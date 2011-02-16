Goss sprints to victory in Al Wutayya
HTC-Highroad Australian moves into overall lead
Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) took the race leader's red jersey at the Tour of Oman on Wednesday after making it into the decisive split on stage two and then winning the sprint in Al Wutayya with an impressive show of speed.
The Australian beat Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) on the slightly rising finish after 72 riders formed a front group following the short but steep climb mid-way through the 139.5km stage. Race organiser Eddy Merckx had predicted the climb would cause some problems and he was right. The peloton snapped into several groups on the climb and then the 60km to the finish became a pursuit match between the chase groups.
Stage one winner and race leader Theo Bos (Rabobank) was unable to get back up to the front group despite a concerted pursuit by his teammates and he finished 10:34 behind. With him were world champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo), Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad), Tom Boonen (Quick Step) and most of the other sprinters.
A crash near the final turn affected the likes of Heinrich Haussler but Goss clearly has newfound confidence in his sprinting ability and won it well, leaving Bennati to reflect on yet another placing and leaving Leopard Trek still chasing their first-ever win.
Thanks to the time bonuses, Goss leads Bennati by four seconds, with Boasson Hagen at six seconds. Danilo Hondo (Lampre-ISD) is fourth overall at 10 seconds and Luca Paolini (Katusha) is fifth in the same time.
Goss on form
Goss was on great form in January when he won a stage at the Tour Down Under and finished a close second overall behind Cameron Meyer. He hasn't raced since then but quickly found his legs and proved he can climb and then win sprints.
"It was a tough day. The climb was really quite tough and the finish was difficult and slightly uphill too. But it’s nice to get another one," Goss said just after crossing the finish line.
"I didn't know how I was going to be. I had a bit of time off and I'd just been training but it doesn't take long for the speed to come back in the legs."
The 24-year-old Tasmanian explained that the riders were surprised by the steepness of the short climb. He described it as similar to Willunga Hill that often decides the Tour Down Under, but said it was twice as long.
The climb quickly shook out the 127-rider peloton, forming three groups on the road after a very descent. The early break of five riders, that included Mark Cassidy (An Post Sean Kelly), was swept up as the race exploded into life.
At one stage Boonen and Cavendish were in the second group but they were unable to catch the front group of 72 riders that surged clear. Race leader Theo Bos was one of the first to be dropped on the climb and he was in a third group but even the hard work of almost all the Rabobank team could not close the gap and bring the big-name sprinters back in contention.
"BMC were riding quite hard on the climb and Garmin too," Goss said.
"It was a tough climb and the guys were pushing the pace. After that it was a combination of a lot of teams riding hard. Leopard Trek rode, Sky rode and we did a bit too. We had one guy working and the others were keeping me out of the wind and then they did a perfect job coming into the finish."
Overall contender shake out
The climb and subsequent shake out in the peloton gave the first indication of who will go on to be an overall contender for overall victory on the uphill finish on stage four and the equally important stage five 18.5km time trial.
Goss is expected to crack on the 5.8km climb to the finish on Green Mountain, meaning Boasson Hagen is now the best placed overall contender as he gained four bonus seconds for third place.
Those precious seconds could be the difference between overall success and a place on the podium but Boasson Hagen is still optimistic after producing a good ride on only his second day of the 2011 season.
"Yesterday I started my sprint a little late and today it was a little early but I'm getting there," he told Cyclingnews. "I'm in a good position now and I've gained a few seconds. We'll take it day by day and hope it goes well."
The decisive uphill finish to Green Mountain is on Friday. Before that the riders face the longest stage of the race, a 208km loop that starts and finishes in the southern town of Sur.
The riders travel to the start by speed boat but will still have to leave their hotel at eight in the morning. They then face a 250km drive back to their hotel near Muscat, making for a long day of riding and traveling.
|1
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|3:18:17
|2
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|6
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|7
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|8
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:03
|10
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|11
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|13
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|15
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|16
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|17
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|18
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|19
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|20
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|21
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|22
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|23
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|24
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|25
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|26
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|27
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|28
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|29
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|30
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|31
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|32
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|33
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|34
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|35
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|36
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|37
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|38
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|39
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|40
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|41
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|42
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|43
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|44
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|45
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|46
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|47
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|48
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|49
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|51
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
|52
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|53
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|54
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|55
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|56
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|57
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|58
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|59
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|60
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|61
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|62
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|63
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|64
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|65
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|66
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|67
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|68
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:34
|69
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:43
|70
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:03
|71
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:01:03
|72
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:03
|73
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:10:34
|74
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|75
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|76
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|77
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|78
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|79
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|80
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|81
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|82
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|83
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|85
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|87
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|89
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|90
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|91
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|92
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|93
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|94
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|95
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|96
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|97
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|98
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|99
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|100
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|101
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|102
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|103
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|104
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|105
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|106
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|107
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|108
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
|109
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|110
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|111
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|112
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|113
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|114
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|115
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|116
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|117
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|118
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|119
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|120
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|121
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|122
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|123
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|124
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|125
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|126
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|127
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|3
|pts
|2
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|3
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1
|1
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3
|pts
|2
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|3
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|1
|1
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|15
|pts
|2
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|12
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|9
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|5
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|6
|6
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|7
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|4
|8
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|2
|10
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|1
|1
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|1
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|3:18:17
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|3
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:03
|4
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|6
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|8
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|9
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|10
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|11
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|13
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|15
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|16
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|17
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|18
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:10:34
|19
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|21
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|24
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|25
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|26
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|27
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|28
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|30
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|31
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|32
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|33
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|34
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|35
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1
|Lampre - ISD
|9:54:57
|2
|Sky Procycling
|3
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|Leopard Trek
|6
|Katusha Team
|7
|HTC - Highroad
|8
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Pro Team Astana
|0:00:03
|10
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|11
|FDJ
|12
|Geox - TMC
|13
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|14
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:10:34
|15
|Skil-Shimano
|16
|An Post-Sean Kelly
|1
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|6:56:36
|2
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:00:04
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:06
|4
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:07
|5
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:09
|6
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:10
|7
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|11
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|12
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|13
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:11
|14
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|15
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:12
|16
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:13
|17
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|18
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|19
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|20
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|21
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|23
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|24
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|25
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|26
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|27
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|28
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|29
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|30
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|31
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|33
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|34
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|35
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|36
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|37
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|38
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|39
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|40
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|41
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|42
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|43
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|44
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|45
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|46
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|47
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|48
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|49
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|50
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|51
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|52
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|53
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|54
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
|55
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|56
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|57
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|58
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|59
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|60
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|61
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|63
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|64
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|65
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|66
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|67
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|68
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|69
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:44
|70
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:53
|71
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:01
|72
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:01:13
|73
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:34
|74
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:10:38
|75
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:10:40
|76
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:10:41
|77
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:10:44
|78
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|79
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|80
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|83
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|84
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|85
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|86
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|87
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|88
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|89
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|90
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|91
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|92
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|93
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|95
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|96
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|97
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|98
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|99
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|100
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|101
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|102
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|103
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
|104
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|106
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|107
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|108
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|109
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|110
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|111
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|112
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|113
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|114
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|115
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|116
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|117
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|118
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|119
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|120
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|121
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|123
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|124
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:11:04
|125
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:11:32
|126
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:11:43
|127
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:25
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|16
|pts
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|15
|3
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|4
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|12
|5
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|12
|6
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|10
|7
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|9
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|9
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|10
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|11
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|12
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|5
|13
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|4
|14
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|4
|15
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3
|16
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|3
|17
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|18
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|19
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|20
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|21
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|22
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|2
|23
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|24
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1
|25
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|26
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|1
|1
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|3
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|5
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|6
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|8
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|6:56:36
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:06
|3
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:07
|4
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:09
|5
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:00:10
|6
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:11
|7
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:13
|8
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|9
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|10
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|12
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|13
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|15
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|18
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:10:40
|19
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:10:41
|20
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:10:44
|21
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|23
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|24
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|25
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|26
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|28
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|29
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|30
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|31
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|32
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|33
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|34
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|35
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:11:04
|1
|Sky Procycling
|20:50:24
|2
|Lampre - ISD
|3
|Katusha Team
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|6
|HTC - Highroad
|7
|Leopard Trek
|8
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|FDJ
|0:00:03
|10
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|11
|Pro Team Astana
|12
|Geox - TMC
|13
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|14
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:10:34
|15
|Skil-Shimano
|16
|An Post-Sean Kelly
