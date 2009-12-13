Monrudee claims victory for Thailand
Thailand dominate women's time trial
|1
|C Monrudee (Thailand)
|0:34:28
|2
|Chanpeng Nontasin (Thailand)
|0:00:39
|3
|Dinah Chan (Singapore)
|0:00:52
|4
|Nurhayati (Indonesia)
|0:01:04
|5
|Santia Tri Kusuma (Indonesia)
|0:01:51
|6
|Pham Thi Kim Loan (Vietnam)
|0:02:39
|7
|Mariana Mohammad (Malaysia)
|0:02:43
|8
|Pham Thi Thuy Lien (Vietnam)
|0:02:47
|9
|Nor Azian Alias (Malaysia)
|0:03:29
|10
|Vilayvone (Lao People's Democratic Republic)
|0:03:58
|11
|Toon Sithaphanh (Lao People's Democratic Republic)
|0:04:06
The 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll
You can still enter the 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll and vote for your riders, teams, races, moments, equipment and photos of the year.
One lucky reader will win an Argon18 Krypton bike so get your entries in before the closing date - December 31, 2009.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy