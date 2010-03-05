Roberts wins dash into Alhama de Murcia
Hunter abandons race, races to birth of second child
In Australian parlance, Milram's Luke Roberts is having a "blinder" of a season, and his road renaissance continued on Friday as he claimed the third stage of the Tour of Murcia in Spain.
Roberts sprinted ahead of a select front peloton to secure arguably the biggest stage win of his career and his first since the 2008 Giro del Capo. He was joined on the podium by Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil) and Josep Jufre (Astana), who assumed the race lead.
"That was a perfect stage for us! Our performances the last few days hadn't been rewarded and this is a great satisfaction for us,“ said Milram's Directeur Sportif Ralf Grabsch at the podium ceremony. "Our team did a good job to bring Luke Roberts and Tommy Rohregger into the finale. In the end there were no sprinters there and we had the strongest rider in the group; Luke.“
Grabsch also praised Milram neo-pro Dominik Nerz for his work on the second of the stage's two Category 1 climbs. "Dominik is riding very strongly here this week and has integrated himself into the team very well. Today he was the most important helper on the mountains for Roberts, [who was] falling back only shortly before the top. That was a great performance on this Queen stage.“
Jufre's control of the yellow jersey owed a lot to his ability to stay on terms with the front group, but his path to the tunic was made easier after former leader Robert Hunter (Garmin-Transitions) exited the race during the stage. The South African dashed immediately away from Spain to be by his wife's side after word arrived that she had gone into labour with the couple's second child.
Roberts, too, accelerated his way into second overall. Frantisek Rabon (Team HTC-Columbia) has assumed third place on the major classification.
The race to remember Pantani
Although the stage profile indicated only one truly significant climb, the Category 1 Alto del Collado Bermejo had been the centre of attention even before the start of the Tour on Wednesday.
Faced with a storm of controversy over his alleged discrimination against Italian teams, Race Director Paco Guzmán had pointed to the summit - where a memorial prize to Marco Pantani would be awarded to the first rider to cross - as a symbol of solidarity with Spain's European neighbours.
Whatever the significance of the climb, 107 riders set off from Las Torres de Cotillas bound for its slopes. Bradley Wiggins (Sky) appeared more anxious than most when he escaped with nine other riders early in the stage. An impromptu tête-à-tête ensued between RadioShack and the temporary leaders as the American squad worked to successfully reel in the escape.
Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil), Michal Kwiatkowski (Caja Rural), Jan Barta (NetApp) and Marcel Barth (German Team) were the next to zip off the front. The quartet quickly revealed themselves as the escape of the day; building a lead of nine minutes on their way past the 50-kilometre mark.
That'll do boys
The leash was extended only so far, however, as RadioShack, Garmin-Transitions and Rabobank marshalled their troops and reduced the advantage to below five minutes. The gap was broken by a sole chaser, Frenchman Alexandre Blain (Endura Racing), whose brave attempt fell to nought over the next 30 kilometres.
Several minutes after the four escapees had begun the only other categorized climb of the day, the Cat. 3 Alto de Pliego, Race leader Robert Hunter (Garmin-Transitions) pulled over to the side of the road. The South African was to begin an even more desperate race: to be with his wife, who had just gone into labour.
Despite the symbolism of the Bermejo, the race did have to contend with the Alto de Espuña on its way to the summit. Though lower in altitude that the climb that would follow, the Category 1 ascent proved fatal for the breakaway and its lead had all but evaporated as the Bermejo began.
Dutch courage not quite enough
As expected, the final climb again served to change the face of the race. Peter Weening (Rabobank) appeared solo on the descent, but it had been Wouter Poels who had secured the Marco Pantani prize for another of the race's other Dutch team, Vacansoleil.
Clearly, Poels was in a boisterous mood as he worked to bridge across to Weening with Vacansoleil teammate Rob Ruijgh, Josep Jufre (Astana) and Stefan Denifl (Cervélo TestTeam). Sky's Chris Froome and Wiggins had been fifth and sixth across the summit, but it was the quintet ahead that put their heads down in a desperate dash to the finish.
With six kilometres to go on the largely down hill run to the line the escape held a 25-second advantage over a group of some 25 riders, including Wiggins and Lance Armstrong (RadioShack). Three kilometres later and the gap was just 10 seconds as the break's slim hope wore thinner and thinner.
