All lined up for the start on stage 3. (Image credit: Liam Doran)

As the week wears on at the Breck Epic mountain bike stage race, one epic day follows another. In stage 3, racers climbed over the Continental Divide twice in 44 miles, gaining over 9,400 feet. Atop French Pass, it's almost as if racers were on "another planet" as Jeremiah Bishop described it. They encountered alpine tundra snow fields.

"I saw thick heavy black clouds and thought it was mountain mist," said stage winner and race leader Bishop. "It was probably 40 degrees (Fahrenheit) at the top and a rainy day on the other side."

Racers then crossed Georgia Pass, where the winds and rain grew in intensity. Cannondale's Bishop crossed the line first in a time of 3:26:15, closely followed by teammate Alex Grant.

Josh Tostado (Bach Builders/Santa Cruz) managed an unbelievable third place despite a broken rear deraileur. His "just get me to the end" chanting must have worked. Tostado finished just three minutes off the lead.

All the riders felt the effects of today's stage. Ivonne Kraft (Squirt/Bionicon) described it as the "the frozen day", saying her whole body hurt descending the Colorado Trail without a jacket or arm warmers. She took another second place finish in the stage and maintained her second overall to Pua Sawicki (Okolestuff.com) the women's leader. Sawicki finished rolled in eighth today with a time of 3:49:40, giving her over an hour lead in the GC.

Sonya "just let me take a dip in the big mud puddle" Looney crossed the line with teammate Jeff Kerkove (Team Topeak-Ergon) with a time of 4:30:45, moving their GC lead to 43 minutes over the Eriksen Team in Duo Co-ed category.

Evan Plews (Evanplews.com) smashed the singlespeed field again, despite a broken pedal just 10 minutes into it. Plews rode to aid station 1 and was given a pedal and cleat by the Organic Mechanic and a very generous race supporter. He was followed by Mike Melley stepping onto the podium for the first time this week followed by Niner's Dejay Birtch.

Stage 4 Preview

Stage 4 has been described as the hardest stage of the week by race promoter Mike McCormick. "It's like a slobbering rabid dog, it's going to come at you and come at you and come at you." The stage will take riders 42 miles and out to Keystone and back. Stay tuned for the aftermath.

Full results for stage 3

Solo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) 3:26:16 2 Alex Grant 0:00:01 3 Josh Tostado (Bach Builders/Santa Cruz) 0:03:00 4 Macky Franklin (Yeti-Sunflower) 0:04:33 5 Ben Sonntag (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:05:16 6 Matt Shriver (Ft Lewis College) 0:11:57 7 Chuck Gibson 0:17:46 8 Gregy Gibson (TruckerCo.com) 0:17:47 9 Colby Pearce (Panache) 0:20:09 10 Ross Schnell (Crank Bros/SRAM) 0:24:32 11 Blake Harlan (Team Jamis) 0:26:06 12 Shannon Boffeli (Iride Adventures/MTB) 0:26:19 13 Jorge Espinoza (PreRace.com) 0:26:59 14 Peter Butt 0:28:26 15 Max Taam (Honey Stinger/Trek) 0:34:56 16 Daine Zaffke (Giro) 0:39:17 17 Ezejiel Hersh (Ellsworth/Hammer/NoTubes) 0:39:23 18 Ryan Hamilton (Honey Stinger/Trek) 0:41:45 19 Jerry Oliver (The Kind Bike) 0:50:23 20 Thom Parsons 0:57:06 21 Bernie Romero 1:00:03 22 Sam Young 1:00:49 23 Benjamin Jones (Celo Pacific/B&L Bikes) 1:01:02 24 Kevin Ormerod (Team Sante Fe) 1:15:22 25 Jordan Carr (Mountain Flyer) 1:17:11 26 Sam Chovan (Moots/SSWCC) 1:18:58 27 Cousins & Cadman (Deadgoat 57) 1:24:17 28 Richard Digeronimo 1:28:10 29 Adam Naish 1:33:09 30 Jasen Thorpe (Thorpe Media) 1:34:24 31 Hvizdos Grant (Ring of Fire) 1:37:37 32 Bryan Vanvleet (KHS/Brian Van Vleet) 2:00:57 33 Grant Clayton (Rocky Mounts/Izze) 2:19:00 34 Andrew Jauquet 2:21:43 35 Ben Welnak (Rockit) 2:30:48 36 Jairo Vargus 2:34:36 37 Robert Lee 2:45:11 38 Tyler Benedict (BikeRumor.com) 2:45:27

