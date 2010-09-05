Grote Prijs Jef Scherens past winners
1970-2009
|2009
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|2008
|Wouter Mol (Ned) P3Transfer - Batavus
|2007
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Quick Step - Innergetic
|2006
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team Wiesenhof Akud
|2005
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|2004
|Allan Johansen (Den) BankGiroLoterij
|2003
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Credit-Agricole
|2002
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Telekom
|2001
|Nico Eeckhout (Bel) Lotto-Adecco
|2000
|Dave Bruylandts (Bel) Palmans Ideal
|1999
|Marc Streel (Bel) Team Home-Jack & Jones
|1998
|Jo Planckaert (Bel) Lotto-Mobistar
|1997
|Stéphane Hennebert (Bel)
|1996
|Jans Koerts (Ned)
|1995
|Erik Dekker (Ned)
|1994
|Mauro Bettin (Ita)
|1993
|Frans Maassen (Ned)
|1992
|Hendrik Redant (Bel)
|1991
|Wilco Zuiderwijk (Ned)
|1990
|Wilfried Peeters (Bel)
|1987
|Ronny Van Holen (Bel)
|1986
|Josef Lieckens (Bel)
|1985
|Josef Lieckens (Bel)
|1984
|Ronny Van Holen (Bel)
|1983
|Adri Van der Poel (Ned)
|1982
|Rudy Matthijs (Bel)
|1981
|Jan Raas (Ned)
|1980
|Ludo Delcroix (Bel)
|1979
|Marcel Laurens (Bel)
|1978
|Frans Van Looy (Bel)
|1977
|Walter Planckaert (Bel)
|1976
|Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
|1975
|Freddy Maertens (Bel)
|1974
|Freddy Maertens (Bel)
|1973
|Johan Van Katwijk (Ned)
|1971
|Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
|1970
|Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
