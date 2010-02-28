Trending

Visconti sprints to victory

Italian edges out Sabatini and Lequatre

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) on the charge

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) wins the 2010 Classica Sarda Olbia-Pantogia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Desperation from Sabatini, great timing by Visconti

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
A passenger ship rears in the distance as the sprint heads for the finish

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Lequatre (RadioShack) sits second wheel in the sprint

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Visconti (ISD-Neri) drives for the line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
ISD-Neri's Simon Clarke and Giovanni Visconti with some very happy team staff

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Visconti just held on to win after leading out the sprint

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Visconti leads out

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Visconti is contratulated after his win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
There was no let up as the riders kept the tempo up throughout the race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The podium presentation: Fabio Sabatini (2nd, Liquigas-Doimo), Giovanni Visconti (1st, ISD-Neri) and Geoffroy Laquatre (3rd, RadioShack)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) after a well taken win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Awesome scenery on the Italian isle

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
RadioShack lead the front group

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali on the attack for Liquigas-Doimo

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The pace was on throughout the race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Beautiful conditions greeted the peloton today

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Visconti takes the win from a desperate Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas-Doimo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The big lead group makes its way towards Sarga

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) won the 2010 Classica Sarda Olbia-Pantogia with a precisely timed sprint on the Italian island of Sardegna on Sunday.

The Italian outpaced a fast finishing compatriot Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas-Doimo) and Frenchman Geoffroy Laquatre (RadioShack) to secure his first victory of the season.

The frantic finale came at the end of an equally frenetic race. The first hour of the 187.6 kilometre event saw a strong breakaway group of 31 riders, which included Visconti, cover 49.8-kilometres.

Despite the size and strength of the group up the road, the peloton refused to give up. The maximum advantage of the escapees reached after 52 kilometres at a shade under three minutes.

However, the tempo in the front group meant that with 10 kilometres to race the group had been whittled down considerably. Visconti was left with Robert Kiserlovski (Liquigas - Doimo), Janez Barikovic, Geoffroy Lequatre and Markel Irizar (all Team RadioShack), Michele Scarponi (Androni - Giocattoli) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox).

As the kilometre banner approached, 12 riders managed to connect with the leaders and it appeared that the breakaway's day would be spoiled.

But in spite of the late arrivals, Visconti timed his run to perfection, opening an early sprint that none of his rivals could top.
 

Full Results
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri3:53:09
2Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
3Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
4Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
6Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
7Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
8Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
10Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
12Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
13Massimo Giunti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
14Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
15Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack0:00:03
16Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
17Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
18Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
19Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche0:00:08
20Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:00:19
21Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:51
22Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:01:10
23Stefano Usai (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:06:59
24Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
25Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
26Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
27Salvatore Commesso (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
28Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
29Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
30Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - Farnese Vini
31Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
32Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
33Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
34Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
35Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
36Fabrice Piemontesi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
37Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
38Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
39David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
40Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
41Didak Ortega (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
42Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri
43Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche
44Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
45Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
46Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
47Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
48Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
49Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
50Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
51Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
52Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
53Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
54Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
55Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
56Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
57Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
58Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
59Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
60Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
61Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
62Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
63Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
64Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
65Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
66Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
67Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
68Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
69Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
70Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
71Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
72Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
73Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
74Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
75Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
76Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
77Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
78Marcello Barth (Ger) German National Team
79Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri0:14:42
80Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
81Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
82Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Meridiana Kamen Team
83Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
84Emanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri
85Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
86Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
87Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
88Dimitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
89Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFThomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
DNFMichele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
DNFOscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
DNFRuggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNFFreddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
DNFPierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
DNFAlberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFFabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFAlessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFLuca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFCristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
DNFGiogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
DNFFilippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
DNFAlessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
DNFPasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
DNFRoberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
DNFSimone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
DNFHenning Bommel (Ger) German National Team
DNFStefan Schafer (Ger) German National Team
DNFErik Mohs (Ger) German National Team
DNFMarcello Kalz (Ger) German National Team
DNFMarkus Bauer (Ger) German National Team
DNFNicola D'Andrea (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
DNFOlegs Melehs (Lat) Meridiana Kamen Team
DNFJuraj Ugrinic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
DNFBruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
DNFSerhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
DNFVladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
DNFNicholas Sanderson (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad
DNFKonstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad
DNFFausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad

