Visconti sprints to victory
Italian edges out Sabatini and Lequatre
Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) won the 2010 Classica Sarda Olbia-Pantogia with a precisely timed sprint on the Italian island of Sardegna on Sunday.
The Italian outpaced a fast finishing compatriot Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas-Doimo) and Frenchman Geoffroy Laquatre (RadioShack) to secure his first victory of the season.
The frantic finale came at the end of an equally frenetic race. The first hour of the 187.6 kilometre event saw a strong breakaway group of 31 riders, which included Visconti, cover 49.8-kilometres.
Despite the size and strength of the group up the road, the peloton refused to give up. The maximum advantage of the escapees reached after 52 kilometres at a shade under three minutes.
However, the tempo in the front group meant that with 10 kilometres to race the group had been whittled down considerably. Visconti was left with Robert Kiserlovski (Liquigas - Doimo), Janez Barikovic, Geoffroy Lequatre and Markel Irizar (all Team RadioShack), Michele Scarponi (Androni - Giocattoli) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox).
As the kilometre banner approached, 12 riders managed to connect with the leaders and it appeared that the breakaway's day would be spoiled.
But in spite of the late arrivals, Visconti timed his run to perfection, opening an early sprint that none of his rivals could top.
|1
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|3:53:09
|2
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|3
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|4
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|6
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|7
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|8
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|11
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|12
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|13
|Massimo Giunti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|14
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|15
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|0:00:03
|16
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|17
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|19
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche
|0:00:08
|20
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:00:19
|21
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:51
|22
|Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:01:10
|23
|Stefano Usai (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:06:59
|24
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|27
|Salvatore Commesso (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|28
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|29
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|30
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|31
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|32
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|33
|Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
|34
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|35
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|36
|Fabrice Piemontesi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|37
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|38
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|39
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|40
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|41
|Didak Ortega (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|42
|Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri
|43
|Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche
|44
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|45
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|46
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|47
|Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|48
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|49
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|50
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|51
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|52
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|53
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|54
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|55
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|56
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|57
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|58
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|59
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|60
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|61
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|62
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|63
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|64
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|65
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|66
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|67
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|68
|Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
|69
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|70
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|71
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|72
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|73
|Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|74
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|75
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|76
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|77
|Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|78
|Marcello Barth (Ger) German National Team
|79
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:14:42
|80
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|81
|Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|82
|Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Meridiana Kamen Team
|83
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|84
|Emanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri
|85
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|86
|Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|87
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|88
|Dimitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|89
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
|DNF
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|DNF
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|DNF
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|DNF
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|DNF
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|DNF
|Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|DNF
|Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|DNF
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|DNF
|Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|DNF
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|DNF
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
|DNF
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
|DNF
|Henning Bommel (Ger) German National Team
|DNF
|Stefan Schafer (Ger) German National Team
|DNF
|Erik Mohs (Ger) German National Team
|DNF
|Marcello Kalz (Ger) German National Team
|DNF
|Markus Bauer (Ger) German National Team
|DNF
|Nicola D'Andrea (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|DNF
|Olegs Melehs (Lat) Meridiana Kamen Team
|DNF
|Juraj Ugrinic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|DNF
|Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|DNF
|Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|DNF
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|DNF
|Nicholas Sanderson (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|DNF
|Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad
|DNF
|Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad
