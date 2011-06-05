Yovchev tops Tamouridis in prologue
Koev trails in third
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yovcho Yovchev (Bul)
|0:10:31
|2
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:00:06
|3
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:00:23
|4
|Heinrich Berger (Ger)
|0:00:33
|5
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|6
|Florin-Gabriel Saveliu (Rom)
|7
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:00:35
|8
|Peter Merx (Ned)
|0:00:36
|9
|Andrei Nechita (Rom) Romania
|0:00:37
|10
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita)
|0:00:38
|11
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:00:39
|12
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:00:44
|13
|Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)
|14
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Romania
|0:00:46
|15
|Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|16
|Bogdan Coman (Rom) Romania
|0:00:52
|17
|Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:00:53
|18
|Zoltan Sipos (Rom) Romania
|0:00:55
|19
|Lars Bartlau (Ger)
|0:00:58
|20
|Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)
|21
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita)
|0:01:00
|22
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:01:03
|23
|Christian Grazian (Ita)
|0:01:04
|24
|Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)
|0:01:07
|25
|Andreas Keuser (Ger)
|26
|Peter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:01:08
|27
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|0:01:09
|28
|Alessandro Calderan (Ita)
|29
|Victor Mironov (Mda) Republic of Moldova
|30
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|31
|Istvan Cziraki (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:01:14
|32
|Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|33
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgaria
|0:01:18
|34
|Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:01:19
|35
|Constantin Munteanu (Rom)
|36
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:01:20
|37
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware
|0:01:21
|38
|Birgual Gradinaru (Rom) Romania
|0:01:27
|39
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|40
|Gregor Hoops (Ger)
|41
|Andrea Margin (Ita)
|0:01:31
|42
|Maxim Rusnac (Mda) Republic of Moldova
|0:01:34
|43
|Mihai Varabiev (Rom)
|44
|Laszlo Madaras (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|45
|George Wolters (Rom)
|0:01:36
|46
|Bendeguz Bernard (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|47
|Marco Fusaz (Ita)
|0:01:37
|48
|Alex Buttazzoni (Ita)
|0:01:40
|49
|Mihail Rusu (Rom)
|0:01:42
|50
|David Puskas (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:01:43
|51
|Denis Bazeliuc (Mda) Republic of Moldova
|0:01:46
|52
|Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware
|53
|Stefan Morcov (Rom)
|0:01:56
|54
|Marco Gaggia (Ita)
|0:02:02
|55
|Fabio Masotti (Ita)
|0:02:04
|56
|Stefano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:02:06
|57
|Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|58
|Lucian Voinea (Rom) Romania
|0:02:07
|59
|Nicolae Tintea (Rom)
|0:02:15
|60
|Svetoslav Nedev (Bul) Bulgaria
|0:02:19
|61
|Sebastiano Frassetto (Ita)
|0:02:20
|62
|Stefano Lessi (Ita)
|0:02:23
|63
|Plamen Dimov (Bul) Bulgaria
|0:02:28
|64
|Petar Bijdzijev (Bul) Bulgaria
|0:02:31
|65
|Ionel-Bogdan Presmerean (Rom)
|0:02:32
|66
|Alexandr Dobrovolschi (Mda) Republic of Moldova
|0:02:34
|DNF
|Harald Gruber (Aut)
