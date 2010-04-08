Trending

Kocjan claims Grand Prix Pino Cerami

Van Dijk and Marcato round out podium

Jure Kocjan (Carmiooro-NGC) wins the Grand Prix Pino Cerami.

Jure Kocjan (Carmiooro-NGC) wins the Grand Prix Pino Cerami.
(Image credit: AFP)

Jure Kocjan (Carmiooro-NGC) won the GP Pino Cerami race in Belgium on Thursday with a powerful sprint finish.

The Slovenian rider beat Stefan Van Dijk (Veranda Willems) and Italy's Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) after his teammate Eric Berthou was caught just 800 metres from the line.

Kocjan started his sprint with 250 metres to go and won by five metres.

"The finish was slightly uphill and that suited my sprint. I knew I had a chance when we entered the finishing circuit and I saw the finish. It's a special day for me and I want to dedicate this win to my girlfriend who's going to give birth in July," Kocjan said.

The GP Pino Cerami is named after former professional Pino Cerami who moved from Italy to Belgium as a boy. He is now 88 but still alive and was at the race held south of Brussels. The race was not organised last year and seemed destined to disappear but is back on and has a new course and better organization.

Full Results
1Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro NGC4:31:32
2Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
3Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
4Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
5Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
6Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
7Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
8Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
9Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
10Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam
11Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
12Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
13Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
14Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
15Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
16Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
17Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
18Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
19Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
20Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
21Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
22Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
23Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
24Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
25Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
26Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
27Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
28Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:07
29Michael Tronborg Kristensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
30Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
31Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
32Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
33Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Sprocket
34Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
35James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
36Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
37Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
38Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
39Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:18
40Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux0:00:23
41Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
42Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning0:00:26
43Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team0:00:32
44Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
45Timothy Gudsell (NZl) Française Des Jeux
46Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
47Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
48Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:00:42
49Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
50Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:49
51Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Continental Team Differdange
52Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:03
53Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervélo TestTeam0:01:16
54Christophe Premont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:01:18
55Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
56Marnix Dreesen (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
57Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:01:41
58Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
59Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
60Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:02:13
61Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
62Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland0:02:38
63Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
64Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
65Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:02:52
66Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
67Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
68Connor McConvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:04:36
69Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
70Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Sprocket
71Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
72Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:04:42
73Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning0:06:48
74Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning0:07:46

Latest on Cyclingnews