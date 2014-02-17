Trending

Kirkland and Knutson win 24 hours of Old Pueblo

Thousands of racers open North American race season

Image 1 of 49

Carl Decker (Team Giant) was a top 10 runner

Carl Decker (Team Giant) was a top 10 runner
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 49

Racers awaiting for their turn to ride a lap for their teams

Racers awaiting for their turn to ride a lap for their teams
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 49

Throngs of people start the race with a Le Mans style run to the bike staging area before setting out on a 24 hour adventure threading the proverbial needle through classic Sonoran Desert singletrack (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography)

Throngs of people start the race with a Le Mans style run to the bike staging area before setting out on a 24 hour adventure threading the proverbial needle through classic Sonoran Desert singletrack
(Image credit: Devon Balet Photography)
Image 4 of 49

The Inaugural Old Pueblo Gymnastics Academy Kids Fun Ride hosted over 60 children while offering lots of smiles and promise for the future of cycling (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography)

The Inaugural Old Pueblo Gymnastics Academy Kids Fun Ride hosted over 60 children while offering lots of smiles and promise for the future of cycling
(Image credit: Devon Balet Photography)
Image 5 of 49

Through great cooperation from Willow Springs Ranch, riders enjoy co-existing with the local population during Presidents Weekend (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography)

Through great cooperation from Willow Springs Ranch, riders enjoy co-existing with the local population during Presidents Weekend
(Image credit: Devon Balet Photography)
Image 6 of 49

From riding through cattle corrals to encountering all sorts of desert wildlife, riders from over 40 states and 7 countries enjoyed many attributes symbolic of the Southwestern United States throughout the 3-day event experience (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography)

From riding through cattle corrals to encountering all sorts of desert wildlife, riders from over 40 states and 7 countries enjoyed many attributes symbolic of the Southwestern United States throughout the 3-day event experience
(Image credit: Devon Balet Photography)
Image 7 of 49

A bird's eye view of 24-Hour Town just after sunset offers perspective both on the venue and life (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography)

A bird's eye view of 24-Hour Town just after sunset offers perspective both on the venue and life
(Image credit: Devon Balet Photography)
Image 8 of 49

Ultimately finishing in 1st place (Corporate Category), a Team Cirrus Visual Communication rider enjoys an organic burst of energy during a quintessential Arizona sunrise (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography)

Ultimately finishing in 1st place (Corporate Category), a Team Cirrus Visual Communication rider enjoys an organic burst of energy during a quintessential Arizona sunrise
(Image credit: Devon Balet Photography)
Image 9 of 49

A lone rider gets some shaded relief from record setting high temperatures while navigating a ribbon smooth piece of singletrack before the final descent (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography)

A lone rider gets some shaded relief from record setting high temperatures while navigating a ribbon smooth piece of singletrack before the final descent
(Image credit: Devon Balet Photography)
Image 10 of 49

A rider's high powered lighting system illuminates the desert fauna, exposing the many varietals of succulents that line the course, and present an added challenge (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography)

A rider’s high powered lighting system illuminates the desert fauna, exposing the many varietals of succulents that line the course, and present an added challenge
(Image credit: Devon Balet Photography)
Image 11 of 49

Soloist join together during the awards to celebrate a well fought battle over the last 24 hours (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography)

Soloist join together during the awards to celebrate a well fought battle over the last 24 hours
(Image credit: Devon Balet Photography)
Image 12 of 49

Riders dismounting as they entered the big tent to hand the baton off their team-mates

Riders dismounting as they entered the big tent to hand the baton off their team-mates
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 49

The crowds cheering the racers as they returned from their 17-mile lap

The crowds cheering the racers as they returned from their 17-mile lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 49

Nina Baum was laughing as she followed a naked rider

Nina Baum was laughing as she followed a naked rider
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 49

Apparently the heat was too much for Max Morris, who shed his clothes somewhere in the desert (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Apparently the heat was too much for Max Morris, who shed his clothes somewhere in the desert
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 49

Chloe Woodruff (Competitive Cyclist) was the first female finisher on lap one

Chloe Woodruff (Competitive Cyclist) was the first female finisher on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 49

A Thunderbird racer making easy work a technical descent

A Thunderbird racer making easy work a technical descent
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 49

A San Jaun Cycles rider putting his 4-person team in good position

A San Jaun Cycles rider putting his 4-person team in good position
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 49

Henry Svendblad (Nationwide Veloworx) hitting some rock drops while racing in the Co-ed Team 200+ category (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Henry Svendblad (Nationwide Veloworx) hitting some rock drops while racing in the Co-ed Team 200+ category
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 49

A Racinante rider descending some steep rocks

A Racinante rider descending some steep rocks
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 49

A Skratch Laps racer hitting a big rocky descent

A Skratch Laps racer hitting a big rocky descent
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 49

A Harmony Systems racer in the duo category finished lap one near the leaders

A Harmony Systems racer in the duo category finished lap one near the leaders
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 49

Kenny Wehn (NoTubes) finishing a 54-minute first lap

Kenny Wehn (NoTubes) finishing a 54-minute first lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 49

A Cannondale Epic Endurance racer finishing lap one in first place

A Cannondale Epic Endurance racer finishing lap one in first place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 49

Near the back of the pack things slowed from a run to a walk

Near the back of the pack things slowed from a run to a walk
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 26 of 49

Proper aerodynamic kit for the Old Pueblo race

Proper aerodynamic kit for the Old Pueblo race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 27 of 49

One of the Beer Rangers leaving the venue

One of the Beer Rangers leaving the venue
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 28 of 49

Kenny Wehn (NoTubes) heading out onto the course

Kenny Wehn (NoTubes) heading out onto the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 29 of 49

Runners searching for their bikes

Runners searching for their bikes
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 30 of 49

A Fair Wheels racers was one of the first to mount up

A Fair Wheels racers was one of the first to mount up
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 31 of 49

A Scratch Labs racer won the LeMans start

A Scratch Labs racer won the LeMans start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 32 of 49

A cycling gorilla cleared the course for the start

A cycling gorilla cleared the course for the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 33 of 49

Captain America was on hand to provide support for his team

Captain America was on hand to provide support for his team
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 34 of 49

Sarah Kaufman (NoTubes) watching for Nina Baum on the LeMans-style start

Sarah Kaufman (NoTubes) watching for Nina Baum on the LeMans-style start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 35 of 49

Everyone was jubilant and confident at the start

Everyone was jubilant and confident at the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 36 of 49

A patriotic racer heads to the start

A patriotic racer heads to the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 37 of 49

A racer on the front row of the start

A racer on the front row of the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 38 of 49

Kenny When (NoTubes) on the front row at the race start

Kenny When (NoTubes) on the front row at the race start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 39 of 49

The NoTubes team at the Old Pueblo race

The NoTubes team at the Old Pueblo race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 40 of 49

NoTubes Elite Women's MTB Team (L to R): Nina Baum, Shannon Gibson, Sarah Kaufmann, and Kathy Sherwin. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

NoTubes Elite Women's MTB Team (L to R): Nina Baum, Shannon Gibson, Sarah Kaufmann, and Kathy Sherwin.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 41 of 49

Chloe Woodruff (Competitive Cyclist) relaxing on her Niner before the start

Chloe Woodruff (Competitive Cyclist) relaxing on her Niner before the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 42 of 49

A junior who would be racing with Rebecca Rusch

A junior who would be racing with Rebecca Rusch
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 43 of 49

Characters of all kinds could be found at the Old Pueblo

Characters of all kinds could be found at the Old Pueblo
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 44 of 49

A "Preacher" gave the pre-race instructions; "Be Nice"

A "Preacher" gave the pre-race instructions; "Be Nice"
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 45 of 49

Todd Wells (Specialized) and two of his teammates

Todd Wells (Specialized) and two of his teammates
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 46 of 49

Todd Wells (Specialized) anchored a team of young men

Todd Wells (Specialized) anchored a team of young men
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 47 of 49

Rebecca Rusch (Specialized-Red Bull) rode with three female high school racers

Rebecca Rusch (Specialized-Red Bull) rode with three female high school racers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 48 of 49

Mesquite firewood was available for racers to properly grill their meats

Mesquite firewood was available for racers to properly grill their meats
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 49 of 49

Early morning at 24-hour Town on the Willow Springs Ranch

Early morning at 24-hour Town on the Willow Springs Ranch
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Racers gathered in the desert this weekend for the 24 hours of Old Pueblo, which traditionally opens the North American mountain bike racing season.  They competed solo or as part of two, three, four or more-person teams.

Richard Knutson and Jari Kirkland were the fastest solo geared competitors while Dan Naef and Melissa Leibling were the fastest solo singlespeed racers.

Carey Smith and Aaron Gulley topped the men's duo standings and Laura Anderson and Kara Durland were the fastest among the women's duo teams.  Kurt Refsnider and Kaitlin Boyle won the co-ed duo category.

Full Results

Solo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Crusher Knutson19pts
Richard Knutson
2Scott Engstrom18pts
Scott Engstrom
3Team Hunter18pts
Hunter Keating
4Leo Pershall18pts
Burl "Leo" Pershall
5Erick Lord17pts
Erick Lord
6Neil's on Wheels17pts
Neil Stitzer
7Moots16pts
Alex Pond
8Dave Franks16pts
Dave Franks
9Team DD15pts
Donald Laury
10French Toast Mafia15pts
Robert Laposta
11NYARA/ Sweaty Sock Gnomes15pts
Austin Planz
12more glorious than hookers and blow15pts
Michael Puchowicz
13Dan McGehee15pts
Dan Mcgehee
14Spokesman Bicycles14pts
Sean Morrissey
15No one to blame14pts
Michael Zachary
16Mike Bridschge14pts
Mike Bridschge
17Chino Bandito13pts
Chris Dunn
18Paul Boudreaux13pts
Paul Boudreaux
19Mike Freude Like Last Night13pts
Mike Freude
20Pizza and Ice Cream12pts
Michael Wilburn
21mike conroy12pts
Mike Conroy
22my wife made me do this again12pts
Jeff Plant
23All Healed Up12pts
Cory Schmelzer
24Princess Stephenie of the Unicorn Sharks11pts
Stephen Jordan
25All Night Long Larry11pts
Laurence Kluck
26Round Trip Bike Shop11pts
David Griffis
27Brent freude Like Last Night11pts
Brent Freude
28Team Small Batch10pts
John Bliss
29Sore Tainted Love10pts
Brent Fuhrmann
30Aquatic Baboon Racing10pts
Ken Bennett
31Bicycle Sport Shop10pts
Tony Linthicum
32Rolling the Rock10pts
Don Futch
33Team Coonhound10pts
Bruce Gungle
34Bacon Sowers10pts
Michael Sowers
35Chad Sheirbon10pts
Chad Sheirbon
36Uncle Rico Suave10pts
Eric Mcleskey
37Tiki10pts
Ollie Eisman
38Pat Collier10pts
Pat Collier
39Bicycles Outback Racing9pts
Ray Lamb
40Carlos9pts
Carlos Carrasco
41Epik Health9pts
Karl Lippisch
42Derby Bicycle Center Racing Team9pts
Todd Fredrickson
43Team Alaska Backcountry9pts
Anthony Berberich
44Team Fat Kid9pts
Graham Daniel
45Mr Natural8pts
E T Collinsworth
46Did not sign the waiver8pts
Adam Graehl
47Heisenberg RV Sales8pts
Steve Davenport
48Ketchup Mike8pts
Michael Schaffner
49Bravo JOel8pts
Joel Clapick
50Ed Diaz8pts
Ed Diaz
51Mr Brown8pts
David Baldonado
52John Craft7pts
John Craft
5310 Laps or bust!7pts
Will Ward
54Juan-Solo7pts
John Maciulla
55fourfive racing7pts
Rick Ramirez
56Sweeper7pts
Matthew Prather
57NorskeRider7pts
Gary Bakken
58Lombardi7pts
Peter Lombardi
59SideTracks6pts
Edward Turkaly
60Steve Schaefer6pts
Sean Mcdonald
61Soul-less Ginger Devil Inc.6pts
Wilson Lee
62Dean Ellis6pts
Dean Ellis
63Mad Watts5pts
Matthew Watson
64Boz5pts
John Boswell
65Bill Lindberg5pts
Bill Lindberg
66K-Blue Racing5pts
Scott Thomas
67Catalina Brewing Solo5pts
Paul Norris
68Gnomish Liberation Front5pts
Timothy Dagel
69Pops5pts
Jim Muntz
702old2fat2win5pts
Jim Didomenico
71Kyle Richards5pts
Kyle Richards
72tmrmtb324pts
Tony Rivera
73Link4pts
Jason Rice
74Do It In The Drops3pts
Nic Handy
75Flagstaff cycling2pts
Adam Polinko

