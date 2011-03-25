Trending

Tour du Maroc past winners

Champions from 1937 to 2010

Past winners
2010Dean Podgornik (Slo) Loborika
2009Alexandr Dymovskikh (Kaz)
2008Alexey Shchebelin (Rus)
2007Nicolas White (RSA)
2006Jan Sipeky (Svk) Dukla Trencin
2004Jeremy Maartens (RSA) South African National Team
2001Nathan Dahlberg (NZl) Marco Polo Cycling Club
1993Régis Simon (Fra)
1965Mohamed El Gourch (Mar)
1964Mohamed El Gourch (Mar)
1960Mohamed El Gourch (Mar)
1959André Bar (Bel)
1955Jean Adriaensens (Bel)
1954Marcel Huber (Swi)
1953Hilaire Couvreur (Bel)
1952Franco Giacchero (Ita)
1951Attilio Redolfi (Fra)
1950Olimpio Bizzi (Ita)
1949André Brule (Fra)
1939Oreste Bernardoni (Fra)
1938Mariano Canardo (Spa)
1937Mariano Canardo (Spa)

