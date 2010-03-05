Image 1 of 18 Wouter Poels (Vacansoleil) puts in a good effort. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 2 of 18 Riders in the break (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 3 of 18 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) races in the bunch (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 4 of 18 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) enjoys a bite to eat on the go. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 5 of 18 Michal Kwiatkowski (Caja Rural) (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 6 of 18 Marcel Barth livens things up. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 7 of 18 Robert Hunter (Garmin-Transitions) races ... at least until he gets word that his wife is in labour. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 8 of 18 Astana's Josep Jufre rode his way inot the lead. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 9 of 18 Josep Jufre (Astana) is the new race leader. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 10 of 18 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) on a descent at the Vuelta Ciclista a la Region de Murcia. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 11 of 18 Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) greets the passing peloton. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 12 of 18 Peter Weening (Rabobank) gives it a shot on the descent. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 13 of 18 The riders are all strung out on a climb. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 14 of 18 Stefan Denifl (Cervélo TestTeam) rides in the break. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 15 of 18 Luke Roberts (Milram) smiles on the podium. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 16 of 18 Luke Roberts (Milram) stretches. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 17 of 18 Luke Roberts (Milram) sprints to a win. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 18 of 18 Lance Armstrong (Team RadioShack) draws a crowd. (Image credit: Bosco Martin)

In Australian parlance, Milram's Luke Roberts is having a "blinder" of a season, and his road renaissance continued on Friday as he claimed the third stage of the Tour of Murcia in Spain.

Roberts sprinted ahead of a select front peloton to secure arguably the biggest stage win of his career and his first since the 2008 Giro del Capo. He was joined on the podium by Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil) and Josep Jufre (Astana), who assumed the race lead.

"That was a perfect stage for us! Our performances the last few days hadn't been rewarded and this is a great satisfaction for us,“ said Milram's Directeur Sportif Ralf Grabsch at the podium ceremony. "Our team did a good job to bring Luke Roberts and Tommy Rohregger into the finale. In the end there were no sprinters there and we had the strongest rider in the group; Luke.“

Grabsch also praised Milram neo-pro Dominik Nerz for his work on the second of the stage's two Category 1 climbs. "Dominik is riding very strongly here this week and has integrated himself into the team very well. Today he was the most important helper on the mountains for Roberts, [who was] falling back only shortly before the top. That was a great performance on this Queen stage.“

Jufre's control of the yellow jersey owed a lot to his ability to stay on terms with the front group, but his path to the tunic was made easier after former leader Robert Hunter (Garmin-Transitions) exited the race during the stage. The South African dashed immediately away from Spain to be by his wife's side after word arrived that she had gone into labour with the couple's second child.

Roberts, too, accelerated his way into second overall. Frantisek Rabon (Team HTC-Columbia) has assumed third place on the major classification.

The race to remember Pantani

Although the stage profile indicated only one truly significant climb, the Category 1 Alto del Collado Bermejo had been the centre of attention even before the start of the Tour on Wednesday.

Faced with a storm of controversy over his alleged discrimination against Italian teams, Race Director Paco Guzmán had pointed to the summit - where a memorial prize to Marco Pantani would be awarded to the first rider to cross - as a symbol of solidarity with Spain's European neighbours.

Whatever the significance of the climb, 107 riders set off from Las Torres de Cotillas bound for its slopes. Bradley Wiggins (Sky) appeared more anxious than most when he escaped with nine other riders early in the stage. An impromptu tête-à-tête ensued between RadioShack and the temporary leaders as the American squad worked to successfully reel in the escape.

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil), Michal Kwiatkowski (Caja Rural), Jan Barta (NetApp) and Marcel Barth (German Team) were the next to zip off the front. The quartet quickly revealed themselves as the escape of the day; building a lead of nine minutes on their way past the 50-kilometre mark.

That'll do boys

The leash was extended only so far, however, as RadioShack, Garmin-Transitions and Rabobank marshalled their troops and reduced the advantage to below five minutes. The gap was broken by a sole chaser, Frenchman Alexandre Blain (Endura Racing), whose brave attempt fell to nought over the next 30 kilometres.

Several minutes after the four escapees had begun the only other categorized climb of the day, the Cat. 3 Alto de Pliego, Race leader Robert Hunter (Garmin-Transitions) pulled over to the side of the road. The South African was to begin an even more desperate race: to be with his wife, who had just gone into labour.

Despite the symbolism of the Bermejo, the race did have to contend with the Alto de Espuña on its way to the summit. Though lower in altitude that the climb that would follow, the Category 1 ascent proved fatal for the breakaway and its lead had all but evaporated as the Bermejo began.

Dutch courage not quite enough

As expected, the final climb again served to change the face of the race. Peter Weening (Rabobank) appeared solo on the descent, but it had been Wouter Poels who had secured the Marco Pantani prize for another of the race's other Dutch team, Vacansoleil.

Clearly, Poels was in a boisterous mood as he worked to bridge across to Weening with Vacansoleil teammate Rob Ruijgh, Josep Jufre (Astana) and Stefan Denifl (Cervélo TestTeam). Sky's Chris Froome and Wiggins had been fifth and sixth across the summit, but it was the quintet ahead that put their heads down in a desperate dash to the finish.

With six kilometres to go on the largely down hill run to the line the escape held a 25-second advantage over a group of some 25 riders, including Wiggins and Lance Armstrong (RadioShack). Three kilometres later and the gap was just 10 seconds as the break's slim hope wore thinner and thinner.

But alas, the majority ruled over the minority as the escape was swept up on the approach to the final kilometre. In a group that contained the race's expected heads of state, it was Luke Roberts (Milram) who proved to be the best of the select bunch as he crossed the line ahead of Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil) and former-escapee turned new race leader, Jufré (Astana).

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 4:16:47 2 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 4 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 5 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 7 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam 8 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 9 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 10 José Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural 11 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 12 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 13 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 14 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 15 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 16 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo TestTeam 17 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 18 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 19 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 20 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 21 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 22 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 23 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 24 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam 25 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack 26 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 27 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 28 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 29 José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team Radioshack 30 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 31 Morris Possoni (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:06 32 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:09 33 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 0:03:41 34 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 35 Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural 36 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 37 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 38 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 39 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 40 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 0:05:23 41 Nico Keinath (Ger) Team Netapp 42 Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Russian National Team 43 Vitor Rodrigues (Por) Caja Rural 44 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 45 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Spanish National Team 0:08:07 46 Ian Wilkilson (GBr) Endura Racing 47 José Carlos Lara (Spa) Spanish National Team 48 Egor Korolev (Rus) Russian National Team 49 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam 50 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam 51 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 52 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 53 Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky 0:11:37 54 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing 55 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 56 Arturo Mora (Spa) Caja Rural 57 Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural 58 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 59 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 60 Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram 61 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Team Sky 62 Artur Ershow (Rus) Russian National Team 63 Stefan Schafer (Ger) German National Team 64 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 65 Manuel Anton (Spa) Spanish National Team 66 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 67 Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 68 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 0:23:53 69 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 70 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 71 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 72 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 73 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Spanish National Team 74 Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 75 Krzystof Jezowsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 76 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 77 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 78 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 79 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 80 Maxim Kozyrev (Rus) Russian National Team 81 Alexander Sokolov (Rus) Russian National Team 82 Robert Bengsch (Ger) German National Team 83 Adan Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 84 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Spanish National Team 85 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 86 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 87 Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 88 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 89 Erik Mohs (Ger) German National Team 90 Víctor Cabedo (Spa) Spanish National Team 91 Joao Correia (Por) Cervélo TestTeam 92 Robert Bartko (Ger) German National Team 93 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian National Team 94 Marcel Barth (Ger) German National Team 95 James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing 96 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Russian National Team 97 Ross Creber (GBr) Endura Racing 98 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam 99 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 100 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural 101 Lukasz Bodnart (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 102 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 103 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 104 Henning Bommel (Ger) German National Team ABN Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions ABN John Lee Augustyn (RSA) Team Sky ABN Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana

Sprint 1 - Archena # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Marcel Barth (Ger) German National Team 2 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Pliego (Cat. 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 2 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Espuña (Cat. 1) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 3 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 6 4 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam 4 5 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam 2 6 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam 1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Collado Bermejo (Cat. 1). Cima Marco Pantani # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 8 3 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam 6 4 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 4 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 2 6 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 1

Points 1 - Molina de Segura # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Marcel Barth (Ger) German National Team 2 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural 1

