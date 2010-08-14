Trending

Dutch Food Valley Classic past winners

1985-2009

Past winners
2009Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
2008Robert Förster (Ger) Gerolsteiner
2007Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Wiesenhof
2006Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep-Innergetic
2005Paul Van Schalen (Ned) AXA
2004Simone Cadamuro (Ita) De Nardi
2003Leon Van Bon (Ned) Lotto-Domo
2002Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Rabobank
2001Steven De Jongh (Ned) Rabobank
2000Steven de Jongh (Ned) Rabobank
1999Tristan Hoffman (Ned) TVM-Farm Frites
1998Frank Hoj (Den) Palmans-Ideal
1997Jeroen Blijlevens (Ned) TVM
1996Andrej Tchmil (Mda) Lotto
1995Olaf Ludwig (Ger) Team Telekom
1994Vjatcheslav Elimov (Rus) WordPerfect
1993Rob Mulders (Ned) WordPerfect
1992Jacques Hangraaf (Ned) Panasonic
1991(2) Wiebren Veenstra (Ned) Buckler
1990Wiebren Veesntra (Ned) Buckler
1989Jean-Paul Van Poppel (Ned) Panasonic
1988Ronny Vlassaks (Bel) Superconfex
1987Johan Capiot (Bel) Roland
1986No race
1985Joop Zoetemelk (Ned) Kwantumhallen

Latest on Cyclingnews