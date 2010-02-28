Image 1 of 22 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) on the charge (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 22 Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) wins the 2010 Classica Sarda Olbia-Pantogia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 22 Desperation from Sabatini, great timing by Visconti (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 22 A passenger ship rears in the distance as the sprint heads for the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 22 Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 22 Lequatre (RadioShack) sits second wheel in the sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 22 Visconti (ISD-Neri) drives for the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 22 ISD-Neri's Simon Clarke and Giovanni Visconti with some very happy team staff (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 22 Visconti just held on to win after leading out the sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 22 Visconti leads out (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 22 Visconti is contratulated after his win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 22 There was no let up as the riders kept the tempo up throughout the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 22 The podium presentation: Fabio Sabatini (2nd, Liquigas-Doimo), Giovanni Visconti (1st, ISD-Neri) and Geoffroy Laquatre (3rd, RadioShack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 22 Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) after a well taken win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 22 Awesome scenery on the Italian isle (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 22 RadioShack lead the front group (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 22 Vincenzo Nibali on the attack for Liquigas-Doimo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 22 The pace was on throughout the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 22 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 22 Beautiful conditions greeted the peloton today (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 22 Visconti takes the win from a desperate Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas-Doimo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 22 The big lead group makes its way towards Sarga (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) won the 2010 Classica Sarda Olbia-Pantogia with a precisely timed sprint on the Italian island of Sardegna on Sunday.

The Italian outpaced a fast finishing compatriot Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas-Doimo) and Frenchman Geoffroy Laquatre (RadioShack) to secure his first victory of the season.

The frantic finale came at the end of an equally frenetic race. The first hour of the 187.6 kilometre event saw a strong breakaway group of 31 riders, which included Visconti, cover 49.8-kilometres.

Despite the size and strength of the group up the road, the peloton refused to give up. The maximum advantage of the escapees reached after 52 kilometres at a shade under three minutes.

However, the tempo in the front group meant that with 10 kilometres to race the group had been whittled down considerably. Visconti was left with Robert Kiserlovski (Liquigas - Doimo), Janez Barikovic, Geoffroy Lequatre and Markel Irizar (all Team RadioShack), Michele Scarponi (Androni - Giocattoli) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox).

As the kilometre banner approached, 12 riders managed to connect with the leaders and it appeared that the breakaway's day would be spoiled.

But in spite of the late arrivals, Visconti timed his run to perfection, opening an early sprint that none of his rivals could top.