Solo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jari Kirkland16pts
Jari Kirkland
2Backcountry Racing15pts
Kristin Wolf
3Beth Utley14pts
Beth Utley
4Timari Pruis13pts
Timari Pruis
5Caroline Rides12pts
Caroline Soong
6Alexis Ault11pts
Alexis Ault
7Trouper Willie11pts
Wilhelmina Zuckerman
8Fast n Loud10pts
Ashley Robota
9Mountain Goat9pts
Kelly Neville
10Nationwide/Veloworx Perseveranza8pts
Sheri Wallace
11AZ H2OSQRL6pts
Wendi Lucas
12Runs With Beer6pts
Deanna Lopus
13Lombardi5pts
Kelly Lombardi
14Angela Rose-Lane2pts
Angela Rose-Lane

Solo men singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deez18pts
Dan Naef
2Eric K. Williams, Ph.D.17pts
Neil Becwar
3Eddie Urcadez17pts
Eddie Urcadez
4El Freako15pts
Jeff Hemperley
5Joseph Holway13pts
Joseph Holway
6Yandeau13pts
Benjamin Yandeau
7Goldilocks12pts
Karl Groll
8Lone Trouper11pts
Mykyta Yurtyn
9Form Lumberyard10pts
Cody Kukulski
10Heisenberg10pts
Walt Lopus
11samba guru10pts
Carlos Resto
12CARE4Cycling powered by Solomon10pts
Jame Carney
13Brian Poitras10pts
Brian Poitras
14Turd Ferguson10pts
Paul Dewitt
15Ok n AZ9pts
Gary Epple
16Band of Cousins9pts
Erich Ewy
17Back of the Pack Racing9pts
Tedd Rohwer
18Pinwheel Wizard8pts
Jeff Perner
19B Keener and his 9 hand steel horse8pts
Bryan Keener
20James Bliss8pts
James Bliss
21Z Keener on a 16 mile repeat8pts
Zeff Smith
22Marty Coplea7pts
Marty Coplea
23Bradley6pts
Bradley Wingate
24Dirty Biker6pts
Samuel Peifer
25Sweet Solo6pts
Jim Sweet
26Back of the Pack Racing4pts
Jeff Poitras
27Back of the Pack Racing4pts
Spencer Glidden
28Back of the Pack Racing4pts
Judd Rohwer
29Back of the Pack Racing4pts
Michael Rogers
30FAT AND SLOW IS THE TEMPO1
Adam Lock

Solo women singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Iron Mel12pts
Melissa Liebling
2ss bliss10pts
Michele Bliss
3Wendy Skean10pts
Wendy Skean
4Up All Night?8pts
Jessie Rice
5Me, Myself, and Insanity goes SS!!!6pts
Rebekah Ayres

Duo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Broken Spoke Santa Fe/Rare Disease Cycling22pts
Cary Smith
Aaron Gulley
292Fifty Cycles x221pts
Curt Wilhelm
Kyle Taylor
3Whiskey in water bottles21pts
Stewart Gross
Neil Beltchenko
4Partially Slammed Stems21pts
Andrew Laskowski
Matt Jones
5Happy Jack Cycling19pts
Anthony Diede
Brian Brothers
6Ride more, sleep less19pts
Eric Wilkey
Ian Wilkey
7Los Poopacabras19pts
Steve Gibbs
Kason Smith
8The Fast and the Furloughed19pts
Jay Cederberg
Mike Freeman
9What were we thinking.18pts
Wayne Thebeau
Jason Grant
10The Brothers17pts
Chris Kroto
Jeremy Kroto
11Intense Mojo17pts
Michael Minton
Chris Peters
12Single FATTIES17pts
James George
Sam Blomquist
13Twin 50s17pts
Phillip Crabtree
Kevin Sternitsky
14Wait for it...16pts
Tim Huber
Jeff Wortzel
15slap and tickle16pts
Josh Calkins
Sean Lieske
16MDrive16pts
Paul Romero
Tom Stack
17Jeric Frehlz16pts
Eric Frater
John Nehls
18Lugsmacjones16pts
Robert Jones
James Jones
1992 Fifty15pts
Jonathan Davis
Tanner Davis
20Team Polska15pts
Bart Leyko
Derek Baranczuk
21MLR alumni14pts
Matt Reed
Ed Neilson
22FULL BOAR14pts
Wayne Blom
Josh Dean
23to be determined13pts
Gregory Brown
Aaron Stiner
24Iguanabees13pts
Hector Cruz
Jeff Cuthbertson
25Boof on13pts
Khoa Hua
Brett Wham
26AZ Endurance/Adventure Bicycle13pts
Christopher Branson
Hollon Kinney
27Holy Rollers13pts
Bill Mulroy
John Foster
28Dos Gorditas13pts
Tom Kavanaugh
Ken Trefny
29coast on in12pts
Marcus Richter
Troy Burns
30Budgie Smugglers12pts
Evan Leonard
Dave Thompson
31The Spin-Paired Doublet12pts
John Pollard
Oliver Monti-Masel
32Purple People Eaters12pts
Matt Bigler
Cameron Fule
33Gears and â€˜We donâ€™t need no stinking gearsâ€™12pts
Patrick Warnholtz
Michael Cronin
34Harmony Systems Pro Cycling12pts
Sam Gross
Quinn Keogh
35Natural Off Road Machine11pts
James Bailey Iii
Norm Bretton
36Bag Balm Believers "2"11pts
Steve Lingwall
John Cox
37Fire-Ballers11pts
Zach Macdonald
Mike Mckisson
38Fatso's Pizza10pts
Joe Changose
Kris Dimon
39The Old Man and the Son10pts
Paul Robertson
Josh Robertson
40Running with Scissors10pts
Douglas Gauntt
Chris Janick
41The Bonk-o-Matics10pts
Scott Hayes
Jason Hilker
42INCYCLE10pts
John Hudspeth
Chris Merrill
43Athlete Octane10pts
Marty Ryerson
Bill Parmentier
44Two from the Lou10pts
Terry Dodd
Lee Findley
45Two Wheeled Attack Team9pts
Phillip Edgars
Jacob Lindenstein
46Crash & Burn Cycling9pts
Josh Welsh
Kyle Kwiedacz
47Crank and Turbo8pts
Matt Terminel
Jimmy Johnston
48DFL F.V.K.8pts
Michael Browne
Ben Proctor
49Mutter Fokker Racing7pts
Ken James
Rick James Bitch
50Javalena quick step7pts
Chris Drake
Scott Calhoun
51Two Men Enter One Man Leave7pts
Joe Cook
Eric Rogge
52Professor Monkey7pts
Pete Rogan
Brad Harris
53Team ToDoIt5pts
Colin Kelly
Tony Childers
54Crank Yankers5pts
Adam Clark
Paul Ramm

Duo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trophey Wives16pts
Laura Anderson
Kara Durland
2Thelma and Louise14pts
Tricia Jones
Amber Halvorson
3So a cop & a lawyer walk into a bar11pts
Regina Jefferies
Valerie Millis
4Tater Juice10pts
Anaka Norfleet
Emily Clary
5Ride. Beer. Repeat.10pts
Danielle Weigand
Krista Gibson

Duo co-ed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1El Rootsirachi21pts
Kurt Refsnider
Kaitlin Boyle
2It's My Lap20pts
Tracy Thelen
Nick Thelen
3AZ Eh?20pts
Christine Jeffrey
Jon Roberts
4Team Griggs Ortho18pts
Elizabeth Shaner
Sean Riley
5Beer Rangers18pts
Taylor Shekell
Joshua Johnston
6Retro Yellow Camelbak18pts
Edy Yee
Matt Donaldson
7Z Ones16pts
Jeff Ziemski
Nancy Gray
8Flagstaff Bicycle Revolution Duet16pts
Adam Cornette
Erin Osborne
9Austin Powers15pts
Lisa Austin
Paul Austin
10Pardee of Two15pts
Veronique Pardee
Joe Lodge
11Giant Turbo Cluster15pts
Allen Needle
Janette Sherman
12Bubba Gump14pts
Josh Ellner
Holly Hovious
13The Honey Moon is Over14pts
Stephanie Hawthorne
Mark Hawthorne
14Ginger Beans13pts
Marisol Ramos
Cyrus Miller
152XBS Ding Ding13pts
Brian Sells
Bailey Sells
16Sons of THUNDAAAAAAAA!!!!!12pts
Vanessa Cianci
Jory Henry
17Roam Life12pts
Joshua Fonner
Christine Fonner
18Bump and Grind11pts
Richard Bogan
Dawn Hindes
19IMBA10pts
Kevin Adams
Patrick Kell
20Double Pleasure10pts
Tony Trevino
Teresa Trevino
21Team Bailey9pts
James Bailey
Regina Bailey
22Babou the Ocelot7pts
Trent Arnold
Kristina Arnold
23Biggest Little Emerald City Drunkcyc6pts
Rose Demoret
Scott Wenning

Four-person Singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1San Juan Cycles22pts
Victor Rudolph
Kirby Bryant
Brent Winebarger
Eric Walecki
2Single Minded22pts
Riley Howard
Kurt Gensheimer
Yuri Hauswald
Jared Franzoia
3M & M Cycling21pts
Mike Baltunis
Martin Coll
Stephen Zetich
Mark Challoner
4One Geared Ninjas21pts
Chris Alstrin
Dan Durland
Scot Stucky
Ryan Nelson
5Single Speed Coffee Roasters19pts
Jon Offner
Brad Richmann
Ryan Smiley
Jay Reitz
6Sonoran Sherpas19pts
Quincy Haarer
Ryan Davis
Chris Colville
Byron Mcclurg
72Too stupid too shift18pts
Robert Clark
Warner Smith
Trent Rincon
Bryan Bergman
8gears are for chumps.18pts
Scott Pinkerton
Miro Zgavc
Kevin Reasbeck
Brian Larson
9The Horsemen and their Stitch17pts
Carly Watson
Martin Apolinar
Tim Hull
Mike Hanna
10Team Cirrus is Single17pts
James Mandolini
Matt Blair
Brandon Blair
Chad Agredano
11One Ring to Rule Them All17pts
Shane Stilwell
Cody Vanharen
Chris Sullivan
Josh Dopko
12Team Lucky Charms15pts
Christopher Cunningham
Wayne Morris
Ryan Crisman
Denny Wetmore
13Dope Peddlers11pts
Jeff Walker
Brennan Johnstone
Mike Cavaliere
Micah Levi
14Una Velocidad10pts
Matthew Miner
Jacob Fasel
Chester Schendel
Robert Wagner

