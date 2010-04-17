Wild enjoys second season success at home
Dutch sprinter takes the win in radio-free Ronde
Kirsten Wild of Cervélo TestTeam won the 45th edition of the Ronde van Gelderland today, executing a perfect sprint to best Lotto's Rochelle Gilmore and Kristy Broun (Australia) in the 141km race.
“We had a race plan that we followed today, and it was particularly important today because this race was ridden without race radios,” explained Wild, happy after her victory.
“We had hoped for a sprint today, there was no wind and everything went according to plan. My teammates did a perfect job for me today. This win was very important for our morale!”
“I must say it was a perfect team performance,” said Cervélo director Egon van Kessel. The squad worked to control a breakaway from Emma Johansson (Red Sun) and Liesabet De Vocht (Nederland Bloeit), who gained 1:15 until the Dutch rider could no longer hold Johansson's wheel.
“We pulled back (the break) about 12 to 13 kilometres before the finish and then it was easy to, not easy really, but we won the sprint and it was a very solid performance by the whole team.”
Full Results
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam
|3:32:53
|2
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|3
|Kristy Broun (Aus) Australia National Team
|4
|Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO Womens Pro Cycling
|5
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) RedSun Cycling Team
|6
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team HTC Columbia
|7
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|8
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) SWABO Ladies Cycling Team
|9
|Emma Johanson (Swe) RedSun Cycling Team
|10
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO Womens Pro Cycling
|11
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Team HTC Columbia
|12
|Lianne Wagtho (Ned) Leotien.nl Ladies Team
|13
|Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|14
|Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|15
|Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Russian National Team
|16
|Joanie Caron (Can) Canada National Team
|17
|Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) SRAM WV Eemland
|18
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|19
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|20
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada National Team
|21
|Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|22
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) RedSun Cycling Team
|23
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leotien.nl Ladies Team
|24
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Team Merida Cycling
|25
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|26
|Liesabeth de Vocht (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|27
|Frøydis Waersted (Nor) Team Hitec Productions - UCK
|28
|Cecilie Sæterøy Johansen (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|29
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Merida Cycling
|30
|Eefje Tabak (Ned) TWC Het Snelle Wiel
|31
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada National Team
|32
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO Womens Pro Cycling
|33
|Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|34
|Moriah MacGregor (Can) Canada National Team
|35
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervélo TestTeam
|36
|Suzanne Van Veen (Ned) RSC de Zuid West Hoek
|37
|Loes Merkerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|38
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leotien.nl Ladies Team
|39
|Elisabeth Braam (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|40
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|41
|Daphny Van den Brand (Ned) Team Merida Cycling
|42
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia National Team
|43
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO Womens Pro Cycling
|44
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam
|45
|Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling Ladies
|46
|Melissa Slewe (Ned) SRAM WV Eemland
|47
|Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|48
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro kunstof Kozijnen - NWVG
|49
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|50
|Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russian National Team
|51
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) People's Trust Cycling Team
|52
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Team Hitec Productions - UCK
|53
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam
|54
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Russian National Team
|55
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|56
|Devon Haskell (USA) Team TIBCO Womens Pro Cycling
|57
|Olivia Koster (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|58
|Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|59
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team HTC Columbia
|60
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO Womens Pro Cycling
|61
|Kim Anderson (USA) Team HTC Columbia
|62
|Emma Silversides (GBr) RedSun Cycling Team
|63
|Debby Van Den Berg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Cycling Team
|64
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) SWABO Ladies Cycling Team
|65
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|66
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leotien.nl Ladies Team
|67
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia National Team
|0:01:28
|68
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) RedSun Cycling Team
|0:02:47
|69
|Jacobien Kanis (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:03:30
|70
|Kirsten Niessen (Ned) SWABO Ladies Cycling Team
|0:04:17
|71
|Bianca Van Der Hoek (Ned) SRAM WV Eemland
|0:06:43
|72
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/Pedaalridders/Pedelaars
|73
|Marieke den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|74
|Melanie Woering (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|75
|Pippa Handley (GBr) Ladies Cycling Team Tubanters
|76
|Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM WV Eemland
|77
|Linda Ringlever (Ned) Weijers - Hako - Movingladies
|78
|Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|79
|Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Weijers - Hako - Movingladies
|80
|Marte Lenferink (Ned) Team Merida Cycling
|81
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Team Hitec Productions - UCK
|82
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Team Merida Cycling
|83
|Venera Absalyamova (Rus) Russian National Team
|84
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RedSun Cycling Team
|10:38:39
|2
|Lotto Ladies Team
|3
|TIBCO Womens Pro Cycling
|4
|Nederland Bloeit
|5
|Canada National Team
|6
|Cervélo Test Team
|7
|Leontien.nl
|8
|Team HTC Columbia
|9
|Team Merida Cycling
|10
|Russian National Team
|11
|Jan van Arckel
|12
|Batavus Ladies Cycl Team
|13
|Australia National Team
|0:01:28
|14
|Swaboladies Cycling Team
|0:04:17
|15
|SRAM WV Eemland
|0:06:43
|16
|Nationaal Team Nederland
|17
|Hitec Products
