Michael Berling (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning
|96
|Lars Andersson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|97
|Stefan Fettes (Ger) L.G. Bertrange
|98
|Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Team Nippo
|99
|Simon Novak (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
|100
|Anfrej Omulec (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
|101
|Maksym Polischuk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|102
|Christiano Colombo (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team
|103
|Andreas Rutishauser (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
|104
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling
|105
|Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|106
|Johan Frederik Ziesler (Nor) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley
|107
|Tom Wecker (Lux) LC Tétange
|108
|Alessio Signego (Ita) Team Nippo
|109
|Frank Appelbaum (Lux) LC Tétange
|0:00:31
|110
|Bart Weelens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|111
|Jacob Kodrup (Den) Team Energi Fyn
|0:00:34
|112
|Travis Burandt (USA) USA National Team Under-23
|0:00:38
|113
|Cole House (USA) USA National Team Under-23
|114
|Stefan Cohen (Ned) CCI Differdange
|0:00:41
|115
|Jesper Dahlström (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:00:12
|116
|Jakob Henning (Lux) LC Tétange
|0:04:29
|117
|Mathias Gade (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning
|0:05:32
|118
|Jean Vanek (Lux) LC Tétange
|0:06:41
|119
|Søren Pugdahl (Den) Team Energi Fyn
|0:06:44
|DNF
|Tom Schanen (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
|DNF
|Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) SP Tabelware
|DNS
|Carter Jones (USA) USA National Team Under-23
|DNS
|Alex Schmitt (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|DNS
|Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tjarco Cuppens (Ned) CCI Differdange
|6
|pts
|2
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb-Revor
|4
|3
|Stefan Cohen (Ned) CCI Differdange
|2
|4
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
|4
|3
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling
|2
|4
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) CCI Differdange
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) CCI Differdange
|4
|3
|Jacob Kodrup (Den) Team Energi Fyn
|2
|4
|Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) CCI Differdange
|6
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
|4
|3
|Geir Inge Berg (Nor) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley
|2
|4
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) CCI Differdange
|6
|pts
|2
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|4
|3
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Swedish National Team
|2
|4
|Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacob Kodrup (Den) Team Energi Fyn
|6
|pts
|2
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) CCI Differdange
|4
|3
|Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
|2
|4
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) German National Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Yehor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|20
|3
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
|16
|4
|Christian Poos (Lux) CCI Differdange
|14
|5
|Felix Rinker (Ger) German National Team
|12
|6
|Rasmus Fjorside (Den) Team Energi Fyn
|10
|7
|Tom Thill (Lux) CCI Differdange
|9
|8
|Sven Vanthourenthout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|8
|9
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Team Buergi - FIDI BC Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|7
|10
|Simon Widå (Swe) Swedish National Team
|6
|11
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|5
|12
|Jacques Dahm (Lux) LC Kayl
|4
|13
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|3
|14
|Thomas Guldhammer (Den) Team Energi Fyn
|2
|15
|Patrik Morén (Swe) Swedish National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lasse Bøchmann (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning
|11:26:19
|2
|Mads Christensen (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning
|0:00:07
|3
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:03:18
|4
|Mads Meyer (Den) Team Energi Fyn
|0:03:23
|5
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|0:03:30
|6
|Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley
|0:03:32
|7
|Elias Schmäh (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
|0:03:43
|8
|Tjarco Cuppens (Ned) CCI Differdange
|0:03:48
|9
|Marc Goos (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:03:53
|10
|Ivan Belotti (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team
|0:03:57
|11
|Thomas Guldhammer (Den) Team Energi Fyn
|0:05:30
|12
|Yehor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:05:48
|13
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:05:57
|14
|Christian Poos (Lux) CCI Differdange
|15
|Sven Vanthourenthout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|0:06:02
|16
|Fabio Donesana (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team
|0:06:03
|17
|Geir Inge Berg (Nor) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley
|0:06:17
|18
|Raymond Künzli (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|0:06:20
|19
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:09:02
|20
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling
|0:09:03
|21
|Kirchmair Stefan (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|0:09:07
|22
|Jacob Nielseen (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning
|0:09:24
|23
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
|0:10:30
|24
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling
|0:10:45
|25
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Team Buergi - FIDI BC Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|0:12:54
|26
|Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:12:57
|27
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:13:09
|28
|Norbert Dürauer (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|0:13:13
|29
|Lars Andersson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|30
|Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
|0:13:18
|31
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Tzar Simeon 1898
|0:13:19
|32
|Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Buergi - FIDI BC Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|0:13:30
|33
|Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:13:31
|34
|Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Buergi - FIDI BC Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|0:13:33
|35
|Dominik Brändle (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|0:13:34
|36
|Stefan Cohen (Ned) CCI Differdange
|0:13:37
|37
|Andreas Rutishauser (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
|0:13:47
|38
|Jahn Frederik Grue (Nor) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley
|0:13:56
|39
|Blaz Bonca (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
|40
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Kalev Chocolate Team
|0:14:08
|41
|Ralph Diseviscourt (Lux) LC Kayl
|0:18:53
|42
|Maksym Polischuk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:19:23
|43
|Fabian Schaar (Ger) German National Team
|0:19:35
|44
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tabelware
|0:21:18
|45
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tabelware
|0:21:35
|46
|Tom Kohn (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
|0:22:50
|47
|Frank Appelbaum (Lux) LC Tétange
|0:23:09
|48
|Tom Thill (Lux) CCI Differdange
|0:26:41
|49
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) CCI Differdange
|0:26:45
|50
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb-Revor
|0:26:49
|51
|Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
|0:27:00
|52
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling
|53
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|54
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:27:01
|55
|Fabian Wolff (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
|0:27:02
|56
|Jacques Dahm (Lux) LC Kayl
|0:27:03
|57
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) German National Team
|58
|Hakan Nilsson (Swe) CCI Differdange
|0:27:04
|59
|Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
|60
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:27:05
|61
|Simon Widå (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:27:06
|62
|Andreas Frisch (Den) Team Energi Fyn
|63
|Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley
|64
|Michael Berling (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning
|0:27:08
|65
|Larry Warbasse (USA) USA National Team Under-23
|66
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
|0:27:11
|67
|Anfrej Omulec (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
|0:27:12
|68
|Benn Würth (Lux) LC Kayl
|0:27:13
|69
|Georgiois Karatzios (Gre) SP Tabelware
|0:27:14
|70
|Jesper Dahlström (Swe) Swedish National Team
|71
|Kevin Jost (Swi) Team Buergi - FIDI BC Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|0:27:15
|72
|Chris Butler (USA) USA National Team Under-23
|73
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb-Revor
|0:27:16
|74
|Philippe Faber (Lux) U.C. Dippach
|0:27:17
|75
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|0:27:19
|76
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|77
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling
|0:27:20
|78
|Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Team Nippo
|79
|Alessio Signego (Ita) Team Nippo
|80
|Rob Squire (USA) USA National Team Under-23
|0:27:23
|81
|Christiano Colombo (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team
|82
|Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|0:27:25
|83
|Stanley Bozetti (Lux) U.C. Dippach
|0:27:26
|84
|Felix Rinker (Ger) German National Team
|0:27:27
|85
|Patrik Morén (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:27:28
|86
|Tom Wecker (Lux) LC Tétange
|0:27:31
|87
|Erki Putsep (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team
|88
|Bart Weelens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:27:35
|89
|Jacob Kodrup (Den) Team Energi Fyn
|0:27:42
|90
|Christian Heule (Swi) Team Buergi - FIDI BC Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|0:28:35
|91
|Thibaut Di Fabio (Fra) LC Kayl
|0:29:05
|92
|Robert Bengsch (Ger) German National Team
|0:30:14
|93
|Primoz Segina (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
|0:30:31
|94
|Ivo Lux (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
|0:30:33
|95
|Johan Frederik Ziesler (Nor) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley
|0:30:34
|96
|Miha Svab (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
|0:30:39
|97
|Simon Novak (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
|0:30:40
|98
|Martin Puusep (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team
|0:30:56
|99
|Steve Fries (Lux) U.C. Dippach
|0:31:11
|100
|Jakob Henning (Lux) LC Tétange
|0:31:51
|101
|Claude Wolter (Lux) LC Kayl
|0:32:47
|102
|Mathias Gade (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning
|103
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tabelware
|0:33:01
|104
|Tom Flammang (Lux) L.G. Bertrange
|0:33:06
|105
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:33:10
|106
|Rasmus Fjorside (Den) Team Energi Fyn
|107
|Luca Barla (Ita) Team Nippo
|0:33:23
|108
|Dirk Finders (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|0:33:30
|109
|Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|0:33:31
|110
|Travis Burandt (USA) USA National Team Under-23
|0:33:34
|111
|Krizek Matthias (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|0:33:45
|112
|Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Team Nippo
|0:33:46
|113
|Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) Team Nippo
|0:33:51
|114
|Cole House (USA) USA National Team Under-23
|0:34:00
|115
|Guty Bausch (Lux) LC Kayl
|0:35:19
|116
|Søren Pugdahl (Den) Team Energi Fyn
|0:40:03
|117
|Stefan Fettes (Ger) L.G. Bertrange
|0:45:42
|118
|Daniel Mrosek (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|0:45:46
|119
|Jean Vanek (Lux) LC Tétange
|0:54:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tjarco Cuppens (Ned) CCI Differdange
|24
|pts
|2
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling
|17
|3
|Lasse Bøchmann (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning
|13
|4
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|12
|5
|Mads Christensen (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning
|9
|6
|Christian Poos (Lux) CCI Differdange
|6
|7
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
|6
|8
|Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
|5
|9
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) CCI Differdange
|5
|10
|Sven Vanthourenthout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|4
|11
|Andreas Rutishauser (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
|4
|12
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb-Revor
|4
|13
|Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley
|2
|14
|Jacob Nielseen (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning
|2
|15
|Stefan Cohen (Ned) CCI Differdange
|2
|16
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling
|2
|17
|Jacob Kodrup (Den) Team Energi Fyn
|2
|18
|Dirk Finders (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|2
|19
|Mads Meyer (Den) Team Energi Fyn
|1
|20
|Ivan Belotti (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team
|1
|21
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|1
|22
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Christensen (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning
|18
|pts
|2
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) CCI Differdange
|16
|3
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|13
|4
|Lasse Bøchmann (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning
|10
|5
|Dirk Finders (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|7
|6
|Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
|7
|7
|Mads Meyer (Den) Team Energi Fyn
|6
|8
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling
|6
|9
|Jacob Kodrup (Den) Team Energi Fyn
|6
|10
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|6
|11
|Sven Vanthourenthout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|4
|12
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|4
|13
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
|3
|14
|Thomas Guldhammer (Den) Team Energi Fyn
|2
|15
|Geir Inge Berg (Nor) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley
|2
|16
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling
|2
|17
|Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Buergi - FIDI BC Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|2
|18
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Swedish National Team
|2
|19
|Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley
|1
|20
|Elias Schmäh (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
|1
|21
|Tjarco Cuppens (Ned) CCI Differdange
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yehor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|29
|pts
|2
|Simon Widå (Swe) Swedish National Team
|26
|3
|Mads Christensen (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning
|25
|4
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|25
|5
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) German National Team
|25
|6
|Felix Rinker (Ger) German National Team
|24
|7
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Team Buergi - FIDI BC Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|21
|8
|Lasse Bøchmann (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning
|20
|9
|Sven Vanthourenthout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|20
|10
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|19
|11
|Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley
|16
|12
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
|16
|13
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) CCI Differdange
|16
|14
|Elias Schmäh (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
|14
|15
|Christian Poos (Lux) CCI Differdange
|14
|16
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|12
|17
|Ivan Belotti (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team
|12
|18
|Mads Meyer (Den) Team Energi Fyn
|10
|19
|Rasmus Fjorside (Den) Team Energi Fyn
|10
|20
|Tom Thill (Lux) CCI Differdange
|9
|21
|Jesper Dahlström (Swe) Swedish National Team
|9
|22
|Tjarco Cuppens (Ned) CCI Differdange
|7
|23
|Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley
|7
|24
|Marc Goos (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|6
|25
|Thomas Guldhammer (Den) Team Energi Fyn
|6
|26
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling
|6
|27
|Fabio Donesana (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team
|5
|28
|Jacques Dahm (Lux) LC Kayl
|4
|29
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|3
|30
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|3
|31
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|3
|32
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tabelware
|1
|33
|Patrik Morén (Swe) Swedish National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Glud&Marstrand-Lro Radgivning
|34:28:19
|2
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:10:39
|3
|Isd Continental Team
|0:12:47
|4
|Ccd - Cci Differdange
|0:13:06
|5
|Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley
|0:14:05
|6
|Kalev Chocolate Team
|0:14:34
|7
|Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|0:16:15
|8
|Price Costum Bikes
|0:20:50
|9
|Team Bürgi - Fidi Bc
|0:23:13
|10
|Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:26:32
|11
|Drapac-Porsche Cycling
|0:37:26
|12
|Sunweb-Revor
|0:50:22
|13
|Telenet-Fidea
|0:53:36
|14
|Lc Kayl
|0:55:51
|15
|Sweden Nationale
|0:57:38
|16
|Obrazi Delo Revije
|0:58:47
|17
|Sp Tabelware
|1:00:14
|18
|Allemagne Nationale
|1:03:33
|19
|Luxembourg Nationale
|1:11:12
|20
|Usa U23 Nationale
|1:11:47
|21
|Team Kuota Indeland
|1:12:21
|22
|Lc Tétange
|1:12:42
|23
|U.C. Dippach
|1:16:27
|24
|Team Nippo
|1:18:41