But alas, the majority ruled over the minority as the escape was swept up on the approach to the final kilometre. In a group that contained the race's expected heads of state, it was Luke Roberts (Milram) who proved to be the best of the select bunch as he crossed the line ahead of Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil) and former-escapee turned new race leader, Jufré (Astana).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|4:16:47
|2
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|4
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|5
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|7
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam
|8
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|9
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|José Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural
|11
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|12
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|13
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|15
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|16
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo TestTeam
|17
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|18
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|19
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|20
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|21
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
|23
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam
|25
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack
|26
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|27
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|28
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|29
|José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team Radioshack
|30
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:06
|32
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:09
|33
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|0:03:41
|34
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|35
|Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural
|36
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|37
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|38
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|39
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:05:23
|41
|Nico Keinath (Ger) Team Netapp
|42
|Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Russian National Team
|43
|Vitor Rodrigues (Por) Caja Rural
|44
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Spanish National Team
|0:08:07
|46
|Ian Wilkilson (GBr) Endura Racing
|47
|José Carlos Lara (Spa) Spanish National Team
|48
|Egor Korolev (Rus) Russian National Team
|49
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam
|50
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam
|51
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|52
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|53
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky
|0:11:37
|54
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
|55
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|56
|Arturo Mora (Spa) Caja Rural
|57
|Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
|58
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|59
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|60
|Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram
|61
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Team Sky
|62
|Artur Ershow (Rus) Russian National Team
|63
|Stefan Schafer (Ger) German National Team
|64
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|65
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Spanish National Team
|66
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
|67
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|68
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|0:23:53
|69
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|70
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|71
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|72
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|73
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Spanish National Team
|74
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|75
|Krzystof Jezowsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|76
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|77
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|78
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|79
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|80
|Maxim Kozyrev (Rus) Russian National Team
|81
|Alexander Sokolov (Rus) Russian National Team
|82
|Robert Bengsch (Ger) German National Team
|83
|Adan Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|84
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Spanish National Team
|85
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|86
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|87
|Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|88
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|89
|Erik Mohs (Ger) German National Team
|90
|Víctor Cabedo (Spa) Spanish National Team
|91
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervélo TestTeam
|92
|Robert Bartko (Ger) German National Team
|93
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian National Team
|94
|Marcel Barth (Ger) German National Team
|95
|James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
|96
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Russian National Team
|97
|Ross Creber (GBr) Endura Racing
|98
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam
|99
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|100
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural
|101
|Lukasz Bodnart (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|102
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|103
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|104
|Henning Bommel (Ger) German National Team
|ABN
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|ABN
|John Lee Augustyn (RSA) Team Sky
|ABN
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Marcel Barth (Ger) German National Team
|2
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|2
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|6
|4
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam
|4
|5
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam
|2
|6
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|8
|3
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam
|6
|4
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|4
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|6
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Marcel Barth (Ger) German National Team
|2
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|25
|pts
|2
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|20
|3
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|16
|4
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|14
|5
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|12
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|10
|7
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam
|9
|8
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|8
|9
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|10
|José Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural
|6
|11
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|5
|12
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|4
|13
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|14
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|2
|15
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana
|12:50:21
|2
|Rabobank
|3
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Cervelo Test Team
|5
|Team Radioshack
|6
|Team Sky
|0:00:06
|7
|Team Milram
|0:03:41
|8
|Garmin - Transitions
|9
|Team HTC - Columbia
|10
|Caja Rural
|0:09:04
|11
|Endura Racing
|0:19:44
|12
|Team Netapp
|0:22:23
|13
|Russian National Team
|0:25:07
|14
|Spanish National Team
|0:27:51
|15
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:35:30
|16
|German National Team
|0:59:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|12:52:39
|2
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|3
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|6
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|7
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|10
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|11
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|14
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|15
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|16
|José Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural
|17
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|18