Four-person men open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1San Tan Racing23pts
Ivan Volkov
Mike Wimbush
Jeff Hallums
Nick Skaggs
2Pivot/ Evoc Finland23pts
Henri Ojala
Simo Sohkanen
Teemu Selvenius
Tomi Paavola
3#realfood22pts
Chris Drummond
Lucas Marshall
Brandon Melott
Troy Cowin
4Two Wheel Jones / PH Structural22pts
Joe Susco
Dominic Petrocelli
Marcus Hayward
Terry Schmidtkhecht
5Area 51 "Stravassholes"22pts
Richard Biocca
Steven Beeler
Chuck Hess
Chad Bakken
6Rocinante/LiquidSpace22pts
Chris Mears
Mark Gilbreath
Todd Cassan
Grant Folske
7OSMO / NorCal Bike Sport22pts
Ezra Colman
Chris Brown
Terry Curley
Matt Rossi
8Giant Inferior Deckerators22pts
Karsten Hagen
Carl Decker
George Barthel
Craig Wolhschlaeger
9IE TrouperZ21pts
Ben Blank
Ozzie Munoz
Kevin Carlson
Daniel Munoz
10Team Exhale21pts
Lajuan Kelley
Bradley Foster
Steve Lovejoy
Mike Haas
Wes Rasmussen
11NICA Auction Winner21pts
John Vipiana
Eric Bryan
Josh Lawrence
Austin Gooder
12Endoholics20pts
Robb Parsons
Steve Goodknight
Nathan Vanis
Chris Morstad
13DNA Cycles Quad 1x20pts
Stephen Holmes
David Erb
Brad Kaczmarek
Brandon Schmidt
14Mach 5 Racing20pts
Marc Lundgren
Matt Wenger
Scott Jones
Chris Burton
15AHSCL - Team Wells20pts
Todd Wells
Nash Dory
Story Schmitz
Ramone Vick
16Thunderchicken Love Machines20pts
Bryan Struve
Jeffrey Boyd
James Love
Donald Mercer
17Area9 Denmark20pts
Peter Wilke
Max Morris
Toby Farnsworta
Sean Shuman
18Mid-West Speed Demons20pts
Stan Watkins
Scott Davis
Chris Daniels
Brad Flachsbart
19Jet Lites20pts
Shawn Omeara
Scott Carothers
John Sagebiel
David Burke
20Wasted Lizards20pts
Luther Smith
Tony Brand
Clay Bishop
Christian Mannsfeld
21Bicycle Outfitters19pts
Eric Landis
Jesse Selwyn
Bobby Brown
Silas Colman
22Dirt Works19pts
Mike Rodoni
Matt Banwart
Mike Sandford
Charlie Gerhardt
23Grunion19pts
Kevin Brumfield
David Nicholls
Chris Fiedler
Dana Higginbotham
24Crossmen19pts
Mark Cross
Justin Cross
Michael Cross
Makko Defilippo
25Perky Knobs/ Squishy Grips19pts
Paul Koenig
Kent Loganbill
Tom Phielix
Tim Kimble
26MOB19pts
Andrew Keller
Dionisios Glentis
Nathan Gerrells
Sean Henry
27Pizza Pizza19pts
Hugh Donahue
Paul Koury
Chad Johnson
Kolby Klingaman
28Garmin Posers19pts
Casey Taylor
Jeff Hughes
Chad Lusk
Jason Lusk
29rollin rollin man r nuts r swollen19pts
Chris Miller
Joe Miller
Jim Miller
Brian Moon
30Team Rockford18pts
Harry Johnson
Tyler Call
Bill Cochran
Andrew Seessel
31Giant Steezer Geezers18pts
Mark Hems
Mike Stewart
Perry Kramer
Adam Andrade
32Alpha Bicycle Company18pts
Adam Rachubinski
Jeff Cheever
Steve Colburn
Jordan Reigel
33Del Rio18pts
Rocky Gingg
Nathan Moroney
Garth Cummings
Rocky Gingg
34Well Spoke'n18pts
Trevor Turcott
John Olson
Steve Van Collie
Richard Kubista
35Kickstand/Olev Rapido 4 Amigos18pts
Ben Levine
Mike Freund
Caleb Bush
Seth Bush
36The Frog Pimps18pts
Keith Glidewell
Jonathan Banks
Jason Erickson
Eric Gerken
37OneNinerOne18pts
Gregory Bury
Anthony Neely
Jimmy Cinalli
Jesse Anderson
38Les Foubrac18pts
Antonio Ubach
Dominic Mcgrath
Anthony Barghini
Arni Sveinsson
39S.C.U.M.B17pts
Alex Papike
Mike Mongiello
Steve Gauthier
Doug Kary
40thinkASG17pts
Joe Sprankle
Pat Day
Tom Varvaro
Bobby Zirney
41Stihl Eating the Pie17pts
Rob Dintaman
Aron Sheehan
Keith Christofferson
Jon Ericson
42No Use for a Chain17pts
John Healy
Jimmie Beheler
Steve Loehr
Phill Maenner
43Pistolas del Desierto17pts
Jeff Titone
Jonny Gompf
Tony Sbraga
Alan Sacra
44Crack Monkeys17pts
Marcus Rasmussen
Arthur O'neil
Mike Willingham
Jeff Harrison
45K-Blue Racing / Crankbrothers17pts
Sterling Margetts
Justin Kinkade
John Baldauf
David Bourland
46Team DeadFall17pts
Peter Dreher
Jamie Dreher
Jeff Baurick
Joe Lestina
47Tuciego17pts
David Boyer
Keith Lombardo
Andrew Rosales
David Jones
48Punch Drunk Monkeys17pts
Steven Plevel
Chris Nogami
Stephen Perkins
Curtis Reinbold
49Gene Yang Gang16pts
Wes Baker
Schuyler Burns
Kevin Burns
Stephen Gaston
50Speed Brothers Vail16pts
Grant Herzog
Jason Herzog
Kyle Benninghoff
Martin Nilsen
51Green Valley Bike and Hike16pts
Billy Canas
Mike Buckner
Tony Amos
Bryant Kerr
52Crack Babies16pts
Brad Holt
Ted Tucker
Cody Stropki
Phillip Gibson
53Equipo Perritos Calientes16pts
Sean Randolph
Alex Gonzalez
Alejandro Gonzalez
James Payne
54The Master Bakers16pts
Charles Schmier
Nick Paretti
Josh Knott
Cody Wood
55Whiskey Club16pts
William Rucker
Henry Gil
Terry Bandstra
Brian Deblanc
56Athlete Octane16pts
Darren Law
Andy Gracyalny
Ron Stevens
Jon Fogarty
57White T-Shirt Guys16pts
Danny Levitt Jr
Ralph Jordan
Jason Lopez
Darin Anderson
58Bingo Wing16pts
Vincent Scales
Ben Kruse
Aaron Rothman
Brock Kruse
59Jet Lites, Bacon Strip16pts
Mike Henderson
Jim Scripps
Mark Mcdaniel
Timothy Egan
60K Blue - Mesa16pts
Mike Bellows
Jim Mcdowell
Efren Carmona
Frank Milstead
61Valley Boys16pts
Dominic Zaninovich
John Zaninovich
Mike Mason
Leon Welch
62Testing the Legs v216pts
Adrian Garcia
Neil Barrett
Larry Powers
Todd Allard
63Whitestone Mo-Mo16pts
Michael Julien
Ben Molina
Aaron Stone
Logan White
64SV's Lo-Cal Mount In Cyclusts15pts
Steve Serda
Cody Gagnon
Dan Dory
Will Miller
655% Pleasure, 50% Pain15pts
Marc Schmittenberg
Scot Coffey
Bernard Schaack
Mike Marinshaw
66ShutUp&RideRevival15pts
Randall Cohen
Dan Gauthier
Brett Stallworth
Dave Millward
67Here for the beer15pts
Treye Konrath
Nick Cap
Roberto Torres
Robert Arnold
68The Inflatables15pts
Jay Ingham
Donald Smith
Eric Dunn
Brandon Bechtol
69Bitty Kuntz15pts
Phil Thomas
Jeff Barton
Jeffrey Rassas
Ryan Toltzman
70WTF - Hard-n-Fast15pts
Tyler Blackwelder
Taylor Ronne
Ian Fox
Chris Schroeder
71The Most Interesting Men In Da World15pts
Ron Tallent
Carlos Loya
Mickey Taylor
Nick Pela
72Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids15pts
Michael Way
Shaun Fowler
Jeremy Courtney
Scott Davis
73Tigglin' Jits14pts
Andrew Shroads
Eric Naughton
Dennis Roodvoets
Clint Rusing
74Hairier14pts
Jonathan Bearce
Matthew Bettencourt
Jason Radabaugh
Reid Savid
75Cactus Whackers14pts
Kyle Vessell
David James Rapp
Nate Young
Keith Allen
76Knockin Em Back & Shreddin The Track14pts
George Peck
Jesse Peck
Michael Smith
Ken Saville
77Goldie Locks & The 4 Bears14pts
Michael Melley
Patrick Melley
Larry Bernstein
Scott Steele
78Phat Tire Hillbillies14pts
Greg Daniels
Baub Eis
Jimmy Fahy
Al "Presidente" Ferment
79Road Runner RT14pts
Juan Carlos Seldner
Mauricio Armenta
Fernando Gandara
Jesus Frias
80First Solar14pts
Nick Park
Tony Padgett
Ross Biesemeyer
James Kieley
81K-Blue Racing13pts
Don Mellow
Chad Martin
Trevor Caffall
Justin Alexander
82Tree Squid13pts
Ryan Rausch
Tanner Rausch
Matt Dorgan
83Back of the Pack13pts
Steven Roy
Gary Clairmont
Darrin Pattison
Dustin Denti
84TheMasterCarvers13pts
Thomas Harmon
Thomas Hadinger
Tyler Harmon
Kurt Luedtke
85Allies of Awesome13pts
Tim Gendler
Chris Cox
Craig Honeker
Brian Lambert
86Cactus Pricks13pts
Jima Reed
Mark Elmer
Michael Donovan
Brian Callaway
87Xterra Tri-Outs13pts
James Mcilroy
Jeff Ploederl
David Rogers
Ehfad Shah
88Flat N Tired12pts
Paul Johnston
Chris Bohnsack
Danny Amarillas
David Delean
89Average Joes12pts
Andrew Coffey
Dan Kennedy
Eduardo Avelar
Alan Floyd Floyd
90Alpha Bicycle Company #212pts
Casey Beeler
Tim Moorhead
Donald Libasci
Patt Drawe
91Spartans12pts
Jordan Hembree
Dave Hansen
Josh Trenkel
John Ryan
92We Love Yoga Pants12pts
Travis Saper
Geoff Parris
Mike Symons
Marcus Ontiveros
93Knobby Ninjas12pts
Greg Rogers
Kevin Krieg
Richard Cartledge
Shawn Smith
94Rubbed Raw12pts
Erik Gilbert
Anthony Saenz
Stan Maxam
Chris Patton
95Straight up mach'n12pts
Evan Eckert
Chad Dailey
Rodney Hall
Zachary Williamson
96No Willow Spring Chickens12pts
Lonnie Calmes
Todd Waltmire
David Hamrick
Frank Vollmer
973 Men and a Cupcake12pts
Alex Garcia
Andrew Poe
Christopher Nettle
Andrew Farr
98Global Grinders11pts
Leilah Krohn
Ed Baker
Kevin Larochelle
Mitch Pickens
99Diff'rent Spokes11pts
John Todd
Martin Cisneroz
Jacob Vasquez
G. Scott Morris
100Axis of Awesome10pts
Dan Koob
Jeff Popelka
Tim Collins
Brian Gaume
1014UDB-210pts
Pat Gilbreath
Steve Mourton
Mike Powell
Craig Mcgowan
102Tucson MTB Talegas10pts
Mario Zozaya
Ignacio Torres
Patrick Ward
Chris Swanberg
103Reynolds Cuatro10pts
Scott Reynolds
Josh Reynolds
Jackson Reynolds
Jeremy Reynolds
104Short Bus10pts
Jaime Barnett
Fredy Garcia
Aaron Lattimore
Jeff Haberly
105Airaid10pts
Keith Charvonia
Brian Payne
Brandon Stangl
Ryan Smith
106Not Appropriate For Children8pts
David C Savoy
Eric Riehl
Dale Riehl
Ryan Riehl
107The Johnny Cougars8pts
Scott Maxwell
Dave Newman
Ryan Doak
Marty Brown
108Cobra Kai8pts
Howard Maubach
Kyle Capehart
Jeffrey Ludwikoski
Brian Lamasney
109I Wish I Had A Light7pts
John Chavez
Heidi Spickler
Chris Workman
Jim Munson
1104UDB-17pts
Mark Mcgee
Eric Gibby
Todd Mather
Bryan Auld

Four-person women open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stan's No Tubes Elite Women20pts
Sarah Kaufmann
Jennifer Smith
Kathy Sherwin
Nina Baum
2Bitty Bitty Ranch Kitties19pts
Shandra Lee
Darci Komac
Karen Lewis
Debra Doss
3SRAM Gold Rusch Tour - Team Rusch18pts
Rebecca Rusch
Katelyn Pervis
Madeline Bemis
Korissa Straub
4Hot Toddies18pts
Michelle Zimmerman
Bethany Elson
Cat Ambrose
Elizabeth Miller
5Team Cirrus / Cirrusly Ladies, Let's Ride17pts
Patricia Gilbert
Kris Hanning
Rachel Alter
Yvonne Shouse
6Four Foxy Frames17pts
Rebecca Menke
Anona Whitley
Brooke Foster
Jenny Ploss
7Faster performance center17pts
Jennifer Hanson
Shelby Hanson
Tricia Davis
Melissa Ross
8AHSCL - Team Woodruff15pts
Chloe Woodruff
Demi Alexander
Angelina Davis
Phoebe Teskey
9Hey little fella!14pts
Tauna Rignall
Megan O'connor
Laura Crisman
Kahwa Douoguih
10Lap Dancers13pts
Jennifer Headley
Onica Ramey
Abby Chan
Laura Tennant
11Girls with Gas on the Go12pts
Kathy Cunningham
Sharon Sheremeta
Shari Howard
Kristen Larson

