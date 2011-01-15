Silvestri powers to victory
Italian U23 champion prevails in 3-man finale
|1
|Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|0:59:53
|2
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
|0:00:03
|3
|Fabio Ursi (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito
|0:00:04
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Marchiol Orogildo
|0:00:59
|5
|Thomas Paccagnella (Ita) Work Service Brenta
|6
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) L Arcobaleno Carraro Team
|0:01:00
|7
|Marco Ponta (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito
|0:01:25
|8
|Ben Berden (Bel) Crazy Team
|0:01:26
|9
|Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|0:01:40
|10
|Alessandro Gambino (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito
|0:02:21
|11
|Damien Mougel (Fra) Velo Sprint Eguisheim
|0:03:10
|12
|Flavio Alex Longhi (Ita) X-Team Teramo A.S.D.
|0:03:43
|13
|Igor Smarzaro (Ita) L Arcobaleno Carraro Team
|0:03:59
|14
|Luca Braidot (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale
|0:04:00
|15
|Nicolas Samparisi (Ita) D,D, Team Della Bona C
|0:04:21
|16
|Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|0:05:06
|17
|Emanuel Simoncini (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|0:05:44
|18
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) ASD Centro Revisioni
|0:05:46
|19
|Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita) Bi&Esse Infotre A.S.D.
|0:05:59
|20
|Edmil Albertone (Ita) Palazzago Elledent Rad
|21
|David Guzzardi (Ita) Lissone Mtb ASD
|22
|Francesco Acquaviva (Ita) Iron Metal Cicli Protek
|23
|Dario Stauble (Swi) VMC Gansingen
|24
|Markus Kuriger (Swi) Tower Sports - VC
|25
|Francesco Niccoli (Ita) Bi&Esse Infotre A.S.D.
|DNF
|Luca Ursino (Ita) Ciclimontanini Alice
|DNF
|Alessandro Valerio Lenti (Ita) Ciclimontanini Alice
|DNF
|Riccardo Cattaneo (Ita) S.C. Cadrezzate
|DNF
|Loris Tursi (Ita) Palazzago Elledent Rad
|DNF
|Lorenzo Calanca (Ita) Ciclimontanini Alice
|DNF
|Yves Corminboeuf (Swi) BMC Mountain Bike Team
