Marcel Kittel of Skil-Shimano continued his domination of the Four Days of Dunkirk, sprinting to take his third straight stage win. On Friday's third stage of 171 km from Caudry to Le Cateau, the young German beat Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ) and Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) to cement his overall lead.

This stage was composed of two circuits, both of which were to be ridden twice and each of which contained one climb, for a total of four climbs on the day.

The first break of the day formed at 11km into the stage. Kristof Goddaert (AG2R), Niki Terpstra (Quick Step), Johan Le Bon (Bretagne-Schuller), Mickael Delage (FDJ) and Benoit Daeninck (Roubaix Lille Metropole) got away and took the first climb and intermediate sprint points. They never had a lead larger than 1:30 and were caught at the 65km marker.

Cofidis' Remi Cusin got away only 11km later, and a group of six formed, as he was joined by Anders Lund (Leopard Trek), Andy Cappelle (Quick Step), Cyril Bessy (Saur SojaSun), Mathieu Claude (Europcar) and Anthony Colin (Roubaix Lille Metropole). This group was more successful and established a gap of over four minutes by the time it reached the feeding zone.

But that was about as far away as they would get. Colin took advantage of the situation to win enough points to take over the mountain jersey.

With about 23km to go, half of the break was caught, and only Cusin, Claude and Cappelle remained in the lead. The trio fought hard to hold on to their lead, but it was in vain. They were caught close to the end, and the final sprint ended with the usual winner, Kittel.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 3:46:49 2 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 3 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 6 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 7 Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 8 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 10 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 11 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 12 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 13 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 14 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 17 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 18 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 19 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 20 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 21 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 23 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 24 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 25 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 26 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 27 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 28 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 29 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 30 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 31 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 32 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 33 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 34 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 35 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 36 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 37 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 39 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 40 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 41 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 42 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 43 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 44 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 45 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 46 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 47 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 49 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 50 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 51 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 52 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 55 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 56 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 57 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 58 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 59 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 60 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 61 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 62 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 63 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 64 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 65 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 66 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 68 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 69 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 70 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 71 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 72 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 73 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 74 Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 75 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 76 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 77 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 78 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 79 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 80 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 81 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 82 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 83 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 84 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 85 Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 86 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 87 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 88 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 89 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 0:00:29 90 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:37 91 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:00:52 92 Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:01:33 93 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:01:35 94 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 95 Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 96 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 97 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 98 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 99 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 100 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 101 Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:50 102 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 103 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 104 Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 105 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 106 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 107 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 108 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 109 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 110 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 111 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 112 Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 113 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 114 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 115 Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 116 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 117 Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 118 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 119 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano 120 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 121 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 123 Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 124 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 125 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:01:57 126 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:03:21 127 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 0:03:28 128 Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:04:55 129 Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 130 Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:06:25 131 Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 132 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:08:36 133 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 134 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 135 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet DNS Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNS Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard DNS Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard

Mountain 1 - Montay # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 pts 2 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountain 2 - Montay # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 pts 2 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 3 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 3 - Le Cateau-Cambrésis # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 pts 2 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 3 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Mountain 4 - Le Cateau-Cambrésis # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 pts 2 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 3 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Sprint 1 - Caudry # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 4 pts 2 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Mazinghien # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 4 pts 2 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 3 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 - Mazinghien # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 4 pts 2 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 3 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Sprint 4 - Le Cateau-Cambrésis (finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 20 pts 2 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 17 3 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 15 4 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 11 6 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 10 7 Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 9 8 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 9 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 7 10 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 6 11 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 5 12 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 4 13 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 3 14 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 15 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 3:46:49 2 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 3 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 5 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 6 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 7 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 8 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 10 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 11 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 13 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 18 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 20 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 21 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 22 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 23 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:37 24 Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:01:33 25 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:01:35 26 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 27 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 28 Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:50 29 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 30 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 31 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 32 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 33 Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 34 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 35 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano 36 Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 37 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:01:57 38 Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:04:55 39 Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:06:25 40 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:08:36 41 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 42 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 43 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNS Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katusha Team 11:20:27 2 Team Europcar 3 Landbouwkrediet 4 FDJ 5 Quick Step Cycling Team 6 Skil-Shimano 7 De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 8 Saur-Sojasun 9 Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne 10 Team Leopard-Trek 11 Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team 12 Veranda's Willems-Accent 13 AG2R La mondiale 14 Bretagne - Schuller 15 Big Mat - Auber 93 16 Roubaix Lille Metropole 17 Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:01:50 18 Saxo Bank SunGard

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 11:49:29 2 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:30 3 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 4 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:31 5 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:32 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 7 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:00:33 8 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 9 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:34 10 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:35 12 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 13 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 14 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:36 15 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 16 Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 17 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 18 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 19 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 20 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 21 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 23 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 24 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 25 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 27 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 29 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 30 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 31 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 32 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 33 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 34 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 35 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 36 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 37 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 38 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 39 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 41 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 42 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 43 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 44 Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 45 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 46 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 47 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 48 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 49 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 50 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 51 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 52 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 53 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 54 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 55 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 56 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 57 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 58 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 59 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 60 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 61 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 62 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:00:59 64 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:01:00 65 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 66 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:03 67 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 68 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 69 Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 70 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 71 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 72 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 73 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 74 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 75 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 76 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 78 Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 79 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 80 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 0:01:05 81 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:12 82 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:13 83 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:01:55 84 Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:02:09 85 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:11 86 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 87 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 88 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 89 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:20 90 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:26 91 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 92 Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 93 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 95 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 96 Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 97 Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 98 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:02:33 99 Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:02:38 100 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 101 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:53 102 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 103 Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 104 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 105 Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 106 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:02 107 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:12 108 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:03:16 109 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 0:04:20 110 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 0:04:31 111 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:04:34 112 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:06:01 113 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:06:14 114 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:16 115 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:06:21 116 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:24 117 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 118 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 119 Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:07:11 120 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:58 121 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:07:59 122 Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:08:07 123 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:08:14 124 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 125 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 126 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 127 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano 128 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:09:12 129 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:09:39 130 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:09:43 131 Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:10:08 132 Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:11:19 133 Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:14:23 134 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:15:00 135 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:26:41

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 68 pts 2 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 32 3 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 29 4 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 28 5 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 27 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 26 7 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 18 8 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 9 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 15 10 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 14 11 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 13 12 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 13 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 11 14 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 15 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 16 Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 9 17 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 9 18 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 8 19 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 20 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 7 21 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 7 22 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 7 23 Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 7 24 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 25 Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 6 26 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 5 27 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 4 28 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 4 29 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 4 30 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 4 31 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 4 32 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 3 33 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 34 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 35 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 36 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2 37 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 38 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 2 39 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 40 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 2 41 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 1 42 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 43 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 44 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 13 pts 2 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 5 3 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 4 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 5 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 6 Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 7 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 8 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 2 9 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 10 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2 11 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 2 12 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 2 13 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 1 14 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 1 15 Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 1 16 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 1

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 10 pts 2 Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 9 3 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 4 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 6 5 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 5 6 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 4 7 Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 8 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 11:49:29 2 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:30 3 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:31 4 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:32 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 6 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:34 7 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:36 8 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 9 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 11 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 12 Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 13 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 14 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 15 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 16 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 17 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 19 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:01:00 20 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:03 21 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:13 22 Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:02:09 23 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:02:11 24 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 25 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:26 26 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 27 Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 28 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 29 Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 30 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:02:33 31 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:53 32 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 33 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:12 34 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:03:16 35 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:06:14 36 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:08:14 37 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:09:12 38 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:09:39 39 Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:10:08 40 Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:11:19 41 Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:14:23 42 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:15:00 43 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:26:41