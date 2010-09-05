Trending

Grote Prijs Jef Scherens past winners

1970-2009

2009Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
2008Wouter Mol (Ned) P3Transfer - Batavus
2007Bram Tankink (Ned) Quick Step - Innergetic
2006Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team Wiesenhof Akud
2005Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
2004Allan Johansen (Den) BankGiroLoterij
2003Thor Hushovd (Nor) Credit-Agricole
2002Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Telekom
2001Nico Eeckhout (Bel) Lotto-Adecco
2000Dave Bruylandts (Bel) Palmans Ideal
1999Marc Streel (Bel) Team Home-Jack & Jones
1998Jo Planckaert (Bel) Lotto-Mobistar
1997Stéphane Hennebert (Bel)
1996Jans Koerts (Ned)
1995Erik Dekker (Ned)
1994Mauro Bettin (Ita)
1993Frans Maassen (Ned)
1992Hendrik Redant (Bel)
1991Wilco Zuiderwijk (Ned)
1990Wilfried Peeters (Bel)
1987Ronny Van Holen (Bel)
1986Josef Lieckens (Bel)
1985Josef Lieckens (Bel)
1984Ronny Van Holen (Bel)
1983Adri Van der Poel (Ned)
1982Rudy Matthijs (Bel)
1981Jan Raas (Ned)
1980Ludo Delcroix (Bel)
1979Marcel Laurens (Bel)
1978Frans Van Looy (Bel)
1977Walter Planckaert (Bel)
1976Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
1975Freddy Maertens (Bel)
1974Freddy Maertens (Bel)
1973Johan Van Katwijk (Ned)
1971Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
1970Frans Verbeeck (Bel)

