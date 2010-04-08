Kocjan claims Grand Prix Pino Cerami
Van Dijk and Marcato round out podium
Jure Kocjan (Carmiooro-NGC) won the GP Pino Cerami race in Belgium on Thursday with a powerful sprint finish.
The Slovenian rider beat Stefan Van Dijk (Veranda Willems) and Italy's Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) after his teammate Eric Berthou was caught just 800 metres from the line.
Kocjan started his sprint with 250 metres to go and won by five metres.
"The finish was slightly uphill and that suited my sprint. I knew I had a chance when we entered the finishing circuit and I saw the finish. It's a special day for me and I want to dedicate this win to my girlfriend who's going to give birth in July," Kocjan said.
The GP Pino Cerami is named after former professional Pino Cerami who moved from Italy to Belgium as a boy. He is now 88 but still alive and was at the race held south of Brussels. The race was not organised last year and seemed destined to disappear but is back on and has a new course and better organization.
|1
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro NGC
|4:31:32
|2
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|3
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|5
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|6
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|7
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|9
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam
|11
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|13
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|14
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|15
|Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|17
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|18
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|19
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|20
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|21
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|22
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|23
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|24
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|25
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
|26
|Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|27
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:07
|29
|Michael Tronborg Kristensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|30
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|31
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|32
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|33
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Sprocket
|34
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|35
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|36
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|37
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|38
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|39
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|40
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|0:00:23
|41
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|42
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|0:00:26
|43
|Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|44
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Timothy Gudsell (NZl) Française Des Jeux
|46
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|47
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|48
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:00:42
|49
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|51
|Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Continental Team Differdange
|52
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|53
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:01:16
|54
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:01:18
|55
|Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|56
|Marnix Dreesen (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|57
|Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:01:41
|58
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|59
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:02:13
|61
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|62
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:02:38
|63
|Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
|64
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|65
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:02:52
|66
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|67
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|68
|Connor McConvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:04:36
|69
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
|70
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Sprocket
|71
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|72
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:04:42
|73
|Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|0:06:48
|74
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|0:07:46
