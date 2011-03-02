Trending

Klemme takes first win for Leopard Trek

German catches Ista in the final kilometre

Image 1 of 13

Dominic Klemme of Leopard Trek crosses the line first at GP Le Samyn.

Dominic Klemme of Leopard Trek crosses the line first at GP Le Samyn.
(Image credit: Daniel Schamps)
Image 2 of 13

Dominic Klemme chats with Robert Wagner on the podium following his win.

Dominic Klemme chats with Robert Wagner on the podium following his win.
(Image credit: Daniel Schamps)
Image 3 of 13

Dominic Klemme (Leopard Trek) celebrates victory

Dominic Klemme (Leopard Trek) celebrates victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 13

Kaspar Schjonneman (Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland)

Kaspar Schjonneman (Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 13

Marcello Pavarin (Vacansoleil)

Marcello Pavarin (Vacansoleil)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 13

Matt Brammeier (HTC-Highroad) and Adam Blythe (Omega Phamra-Lotto) lead the peloton

Matt Brammeier (HTC-Highroad) and Adam Blythe (Omega Phamra-Lotto) lead the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 13

Romain Le Marchand (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil)

Romain Le Marchand (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 13

Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM) rode solo in the race lead for more than 50km.

Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM) rode solo in the race lead for more than 50km.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 13

Dominic Klemme (Leopard Trek)

Dominic Klemme (Leopard Trek)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 13

Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp) makes an attack

Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp) makes an attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 13

Martin Mortensen (Leopard - Trek)

Martin Mortensen (Leopard - Trek)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 13

Dominic Klemme (Leopard Trek)

Dominic Klemme (Leopard Trek)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 13

Cofidis' Kevin Ista, Dominic Klemme of Leopard Trek and teammate Robert Wagner on the podium.

Cofidis' Kevin Ista, Dominic Klemme of Leopard Trek and teammate Robert Wagner on the podium.
(Image credit: Daniel Schamps)

Dominic Klemme gave Leopard Trek its first win of the season, attacking in the final kilometre to win the GP Le Samyn. The 24-year-old German caught and easily passed Kevin Ista (Cofidis) who finished second. Robert Wagner took third, to give Leopard Trek two of the three top spots.

Related Articles

Leukemans confident for Paris-Nice after strong ride at Le Samyn

"I'm super happy," Klemme said. "I had cramps in the final kilometres, but I knew I had to hang in there because everyone was half dead back in the chase.

"I wasn't sure my attack was going to last until the finish line, but the top of the climb was visible, so I could see the finish all the time. I was super motivated to win this one for us."

The last third of the race was dominated by Vacansoleil-DCM's Björn Leukemans, who took off on a solo ride for over 50 km, only to be caught with about six km to go.

The wind played a role throughout the day, as the field broke up into a number of groups. Three Leopard Trek riders led a chase group which tracked down the leaders, but everything came together again with 60km to go.

After 111 km, the peloton started four laps of a 20km finishing circuit which included two climbs, the Cote Montignes sur Roc and the Cote d'Audregnies. Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM) took off in the lead. There were multiple attacks out of the peloton, with Leopard Trek being very active for the whole race.

Leukemans crossed the finish line with two laps to go with a 40 second gap over a chase group which had finally formed, with the peloton having fallen back to nearly two minutes.

The Belgian kept powering along, building up his lead with every kilometre. The chase work didn't work well together and eventually fell apart.

At the penultimate crossing of the finish line, Leukemans still had 55 seconds over this nearest chasers, with the next group at 1:55. The peloton was 2:30 down. The Belgian tried hard but with six km to go, he was finally caught.

With two km to go, Ista jumped into the lead, hoping to avoid a sprint. He took his lead into the final km, with Klemme giving chase ahead of the field.

Klemme caught and passed Ista and never looked back, soloing over the finish line for the first-ever win of the newly founded team.

Full Results
1Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek4:43:44
2Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:08
3Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek0:00:09
4Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
5Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
6Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:11
8Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
9Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
10Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:12
11Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
12Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
13Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
14Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
15Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
16Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
17Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
18Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:21
19Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
20Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:26
21Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:44
22Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
23Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
24Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:55
25Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:08
26Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:01:57
27Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:02:17
29Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:02:22
30Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:02:24
31Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:31
32Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp0:03:36
33Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
34Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic Sportfood.de
35Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
36Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
37Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
39Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
40Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
41Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
42Ludovic Mottet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
43Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
44Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
45Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
46Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
47Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
48Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
49Robin Steenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
50Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
51Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
52Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
53Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
54Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
55Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
56Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
57Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
58Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
59Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
60Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
61Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
62Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
63Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
64Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
65Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
66Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
67Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
68Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
69Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
70Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
71Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
72Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
73Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
74Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
75Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
76Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
77Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
78Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
79Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
80Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
81Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
82Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
83Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
84Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
85Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
87Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
89Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
90Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
91Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
92Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
93Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
94Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
95Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
96Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
97Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
98Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
99Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
100William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
101Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
102James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
103Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
104Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
105Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
106Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
107Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
108Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
109Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:06:25

Latest on Cyclingnews