Klemme takes first win for Leopard Trek
German catches Ista in the final kilometre
Dominic Klemme gave Leopard Trek its first win of the season, attacking in the final kilometre to win the GP Le Samyn. The 24-year-old German caught and easily passed Kevin Ista (Cofidis) who finished second. Robert Wagner took third, to give Leopard Trek two of the three top spots.
"I'm super happy," Klemme said. "I had cramps in the final kilometres, but I knew I had to hang in there because everyone was half dead back in the chase.
"I wasn't sure my attack was going to last until the finish line, but the top of the climb was visible, so I could see the finish all the time. I was super motivated to win this one for us."
The last third of the race was dominated by Vacansoleil-DCM's Björn Leukemans, who took off on a solo ride for over 50 km, only to be caught with about six km to go.
The wind played a role throughout the day, as the field broke up into a number of groups. Three Leopard Trek riders led a chase group which tracked down the leaders, but everything came together again with 60km to go.
After 111 km, the peloton started four laps of a 20km finishing circuit which included two climbs, the Cote Montignes sur Roc and the Cote d'Audregnies. Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM) took off in the lead. There were multiple attacks out of the peloton, with Leopard Trek being very active for the whole race.
Leukemans crossed the finish line with two laps to go with a 40 second gap over a chase group which had finally formed, with the peloton having fallen back to nearly two minutes.
The Belgian kept powering along, building up his lead with every kilometre. The chase work didn't work well together and eventually fell apart.
At the penultimate crossing of the finish line, Leukemans still had 55 seconds over this nearest chasers, with the next group at 1:55. The peloton was 2:30 down. The Belgian tried hard but with six km to go, he was finally caught.
With two km to go, Ista jumped into the lead, hoping to avoid a sprint. He took his lead into the final km, with Klemme giving chase ahead of the field.
Klemme caught and passed Ista and never looked back, soloing over the finish line for the first-ever win of the newly founded team.
|1
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|4:43:44
|2
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:08
|3
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:00:09
|4
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|6
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:11
|8
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:12
|11
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|13
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|14
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|15
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|17
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|18
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|19
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:26
|21
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:44
|22
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|24
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:55
|25
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:08
|26
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:01:57
|27
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:02:17
|29
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:02:22
|30
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:02:24
|31
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|32
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:03:36
|33
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|34
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic Sportfood.de
|35
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|37
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|39
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|40
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|42
|Ludovic Mottet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|43
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|45
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|46
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|47
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|48
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|49
|Robin Steenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|50
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|51
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|52
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|53
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|54
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|55
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|56
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|57
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
|58
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|59
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|60
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
|61
|Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|62
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|63
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|64
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|66
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|67
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|68
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|69
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|70
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|71
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|72
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|73
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|74
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|75
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|76
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|77
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|78
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|79
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|80
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|81
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|82
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|83
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|84
|Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|85
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|89
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|90
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|91
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|92
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|93
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|94
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|95
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|96
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|97
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|98
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|99
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|100
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|101
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|102
|James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|103
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|104
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|106
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|107
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|108
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|109
|Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:06:25
