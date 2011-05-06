Trending

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) is the overall race leader

(Image credit: AFP)
Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) sprints to his third stage win of the race

(Image credit: AFP)
Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) celebrates his stage win

(Image credit: AFP)
A jubilant Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) upon winning stage 3

(Image credit: AFP)
Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) on the podium

(Image credit: AFP)

Marcel Kittel of Skil-Shimano continued his domination of the Four Days of Dunkirk, sprinting to take his third straight stage win. On Friday's third stage of 171 km from Caudry to Le Cateau, the young German beat Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ) and Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) to cement his overall lead.

This stage was composed of two circuits, both of which were to be ridden twice and each of which contained one climb, for a total of four climbs on the day.

The first break of the day formed at 11km into the stage. Kristof Goddaert (AG2R), Niki Terpstra (Quick Step), Johan Le Bon (Bretagne-Schuller), Mickael Delage (FDJ) and Benoit Daeninck (Roubaix Lille Metropole) got away and took the first climb and intermediate sprint points. They never had a lead larger than 1:30 and were caught at the 65km marker.

Cofidis' Remi Cusin got away only 11km later, and a group of six formed, as he was joined by Anders Lund (Leopard Trek), Andy Cappelle (Quick Step), Cyril Bessy (Saur SojaSun), Mathieu Claude (Europcar) and Anthony Colin (Roubaix Lille Metropole). This group was more successful and established a gap of over four minutes by the time it reached the feeding zone.

But that was about as far away as they would get. Colin took advantage of the situation to win enough points to take over the mountain jersey.

With about 23km to go, half of the break was caught, and only Cusin, Claude and Cappelle remained in the lead. The trio fought hard to hold on to their lead, but it was in vain. They were caught close to the end, and the final sprint ended with the usual winner, Kittel.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano3:46:49
2Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
3Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
4Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
6Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
7Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
8Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
10Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
11Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
12Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
13Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
14Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
15Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
16Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
17Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
18Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
19Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
20Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
21Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
22Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
23Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
24Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
25Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
26Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
27Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
28Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
29Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
30Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
31Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
32Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
33Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
34Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
35Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
36Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
37Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
38Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
39Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
40Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
41Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
42James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
43Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
44Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
45Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
46Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
47Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
48Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
49Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
50Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
51Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
52Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
53Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
55Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
56Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
57Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
58Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
59Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
60Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
61Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
62Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
63Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
64Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
65Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
66Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
68Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
69Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
70Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
71Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
72Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
73Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
74Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
75Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
76Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
77Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
78Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
79Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
80Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
81Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
82Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
83Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
84Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
85Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
86Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
87Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
88Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
89Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team0:00:29
90Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:37
91Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:52
92Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:01:33
93Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:01:35
94William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
95Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
96Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
97Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
98Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
99Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
100Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
101Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:50
102Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
103Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
104Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
105Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
106Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
107Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
108Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
109Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
110Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
111Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
112Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
113Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
114Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
115Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
116Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
117Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
118Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
119Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
120Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
121Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
122Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
123Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
124Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
125Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:01:57
126Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:03:21
127Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek0:03:28
128Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:04:55
129Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
130Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:06:25
131Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
132Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:08:36
133Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
134Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
135Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFBenjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNSJarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNSNick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNSJonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard

Mountain 1 - Montay
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3pts
2Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ1

Mountain 2 - Montay
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3pts
2Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
3Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 3 - Le Cateau-Cambrésis
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3pts
2Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
3Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Mountain 4 - Le Cateau-Cambrésis
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3pts
2Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
3Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar1

