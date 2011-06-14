Trending

Boucles de la Mayenne

Champions from 1975-2010

Past Winners
#
2010Jérémie Galland (Fra)
2009Janek Tombak (Est)
2008Freddy Bichot (Fra)
2007Nicolas Vogondy (Fra)
2006Koji Fukushima (Jpn)
2005Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr)
2004Sébastien Duret (Fra)
2003Sandro Guttinger (Swi)
2002Freddy Bichot (Fra)
2001Arnaud Chauveau (Fra)
2000Stéphane Petilleau (Fra)
1999Stéphane Petilleau (Fra)
1998Martial Locatelli (Fra)
1997Christophe Thebault (Fra)
1996David Delrieu (Fra)
1995Stéphane Conan (Fra)
1994Gérald Bigot (Fra)
1993David Derique (Fra)
1992Pascal Hervé (Fra)
1991Pascal Basset (Fra)
1990Jean-Cyril Robin (Fra)
1989Philippe Dalibard (Fra)
1988Laurent Bezault (Fra)
1987Philippe Dalibard (Fra)
1986Gaëtan Leray (Fra)
1985Zbig Krazniak (Fra)
1984Serge Coquelin (Fra)
1983Hubert Graignic (Fra)
1982Serge Coquelin (Fra)
1981Richard Tremblay (Fra)
1980Serge Coquelin (Fra)
1979Marc Madiot (Fra)
1978Marc Gomez (Fra)
1977Patrick Guay (Fra)
1976Patrice Testier (Fra)
1975Alain Meslet (Fra)

Latest on Cyclingnews