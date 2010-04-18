Image 1 of 123 Serguei Ivanov (Katusha) was the defending champion. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 123 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 123 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on his way to victory. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 123 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) leads on the climb. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 5 of 123 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) waits to make his move. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 6 of 123 Paul Martens (Rabobank) rode a strong race to finish 11th. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 7 of 123 The Rabobank duo of Nick Nuyens and Laurens Ten Dam check their lead. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 8 of 123 Maxime Vantomme (Team Katusha) leads the peloton. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 9 of 123 Mathew Hayman (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 10 of 123 Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) finished an impressive eighth. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 11 of 123 The leaders follow race director Leo van Vliet's car on a climb. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 12 of 123 Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) leads Karsten Kroon (BMC Racing Team) around a corner. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 13 of 123 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) early in the race. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 14 of 123 Dutch rider Robert Gesink (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 15 of 123 Lars Boom (Rabobank) didn't finish the event. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 16 of 123 Karsten Kroon (BMC Racing Team) landed in the top 10. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 17 of 123 Filippo Pozzato (Team Katusha) took his time, finishing more than 10 minutes down. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 18 of 123 Lars Boom (Rabobank) takes on some fluid during the race. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 19 of 123 Albert Timmer (Skil - Shimano) lost nearly nine minutes. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 20 of 123 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 21 of 123 Andy Schleck (Team Saxo Bank) finished down in 18th place. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 22 of 123 Andy Schleck (Team Saxo Bank) lost 18 seconds on the final climb. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 23 of 123 Alexandr Kolobnev (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 24 of 123 It's not just the bike riders that are under a watchful eye, with the motorbike riders having to pass alcohol control. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 25 of 123 Serguei Ivanov (Katusha) looked strong on the day. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 26 of 123 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins the Amstel Gold Race. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 27 of 123 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) shows off the world champion's colours as he rides for his team-mate. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 28 of 123 The lead group passes through. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 29 of 123 As with all tough Classics, it's not long before riders start falling out the peloton's rear. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 30 of 123 Yo, nice mo: Steven Cozza (Garmin-Transitions) rides in the bunch. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 31 of 123 Lars Boom (Rabobank) by the team car. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 32 of 123 The first chase group with Evans, Kolobnev, Cunego and Schleck chase after Ivanov. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 33 of 123 Gilbert gets a big hug from his papa. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 123 The Footon-Servetto team (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 35 of 123 Oscar Freire has a chat before the start. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 36 of 123 The Garmin-Transitions team at Amstel (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 37 of 123 The view from the crowd of the podium. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 38 of 123 Philippe Gilbert celebrates his win. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 39 of 123 HTC-Columbia (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 40 of 123 The riders await the start. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 41 of 123 Philippe Gilbert is interviewed. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 42 of 123 The Francaise des Jeux riders relax before the start. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 43 of 123 Francaise des Jeux at the presentation. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 44 of 123 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) went on the attack in the final 10km (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 123 Staf Scheirlinckx (Omega Pharma-Lotto) watches the other riders in the early break (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé) Image 46 of 123 The area after the finish was also the feed zone (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé) Image 47 of 123 The early break goes over the Cauberg for the second time (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé) Image 48 of 123 Peter Wrolich and Milram at the presentation. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 49 of 123 The AG2R La Mondiale team (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 50 of 123 Andy Schleck and the Saxo Bank boys. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 51 of 123 Stephen Cozza (Garmin-Transitions) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 52 of 123 Damiano Cunego (Lampre) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 53 of 123 Cadel Evans (BMC) gets a special call-up at the team presentation. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 54 of 123 Serguei Ivanov is ready to defend his Amstel Gold Race title (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 55 of 123 Katusha at the Amstel Gold Race. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 56 of 123 Skil-Shimano is presented. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 57 of 123 Team Sky at the start. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 58 of 123 Riders await the start of the Amstel Gold Race. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 59 of 123 The start in Maastricht of the Amstel Gold Race. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 60 of 123 The Omega Pharma Lotto team was finally able to get a win. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 61 of 123 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) is mobbed after his win. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 62 of 123 The Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator team (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 63 of 123 The Vacansoleil team (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 64 of 123 Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) smiles at the team presentation of Amstel Gold. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 65 of 123 The hometown favorites, Rabobank. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 66 of 123 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 67 of 123 The Saxo Bank riders stayed at the front. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 68 of 123 The Lampre riders control the pace. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 69 of 123 Lampre-Farnese Vini at the Amstel Gold race. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 70 of 123 The Landbouwkrediet team. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 71 of 123 Peter Wrolich (Milram), Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto), Staf Scheirlinckx (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Sebastien Delfosse (Landbouwkrediet), Thierry Hupond (Skil-Shimano), Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Arnaud van Groen (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 72 of 123 The breakaway after the second trip up the Cauberg. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 73 of 123 The peloton heads out for the 45th Amstel Gold Race. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 74 of 123 The Omega Pharma-Lotto team. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 75 of 123 The market in Maastricht was packed. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 76 of 123 The peloton crests the Cauberg for the second time. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 77 of 123 Peter Wrolich (Milram), Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto), Staf Scheirlinckx (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Sebastien Delfosse (Landbouwkrediet), Thierry Hupond (Skil-Shimano), Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Arnaud van Groen (Vacansoleil) made the breakaway. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 78 of 123 Mark Sergent, Lotto boss, was over the moon with the win of Gilbert. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 79 of 123 Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) made all the right moves but took seventh. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 80 of 123 Bert de Waele (Landbouwkrediet) led out the sprint but faded to 4th ahead of Damiano Cunego (Lampre) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 81 of 123 Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) claimed the last podium spot. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 82 of 123 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) got past Gasparotto to take second. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 83 of 123 Philippe Gilbert was a happy man after winning Amstel Gold Race. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 84 of 123 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 85 of 123 Gilbert celebrates his Amstel win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 86 of 123 The peloton enjoyed lovely clear skies for the Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 87 of 123 Quick Step at Amstel Gold. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 88 of 123 Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) came in 8th. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 89 of 123 Chris Horner (RadioShack) and Karsten Kroon (BMC) rounded out the top 10. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 90 of 123 Cadel Evans and Serguei Ivanov come across a dozen seconds down. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 91 of 123 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) rode aggressively and it paid off. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 92 of 123 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was on fire in the Amstel Gold Race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 93 of 123 The elite lead group of Ivanov, Cunego, Schleck, Kolobnev and Evans. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 94 of 123 Chris Horner (Radioshack) and Karsten Kroon (BMC) rolled in for the top 10 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 95 of 123 Paul Martens (Rabobank) leads a group in the Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 96 of 123 Damiano Cunego (Lampre) pushes the pace in the breakaway. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 97 of 123 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) took second in the Amstel Gold Race. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 98 of 123 Oscar Freire (Rabobank) came in 17 seconds down. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 99 of 123 Cadel Evans (BMC) rode aggressively but could manage only 13th (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 100 of 123 Philippe Gilbert struck out on his own, too, but saved enough to later win the sprint. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 101 of 123 Ivanov split up an elite bunch with several vicious attacks. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 102 of 123 Serguei Ivanov (Katusha) on the attack in the finale of the Amstel Gold Race. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 103 of 123 Alexander Kolobnev tries in vain to hold off the sprinting bunch behind. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 104 of 123 Gilbert was congratulated vigorously (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 105 of 123 Gilbert celebrates the win with his team. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 106 of 123 The Omega Pharma-Lotto riders each got a hug from Gilbert. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 107 of 123 His face dusty, a tired but very happy Philippe Gilbert explains how he won the Amtel Gold Rac.e (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 108 of 123 Kisses for Philippe Gilbert, winner of the Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 109 of 123 Philippe Gilbert takes the flowers in Holland. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 110 of 123 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) raced his heart out in the Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 111 of 123 The final Amstel Gold Race podium: Enrico Gasparotto, Philippe Gilbert and Ryder Hesjedal (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 112 of 123 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins the Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 113 of 123 Albert Timmer (Skil-Shimano) enjoying the nice weather. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 114 of 123 Andriy Grivko (Astana) enjoying a relaxed start to the Amstel Gold Race. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 115 of 123 The early breakaway in the Amstel Gold Race. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 116 of 123 One of the iconic windmills of the Netherlands. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 117 of 123 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 118 of 123 The Vacansoleil team bus is stopped for an alcohol test of the driver. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 119 of 123 The peloton takes on the Cauberg for the first time. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 120 of 123 The Schleck brothers are up front in the peloton on the first trip up the Cauberg. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 121 of 123 The pace was relaxed on the first lap. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 122 of 123 The breakaway takes on the Cauberg for the first time. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 123 of 123 The driver of the Astana team bus gets an alcohol breath test at the Amstel Gold Race. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Philippe Gilbert brought Omega Pharma-Lotto's eight month dry spell of victories to a dramatic end at the Amstel Gold Race on Sunday afternoon. The Belgian put in a ferocious attack on the final ascent of the Cauberg to claim victory several bike lengths clear of Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transtions), who sprinted past Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) in the closing meters of the race.

"I started as a favourite, so it's just beautiful to be able to win it and live up to the expectations," said Gilbert, who has been living inside a pressure cooker of Belgian expectation throughout the Classics season so far.

"From Milano-Sanremo on my form constantly improved. During the winter I said these are my races. I wanted to be good in Flanders but especially this week. I'm on schedule, right on time. It's not easy [to get it right]," he continued.

Gilbert's race winning move came moments after a 30-strong peloton had swallowed up Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) at the base of the event's famed uphill finish. Gilbert and Kolobnev had formed part of a five man attack group, which had formed after the Keutenberg with less than 11 kilometres remaining.

Kolobnev's ill-fated move had come with seven kilometres to go, before the chase groups reformed into one and dashed Katusha's hopes of back-to-back victories at the race.

For the victor however, the relief was palpable as he embraced each of his teammates in turn. The most emotional reaction came from Omega Pharma-Lotto manager, Marc Sargeant, who couldn't wipe the grin off his face as he hugged Gilbert firmly before the podium presentation at the top of the Cauberg.

Although two seconds shy of Gilbert at the finish, second placed Ryder Hesjedal was elated after securing the best Classics result of his career. “I couldn’t be more pleased. It’s insane,” he told Cyclingnews as he rode to the post-race press conference.

“This means a lot. I started to see myself as a rider for these races a few years ago and I’ve got nothing but the utmost respect for these events. This is my fifth Amstel and it was one of the first races in did in 2004. I remember coming off the back after 180 kilometres and couldn’t fathom how you get to the finish - now I realise how,” he said.

Hesjedal and Gilbert are likely to lock horns at least once more in the next week. While the 2010 Amstel Champion downplayed his expections for Flèche Wallone this Wednesday, Liège-Bastogne-Liège has been circled for Ardennes Classic number two.

"Liège is a dream for me," said Gilbert. "This victory will boost my moral. Flèche is not a race for me. It's a nice race, but the finish is a bit too long and too steep for me."

A tale of volcanoes and the journey to Valkenberg

The 45th edition of the Amstel Gold Race will be remembered for the influence of the Eyjafjallajökull volcano that had caused teams such enormous logistical problems in the days leading up to the race.

With no air travel possible in North and Western Europe, several big name favourites opted to skip the biggest Dutch one-day race, including Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne), Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne), Carlos Sastre (Cervélo TestTeam) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky). Last year's winner Serguei Ivanov (Katusha) and a dozen other riders had spent long hours in cars and trains to get in Maastricht.

Peter Wrolich (Milram) drove from Austria, but still had plenty of energy for the race as he featured in the early breakaway of seven men that formed almost immediately after the start. Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto), Staf Scheirlinckx (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Sebastien Delfosse (Landbouwkrediet), Thierry Hupond (Skil-Shimano), Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Arnaud van Groen (Vacansoleil) were Wrolich's six companions. The seven quickly built up a gap of almost seven minutes, with Lars Boom (Rabobank) doing most of the work in the peloton to help keep them under control.

By the time the leaders hit the Cauberg for the second time, after 181km, Valls Ferri had dropped away and the gap was down to four and a half minutes, to a group of three chasers: Albert Timmer (Skil-Shimano), Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Dirk Bellemakers (Landbouwkrediet) that had formed in the interim.

A relaxed peloton was a further 30 seconds behind with Rabobank still riding tempo on the front. Seventeen kilometres later last year's winner of the Herman Krott trophy for the most aggressive rider, Niki Terpstra (Milram), launched a solo counter-attack on the Bemelerberg. The Dutch rider pulled off a chasse-patate [a European cycling team for a rider with little chance of bridging]. He rode alone in between the leader's group and the peloton for a while but was quickly caught by the bunch, with the only result being that he used a lot of energy.

The true race begins

Approaching the deciding climbs with fifty kilometres to go, the six leaders had 2:46 on the three chasers and three minutes on the peloton. Despite riding for 200 kilometres, the race had yet to begin in earnest and while the earlier climbs had begun to create a selection, most of the favourites retained their positions in the main group.

The difference in speed between the tired leaders and the peloton was now evident and with thirty kilometres to go the breakaway was neutralized and the finale of the race could get underway.

Saxo Bank took the initiative and hammered away at the front the peloton in the approach to climb number 26, the Gulperberg. There were no attacks in front, but the high speed caused many casualties, among them was co-favourite Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha), who was spotted struggling at the back.

"Saxo Bank took the race in their hand rather early on," said Gilbert afterwards of the impetus inserted into the race by the Danish squad. "They tried to make the race harder. The [Schleck] brothers were as strong as expected, just like Ivanov. It wasn't obvious to know what to do."

Steaming towards the famous quartet of climbs (the Kruisberg, Eyserbosweg, Fromberg and Keutenberg) it was world champion Cadel Evans who was led the peloton into the short but steep series of ascents.

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) launched the first serious attack on the Kruisberg, with twenty-two kilometers to go, and he created a nice gap, although his body language indicated that he had hoped to receive some support in his endeavour.

On the steep climb of the Eyserbosweg the first big gun fired when Andy Schleck attacked and bridged up to Marcato. The move from the Luxemburg champion was quickly marked by Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Damiano Cunego (Lampre), Fränk Schleck and Johnny Hoogerland (Vancansoleil). Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas), Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas) and Alexandr Kolobnev (Saxo Bank) bridged up little later.

The group established itself a small gap over the peloton and on the Fromberg it was Fränk Schleck's turn to attack. Cunego countered and only Gilbert, Fränk Schleck and Kolobnev were able to keep up with the surge.

Despite those salvos the race again came back together after the Fromberg. On the section in between the Fromberg and the Keutenberg, Ivanov snuck away together with Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto). On the climb itself, Ivanov went solo.

Gilbert and Cadel Evans were the first to respond to the attack, the duo bridging to the Russian Champion. A second attack from Ivanov detached them once more as Gilbert and Evans assumed positions in the first and second chase groups, respectively.

Gilbert again went in search of Ivanov. This time, he caught and passed his prey as the hunter quickly became the hunted. Behind, Cunego, Kolobnev, Fränk Schleck and now Ivanov represented the first chase group.

However, Gilbert was dragged back into the selection, precipitating an immediate attack from Kolobnev. The Russian scooted away to a ten second lead over the now his pursuers, with an increasingly tenuous gap to a second chase group at 20 seconds.

With five kilometres to go, Kolobnev began to show the strain of his effort as the two chase groups reformed into one behind him. Nibali led the charge of the now 30-strong peloton, with Rabobank taking over as they charged towards the base of the final climb.

As the Cauberg reared, Kolobnev's day was done as the chasers streamed past him on the lower slopes of the famed ascent. Despite the frantic movement of the group, a moment of peace ensued, before Gilbert fired out of the right-hand-side of the group. The Omega Pharma captain put his head down and it wasn't until he passed beneath the bridge that crosses the course at 300 metres-to-go that he risked a look behind.

He liked what he saw. A fist pump told the story as he relaxed from his enormous effort 100 metres before the line. His arms rose to the sky as he was the first to bath in the warm afternoon sun that greeted the riders at the summit. Behind, Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) put in a final effort to overcome Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) for second place.