Solo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pua Sawicki (OkoleStuff.com) 3:49:41 2 Ivonne Kraft (Squirt/Bionicon) 0:19:09 3 Wendy Lyall (Yeti Beti) 0:55:30 4 Jill Damman (Fitzgerald's/Ibex) 1:03:25 5 Mireille Montminy (Cycles Lambert) 1:11:39 6 Ciara Macmanus (Team Summit) 1:12:53 7 Jennifer Tilley (Team Tilley/Velo Bella) 1:15:15 8 Sara Uhl (Space Cowgirls) 1:28:36 9 Katie Declercq (Giro/Easton) 1:39:30 10 Amy Thomas (Yeti Beti) 1:54:23 11 Mimi Mather 2:07:50 12 Claire Garcia-Webb 3:48:47

Solo Singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Plews (EvanPlews.com/Ibis) 3:55:47 2 Michael Melley 0:03:05 3 Dejay Birtch (Niner) 0:07:25 4 Dan Durland (ProCycling) 0:17:29 5 Jake Kirkpatrick (New Belgium) 0:21:00 6 Montana Miller (Speedgoat/Wilderness) 0:25:22 7 Jenne Doug (High Gear Cyclery) 0:43:21 8 Jeff Wu (Alchemist Threadwork) 1:01:07 9 Peter Kieller (Misfit Psycles) 1:19:10 10 Rich Dillen (Team Dicky) 1:30:19

Solo 40+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick West (Moots/SBS Velo) 4:03:15 2 Garth Prosser (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:00:44 3 Mark Sevenoff (Western Spirit) 0:02:45 4 Brian Maslach (Pro Cycling) 0:17:22 5 Geoff Clark (Deadgoat Racing) 0:19:17 6 Scott Patterson 0:24:06 7 Todd Smith (The Amazing Car Velo) 0:24:17 8 Matt Ohran (Cannondale) 0:30:42 9 Ken Boyer (DeathRow Velo) 0:32:42 10 Craig Vandelist 0:36:57 11 Ernie Johnson (OES/Bike Source) 0:38:16 12 Keenan Cannady (TCR Sport Lab) 0:42:34 13 Charlie Hayes (Trek Bicycle Store) 0:48:00 14 Gregg Pattison 0:49:16 15 Sergio Correa 0:53:52 16 Juan Gutierrez 0:58:22 17 Anthony Maguire (Taos Roasters) 1:10:09 18 Chris Castilian 1:26:50 19 Sinjin Eberle (Bach Builders) 1:44:51 20 Brad Shield (Team Advocare) 1:50:58 21 Mark Vandelist (Sparky) 1:58:49 22 Ty Garber (Team Advocare) 2:13:32 23 Michael Bowen 2:17:24 24 John Roy 3:13:21

Solo 40+ Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Winfield (Wilderness Sports) 5:10:03 2 Kathy Eckert 0:17:34 3 Kara Durland (ProCycling) 0:50:10

Solo 50+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russell Kappius (Tokyo Joe's) 3:59:01 2 Russell Asleson 0:26:53 3 Eric Davis (Feedback Sports) 0:34:56 4 Dean Cahow (Team Evergreen Racing) 0:42:00 5 Bruce Wilson (DrpAGear/Cycopath) 0:46:55 6 Tom Quinn 1:31:56 7 Carl Gable (Team SanteFe.org) 1:58:26 8 Greg McKennis 2:16:26 9 Greg Kidd (3 Taps) 2:23:12

Solo 50+ Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kim Bear (Team Sante Fe Mama) 6:02:02 2 Prusack Kate 0:36:50 3 Devora Peterson (Tokyo Joe's) 0:58:22 4 Wendy Skean (Wendy Skean) 1:37:21

Duo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Parsons & Muhlfeld (Hammer/Sportsman) 3:54:48 2 Zahnd & Iten (swiss longdistance r) 0:13:37 3 Pemberton & Pemberton (Panache Houndstooth) 1:13:53

Duo Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gates & Ranoa Shalyn (Intense Cycles) 5:47:09

Duo Coed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sonya Looney & Jeff Kerkove (Team Topeak-Ergon) 4:30:45 2 Eriksen & Lindquist (Eriksen) 0:13:27 3 Rishel & Rishel (Zia Velo/Velo Bella) 1:00:49 4 Kreb & Malmberg (Elevation Racing) 1:08:44 5 Dowling & Olson (Pennwood) 1:10:41 6 Angel & Angle (Tokyo Joe's) 1:14:36

Duo 80+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Overstreet & Thompson (Wilderness Sports) 4:16:10 2 Brezsnyak & Piker (Deadgoat Racing/Fitz) 0:05:33 3 Bednarski & Munger (City of Lakes Loppet) 0:15:16 4 Brodzinksi & Roddy 0:23:18 5 Dossett & Rudd (City of Lakes Loppet) 0:38:44 6 Bauer & Darwin (Team KFC) 1:16:53 7 Hayes & Miller 1:31:57 8 Gauvin & Pennacchiol (CinemaParadiso) 1:48:17

Duo 100+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bear & Johnson 5:35:17 2 Darling & Hardisty (Bicker Brothers) 0:45:14

Clydesdale # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ken Dreidl (Alchemist Threadwork) 4:43:44 2 Steven Thompson (Fly Bye Racing) 0:27:01 3 Matt Blevins 2:15:46

Team Relay # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pete Pierpont (Town of Breckenridge) 4:29:33 2 Chris Brown (Mountain 2 Mountain) 0:12:03

General classification after stage 3

Solo men general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) 9:43:08 2 Alex Grant 0:00:00 3 Josh Tostado (Bach Builders/Santa Cruz) 0:09:38 4 Ben Sonntag (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:14:25 5 Matt Shriver (Ft Lewis College) 0:23:46 6 Macky Franklin (Yeti-Sunflower) 0:26:45 7 Chuck Gibson 0:50:06 8 Max Taam (Honey Stinger/Trek) 0:59:02 9 Ross Schnell (Crank Bros/SRAM) 1:04:55 10 Jorge Espinoza (PreRace.com) 1:05:37 11 Shannon Boffeli (Iride Adventures/MTB) 1:08:31 12 Gregy Gibson (TruckerCo.com) 1:11:30 13 Blake Harlan (Team Jamis) 1:11:53 14 Colby Pearce (Panache) 1:17:03 15 Peter Butt 1:27:22 16 Daine Zaffke (Giro) 1:43:47 17 Ryan Hamilton (Honey Stinger/Trek) 1:52:36 18 Ezejiel Hersh (Ellsworth/Hammer/NoTubes) 1:54:23 19 Bernie Romero 2:28:25 20 Jordan Carr (Mountain Flyer) 2:34:57 21 Jerry Oliver (The Kind Bike) 2:45:09 22 Sam Young 2:52:01 23 Benjamin Jones (Celo Pacific/B&L Bikes) 3:09:08 24 Jasen Thorpe (Thorpe Media) 3:09:26 25 Thom Parsons 3:18:00 26 Sam Chovan (Moots/SSWCC) 3:20:01 27 Richard Digeronimo 3:35:02 28 Kevin Ormerod (Team Sante Fe) 3:44:37 29 Adam Naish 3:45:29 30 Ben Welnak (Rockit) 4:14:47 31 Hvizdos Grant (Ring of Fire) 4:20:00 32 Bryan Vanvleet (KHS/Brian Van Vleet) 5:14:42 33 Cousins & Cadman (Deadgoat 57) 5:28:23 34 Grant Clayton (Rocky Mounts/Izze) 5:39:29 35 Andrew Jauquet 6:16:09 36 Tyler Benedict (BikeRumor.com) 6:39:05 37 Jairo Vargus 6:44:55 38 Robert Lee 7:29:40

Solo women general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pua Sawicki (OkoleStuff.com) 10:41:20 2 Ivonne Kraft (Squirt/Bionicon) 1:05:36 3 Wendy Lyall (Yeti Beti) 2:43:07 4 Mireille Montminy (Cycles Lambert) 3:13:47 5 Sara Uhl (Space Cowgirls) 3:26:56 6 Jill Damman (Fitzgerald's/Ibex) 3:37:49 7 Jennifer Tilley (Team Tilley/Velo Bella) 3:40:58 8 Ciara Macmanus (Team Summit) 3:40:59 9 Katie Declercq (Giro/Easton) 4:27:12 10 Amy Thomas (Yeti Beti) 5:04:01 11 Mimi Mather 5:45:54 12 Claire Garcia-Webb 9:28:10

