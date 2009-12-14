Trending

Maneephan wins gold for Thailand

Malaysia, Vietnam bookend podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand)3:36:33
2Nor Azian Alias (Malaysia)
3Phan T Thuy Trang (Vietnam)
4C. Monrudee (Thailand)0:00:01
5Santia Tri Kusuma (Indonesia)
6Dinah Chan (Singapore)
7Nurul Ahmar (Malaysia)
8Yanthi Fuchianty (Indonesia)
9Vo Thi Phuong Phi (Vietnam)0:00:03
10Nguyen Hoang Oanh (Vietnam)
11Masziyaton Radzi (Malaysia)
12Chanpeng Nontasin (Thailand)
13Pham Thi Thuy Lien (Vietnam)
14Mariana Mohammad (Malaysia)
15Dahlina Rosyda (Indonesia)0:00:05
16Thatsani Wichana (Thailand)
17Toon Sithaphanh (Laos)0:00:07
18Nurhayati (Indonesia)0:00:10
19Buala Phengsakoun (Laos)
20Vilayvone (Laos)0:00:19
DNSManiphone (Laos)

