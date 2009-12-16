Trending

Vuelta Ciclista a Costa Rica winners

From 1965 to present

Past winners
2008Gregory Brenes (CRc) BCR - Pizza Hut
2007Henry Raabe (CRc) BCR - Pizza Hut
2006Henry Raabe (CRc)
2005Juan Carlos Rojas (CRc)
2004Israel A.Ochoa Plazas (Col) Videovision
2003José Adrián Bonilla (CRc) Pizza Hut Bancrédito A
2002Julio Rangel (Col) 2X1 Pizza - Tienda El Globo Jaisa A
2001Gregorio Ladino (Col) Café de Costa Rica-Pizza Hut A
2000Federico Ramírez (CRc) Café de Costa Rica A
1999Miguel Arroyo (Mex)
1998Hernán Darío Muñoz (Col)
1997Gregorio Ladino (Col)
1996Luis Morera (CRc)
1995Raúl Gómez (Col)
1994Andrés Brenes (CRc)
1993Adrián Víquez (CRc)
1992Luis Espinoza (Col)
1991Edgar Sánchez (Col)
1990Alfredo Zamora (CRc)
1989Raúl Montero (CRc)
1988Efraín Rico (Col)
1987Carlos Bermúdez (CRc)
1986Juan de Dios Castillo (CRc)
1985Néstor Barrera (Col)
1984Oliverio Cárdenas (Col)
1983Antonio Agudelo (Col)
1982Samuel Cabrera (Col)
1981Alexis Villalobos (CRc)
1980Dale Stetina (USA)
1979German Loaiza (Col)
1978Fernando Fontes (Ven)
1977Carlos Alvarado (CRc)
1976Norberto Cáceres (Col)
1975Efraín Pulido (Col)
1974Rodolfo Vitela (Mex)
1973Wilfredo Insuasti (Col)
1972Samuel de Jesús Herrera (Gua)
1971José Manuel Soto (CRc)
1970Arturo García Infante (Mex)
1969Evaristo Fino Fino (Col)
1968Saturnino Rustrián (Gua)
1967José Manuel Soto (CRc)
1966Saturnino Rustrián (Gua)
1965José Luis Sánchez (CRc)

Latest on Cyclingnews