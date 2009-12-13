Results 1 C Monrudee (Thailand) 0:34:28 2 Chanpeng Nontasin (Thailand) 0:00:39 3 Dinah Chan (Singapore) 0:00:52 4 Nurhayati (Indonesia) 0:01:04 5 Santia Tri Kusuma (Indonesia) 0:01:51 6 Pham Thi Kim Loan (Vietnam) 0:02:39 7 Mariana Mohammad (Malaysia) 0:02:43 8 Pham Thi Thuy Lien (Vietnam) 0:02:47 9 Nor Azian Alias (Malaysia) 0:03:29 10 Vilayvone (Lao People's Democratic Republic) 0:03:58 11 Toon Sithaphanh (Lao People's Democratic Republic) 0:04:06

The 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll

You can still enter the 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll and vote for your riders, teams, races, moments, equipment and photos of the year.

One lucky reader will win an Argon18 Krypton bike so get your entries in before the closing date - December 31, 2009.