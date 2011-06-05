Trending

Yovchev tops Tamouridis in prologue

Koev trails in third

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yovcho Yovchev (Bul)0:10:31
2Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware0:00:06
3Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:00:23
4Heinrich Berger (Ger)0:00:33
5Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
6Florin-Gabriel Saveliu (Rom)
7Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:00:35
8Peter Merx (Ned)0:00:36
9Andrei Nechita (Rom) Romania0:00:37
10Angelo Ciccone (Ita)0:00:38
11Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:00:39
12Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:00:44
13Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)
14Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Romania0:00:46
15Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:00:47
16Bogdan Coman (Rom) Romania0:00:52
17Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:00:53
18Zoltan Sipos (Rom) Romania0:00:55
19Lars Bartlau (Ger)0:00:58
20Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)
21Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita)0:01:00
22Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:01:03
23Christian Grazian (Ita)0:01:04
24Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)0:01:07
25Andreas Keuser (Ger)
26Peter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:01:08
27Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware0:01:09
28Alessandro Calderan (Ita)
29Victor Mironov (Mda) Republic of Moldova
30Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:01:10
31Istvan Cziraki (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:01:14
32Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team0:01:15
33Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgaria0:01:18
34Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) SP Tableware0:01:19
35Constantin Munteanu (Rom)
36Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware0:01:20
37Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware0:01:21
38Birgual Gradinaru (Rom) Romania0:01:27
39Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team0:01:30
40Gregor Hoops (Ger)
41Andrea Margin (Ita)0:01:31
42Maxim Rusnac (Mda) Republic of Moldova0:01:34
43Mihai Varabiev (Rom)
44Laszlo Madaras (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
45George Wolters (Rom)0:01:36
46Bendeguz Bernard (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
47Marco Fusaz (Ita)0:01:37
48Alex Buttazzoni (Ita)0:01:40
49Mihail Rusu (Rom)0:01:42
50David Puskas (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:01:43
51Denis Bazeliuc (Mda) Republic of Moldova0:01:46
52Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware
53Stefan Morcov (Rom)0:01:56
54Marco Gaggia (Ita)0:02:02
55Fabio Masotti (Ita)0:02:04
56Stefano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:02:06
57Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
58Lucian Voinea (Rom) Romania0:02:07
59Nicolae Tintea (Rom)0:02:15
60Svetoslav Nedev (Bul) Bulgaria0:02:19
61Sebastiano Frassetto (Ita)0:02:20
62Stefano Lessi (Ita)0:02:23
63Plamen Dimov (Bul) Bulgaria0:02:28
64Petar Bijdzijev (Bul) Bulgaria0:02:31
65Ionel-Bogdan Presmerean (Rom)0:02:32
66Alexandr Dobrovolschi (Mda) Republic of Moldova0:02:34
DNFHarald Gruber (Aut)

General classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yovcho Yovchev (Bul)0:10:31
2Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware0:00:06
3Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:00:23
4Heinrich Berger (Ger)0:00:33
5Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
6Florin-Gabriel Saveliu (Rom)
7Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:00:35
8Peter Merx (Ned)0:00:36
9Andrei Nechita (Rom) Romania0:00:37
10Angelo Ciccone (Ita)0:00:38
11Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:00:39
12Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:00:44
13Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)
14Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Romania0:00:46
15Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:00:47
16Bogdan Coman (Rom) Romania0:00:52
17Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:00:53
18Zoltan Sipos (Rom) Romania0:00:55
19Lars Bartlau (Ger)0:00:58
20Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)
21Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita)0:01:00
22Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:01:03
23Christian Grazian (Ita)0:01:04
24Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)0:01:07
25Andreas Keuser (Ger)
26Peter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:01:08
27Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware0:01:09
28Alessandro Calderan (Ita)
29Victor Mironov (Mda) Republic of Moldova
30Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:01:10
31Istvan Cziraki (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:01:14
32Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team0:01:15
33Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgaria0:01:18
34Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) SP Tableware0:01:19
35Constantin Munteanu (Rom)
36Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware0:01:20
37Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware0:01:21
38Birgual Gradinaru (Rom) Romania0:01:27
39Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team0:01:30
40Gregor Hoops (Ger)
41Andrea Margin (Ita)0:01:31
42Maxim Rusnac (Mda) Republic of Moldova0:01:34
43Mihai Varabiev (Rom)
44Laszlo Madaras (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
45George Wolters (Rom)0:01:36
46Bendeguz Bernard (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
47Marco Fusaz (Ita)0:01:37
48Alex Buttazzoni (Ita)0:01:40
49Mihail Rusu (Rom)0:01:42
50David Puskas (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:01:43
51Denis Bazeliuc (Mda) Republic of Moldova0:01:46
52Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware
53Stefan Morcov (Rom)0:01:56
54Marco Gaggia (Ita)0:02:02
55Fabio Masotti (Ita)0:02:04
56Stefano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:02:06
57Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
58Lucian Voinea (Rom) Romania0:02:07
59Nicolae Tintea (Rom)0:02:15
60Svetoslav Nedev (Bul) Bulgaria0:02:19
61Sebastiano Frassetto (Ita)0:02:20
62Stefano Lessi (Ita)0:02:23
63Plamen Dimov (Bul) Bulgaria0:02:28
64Petar Bijdzijev (Bul) Bulgaria0:02:31
65Ionel-Bogdan Presmerean (Rom)0:02:32
66Alexandr Dobrovolschi (Mda) Republic of Moldova0:02:34

Latest on Cyclingnews