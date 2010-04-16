Trending

Ronde van Gelderland past winners

From 2003 to present

Past winners
2009Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team Columbia Highroad)
2008Anne Samplonius (Can) National Team Canada
2007Marianne Vos (Ned) Team DSB Bank
2006Bertine Spijkerman (Ned) Therme Skin Care
2005Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Van Bemmelen - AA Drink
2004Leontien Van Moorsel (Ned)
2003Yvonne Brunen (Ned)

