Image 1 of 18 The podium, Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto Ladies Team), Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) and Kirsty Broun (Australia). Wild also leads the Dutch "Top Compeititie" (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 18 The bunch was all together as it approached the penultimate passage of the small finishing circuit (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 18 Her break is almost over Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) with just 18km to go. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 18 Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) during her solo breakaway (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 18 Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) during her solo breakaway (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 18 Lieselot Decroix (Cervelo Test Team) leads the bunch chase to Johansson (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 18 On the climb in the National Forest (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 18 Liesbet De Vocht (Nederland Bloeit) chased Johansson but never made contact (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 18 Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) made her escape on the climbs of the National Park (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 18 Cervelo Test Team led the race up the climb in the National Park (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 18 Loes Markerink (Nederland Bloeit) joined Guarnier in the break, but the bunch was only just over their shoulders (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 18 Megan Guarnier (Tibco) was joined briefly by Loes Markerink (Nederland Bloeit) before the pair were caught (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 18 Blue skies and green trees in Gelderland (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 18 Megan Guarnier (Tibco) on the first really spring-like day in Europe this year for the women (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 18 The bunch chases Megan Guarnier (Tibco) an early breakaway (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 18 There were interested spectators at many places on the course today (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 18 The start was at the OmniSport stadium in Apeldoorn, host to the next World Track Champs. in 2011 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 18 Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) is pleased with her victory in Apeldoorn. Second was Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto Ladies Team) and third, Kirsty Broun (Australia) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Kirsten Wild of Cervélo TestTeam won the 45th edition of the Ronde van Gelderland today, executing a perfect sprint to best Lotto's Rochelle Gilmore and Kristy Broun (Australia) in the 141km race.

“We had a race plan that we followed today, and it was particularly important today because this race was ridden without race radios,” explained Wild, happy after her victory.

“We had hoped for a sprint today, there was no wind and everything went according to plan. My teammates did a perfect job for me today. This win was very important for our morale!”

“I must say it was a perfect team performance,” said Cervélo director Egon van Kessel. The squad worked to control a breakaway from Emma Johansson (Red Sun) and Liesabet De Vocht (Nederland Bloeit), who gained 1:15 until the Dutch rider could no longer hold Johansson's wheel.

“We pulled back (the break) about 12 to 13 kilometres before the finish and then it was easy to, not easy really, but we won the sprint and it was a very solid performance by the whole team.”

1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam 3:32:53 2 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 3 Kristy Broun (Aus) Australia National Team 4 Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO Womens Pro Cycling 5 Anne Arnouts (Bel) RedSun Cycling Team 6 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team HTC Columbia 7 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 8 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) SWABO Ladies Cycling Team 9 Emma Johanson (Swe) RedSun Cycling Team 10 Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO Womens Pro Cycling 11 Adrie Visser (Ned) Team HTC Columbia 12 Lianne Wagtho (Ned) Leotien.nl Ladies Team 13 Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel 14 Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 15 Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Russian National Team 16 Joanie Caron (Can) Canada National Team 17 Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) SRAM WV Eemland 18 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands National Team 19 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 20 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada National Team 21 Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 22 Petra Dijkman (Ned) RedSun Cycling Team 23 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leotien.nl Ladies Team 24 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Team Merida Cycling 25 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 26 Liesabeth de Vocht (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 27 Frøydis Waersted (Nor) Team Hitec Productions - UCK 28 Cecilie Sæterøy Johansen (Nor) Norwegian National Team 29 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Merida Cycling 30 Eefje Tabak (Ned) TWC Het Snelle Wiel 31 Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada National Team 32 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO Womens Pro Cycling 33 Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 34 Moriah MacGregor (Can) Canada National Team 35 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervélo TestTeam 36 Suzanne Van Veen (Ned) RSC de Zuid West Hoek 37 Loes Merkerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 38 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leotien.nl Ladies Team 39 Elisabeth Braam (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 40 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team 41 Daphny Van den Brand (Ned) Team Merida Cycling 42 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia National Team 43 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO Womens Pro Cycling 44 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam 45 Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling Ladies 46 Melissa Slewe (Ned) SRAM WV Eemland 47 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands National Team 48 Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro kunstof Kozijnen - NWVG 49 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 50 Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russian National Team 51 Silke Kogelman (Ned) People's Trust Cycling Team 52 Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Team Hitec Productions - UCK 53 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam 54 Anna Potokina (Rus) Russian National Team 55 Esra Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 56 Devon Haskell (USA) Team TIBCO Womens Pro Cycling 57 Olivia Koster (Ned) Jan van Arckel 58 Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan van Arckel 59 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team HTC Columbia 60 Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO Womens Pro Cycling 61 Kim Anderson (USA) Team HTC Columbia 62 Emma Silversides (GBr) RedSun Cycling Team 63 Debby Van Den Berg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Cycling Team 64 Aafke Eshuis (Ned) SWABO Ladies Cycling Team 65 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 66 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leotien.nl Ladies Team 67 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia National Team 0:01:28 68 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) RedSun Cycling Team 0:02:47 69 Jacobien Kanis (Ned) Jan van Arckel 0:03:30 70 Kirsten Niessen (Ned) SWABO Ladies Cycling Team 0:04:17 71 Bianca Van Der Hoek (Ned) SRAM WV Eemland 0:06:43 72 Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/Pedaalridders/Pedelaars 73 Marieke den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel 74 Melanie Woering (Ned) Netherlands National Team 75 Pippa Handley (GBr) Ladies Cycling Team Tubanters 76 Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM WV Eemland 77 Linda Ringlever (Ned) Weijers - Hako - Movingladies 78 Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 79 Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Weijers - Hako - Movingladies 80 Marte Lenferink (Ned) Team Merida Cycling 81 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Team Hitec Productions - UCK 82 Sophie de Boer (Ned) Team Merida Cycling 83 Venera Absalyamova (Rus) Russian National Team 84 Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team