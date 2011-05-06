Hat trick for Kittel
Skil racer enjoys ongoing race leader role
Marcel Kittel of Skil-Shimano continued his domination of the Four Days of Dunkirk, sprinting to take his third straight stage win. On Friday's third stage of 171 km from Caudry to Le Cateau, the young German beat Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ) and Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) to cement his overall lead.
This stage was composed of two circuits, both of which were to be ridden twice and each of which contained one climb, for a total of four climbs on the day.
The first break of the day formed at 11km into the stage. Kristof Goddaert (AG2R), Niki Terpstra (Quick Step), Johan Le Bon (Bretagne-Schuller), Mickael Delage (FDJ) and Benoit Daeninck (Roubaix Lille Metropole) got away and took the first climb and intermediate sprint points. They never had a lead larger than 1:30 and were caught at the 65km marker.
Cofidis' Remi Cusin got away only 11km later, and a group of six formed, as he was joined by Anders Lund (Leopard Trek), Andy Cappelle (Quick Step), Cyril Bessy (Saur SojaSun), Mathieu Claude (Europcar) and Anthony Colin (Roubaix Lille Metropole). This group was more successful and established a gap of over four minutes by the time it reached the feeding zone.
But that was about as far away as they would get. Colin took advantage of the situation to win enough points to take over the mountain jersey.
With about 23km to go, half of the break was caught, and only Cusin, Claude and Cappelle remained in the lead. The trio fought hard to hold on to their lead, but it was in vain. They were caught close to the end, and the final sprint ended with the usual winner, Kittel.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|3:46:49
|2
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|3
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|6
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|7
|Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|8
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|10
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|11
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|12
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|14
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|18
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|19
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|20
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|21
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|23
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|24
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|25
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|27
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|28
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|29
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|30
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|31
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|32
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|33
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|34
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|35
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|36
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|37
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|39
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|40
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|42
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|43
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|44
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|45
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|46
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|47
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|50
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|51
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|52
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|55
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|56
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|57
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|58
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|59
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|60
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|61
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|62
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|63
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|64
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|65
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|66
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|68
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|69
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|70
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|71
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|72
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|73
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|74
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|75
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|76
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|77
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|79
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|80
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|81
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|82
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|83
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|84
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|85
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|86
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|87
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|88
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:00:29
|90
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:37
|91
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:52
|92
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:01:33
|93
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:35
|94
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|95
|Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|96
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|97
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|98
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|99
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|101
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:50
|102
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|103
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|104
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|105
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|106
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|107
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|108
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|109
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|110
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|111
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|112
|Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|113
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|114
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|115
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|116
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|117
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|118
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|119
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|120
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|121
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|124
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|125
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:57
|126
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:21
|127
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:03:28
|128
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:04:55
|129
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|130
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:06:25
|131
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|132
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:08:36
|133
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|134
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|135
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNS
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNS
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNS
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|pts
|2
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|pts
|2
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|pts
|2
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|3
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|pts
|2
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|3
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|4
|pts
|2
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|pts
|2
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|3
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|pts
|2
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|20
|pts
|2
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|17
|3
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|15
|4
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|11
|6
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|7
|Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|9
|8
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|9
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|7
|10
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|6
|11
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|5
|12
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|13
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|3
|14
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|3:46:49
|2
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|5
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|6
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|7
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|8
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|10
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|11
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|13
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|18
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|20
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|21
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|22
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|23
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:37
|24
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:01:33
|25
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:35
|26
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|27
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|28
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:50
|29
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|30
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|31
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|32
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|33
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|34
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|35
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|36
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|37
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:57
|38
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:04:55
|39
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:06:25
|40
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:08:36
|41
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|42
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|43
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNS
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha Team
|11:20:27
|2
|Team Europcar
|3
|Landbouwkrediet
|4
|FDJ
|5
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|6
|Skil-Shimano
|7
|De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|8
|Saur-Sojasun
|9
|Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
|10
|Team Leopard-Trek
|11
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|12
|Veranda's Willems-Accent
|13
|AG2R La mondiale
|14
|Bretagne - Schuller
|15
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|16
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|17
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:01:50
|18
|Saxo Bank SunGard
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|11:49:29
|2
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:30
|3
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|5
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:32
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|7
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:33
|8
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:34
|10
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:35
|12
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|13
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|14
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:36
|15
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|16
|Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|17
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|18