Five person coed 0-149
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1El Grupo Uno21pts
Ignacio Rivera De Rosales
Christian Santa Cruz
Daniel Yakushevian
Logan Boyd
Caroline O'neill
2El Grupo Tres20pts
Nick Ellet
Tyler Stites
Kyle Helmke
Chloe Welch
Connor Adkisson
3El Grupo Dos18pts
Daniela Diamente
Ben Duncan
Keenan Duncan
Leo O'neill
Nicholas Harris
4El Grupo Cuatro17pts
Kipp Metzger
Cole Lanning
Maya Collier
Isabel Hausrath
Colter Thomas
5Diapers to Doctorates!17pts
Nick Averaino
Jody Pirtle
Mark Lapaglia
George Harris
Phil Mumme
6Western State Mountain Sports16pts
Angela Vitulli
Kristen Paulson
Timothy O'neal
James Averill
Zoe Smith
7smelly pirate hookers16pts
Joel Perez
Ben Elias
Rodolfo Espino
Leslie Sullivan
Kapri Gonzales
8El Grupo Cinco15pts
Steve Bohn
Samuel Alexander
Ben Schroeder
Kajeme Murrieta
Ana Guintana
9El Grupo Seis13pts
Damion Alexander
Unai Urreiztieta
Madison Major
Collin Hanes
Matthew Harris
10Da Chupacabras13pts
Kim Fike
Matt Fike
James Gillooly
Billy Gillooly
Derek Depalma
11Sassy and the Gang13pts
Ryan Goold
Kevin Mcdaniels
Jacob Udell
Monte Overton
12Vinegar Strokes10pts
Andy Ream
Lindsey Weber
Austin Kunse
Sutton Coleman
Jessica Canary

