Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) took the race leader's red jersey at the Tour of Oman on Wednesday after making it into the decisive split on stage two and then winning the sprint in Al Wutayya with an impressive show of speed.

The Australian beat Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) on the slightly rising finish after 72 riders formed a front group following the short but steep climb mid-way through the 139.5km stage. Race organiser Eddy Merckx had predicted the climb would cause some problems and he was right. The peloton snapped into several groups on the climb and then the 60km to the finish became a pursuit match between the chase groups.

Stage one winner and race leader Theo Bos (Rabobank) was unable to get back up to the front group despite a concerted pursuit by his teammates and he finished 10:34 behind. With him were world champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo), Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad), Tom Boonen (Quick Step) and most of the other sprinters.

A crash near the final turn affected the likes of Heinrich Haussler but Goss clearly has newfound confidence in his sprinting ability and won it well, leaving Bennati to reflect on yet another placing and leaving Leopard Trek still chasing their first-ever win.

Thanks to the time bonuses, Goss leads Bennati by four seconds, with Boasson Hagen at six seconds. Danilo Hondo (Lampre-ISD) is fourth overall at 10 seconds and Luca Paolini (Katusha) is fifth in the same time.

Goss on form

Goss was on great form in January when he won a stage at the Tour Down Under and finished a close second overall behind Cameron Meyer. He hasn't raced since then but quickly found his legs and proved he can climb and then win sprints.

"It was a tough day. The climb was really quite tough and the finish was difficult and slightly uphill too. But it’s nice to get another one," Goss said just after crossing the finish line.

"I didn't know how I was going to be. I had a bit of time off and I'd just been training but it doesn't take long for the speed to come back in the legs."

The 24-year-old Tasmanian explained that the riders were surprised by the steepness of the short climb. He described it as similar to Willunga Hill that often decides the Tour Down Under, but said it was twice as long.

The climb quickly shook out the 127-rider peloton, forming three groups on the road after a very descent. The early break of five riders, that included Mark Cassidy (An Post Sean Kelly), was swept up as the race exploded into life.

At one stage Boonen and Cavendish were in the second group but they were unable to catch the front group of 72 riders that surged clear. Race leader Theo Bos was one of the first to be dropped on the climb and he was in a third group but even the hard work of almost all the Rabobank team could not close the gap and bring the big-name sprinters back in contention.

"BMC were riding quite hard on the climb and Garmin too," Goss said.

"It was a tough climb and the guys were pushing the pace. After that it was a combination of a lot of teams riding hard. Leopard Trek rode, Sky rode and we did a bit too. We had one guy working and the others were keeping me out of the wind and then they did a perfect job coming into the finish."

Overall contender shake out

The climb and subsequent shake out in the peloton gave the first indication of who will go on to be an overall contender for overall victory on the uphill finish on stage four and the equally important stage five 18.5km time trial.

Goss is expected to crack on the 5.8km climb to the finish on Green Mountain, meaning Boasson Hagen is now the best placed overall contender as he gained four bonus seconds for third place.

Those precious seconds could be the difference between overall success and a place on the podium but Boasson Hagen is still optimistic after producing a good ride on only his second day of the 2011 season.

"Yesterday I started my sprint a little late and today it was a little early but I'm getting there," he told Cyclingnews. "I'm in a good position now and I've gained a few seconds. We'll take it day by day and hope it goes well."

The decisive uphill finish to Green Mountain is on Friday. Before that the riders face the longest stage of the race, a 208km loop that starts and finishes in the southern town of Sur.

The riders travel to the start by speed boat but will still have to leave their hotel at eight in the morning. They then face a 250km drive back to their hotel near Muscat, making for a long day of riding and traveling.

Full Results 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 3:18:17 2 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 6 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 7 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 8 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:00:03 10 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 11 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 13 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 15 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 16 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 17 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 18 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 19 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 20 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 21 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 22 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 23 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 24 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 25 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 26 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 27 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 28 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 29 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 30 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 31 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 32 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 33 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 34 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 35 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 36 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 37 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 38 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 39 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 40 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 41 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 42 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 43 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 44 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 45 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 46 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 47 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 48 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 49 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 50 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 51 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC 52 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 53 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 54 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 55 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 56 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 57 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 58 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 59 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 60 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 61 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 62 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 63 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 64 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 65 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 66 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 67 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 68 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 0:00:34 69 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:43 70 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:00:03 71 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:01:03 72 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:03 73 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:10:34 74 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 75 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 76 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 77 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 78 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 79 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 80 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 81 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 82 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 83 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 84 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 85 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 86 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 87 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 88 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 89 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 90 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 91 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 92 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 93 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 94 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 95 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 96 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 97 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 98 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 99 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 100 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 101 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 102 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 103 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 104 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 105 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 106 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 107 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 108 Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team 109 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 110 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 111 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 112 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 113 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 114 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 115 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 116 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 117 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 118 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 119 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 120 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 121 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 122 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 123 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 124 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 125 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 126 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 127 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Climb, 81.0km 1 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 3 pts 2 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 3 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1

Sprint 2 - Yiti, 103km 1 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3 pts 2 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 3 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 1

Points - al Wutayya, 139.0km 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 15 pts 2 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 12 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 9 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 5 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 6 6 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 7 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 4 8 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 9 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 2 10 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 1

Most combative rider 1 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana

Young rider 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 3:18:17 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 3 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:00:03 4 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 6 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 8 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 9 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 10 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 11 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 13 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 15 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 16 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 17 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 18 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:10:34 19 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 21 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 22 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 23 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 24 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 25 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 26 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 27 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 28 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 29 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 30 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 31 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 32 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 33 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 34 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 35 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano

Teams 1 Lampre - ISD 9:54:57 2 Sky Procycling 3 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 BMC Racing Team 5 Leopard Trek 6 Katusha Team 7 HTC - Highroad 8 Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Pro Team Astana 0:00:03 10 Team Garmin - Cervelo 11 FDJ 12 Geox - TMC 13 Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 14 Quick Step Cycling Team 0:10:34 15 Skil-Shimano 16 An Post-Sean Kelly

General classification after stage 2 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 6:56:36 2 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:00:04 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:06 4 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:07 5 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:00:09 6 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:00:10 7 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 11 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 12 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 13 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:11 14 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 15 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:00:12 16 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:13 17 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 18 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 19 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 20 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 21 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 22 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 23 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 24 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 25 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 26 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 27 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 28 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 29 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 30 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 31 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 32 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 33 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 34 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 35 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 36 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 37 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 38 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 39 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 40 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 41 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 42 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 43 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 44 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 45 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 46 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 47 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 48 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 49 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 50 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 51 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 52 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 53 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 54 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC 55 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 56 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 57 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 58 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 59 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 60 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 61 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 62 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 63 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 64 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 65 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 66 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 67 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 68 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 69 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 0:00:44 70 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:53 71 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:01:01 72 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:01:13 73 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:34 74 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:10:38 75 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:10:40 76 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:10:41 77 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:10:44 78 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 79 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 80 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 81 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 82 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 83 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 84 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 85 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 86 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 87 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 88 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 89 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 90 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 91 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 92 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 93 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 94 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 95 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 96 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 97 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 98 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 99 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 100 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 101 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 102 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 103 Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team 104 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 105 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 106 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 107 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 108 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 109 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 110 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 111 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 112 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 113 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 114 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 115 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 116 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 117 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 118 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 119 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 120 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 121 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 122 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 123 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 124 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:11:04 125 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:11:32 126 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:11:43 127 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:25

Points classification 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 16 pts 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 15 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 4 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 12 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 12 6 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 10 7 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 9 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 9 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 10 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 6 11 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 12 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 5 13 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 4 14 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 4 15 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3 16 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 3 17 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 18 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 19 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 20 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 21 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 22 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 2 23 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 24 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1 25 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 1 26 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 1

Most combative rider classification 1 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 3 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 5 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 6 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 8 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD

Young rider classification 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 6:56:36 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:06 3 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:07 4 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:00:09 5 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:00:10 6 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:11 7 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:00:13 8 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 9 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 10 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 12 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 13 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 15 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 16 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 18 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:10:40 19 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:10:41 20 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:10:44 21 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 22 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 23 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 24 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 25 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 26 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 27 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 28 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 29 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 30 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 31 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 32 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 33 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 34 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 35 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:11:04