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
|19
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|20
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack
|21
|José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team Radioshack
|22
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:00:43
|23
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|24
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|0:01:03
|25
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:01:09
|26
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:53
|27
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo TestTeam
|28
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:41
|29
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|31
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:03:46
|32
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|33
|Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural
|34
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Team Sky
|0:04:23
|35
|Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:05:28
|36
|Vitor Rodrigues (Por) Caja Rural
|37
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:06:06
|38
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|0:06:34
|39
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|0:07:51
|40
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:08:06
|41
|Ian Wilkilson (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:08:07
|42
|Egor Korolev (Rus) Russian National Team
|43
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:08:12
|44
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Spanish National Team
|0:08:50
|45
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam
|46
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:11:00
|47
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
|0:11:37
|48
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|49
|Artur Ershow (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:11:42
|50
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|51
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|52
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:12:20
|53
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:14
|54
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:14:30
|55
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|56
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:18:09
|57
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:18:18
|58
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|0:19:03
|59
|Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:19:28
|60
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|0:23:53
|61
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|62
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|63
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian National Team
|64
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:23:58
|65
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:24:33
|66
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:26:46
|67
|Nico Keinath (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:26:54
|68
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|0:27:13
|69
|José Carlos Lara (Spa) Spanish National Team
|0:29:38
|70
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky
|0:29:46
|71
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Team Sky
|72
|Arturo Mora (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:30:19
|73
|Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram
|0:31:38
|74
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:31:39
|75
|Henning Bommel (Ger) German National Team
|0:31:44
|76
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Russian National Team
|77
|James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:32:00
|78
|Stefan Schafer (Ger) German National Team
|0:33:11
|79
|Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:33:50
|80
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:36:55
|81
|Víctor Cabedo (Spa) Spanish National Team
|0:37:38
|82
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|0:37:42
|83
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|84
|Erik Mohs (Ger) German National Team
|0:40:30
|85
|Krzystof Jezowsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:42:02
|86
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|0:42:40
|87
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:43:10
|88
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|0:44:50
|89
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:45:24
|90
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural
|91
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervélo TestTeam
|92
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Spanish National Team
|0:45:25
|93
|Marcel Barth (Ger) German National Team
|0:45:28
|94
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:49:48
|95
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|96
|Ross Creber (GBr) Endura Racing
|97
|Robert Bengsch (Ger) German National Team
|98
|Maxim Kozyrev (Rus) Russian National Team
|99
|Alexander Sokolov (Rus) Russian National Team
|100
|Robert Bartko (Ger) German National Team
|101
|Lukasz Bodnart (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|102
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Spanish National Team
|0:50:37
|103
|Adan Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:56:16
|104
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Spanish National Team
|0:57:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|6
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Marcel Barth (Ger) German National Team
|2
|5
|José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team Radioshack
|2
|6
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural
|1
|8
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|1
|9
|Erik Mohs (Ger) German National Team
|1
|10
|Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|17
|3
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam
|12
|4
|José Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural
|8
|5
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|6
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|7
|Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural
|4
|8
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|2
|9
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|2
|10
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|2
|11
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|12
|Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|50
|pts
|2
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|40
|3
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|32
|4
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|20
|5
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|19
|6
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
|18
|7
|Ian Wilkilson (GBr) Endura Racing
|14
|8
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|14
|9
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|13
|10
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|10
|11
|Krzystof Jezowsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|12
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|9
|13
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|9
|14
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|15
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|5
|16
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|5
|17
|Víctor Cabedo (Spa) Spanish National Team
|4
|18
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|19
|Egor Korolev (Rus) Russian National Team
|3
|20
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|3
|21
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|2
|22
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian National Team
|2
|23
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|2
|24
|José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team Radioshack
|2
|25
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|26
|Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|27
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|1
|28
|Erik Mohs (Ger) German National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|38:37:57
|2
|Astana
|0:00:05
|3
|Rabobank
|4
|Team Radioshack
|0:00:10
|5
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:02:35
|6
|Team Milram
|0:03:41
|7
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:46
|8
|Garmin - Transitions
|9
|Caja Rural
|0:09:19
|10
|Endura Racing
|0:20:27
|11
|Team Sky
|0:21:59
|12
|Team Netapp
|0:23:11
|13
|Russian National Team
|0:25:12
|14
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:56:32
|15
|Spanish National Team
|1:03:50
|16
|German National Team
|1:45:25
