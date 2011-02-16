Trending

Goss sprints to victory in Al Wutayya

HTC-Highroad Australian moves into overall lead

Image 1 of 52

Overnight race leader Theo Bos (Rabobank) was unable to defend his leader's jersey on stage 2.

Overnight race leader Theo Bos (Rabobank) was unable to defend his leader's jersey on stage 2.
(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)
Image 2 of 52

The early breakaway of stage 2.

The early breakaway of stage 2.
(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)
Image 3 of 52

Matt Goss (HTC - Highroad) outkicked Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) for the win.

Matt Goss (HTC - Highroad) outkicked Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) for the win.
(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)
Image 4 of 52

Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad) with UCI president Pat McQuaid after stage two of the Tour of Oman.

Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad) with UCI president Pat McQuaid after stage two of the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 52

Race leader Theo Bos (Rabobank) awaits the start of stage 2.

Race leader Theo Bos (Rabobank) awaits the start of stage 2.
(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)
Image 6 of 52

The Tour of Oman peloton races to the finish in Al Wutayya.

The Tour of Oman peloton races to the finish in Al Wutayya.
(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)
Image 7 of 52

Matt Goss (HTC - Highroad) celebrates his victory in stage 2.

Matt Goss (HTC - Highroad) celebrates his victory in stage 2.
(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)
Image 8 of 52

Race leader Matt Goss (HTC - Highroad) receives congratulations.

Race leader Matt Goss (HTC - Highroad) receives congratulations.
(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)
Image 9 of 52

Stage 2 classification leaders (l-r): Pieter Serry, most combative; Matt Goss, overall; Edvald Boasson Hagen, points.

Stage 2 classification leaders (l-r): Pieter Serry, most combative; Matt Goss, overall; Edvald Boasson Hagen, points.
(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)
Image 10 of 52

Riders en route from The Wave, Muscat to Al Wutayya in stage 2.

Riders en route from The Wave, Muscat to Al Wutayya in stage 2.
(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)
Image 11 of 52

The sprint is on!

The sprint is on!
(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)
Image 12 of 52

The peloton in action during stage 2 of the Tour of Oman.

The peloton in action during stage 2 of the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)
Image 13 of 52

Stage two winner Matt Goss is congratulated by UCI president Pat McQuaid.

Stage two winner Matt Goss is congratulated by UCI president Pat McQuaid.
(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)
Image 14 of 52

Stage two winner Matt Goss (HTC - Highroad) on the podium.

Stage two winner Matt Goss (HTC - Highroad) on the podium.
(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)
Image 15 of 52

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) leads the points classification.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) leads the points classification.
(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)
Image 16 of 52

After stage two the bikes are quickly loaded onto a truck and taken back to the hotel.

After stage two the bikes are quickly loaded onto a truck and taken back to the hotel.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 17 of 52

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) reflects after the sprint finish.

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) reflects after the sprint finish.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 18 of 52

Danilo Hondo (Lampre-ISD).

Danilo Hondo (Lampre-ISD).
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 19 of 52

Italian national champion Giovanni Visconti discusses what happened in the sprint with his Farnese Vini teammates.

Italian national champion Giovanni Visconti discusses what happened in the sprint with his Farnese Vini teammates.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 20 of 52

The FDJ riders talk after the stage in the shadow of a mosque.

The FDJ riders talk after the stage in the shadow of a mosque.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 21 of 52

Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad).

Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad).
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 22 of 52

Dominique Rollin (FDJ).

Dominique Rollin (FDJ).
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 23 of 52

Despite losing the race leader's jersey, Theo Bos was still happy with his performance in the Tour of Oman.

Despite losing the race leader's jersey, Theo Bos was still happy with his performance in the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 24 of 52

Matt Goss enjoys the applause after winning stage two of the Tour of Oman.

Matt Goss enjoys the applause after winning stage two of the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 25 of 52

Matt Goss also pulled on the race leader's red jersey.

Matt Goss also pulled on the race leader's red jersey.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 26 of 52

Matt Goss shakes hands with a local Omani leader.

Matt Goss shakes hands with a local Omani leader.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 27 of 52

Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) in the red Tour of Oman leader's jersey.

Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) in the red Tour of Oman leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 28 of 52

Matt Goss is becoming more and more famous.

Matt Goss is becoming more and more famous.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 29 of 52

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) in the green points jersey.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) in the green points jersey.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 30 of 52

Boasson Hagen finished third on stage two and so took the green points jersey.

Boasson Hagen finished third on stage two and so took the green points jersey.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 31 of 52

Roger Hammond (Garmin-Cervelo).

Roger Hammond (Garmin-Cervelo).
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 32 of 52

The Oman flag was flying at the start of stage two.

The Oman flag was flying at the start of stage two.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 33 of 52

Ian Stannard (Team Sky).

Ian Stannard (Team Sky).
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 34 of 52

The Tour of Oman peloton awaits the start.

The Tour of Oman peloton awaits the start.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 35 of 52

Cameron Meyer and Chris Sutton catch up.

Cameron Meyer and Chris Sutton catch up.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 36 of 52

Pat McQuaid watches the riders before the start.

Pat McQuaid watches the riders before the start.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 37 of 52

The riders wait under palm trees and blue skies.

The riders wait under palm trees and blue skies.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 38 of 52

Stage one winner Theo Bos (Rabobank) in the leaders red jersey.

Stage one winner Theo Bos (Rabobank) in the leaders red jersey.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 39 of 52

They're off!

They're off!
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 40 of 52

World champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo).

World champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo).
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 41 of 52

Fabian Cancellara does an interview with Sporza television.

Fabian Cancellara does an interview with Sporza television.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 42 of 52

Russell Downing (Team Sky) stays hydrated.

Russell Downing (Team Sky) stays hydrated.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 43 of 52

Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad) scorches to victory on stage two of the Tour of Oman.

Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad) scorches to victory on stage two of the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 44 of 52

A patriotic local cyclist.

A patriotic local cyclist.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 45 of 52

UCI President Pat McQuaid speaks to the media.

UCI President Pat McQuaid speaks to the media.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 46 of 52

Pat McQuaid faced a barrage of questions.

Pat McQuaid faced a barrage of questions.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 47 of 52

Taylor Phinney seems to be happy to be racing in the sun.

Taylor Phinney seems to be happy to be racing in the sun.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 48 of 52

Andreas Klier (Garmin-Cervelo) rides to sign on.

Andreas Klier (Garmin-Cervelo) rides to sign on.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 49 of 52

Albasini, Matt Goss and Hayden Roulston of HTC-Highroad.

Albasini, Matt Goss and Hayden Roulston of HTC-Highroad.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 50 of 52

Mark Cavendish in the green points jersey at the Tour of Oman.

Mark Cavendish in the green points jersey at the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 51 of 52

The Geox-TMC riders avoid the sun before the start.

The Geox-TMC riders avoid the sun before the start.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 52 of 52

The riders faced 139.5km on stage two.

The riders faced 139.5km on stage two.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) took the race leader's red jersey at the Tour of Oman on Wednesday after making it into the decisive split on stage two and then winning the sprint in Al Wutayya with an impressive show of speed.

The Australian beat Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) on the slightly rising finish after 72 riders formed a front group following the short but steep climb mid-way through the 139.5km stage. Race organiser Eddy Merckx had predicted the climb would cause some problems and he was right. The peloton snapped into several groups on the climb and then the 60km to the finish became a pursuit match between the chase groups.

Stage one winner and race leader Theo Bos (Rabobank) was unable to get back up to the front group despite a concerted pursuit by his teammates and he finished 10:34 behind. With him were world champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo), Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad), Tom Boonen (Quick Step) and most of the other sprinters.

A crash near the final turn affected the likes of Heinrich Haussler but Goss clearly has newfound confidence in his sprinting ability and won it well, leaving Bennati to reflect on yet another placing and leaving Leopard Trek still chasing their first-ever win.

Thanks to the time bonuses, Goss leads Bennati by four seconds, with Boasson Hagen at six seconds. Danilo Hondo (Lampre-ISD) is fourth overall at 10 seconds and Luca Paolini (Katusha) is fifth in the same time.

Goss on form

Goss was on great form in January when he won a stage at the Tour Down Under and finished a close second overall behind Cameron Meyer. He hasn't raced since then but quickly found his legs and proved he can climb and then win sprints.

"It was a tough day. The climb was really quite tough and the finish was difficult and slightly uphill too. But it’s nice to get another one," Goss said just after crossing the finish line.

"I didn't know how I was going to be. I had a bit of time off and I'd just been training but it doesn't take long for the speed to come back in the legs."

The 24-year-old Tasmanian explained that the riders were surprised by the steepness of the short climb. He described it as similar to Willunga Hill that often decides the Tour Down Under, but said it was twice as long.

The climb quickly shook out the 127-rider peloton, forming three groups on the road after a very descent. The early break of five riders, that included Mark Cassidy (An Post Sean Kelly), was swept up as the race exploded into life.

At one stage Boonen and Cavendish were in the second group but they were unable to catch the front group of 72 riders that surged clear. Race leader Theo Bos was one of the first to be dropped on the climb and he was in a third group but even the hard work of almost all the Rabobank team could not close the gap and bring the big-name sprinters back in contention.

"BMC were riding quite hard on the climb and Garmin too," Goss said.

"It was a tough climb and the guys were pushing the pace. After that it was a combination of a lot of teams riding hard. Leopard Trek rode, Sky rode and we did a bit too. We had one guy working and the others were keeping me out of the wind and then they did a perfect job coming into the finish."

Overall contender shake out

The climb and subsequent shake out in the peloton gave the first indication of who will go on to be an overall contender for overall victory on the uphill finish on stage four and the equally important stage five 18.5km time trial.

Goss is expected to crack on the 5.8km climb to the finish on Green Mountain, meaning Boasson Hagen is now the best placed overall contender as he gained four bonus seconds for third place.

Those precious seconds could be the difference between overall success and a place on the podium but Boasson Hagen is still optimistic after producing a good ride on only his second day of the 2011 season.

"Yesterday I started my sprint a little late and today it was a little early but I'm getting there," he told Cyclingnews. "I'm in a good position now and I've gained a few seconds. We'll take it day by day and hope it goes well."

The decisive uphill finish to Green Mountain is on Friday. Before that the riders face the longest stage of the race, a 208km loop that starts and finishes in the southern town of Sur.

The riders travel to the start by speed boat but will still have to leave their hotel at eight in the morning. They then face a 250km drive back to their hotel near Muscat, making for a long day of riding and traveling.

Full Results
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad3:18:17
2Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
5Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
6Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
7Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
8Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
9Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:00:03
10Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
11Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
12Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
13Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
14Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
15Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
16Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
17Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
18Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
19Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
20Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
21Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
22Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
23Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
24Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
25Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
26Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
27David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
28Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
29Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
30Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
31Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
32Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
33Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
34Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
35Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
36Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
37Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
38Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
39Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
40Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
41Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
42Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
43Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
44Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
45Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
46Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
47Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
48Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
49Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
50Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
51Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
52Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
53Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
54Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
55Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
56Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
57Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
58Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
59Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
60Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
61David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
62Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
63Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
64Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
65Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
66Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
67Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
68Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad0:00:34
69Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:43
70Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:00:03
71Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:01:03
72Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:03
73Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:10:34
74Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
75Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
76Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
77Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
78Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
79Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
80Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
81Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
82Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
83Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
84Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
85John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
86Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
87Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
88Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
89Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
90Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
91Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
92Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
93Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
94Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
95Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
96Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
97Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
98Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
99Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
100Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
101Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
102Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
103Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
104Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
105Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
106Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
107Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
108Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
109Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
110Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
111Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
112Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
113Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
114Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
115Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
116Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
117Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
118Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
119Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
120Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
121Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
122Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
123Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
124Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
125Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
126Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
127Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Climb, 81.0km
1Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC3pts
2Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly2
3Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1

Sprint 2 - Yiti, 103km
1Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3pts
2Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
3Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana1

Points - al Wutayya, 139.0km
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad15pts
2Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek12
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling9
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
5Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD6
6Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
7Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team4
8Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
9Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana2
10Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD1

Most combative rider
1Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
2Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
3Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana

Young rider
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad3:18:17
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
3Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:00:03
4Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
5Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
6Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
7Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
8Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
9Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
10Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
11Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
12Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
13Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
14Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
15Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
16Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
17Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
18Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:10:34
19Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
20Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
21Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
22Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
23Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
24Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
25Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
26Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
27Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
28Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
29Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
30Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
31Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
32Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
33Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
34Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
35Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano

Teams
1Lampre - ISD9:54:57
2Sky Procycling
3Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
4BMC Racing Team
5Leopard Trek
6Katusha Team
7HTC - Highroad
8Rabobank Cycling Team
9Pro Team Astana0:00:03
10Team Garmin - Cervelo
11FDJ
12Geox - TMC
13Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
14Quick Step Cycling Team0:10:34
15Skil-Shimano
16An Post-Sean Kelly

General classification after stage 2
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad6:56:36
2Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek0:00:04
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:06
4Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:07
5Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:00:09
6Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:00:10
7Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
9Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
10Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
11Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
12Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
13Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:11
14Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
15Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:00:12
16Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:13
17Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
18Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
19Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
20Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
21Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
22Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
23Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
24Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
25Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
26Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
27Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
28Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
29Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
30Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
31Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
32Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
33Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
34Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
35Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
36Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
37Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
38Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
39Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
40Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
41David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
42Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
43Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
44Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
45Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
46Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
47Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
48Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
49Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
50Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
51Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
52Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
53Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
54Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
55Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
56Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
57Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
58Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
59Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
60David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
61Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
62Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
63Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
64Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
65Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
66Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
67Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
68Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
69Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad0:00:44
70Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:53
71Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:01:01
72Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:01:13
73Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:34
74Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:10:38
75Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:10:40
76Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:10:41
77Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:10:44
78Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
79Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
80John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
81Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
82Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
83Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
84Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
85Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
86Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
87Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
88Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
89Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
90Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
91Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
92Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
93Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
94Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
95Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
96Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
97Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
98Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
99Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
100Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
101Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
102Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
103Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
104Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
105Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
106Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
107Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
108Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
109Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
110Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
111Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
112Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
113Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
114Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
115Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
116Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
117Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
118Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
119Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
120Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
121Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
122Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
123Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
124Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:11:04
125Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:11:32
126Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:11:43
127Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:25

Points classification
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling16pts
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad15
3Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
4Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek12
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad12
6Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD10
7Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano9
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
9Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
10Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team6
11Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
12Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ5
13Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana4
14Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team4
15Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3
16Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC3
17Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
18Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling3
19Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly3
20Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
21Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly2
22Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana2
23Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team2
24Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1
25Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling1
26Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD1

Most combative rider classification
1Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
2Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
3Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
4Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
5Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
6Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
7Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
8Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD

Young rider classification
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad6:56:36
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:06
3Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:07
4Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:00:09
5Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:00:10
6Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:11
7Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:00:13
8Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
9Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
10Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
11Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
12Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
13Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
14Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
15Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
17Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
18Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:10:40
19Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:10:41
20Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:10:44
21Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
22Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
23Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
24Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
25Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
26Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
27Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
28Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
29Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
30Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
31Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
32Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
33Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
34Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
35Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:11:04

Teams classification
1Sky Procycling20:50:24
2Lampre - ISD
3Katusha Team
4BMC Racing Team
5Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
6HTC - Highroad
7Leopard Trek
8Rabobank Cycling Team
9FDJ0:00:03
10Team Garmin - Cervelo
11Pro Team Astana
12Geox - TMC
13Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
14Quick Step Cycling Team0:10:34
15Skil-Shimano
16An Post-Sean Kelly