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|19
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|20
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|21
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|23
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|24
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|25
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|27
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|29
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|30
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|32
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|33
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|34
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|35
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|36
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|37
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|38
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|39
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|41
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|42
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|43
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|44
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|45
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|46
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|47
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|48
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|49
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|50
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|51
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|52
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|53
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|54
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|55
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|56
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|57
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|58
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|59
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|60
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|61
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|62
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:00:59
|64
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:01:00
|65
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|66
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:03
|67
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|68
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|69
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|70
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|71
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|72
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|73
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|74
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|75
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|76
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|79
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|80
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:01:05
|81
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:12
|82
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:13
|83
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:01:55
|84
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:02:09
|85
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:11
|86
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|87
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|88
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|89
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:20
|90
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:26
|91
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|92
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|93
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|95
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|96
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|97
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|98
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:33
|99
|Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:02:38
|100
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:53
|102
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|103
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|104
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|105
|Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|106
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:02
|107
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:12
|108
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:03:16
|109
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|0:04:20
|110
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:04:31
|111
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:04:34
|112
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:06:01
|113
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:06:14
|114
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:16
|115
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:06:21
|116
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:24
|117
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|118
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|119
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:07:11
|120
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:58
|121
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:07:59
|122
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:08:07
|123
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:08:14
|124
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|125
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|126
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|127
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|128
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:09:12
|129
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:09:39
|130
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:09:43
|131
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:10:08
|132
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:11:19
|133
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:14:23
|134
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:15:00
|135
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:26:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|68
|pts
|2
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|32
|3
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|29
|4
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|28
|5
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|27
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|26
|7
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|18
|8
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|9
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|15
|10
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|14
|11
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|12
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|13
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|11
|14
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|15
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|16
|Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|9
|17
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|9
|18
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|19
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|20
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|7
|21
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|7
|22
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|7
|23
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|7
|24
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|25
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|6
|26
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|5
|27
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|4
|28
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|29
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|4
|30
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|4
|31
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|4
|32
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|33
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|34
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|35
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|36
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|37
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|38
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|39
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|40
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|2
|41
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|1
|42
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|43
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|44
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|13
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|5
|3
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|4
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|5
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|6
|Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|7
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|8
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|9
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|11
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|12
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|2
|13
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|1
|14
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|1
|15
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|1
|16
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|pts
|2
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|9
|3
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|4
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|5
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|5
|6
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|7
|Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|8
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|11:49:29
|2
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:30
|3
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|4
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:32
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|6
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:34
|7
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|8
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|9
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|11
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|12
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|13
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|14
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|15
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|16
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|17
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|19
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:01:00
|20
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|21
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:13
|22
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:02:09
|23
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:11
|24
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|25
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:26
|26
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|27
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|28
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|29
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|30
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:33
|31
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:53
|32
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|33
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:12
|34
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:03:16
|35
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:06:14
|36
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:08:14
|37
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:09:12
|38
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:09:39
|39
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:10:08
|40
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:11:19
|41
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:14:23
|42
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:15:00
|43
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:26:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha Team
|35:30:15
|2
|Landbouwkrediet
|3
|Team Europcar
|4
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|5
|Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
|6
|De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|7
|FDJ
|8
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|9
|Skil-Shimano
|10
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|11
|AG2R La mondiale
|12
|Saur-Sojasun
|13
|Bretagne - Schuller
|14
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|15
|Veranda's Willems-Accent
|0:00:27
|16
|Team Leopard-Trek
|0:00:54
|17
|Saxo Bank SunGard
|0:01:50
|18
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:02:17
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy