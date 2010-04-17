Trending

Wild enjoys second season success at home

Dutch sprinter takes the win in radio-free Ronde

Image 1 of 18

The podium, Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto Ladies Team), Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) and Kirsty Broun (Australia). Wild also leads the Dutch "Top Compeititie"

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 18

The bunch was all together as it approached the penultimate passage of the small finishing circuit

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 18

Her break is almost over Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) with just 18km to go.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 18

Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) during her solo breakaway

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 18

Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) during her solo breakaway

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 18

Lieselot Decroix (Cervelo Test Team) leads the bunch chase to Johansson

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 18

On the climb in the National Forest

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 18

Liesbet De Vocht (Nederland Bloeit) chased Johansson but never made contact

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 18

Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) made her escape on the climbs of the National Park

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 18

Cervelo Test Team led the race up the climb in the National Park

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 18

Loes Markerink (Nederland Bloeit) joined Guarnier in the break, but the bunch was only just over their shoulders

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 18

Megan Guarnier (Tibco) was joined briefly by Loes Markerink (Nederland Bloeit) before the pair were caught

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 18

Blue skies and green trees in Gelderland

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 18

Megan Guarnier (Tibco) on the first really spring-like day in Europe this year for the women

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 18

The bunch chases Megan Guarnier (Tibco) an early breakaway

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 18

There were interested spectators at many places on the course today

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 18

The start was at the OmniSport stadium in Apeldoorn, host to the next World Track Champs. in 2011

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 18 of 18

Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) is pleased with her victory in Apeldoorn. Second was Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto Ladies Team) and third, Kirsty Broun (Australia)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Kirsten Wild of Cervélo TestTeam won the 45th edition of the Ronde van Gelderland today, executing a perfect sprint to best Lotto's Rochelle Gilmore and Kristy Broun (Australia) in the 141km race.

“We had a race plan that we followed today, and it was particularly important today because this race was ridden without race radios,” explained Wild, happy after her victory.

“We had hoped for a sprint today, there was no wind and everything went according to plan. My teammates did a perfect job for me today. This win was very important for our morale!”

“I must say it was a perfect team performance,” said Cervélo director Egon van Kessel. The squad worked to control a breakaway from Emma Johansson (Red Sun) and Liesabet De Vocht (Nederland Bloeit), who gained 1:15 until the Dutch rider could no longer hold Johansson's wheel.

“We pulled back (the break) about 12 to 13 kilometres before the finish and then it was easy to, not easy really, but we won the sprint and it was a very solid performance by the whole team.”

Full Results

1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam3:32:53
2Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
3Kristy Broun (Aus) Australia National Team
4Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO Womens Pro Cycling
5Anne Arnouts (Bel) RedSun Cycling Team
6Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team HTC Columbia
7Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
8Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) SWABO Ladies Cycling Team
9Emma Johanson (Swe) RedSun Cycling Team
10Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO Womens Pro Cycling
11Adrie Visser (Ned) Team HTC Columbia
12Lianne Wagtho (Ned) Leotien.nl Ladies Team
13Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel
14Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
15Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Russian National Team
16Joanie Caron (Can) Canada National Team
17Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) SRAM WV Eemland
18Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands National Team
19Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
20Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada National Team
21Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
22Petra Dijkman (Ned) RedSun Cycling Team
23Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leotien.nl Ladies Team
24Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Team Merida Cycling
25Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
26Liesabeth de Vocht (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
27Frøydis Waersted (Nor) Team Hitec Productions - UCK
28Cecilie Sæterøy Johansen (Nor) Norwegian National Team
29Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Merida Cycling
30Eefje Tabak (Ned) TWC Het Snelle Wiel
31Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada National Team
32Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO Womens Pro Cycling
33Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
34Moriah MacGregor (Can) Canada National Team
35Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervélo TestTeam
36Suzanne Van Veen (Ned) RSC de Zuid West Hoek
37Loes Merkerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
38Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leotien.nl Ladies Team
39Elisabeth Braam (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
40Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
41Daphny Van den Brand (Ned) Team Merida Cycling
42Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia National Team
43Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO Womens Pro Cycling
44Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam
45Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling Ladies
46Melissa Slewe (Ned) SRAM WV Eemland
47Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands National Team
48Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro kunstof Kozijnen - NWVG
49Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
50Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russian National Team
51Silke Kogelman (Ned) People's Trust Cycling Team
52Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Team Hitec Productions - UCK
53Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam
54Anna Potokina (Rus) Russian National Team
55Esra Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
56Devon Haskell (USA) Team TIBCO Womens Pro Cycling
57Olivia Koster (Ned) Jan van Arckel
58Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan van Arckel
59Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team HTC Columbia
60Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO Womens Pro Cycling
61Kim Anderson (USA) Team HTC Columbia
62Emma Silversides (GBr) RedSun Cycling Team
63Debby Van Den Berg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Cycling Team
64Aafke Eshuis (Ned) SWABO Ladies Cycling Team
65Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
66Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leotien.nl Ladies Team
67Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia National Team0:01:28
68Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) RedSun Cycling Team0:02:47
69Jacobien Kanis (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:03:30
70Kirsten Niessen (Ned) SWABO Ladies Cycling Team0:04:17
71Bianca Van Der Hoek (Ned) SRAM WV Eemland0:06:43
72Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/Pedaalridders/Pedelaars
73Marieke den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel
74Melanie Woering (Ned) Netherlands National Team
75Pippa Handley (GBr) Ladies Cycling Team Tubanters
76Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM WV Eemland
77Linda Ringlever (Ned) Weijers - Hako - Movingladies
78Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
79Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Weijers - Hako - Movingladies
80Marte Lenferink (Ned) Team Merida Cycling
81Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Team Hitec Productions - UCK
82Sophie de Boer (Ned) Team Merida Cycling
83Venera Absalyamova (Rus) Russian National Team
84Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RedSun Cycling Team10:38:39
2Lotto Ladies Team
3TIBCO Womens Pro Cycling
4Nederland Bloeit
5Canada National Team
6Cervélo Test Team
7Leontien.nl
8Team HTC Columbia
9Team Merida Cycling
10Russian National Team
11Jan van Arckel
12Batavus Ladies Cycl Team
13Australia National Team0:01:28
14Swaboladies Cycling Team0:04:17
15SRAM WV Eemland0:06:43
16Nationaal Team Nederland
17Hitec Products

