Trending

Etoile de Bessèges past winners

1971-2010

Past winners
2010Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
2009Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Boygyues Telecom
2008Iouri Trofimov (Rus) Bouygues Telecom
2007Nick Nuyens (Bel) Cofidis
2006Frederik Willems (Bel) Chocolade Jacques Vlaanderen
2005Freddy Bichot (Fra) La Française des Jeux
2004Laurent Brochard (Fra) Ag2r-Prevoyance
2003Fabio Baldato (Ita) Alessio
2002Robbie McEwen (Aus) Lotto-Adecco
2001Nico Eeckhout (Bel)
2000Jo Planckaert (Bel)
1999Daniel Lefevre (Fra)
1998Jo Planckaert (Bel)
1997Patrice Halgand (Fra)
1996Jan Svorada (Cze)
1995Sergej Outschakov (Ukr)
1994Jean-Paul Van Poppel (Ned)
1993Armand De las Cuevas (Fra)
1992Beat Zberg (Swi)
1991Jan Wijnands (Ned)
1990Frans Maassen (Ned)
1989Etienne De Wilde (Bel)
1988Adri Van der Poel (Ned)
1987Ronan Pensec (Fra)
1986Niki Ruttimann (Swi)
1985Guy Nulens (Bel)
1984Eddy Planckaert (Bel)
1983Bert Oosterbosch (Ned)
1982Cees Priem (Ned)
1981Jan Raas (Ned)
1980Franky De Gent (Bel)
1979Jacques Michaud (Fra)
1978Dietrich Thurau (Ger)
1977Willy Planckaert (Bel)
1976Maurice Le Guilloux (Fra)
1975Patrick Beon (Fra)
1974Jacques Esclassan (Fra)
1973Robert Mintkiewicz (Fra)
1972Jean-Luc Molineris (Fra)
1971Jean-Luc Molineris (Fra)

Latest on Cyclingnews