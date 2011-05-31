Trending

2010Christer Rake (Nor) Team Joker Bianchi
2009Sergej Firsanov (Den) Team Designa Køkken
2008Fredrik Ericsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
2007Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Maxbo Bianchi
2006Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Maxbo Bianchi
2005Are Andresen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Vest
2004Kimmo Kananen (Swe) Team Bianchi Nordic
2003Jonas Holmkvist (Swe) Team Bianchi Scandinavia
2002Mads Kaggestad (Nor) Team Krone
2001Enrico Poitschke (Ger) Team Wiesenhof
2000Arkadiusz Wojtas (Pol) Mroz

