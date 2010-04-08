Jure Kocjan (Carmiooro-NGC) wins the Grand Prix Pino Cerami. (Image credit: AFP)

Jure Kocjan (Carmiooro-NGC) won the GP Pino Cerami race in Belgium on Thursday with a powerful sprint finish.

The Slovenian rider beat Stefan Van Dijk (Veranda Willems) and Italy's Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) after his teammate Eric Berthou was caught just 800 metres from the line.

Kocjan started his sprint with 250 metres to go and won by five metres.

"The finish was slightly uphill and that suited my sprint. I knew I had a chance when we entered the finishing circuit and I saw the finish. It's a special day for me and I want to dedicate this win to my girlfriend who's going to give birth in July," Kocjan said.

The GP Pino Cerami is named after former professional Pino Cerami who moved from Italy to Belgium as a boy. He is now 88 but still alive and was at the race held south of Brussels. The race was not organised last year and seemed destined to disappear but is back on and has a new course and better organization.