Points 2 - final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 25 pts 2 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 20 3 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 16 4 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 14 5 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 12 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 10 7 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam 9 8 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 8 9 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 7 10 José Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural 6 11 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 5 12 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 4 13 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 3 14 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 2 15 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana 12:50:21 2 Rabobank 3 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 4 Cervelo Test Team 5 Team Radioshack 6 Team Sky 0:00:06 7 Team Milram 0:03:41 8 Garmin - Transitions 9 Team HTC - Columbia 10 Caja Rural 0:09:04 11 Endura Racing 0:19:44 12 Team Netapp 0:22:23 13 Russian National Team 0:25:07 14 Spanish National Team 0:27:51 15 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:35:30 16 German National Team 0:59:23

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 12:52:39 2 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 3 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 4 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 6 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 7 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 9 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 10 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:05 11 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 12 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 13 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 14 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 15 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 16 José Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural 17 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 18 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 19 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 20 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack 21 José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team Radioshack 22 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam 0:00:43 23 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 24 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 0:01:03 25 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam 0:01:09 26 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:53 27 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo TestTeam 28 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:41 29 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 30 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 31 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:03:46 32 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 33 Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural 34 Morris Possoni (Ita) Team Sky 0:04:23 35 Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Russian National Team 0:05:28 36 Vitor Rodrigues (Por) Caja Rural 37 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 0:06:06 38 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 0:06:34 39 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 0:07:51 40 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:08:06 41 Ian Wilkilson (GBr) Endura Racing 0:08:07 42 Egor Korolev (Rus) Russian National Team 43 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:08:12 44 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Spanish National Team 0:08:50 45 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam 46 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam 0:11:00 47 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 0:11:37 48 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 49 Artur Ershow (Rus) Russian National Team 0:11:42 50 Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 51 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 52 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing 0:12:20 53 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:13:14 54 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 0:14:30 55 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 56 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:18:09 57 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:18:18 58 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 0:19:03 59 Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural 0:19:28 60 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 0:23:53 61 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 62 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 63 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian National Team 64 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 0:23:58 65 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:24:33 66 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:26:46 67 Nico Keinath (Ger) Team Netapp 0:26:54 68 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 0:27:13 69 José Carlos Lara (Spa) Spanish National Team 0:29:38 70 Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky 0:29:46 71 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Team Sky 72 Arturo Mora (Spa) Caja Rural 0:30:19 73 Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram 0:31:38 74 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:31:39 75 Henning Bommel (Ger) German National Team 0:31:44 76 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Russian National Team 77 James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing 0:32:00 78 Stefan Schafer (Ger) German National Team 0:33:11 79 Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:33:50 80 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 0:36:55 81 Víctor Cabedo (Spa) Spanish National Team 0:37:38 82 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 0:37:42 83 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 84 Erik Mohs (Ger) German National Team 0:40:30 85 Krzystof Jezowsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:42:02 86 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 0:42:40 87 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam 0:43:10 88 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 0:44:50 89 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 0:45:24 90 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural 91 Joao Correia (Por) Cervélo TestTeam 92 Manuel Anton (Spa) Spanish National Team 0:45:25 93 Marcel Barth (Ger) German National Team 0:45:28 94 Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:49:48 95 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 96 Ross Creber (GBr) Endura Racing 97 Robert Bengsch (Ger) German National Team 98 Maxim Kozyrev (Rus) Russian National Team 99 Alexander Sokolov (Rus) Russian National Team 100 Robert Bartko (Ger) German National Team 101 Lukasz Bodnart (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 102 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Spanish National Team 0:50:37 103 Adan Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:56:16 104 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Spanish National Team 0:57:41

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 6 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 3 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Marcel Barth (Ger) German National Team 2 5 José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team Radioshack 2 6 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 2 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural 1 8 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 1 9 Erik Mohs (Ger) German National Team 1 10 Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 20 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 17 3 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam 12 4 José Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural 8 5 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 7 6 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 4 7 Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural 4 8 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 2 9 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 2 10 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 2 11 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 1 12 Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 50 pts 2 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 40 3 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 32 4 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 20 5 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 19 6 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 18 7 Ian Wilkilson (GBr) Endura Racing 14 8 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 14 9 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 13 10 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 10 11 Krzystof Jezowsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 12 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 9 13 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 9 14 Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky 8 15 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 5 16 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 5 17 Víctor Cabedo (Spa) Spanish National Team 4 18 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 19 Egor Korolev (Rus) Russian National Team 3 20 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 3 21 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 2 22 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian National Team 2 23 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 2 24 José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team Radioshack 2 25 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 26 Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural 1 27 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 1 28 Erik Mohs (Ger) German National Team 1