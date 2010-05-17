Trending

Matzka claims final stage sprint

Bøchmann leads team one-two overall

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ralf Matzka (Ger) German National Team3:56:51
2Yehor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
3Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
4Christian Poos (Lux) CCI Differdange
5Felix Rinker (Ger) German National Team
6Rasmus Fjorside (Den) Team Energi Fyn
7Tom Thill (Lux) CCI Differdange
8Sven Vanthourenthout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
9Pirmin Lang (Swi) Team Buergi - FIDI BC Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
10Simon Widå (Swe) Swedish National Team
11Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
12Jacques Dahm (Lux) LC Kayl
13Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
14Thomas Guldhammer (Den) Team Energi Fyn
15Patrik Morén (Swe) Swedish National Team0:00:04
16Ivan Belotti (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team0:00:05
17Andreas Frisch (Den) Team Energi Fyn
18Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tabelware
19Luca Barla (Ita) Team Nippo
20Mads Meyer (Den) Team Energi Fyn
21Hakan Nilsson (Swe) CCI Differdange
22Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
23Daniel Mrosek (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
24Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
25Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
26Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley
27Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb-Revor
28Georgiois Karatzios (Gre) SP Tabelware
29Guty Bausch (Lux) LC Kayl
30Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
31Pim De Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
32Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley
33Tom Flammang (Lux) L.G. Bertrange
34Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
35Tjarco Cuppens (Ned) CCI Differdange
36Mads Christensen (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning
37Fabio Donesana (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team
38Christian Heule (Swi) Team Buergi - FIDI BC Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
39Dominik Brändle (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol0:00:12
40Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
41Joe Lewis (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling
42Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Kalev Chocolate Team
43Claude Wolter (Lux) LC Kayl
44Geir Inge Berg (Nor) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley
45Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
46Norbert Dürauer (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
47Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) Team Nippo
48Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Buergi - FIDI BC Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
49Fabian Schaar (Ger) German National Team
50Steve Fries (Lux) U.C. Dippach
51Kevin Jost (Swi) Team Buergi - FIDI BC Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
52Miha Svab (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
53Rob Squire (USA) USA National Team Under-23
54Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Buergi - FIDI BC Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
55Elias Schmäh (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
56Blaz Bonca (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
57Marc Goos (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
58Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Tzar Simeon 1898
59Raymond Künzli (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
60David Pell (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling
61Lasse Bøchmann (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning
62Stanley Bozetti (Lux) U.C. Dippach
63Chris Butler (USA) USA National Team Under-23
64Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
65Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
66Jempy Drucker (Lux) CCI Differdange
67Ivo Lux (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
68Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Team Nippo
69Krizek Matthias (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
70Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
71Primoz Segina (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
72Ralph Diseviscourt (Lux) LC Kayl
73Benn Würth (Lux) LC Kayl
74Thibaut Di Fabio (Fra) LC Kayl
75Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tabelware
76Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tabelware
77Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling
78Robert Bengsch (Ger) German National Team
79Larry Warbasse (USA) USA National Team Under-23
80Jahn Frederik Grue (Nor) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley
81Jacob Nielseen (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning
82Philippe Faber (Lux) U.C. Dippach
83Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
84Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
85Fabian Wolff (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
86Dirk Finders (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
87Kirchmair Stefan (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
88Tom Kohn (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
89Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
90Philip Lindau (Swe) Swedish National Team
91Martin Puusep (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team
92Erki Putsep (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team
93Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb-Revor
94Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
95Michael Berling (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning
96Lars Andersson (Swe) Swedish National Team
97Stefan Fettes (Ger) L.G. Bertrange
98Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Team Nippo
99Simon Novak (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
100Anfrej Omulec (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
101Maksym Polischuk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
102Christiano Colombo (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team
103Andreas Rutishauser (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
104Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling
105Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
106Johan Frederik Ziesler (Nor) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley
107Tom Wecker (Lux) LC Tétange
108Alessio Signego (Ita) Team Nippo
109Frank Appelbaum (Lux) LC Tétange0:00:31
110Bart Weelens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
111Jacob Kodrup (Den) Team Energi Fyn0:00:34
112Travis Burandt (USA) USA National Team Under-230:00:38
113Cole House (USA) USA National Team Under-23
114Stefan Cohen (Ned) CCI Differdange0:00:41
115Jesper Dahlström (Swe) Swedish National Team0:00:12
116Jakob Henning (Lux) LC Tétange0:04:29
117Mathias Gade (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning0:05:32
118Jean Vanek (Lux) LC Tétange0:06:41
119Søren Pugdahl (Den) Team Energi Fyn0:06:44
DNFTom Schanen (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
DNFJukka Vastaranta (Fin) SP Tabelware
DNSCarter Jones (USA) USA National Team Under-23
DNSAlex Schmitt (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
DNSMatthias Bertling (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland

Mountain 1 - GPM - 25,4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tjarco Cuppens (Ned) CCI Differdange6pts
2Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb-Revor4
3Stefan Cohen (Ned) CCI Differdange2
4Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling1

Mountain 2 - Kuelebierg - 103,1km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team6pts
2Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Costum Bikes4
3Joe Lewis (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling2
4Jempy Drucker (Lux) CCI Differdange1

Mountain 3 - Medingen - 116,2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team6pts
2Jempy Drucker (Lux) CCI Differdange4
3Jacob Kodrup (Den) Team Energi Fyn2
4Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Costum Bikes1

Sprint 1 - Mamer centre - 38,4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jempy Drucker (Lux) CCI Differdange6pts

Sprint 2 - Provencale - 57,2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe Lewis (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling6pts
2Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Costum Bikes4
3Geir Inge Berg (Nor) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley2
4Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team1

Sprint 3 - Ligne arrivée - 129,5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jempy Drucker (Lux) CCI Differdange6pts
2Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team4
3Philip Lindau (Swe) Swedish National Team2
4Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Costum Bikes1

Sprint 4 - Ligne arrivée - 157,1km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Kodrup (Den) Team Energi Fyn6pts
2Jempy Drucker (Lux) CCI Differdange4
3Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Costum Bikes2
4Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ralf Matzka (Ger) German National Team25pts
2Yehor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team20
3Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team16
4Christian Poos (Lux) CCI Differdange14
5Felix Rinker (Ger) German National Team12
6Rasmus Fjorside (Den) Team Energi Fyn10
7Tom Thill (Lux) CCI Differdange9
8Sven Vanthourenthout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor8
9Pirmin Lang (Swi) Team Buergi - FIDI BC Team Bürgi - Fidi BC7
10Simon Widå (Swe) Swedish National Team6
11Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels5
12Jacques Dahm (Lux) LC Kayl4
13Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea3
14Thomas Guldhammer (Den) Team Energi Fyn2
15Patrik Morén (Swe) Swedish National Team1

Final Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lasse Bøchmann (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning11:26:19
2Mads Christensen (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning0:00:07
3Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:03:18
4Mads Meyer (Den) Team Energi Fyn0:03:23
5Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol0:03:30
6Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley0:03:32
7Elias Schmäh (Swi) Price Costum Bikes0:03:43
8Tjarco Cuppens (Ned) CCI Differdange0:03:48
9Marc Goos (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:03:53
10Ivan Belotti (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team0:03:57
11Thomas Guldhammer (Den) Team Energi Fyn0:05:30
12Yehor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:05:48
13Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:05:57
14Christian Poos (Lux) CCI Differdange
15Sven Vanthourenthout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:06:02
16Fabio Donesana (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team0:06:03
17Geir Inge Berg (Nor) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley0:06:17
18Raymond Künzli (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC0:06:20
19Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:09:02
20Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling0:09:03
21Kirchmair Stefan (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol0:09:07
22Jacob Nielseen (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning0:09:24
23Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team0:10:30
24David Pell (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling0:10:45
25Pirmin Lang (Swi) Team Buergi - FIDI BC Team Bürgi - Fidi BC0:12:54
26Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:12:57
27Pim De Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:13:09
28Norbert Dürauer (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol0:13:13
29Lars Andersson (Swe) Swedish National Team
30Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Costum Bikes0:13:18
31Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Tzar Simeon 18980:13:19
32Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Buergi - FIDI BC Team Bürgi - Fidi BC0:13:30
33Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:13:31
34Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Buergi - FIDI BC Team Bürgi - Fidi BC0:13:33
35Dominik Brändle (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol0:13:34
36Stefan Cohen (Ned) CCI Differdange0:13:37
37Andreas Rutishauser (Swi) Price Costum Bikes0:13:47
38Jahn Frederik Grue (Nor) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley0:13:56
39Blaz Bonca (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
40Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Kalev Chocolate Team0:14:08
41Ralph Diseviscourt (Lux) LC Kayl0:18:53
42Maksym Polischuk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:19:23
43Fabian Schaar (Ger) German National Team0:19:35
44Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tabelware0:21:18
45Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tabelware0:21:35
46Tom Kohn (Lux) Luxembourg National Team0:22:50
47Frank Appelbaum (Lux) LC Tétange0:23:09
48Tom Thill (Lux) CCI Differdange0:26:41
49Jempy Drucker (Lux) CCI Differdange0:26:45
50Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb-Revor0:26:49
51Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Price Costum Bikes0:27:00
52Joe Lewis (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling
53Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
54Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:27:01
55Fabian Wolff (Swi) Price Costum Bikes0:27:02
56Jacques Dahm (Lux) LC Kayl0:27:03
57Ralf Matzka (Ger) German National Team
58Hakan Nilsson (Swe) CCI Differdange0:27:04
59Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
60Philip Lindau (Swe) Swedish National Team0:27:05
61Simon Widå (Swe) Swedish National Team0:27:06
62Andreas Frisch (Den) Team Energi Fyn
63Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley
64Michael Berling (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning0:27:08
65Larry Warbasse (USA) USA National Team Under-23
66Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg National Team0:27:11
67Anfrej Omulec (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije0:27:12
68Benn Würth (Lux) LC Kayl0:27:13
69Georgiois Karatzios (Gre) SP Tabelware0:27:14
70Jesper Dahlström (Swe) Swedish National Team
71Kevin Jost (Swi) Team Buergi - FIDI BC Team Bürgi - Fidi BC0:27:15
72Chris Butler (USA) USA National Team Under-23
73Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb-Revor0:27:16
74Philippe Faber (Lux) U.C. Dippach0:27:17
75Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:27:19
76Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
77Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling0:27:20
78Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Team Nippo
79Alessio Signego (Ita) Team Nippo
80Rob Squire (USA) USA National Team Under-230:27:23
81Christiano Colombo (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team
82Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol0:27:25
83Stanley Bozetti (Lux) U.C. Dippach0:27:26
84Felix Rinker (Ger) German National Team0:27:27
85Patrik Morén (Swe) Swedish National Team0:27:28
86Tom Wecker (Lux) LC Tétange0:27:31
87Erki Putsep (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team
88Bart Weelens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:27:35
89Jacob Kodrup (Den) Team Energi Fyn0:27:42
90Christian Heule (Swi) Team Buergi - FIDI BC Team Bürgi - Fidi BC0:28:35
91Thibaut Di Fabio (Fra) LC Kayl0:29:05
92Robert Bengsch (Ger) German National Team0:30:14
93Primoz Segina (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije0:30:31
94Ivo Lux (Lux) Luxembourg National Team0:30:33
95Johan Frederik Ziesler (Nor) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley0:30:34
96Miha Svab (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije0:30:39
97Simon Novak (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije0:30:40
98Martin Puusep (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team0:30:56
99Steve Fries (Lux) U.C. Dippach0:31:11
100Jakob Henning (Lux) LC Tétange0:31:51
101Claude Wolter (Lux) LC Kayl0:32:47
102Mathias Gade (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning
103Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tabelware0:33:01
104Tom Flammang (Lux) L.G. Bertrange0:33:06
105Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:33:10
106Rasmus Fjorside (Den) Team Energi Fyn
107Luca Barla (Ita) Team Nippo0:33:23
108Dirk Finders (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland0:33:30
109Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland0:33:31
110Travis Burandt (USA) USA National Team Under-230:33:34
111Krizek Matthias (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol0:33:45
112Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Team Nippo0:33:46
113Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) Team Nippo0:33:51
114Cole House (USA) USA National Team Under-230:34:00
115Guty Bausch (Lux) LC Kayl0:35:19
116Søren Pugdahl (Den) Team Energi Fyn0:40:03
117Stefan Fettes (Ger) L.G. Bertrange0:45:42
118Daniel Mrosek (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland0:45:46
119Jean Vanek (Lux) LC Tétange0:54:05

