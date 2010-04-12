Trending

Vuelta a Castilla y Leon past winners

2001-2009

2009 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Astana
2008 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
2007 Alberto Contador (Spa) Discovery Channel
2006 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Liberty Seguros-Würth
2005 Carlos Garcia (Spa) Comunidad Valenciana
2004 Koldo Gil (Spa) Liberty Seguros
2003 Francisco Mancebo Pérez (Spa) iBanesto.com
2002 Juan Miguel Mercado Martín (Spa) iBanesto.com
2001 Marcos A. Serrano (Spa) O.N.C.E.- Eroski
2000 Francesco Mancebo (Spa)
1999 Leonardo Piepoli (Ita)
1998 Aitor Garmendia (Spa)
1997 Angel-Luis Casero (Spa)
1996 Andrea Peron (Ita)
1995 Santiago Blanco (Spa)
1994 Melchor Mauri (Spa)
1993 Miguel Indurain (Spa)
1991 José-Luis Rodriguez (Spa)
1989 Federico Echave (Spa)
1988 Raimund Dietzen (Ger)
1987 (2) Alfonso Gutierrez (Spa)
1986 Alfonso Gutiérrez (Spa)

