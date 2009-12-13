Trending

Monrudee claims victory for Thailand

Thailand dominate women's time trial

Results
1C Monrudee (Thailand)0:34:28
2Chanpeng Nontasin (Thailand)0:00:39
3Dinah Chan (Singapore)0:00:52
4Nurhayati (Indonesia)0:01:04
5Santia Tri Kusuma (Indonesia)0:01:51
6Pham Thi Kim Loan (Vietnam)0:02:39
7Mariana Mohammad (Malaysia)0:02:43
8Pham Thi Thuy Lien (Vietnam)0:02:47
9Nor Azian Alias (Malaysia)0:03:29
10Vilayvone (Lao People's Democratic Republic)0:03:58
11Toon Sithaphanh (Lao People's Democratic Republic)0:04:06

The 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll

You can still enter the 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll and vote for your riders, teams, races, moments, equipment and photos of the year.

One lucky reader will win an Argon18 Krypton bike so get your entries in before the closing date - December 31, 2009.

Latest on Cyclingnews