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tjarco Cuppens (Ned) CCI Differdange24pts
2Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling17
3Lasse Bøchmann (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning13
4Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team12
5Mads Christensen (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning9
6Christian Poos (Lux) CCI Differdange6
7Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team6
8Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Costum Bikes5
9Jempy Drucker (Lux) CCI Differdange5
10Sven Vanthourenthout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor4
11Andreas Rutishauser (Swi) Price Costum Bikes4
12Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb-Revor4
13Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley2
14Jacob Nielseen (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning2
15Stefan Cohen (Ned) CCI Differdange2
16Joe Lewis (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling2
17Jacob Kodrup (Den) Team Energi Fyn2
18Dirk Finders (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland2
19Mads Meyer (Den) Team Energi Fyn1
20Ivan Belotti (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team1
21Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea1
22Pim De Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Christensen (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning18pts
2Jempy Drucker (Lux) CCI Differdange16
3Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol13
4Lasse Bøchmann (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning10
5Dirk Finders (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland7
6Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Costum Bikes7
7Mads Meyer (Den) Team Energi Fyn6
8Joe Lewis (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling6
9Jacob Kodrup (Den) Team Energi Fyn6
10Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team6
11Sven Vanthourenthout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor4
12Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea4
13Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team3
14Thomas Guldhammer (Den) Team Energi Fyn2
15Geir Inge Berg (Nor) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley2
16Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling2
17Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Buergi - FIDI BC Team Bürgi - Fidi BC2
18Philip Lindau (Swe) Swedish National Team2
19Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley1
20Elias Schmäh (Swi) Price Costum Bikes1
21Tjarco Cuppens (Ned) CCI Differdange1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yehor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team29pts
2Simon Widå (Swe) Swedish National Team26
3Mads Christensen (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning25
4Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea25
5Ralf Matzka (Ger) German National Team25
6Felix Rinker (Ger) German National Team24
7Pirmin Lang (Swi) Team Buergi - FIDI BC Team Bürgi - Fidi BC21
8Lasse Bøchmann (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning20
9Sven Vanthourenthout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor20
10Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels19
11Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley16
12Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team16
13Jempy Drucker (Lux) CCI Differdange16
14Elias Schmäh (Swi) Price Costum Bikes14
15Christian Poos (Lux) CCI Differdange14
16Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol12
17Ivan Belotti (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team12
18Mads Meyer (Den) Team Energi Fyn10
19Rasmus Fjorside (Den) Team Energi Fyn10
20Tom Thill (Lux) CCI Differdange9
21Jesper Dahlström (Swe) Swedish National Team9
22Tjarco Cuppens (Ned) CCI Differdange7
23Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley7
24Marc Goos (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels6
25Thomas Guldhammer (Den) Team Energi Fyn6
26Joe Lewis (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling6
27Fabio Donesana (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team5
28Jacques Dahm (Lux) LC Kayl4
29Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team3
30Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb-Revor3
31Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea3
32Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tabelware1
33Patrik Morén (Swe) Swedish National Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Glud&Marstrand-Lro Radgivning34:28:19
2Cycling Team Jo Piels0:10:39
3Isd Continental Team0:12:47
4Ccd - Cci Differdange0:13:06
5Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley0:14:05
6Kalev Chocolate Team0:14:34
7Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol0:16:15
8Price Costum Bikes0:20:50
9Team Bürgi - Fidi Bc0:23:13
10Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:26:32
11Drapac-Porsche Cycling0:37:26
12Sunweb-Revor0:50:22
13Telenet-Fidea0:53:36
14Lc Kayl0:55:51
15Sweden Nationale0:57:38
16Obrazi Delo Revije0:58:47
17Sp Tabelware1:00:14
18Allemagne Nationale1:03:33
19Luxembourg Nationale1:11:12
20Usa U23 Nationale1:11:47
21Team Kuota Indeland1:12:21
22Lc Tétange1:12:42
23U.C. Dippach1:16:27
24Team Nippo1:18:41

