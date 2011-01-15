Trending

Silvestri powers to victory

Italian U23 champion prevails in 3-man finale

Full Results
1Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti0:59:53
2Cristian Cominelli (Ita) TX Active Bianchi0:00:03
3Fabio Ursi (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito0:00:04
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) Marchiol Orogildo0:00:59
5Thomas Paccagnella (Ita) Work Service Brenta
6Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) L Arcobaleno Carraro Team0:01:00
7Marco Ponta (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito0:01:25
8Ben Berden (Bel) Crazy Team0:01:26
9Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti0:01:40
10Alessandro Gambino (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito0:02:21
11Damien Mougel (Fra) Velo Sprint Eguisheim0:03:10
12Flavio Alex Longhi (Ita) X-Team Teramo A.S.D.0:03:43
13Igor Smarzaro (Ita) L Arcobaleno Carraro Team0:03:59
14Luca Braidot (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale0:04:00
15Nicolas Samparisi (Ita) D,D, Team Della Bona C0:04:21
16Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti0:05:06
17Emanuel Simoncini (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti0:05:44
18Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) ASD Centro Revisioni0:05:46
19Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita) Bi&Esse Infotre A.S.D.0:05:59
20Edmil Albertone (Ita) Palazzago Elledent Rad
21David Guzzardi (Ita) Lissone Mtb ASD
22Francesco Acquaviva (Ita) Iron Metal Cicli Protek
23Dario Stauble (Swi) VMC Gansingen
24Markus Kuriger (Swi) Tower Sports - VC
25Francesco Niccoli (Ita) Bi&Esse Infotre A.S.D.
DNFLuca Ursino (Ita) Ciclimontanini Alice
DNFAlessandro Valerio Lenti (Ita) Ciclimontanini Alice
DNFRiccardo Cattaneo (Ita) S.C. Cadrezzate
DNFLoris Tursi (Ita) Palazzago Elledent Rad
DNFLorenzo Calanca (Ita) Ciclimontanini Alice
DNFYves Corminboeuf (Swi) BMC Mountain Bike Team

Latest on Cyclingnews