Sprint 1 - Caudry
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ4pts
2Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Mazinghien
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar4pts
2Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
3Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Sprint 3 - Mazinghien
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar4pts
2Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
3Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Sprint 4 - Le Cateau-Cambrésis (finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano20pts
2Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ17
3Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team15
4Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator13
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek11
6Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet10
7Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia9
8Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
9Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller7
10Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet6
11Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team5
12Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar4
13Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia3
14Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
15Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano3:46:49
2Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
3Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
5Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
6Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
7Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
8Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
9Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
10Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
11Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
12Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
13Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
14Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
16Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
17Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
18Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
20Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
21Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
22Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
23Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:37
24Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:01:33
25Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:01:35
26Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
27Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
28Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:50
29Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
30Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
31Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
32Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
33Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
34Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
35Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
36Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
37Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:01:57
38Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:04:55
39Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:06:25
40Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:08:36
41Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
42Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
43Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNSJarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha Team11:20:27
2Team Europcar
3Landbouwkrediet
4FDJ
5Quick Step Cycling Team
6Skil-Shimano
7De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
8Saur-Sojasun
9Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
10Team Leopard-Trek
11Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
12Veranda's Willems-Accent
13AG2R La mondiale
14Bretagne - Schuller
15Big Mat - Auber 93
16Roubaix Lille Metropole
17Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:01:50
18Saxo Bank SunGard

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano11:49:29
2Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet0:00:30
3Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
4Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
5Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:32
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
7Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ0:00:33
8Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
9Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:34
10Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:35
12Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
13Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
14Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:36
15Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
16Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
17Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
18Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
19Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
20Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
21Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
22Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
23Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
24Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
25Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
27Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
29Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
30Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
31Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
32Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
33Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
34Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
35Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
36Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
37Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
38Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
39Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
40Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
41Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
42Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
43Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
44Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
45Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
46Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
47Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
48Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
49Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
50Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
51Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
52Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
53Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
54Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
55Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
56Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
57Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
58Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
59Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
60Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
61Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
62Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek0:00:59
64Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:01:00
65Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
66Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:03
67Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
68James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
69Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
70Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
71Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
72Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
73Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
74Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
75Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
76Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
78Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
79Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
80Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team0:01:05
81Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:12
82Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:13
83Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:01:55
84Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:02:09
85Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:11
86Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
87Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
88Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
89Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:20
90Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:26
91Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
92Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
93Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
95Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
96Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
97Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
98Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:02:33
99Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:02:38
100Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
101Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:53
102Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
103Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
104Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
105Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
106Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:02
107Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:12
108Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:03:16
109Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ0:04:20
110Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek0:04:31
111Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:04:34
112Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:06:01
113Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:06:14
114Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:16
115Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:06:21
116Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:24
117Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
118Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
119Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:07:11
120Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:58
121William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:07:59
122Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:08:07
123Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:08:14
124Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
125Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
126Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
127Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
128Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:09:12
129Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:09:39
130Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:09:43
131Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:10:08
132Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:11:19
133Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:14:23
134Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:15:00
135Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:26:41

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano68pts
2Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team32
3Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator29
4Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ28
5Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet27
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek26
7Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent18
8Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
9Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team15
10Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet14
11Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun13
12Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne12
13Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun11
14Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
15Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
16Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia9
17Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller9
18Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar8
19Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
20Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia7
21Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 937
22Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller7
23Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole7
24Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
25Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 936
26Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team5
27Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ4
28Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar4
29Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek4
30Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team4
31Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia4
32Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar3
33Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3
34Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
35Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3
36Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2
37Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
38Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar2
39Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
40Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano2
41Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ1
42Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1
43Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
44Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole13pts
2Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 935
3Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
4Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3
5Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
6Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3
7Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3
8Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar2
9Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
10Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2
11Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar2
12Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano2
13Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ1
14Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek1
15Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole1
16Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar10pts
2Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole9
3Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
4Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team6
5Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ5
6Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale4
7Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3
8Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano11:49:29
2Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet0:00:30
3Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
4Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:32
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
6Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:34
7Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:36
8Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
9Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
11Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
12Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
13Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
14Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
15Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
16Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
17Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
19Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:01:00
20Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:03
21Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:13
22Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:02:09
23Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:02:11
24Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
25Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:26
26Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
27Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
28Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
29Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
30Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:02:33
31Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:53
32Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
33Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:12
34Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:03:16
35Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:06:14
36Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:08:14
37Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:09:12
38Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:09:39
39Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:10:08
40Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:11:19
41Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:14:23
42Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:15:00
43Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:26:41

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha Team35:30:15
2Landbouwkrediet
3Team Europcar
4Big Mat - Auber 93
5Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
6De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
7FDJ
8Roubaix Lille Metropole
9Skil-Shimano
10Quick Step Cycling Team
11AG2R La mondiale
12Saur-Sojasun
13Bretagne - Schuller
14Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
15Veranda's Willems-Accent0:00:27
16Team Leopard-Trek0:00:54
17Saxo Bank SunGard0:01:50
18Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:02:17