Solo Singlespeed general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Plews (EvanPlews.com/Ibis) 11:01:24 2 Dejay Birtch (Niner) 0:29:59 3 Jake Kirkpatrick (New Belgium) 0:47:13 4 Michael Melley 0:53:24 5 Dan Durland (ProCycling) 0:53:43 6 Montana Miller (Speedgoat/Wilderness) 1:01:34 7 Jenne Doug (High Gear Cyclery) 2:06:51 8 Jeff Wu (Alchemist Threadwork) 2:37:21 9 Peter Kieller (Misfit Psycles) 3:15:26 10 Rich Dillen (Team Dicky) 3:56:33

Solo 40+ Men general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Sevenoff (Western Spirit) 11:20:45 2 Patrick West (Moots/SBS Velo) 0:12:57 3 Garth Prosser (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:18:03 4 Todd Smith (The Amazing Car Velo) 0:18:51 5 Geoff Clark (Deadgoat Racing) 0:39:59 6 Brian Maslach (Pro Cycling) 0:47:58 7 Ken Boyer (DeathRow Velo) 1:10:22 8 Matt Ohran (Cannondale) 1:10:57 9 Charlie Hayes (Trek Bicycle Store) 1:12:12 10 Scott Patterson 1:12:15 11 Keenan Cannady (TCR Sport Lab) 1:48:24 12 Ernie Johnson (OES/Bike Source) 1:57:14 13 Craig Vandelist 1:59:10 14 Gregg Pattison 2:33:22 15 Sergio Correa 2:47:47 16 Juan Gutierrez 2:56:29 17 Anthony Maguire (Taos Roasters) 2:57:21 18 Sinjin Eberle (Bach Builders) 3:52:25 19 Chris Castilian 4:01:47 20 Brad Shield (Team Advocare) 5:35:39 21 Michael Bowen 6:03:17 22 Mark Vandelist (Sparky) 6:07:53 23 Ty Garber (Team Advocare) 6:43:49 24 John Roy 8:06:50

Solo 40+ Women general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Winfield (Wilderness Sports) 14:16:53 2 Kathy Eckert 1:01:41 3 Kara Durland (ProCycling) 1:54:47

Solo 50+ Men general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russell Kappius (Tokyo Joe's) 11:25:38 2 Russell Asleson 0:56:11 3 Dean Cahow (Team Evergreen Racing) 1:45:41 4 Bruce Wilson (DrpAGear/Cycopath) 1:56:10 5 Eric Davis (Feedback Sports) 2:15:18 6 Tom Quinn 3:36:16 7 Carl Gable (Team SanteFe.org) 4:55:11 8 Greg McKennis 5:18:23 9 Greg Kidd (3 Taps) 6:39:44

Solo 50+ Women general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kim Bear (Team Sante Fe Mama) 16:52:23 2 Prusack Kate 1:34:03 3 Devora Peterson (Tokyo Joe's) 2:13:36 4 Wendy Skean (Wendy Skean) 4:19:13

Duo men general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Parsons & Muhlfeld (Hammer/Sportsman) 11:09:05 2 Zahnd & Iten (swiss longdistance r) 1:01:27 3 Pemberton & Pemberton (Panache Houndstooth) 3:36:24

Duo Women general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gates & Ranoa Shalyn (Intense Cycles) 15:24:39

Duo Coed general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sonya Looney & Jeff Kerkove (Team Topeak-Ergon) 12:34:47 2 Eriksen & Lindquist (Eriksen) 0:42:24 3 Rishel & Rishel (Zia Velo/Velo Bella) 2:20:56 4 Angel & Angle (Tokyo Joe's) 3:17:57 5 Dowling & Olson (Pennwood) 3:41:22 6 Kreb & Malmberg (Elevation Racing) 3:42:31

Duo 80+ Men general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Overstreet & Thompson (Wilderness Sports) 12:04:02 2 Brezsnyak & Piker (Deadgoat Racing/Fitz) 0:09:51 3 Bednarski & Munger (City of Lakes Loppet) 0:49:48 4 Brodzinksi & Roddy 1:12:15 5 Dossett & Rudd (City of Lakes Loppet) 1:56:45 6 Bauer & Darwin (Team KFC) 3:21:21 7 Hayes & Miller 3:50:36 8 Gauvin & Pennacchiol (CinemaParadiso) 4:41:40

Duo 100+ Men general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bear & Johnson 15:47:30 2 Darling & Hardisty (Bicker Brothers) 1:39:51

Clydesdale general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ken Dreidl (Alchemist Threadwork) 13:32:31 2 Steven Thompson (Fly Bye Racing) 0:42:53 3 Matt Blevins 5:07:47