Five-person co-ed 150-199
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bacon Power21pts
Jay Peery
Jason Donald
Alex Boone
Tonya Bray
Anna Barensfeld
2Mile High Mtn Bikers21pts
Jason Kolar
Kelly Niquette
Dan Wisdom
Paul Majors
Maura Mcgovern
3Tuc-Staff Fiver20pts
Eric Preiss
Jon Harmon
Paula Knochel
Geoffrey Whittaker
Mike Vanderberg
4tennessee pass cookhouse20pts
Cannon Shockley
Beth Roberts
Brian Rees
Dan Soto
Lars Romig
5Utah National Guard20pts
Gary Wekluk
Jake Weber
Troy Josie
Tappin Gorman
Elisa Jones
64 Chiles and a Jalapeno19pts
Brian Lyndon Watson
Anna Trader
Mertie Stompro
Brian Trader
David Fonseca
7M & M Cycling19pts
Scott Flanders
Linda Sone
Teresa Moriarty
Ben Maheu
Mike Pierquet
8Hot Donna and The Gang17pts
Victoria Hunt
Vincent Hunt
Gregory Strang
Rik Brenton
Justin Elliott
9CARE 4 Cycling17pts
Erica Allar
Adam Schulte
Joe Hemmer
Eric Voogt
Joshua Ryan
104 Bros and a Hoe16pts
Jeff Coleman
Tamara Martinez
Justin Stallings
Jered Hansen
Mike Skoko
11Pound the Round16pts
Denton Young
Ken Meyer
Blaine Coury
Robert Erich
Nicole Scozzari
12Oracle Mountain Gearheads 5 Barrs16pts
Daniel Barrenche
Kyis Barrenche
Andreas Barrenche
Samuel Ybarra
Sunny Barrensche
13Tali Wackers15pts
Gary Sheber
Dilyn Sheber
Tali Robich
Tom Johnson
Josh Dufek
14Mookie Blaylock15pts
Tony Breitbach
Brendan Leonard
Kevin Kelly
Hilary Oliver
Nick Kolbet
15Big Cog & Pawls15pts
Eddie Curiel
Tommy Kelly
Michelle Kelly
Reilly Kelly
Mark O'brien
16Cholla Monkey's14pts
Cooper Carr
Corrie Carr
Joseph Pace
Ellen Radavich
Marc Vanwormer
17Metal Sonic14pts
Ryan Coates
Jason Richard
Rain Richard
Josh Perks
Kevin Burns
18Random Group of People13pts
Brian Newbrey
Melissa Newbrey
Jeff Prince
Karl Durfey
Esther Dreher
19Los Potsies13pts
Tony Espinosa
Celina Espinosa
Matt Fremont
Chad Gillespie
Brandon Johnson
20The Left-Overs13pts
David Poe
Amy Chayefsky
Tim Davis
Mike Redenbo
Kari Dory
21Spooning Leads to Forking13pts
Aimee Snyder
David Price
Rick Harris
Matthew Jeschke
Jennifer Ward
222 Guy's, 3 Tri's13pts
Krista Manus
Liane Ehrich
Matthew Swenson
Kari Angeley
Tim Murphy
23Barley mash and broken spokes12pts
Chris Korte
Joe Crifasi
Cara Crifasi
Peter Chalcraft
Ted Evans
24Oops, I Tutu'ed10pts
Jim Burge
Amy Mattox
Martha Lemen
Max Burge
Chris Sugar
25Splat-A-Rat9pts
Chris Davlia
Chantel Davila
Matthew Irlmeier
Robert Nieuwenhuis
Phillip Allred
26Vailocity9pts
Ryan Bemish
Janelle Cunningham
Cole Cunningham
Luke Cunningham
Jesse Underwood

Five-person co-ed 200+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1VeloWorx MuffNMen23pts
Paul Broaderip
Henry Svendblad
Matt Berault
Rachel Byus
Daryll Mackenzie
2NoTubes/Weapons of Ass Destruction23pts
Philip Simpson
Dave Million
Jerry Garcia
Shannon Gibson
Kenny Wehn
3Bunch of swissies21pts
Alex Romero
Bill Morris
Dave Marks
Windy Marks
Chuck Labenske
4Cannondale - Epic Endurance Cycling21pts
Kelly Feagans
Sarka Ruzickova
Bill Wheeler
Jim Fu
Thomas Spannring
5Marilyn and the Four Kennedys20pts
John Camoriano
Jennifer Camoriano
Travis Jones
Nathan Franke
Phil Panipinto
6Los Lunaticos Racing19pts
Reed Colfax
Tamira Jenlink
Scott Wong
Greg Geubelle
Tony Farrar
7Le Scomparse Dragons19pts
Matt Zoll
Bayer Vella
Cathy Stewart
Matt Teller
Jesse Vondracek
8Nationwide - VeloWorx Grand Masters19pts
Chris Mcclurg
Jacob Grantham
Jimmie Alexander
Don Beale
Erica Mcclurg
9OV R.A.C.I.R.18pts
Randy Harris
Reade Jackson
Ilych Gallardo
Cas Morelock
Alex Olivas
10Fire and 8 Balls18pts
Jim Young
Rob Seals
Ben King
Karen King
Harry Brenton
11DNA Cycles18pts
Russell Cox
Shawna Yost
Jesse Off
Corey Haase
Craig Morton
12Riding Dirty18pts
Joseph Gamboa
Tom O'neil
Manny Chavez
Carolina Chavez
David Jackson
13Heeyah!17pts
Morgan Adams
Maya Adams
Jane Hagerty
Grahm Hagerty
Mike Gleason
14Horizon Hall Pass17pts
Cliff Dawson
Emma Davidson
Mark Pautzke
Brad Vanderley
Alan Fuller
15No Fork N' Brake17pts
Marc Berg
Michael Wyman
Brent Barber
Julia Brown
Jim Averill
16Cinco Stinko Pinkoes17pts
Robert Gibson
Molly Renner
Gerrit Velthoen
Len Kovats
Jared Adams
17Team 4717pts
Pamela Patterson
Jessica Belter
Marie Olsen
Kristen Lodge
Rudi Nadler
18Uff-Da16pts
David Plotkin
Angela Barclay
Jason Dahlby
Steven Carothers
Kiral (Tom) Thompson
19Coyote Dynamite #516pts
Louis Norman
Deb Mcneil
Justin Miller
Paul Chinnock
Brian Curnutt
20Beauty and the Beasts15pts
William Green
Jim Lersch
Maryann Green
Ty Pessin
Steve Beall
21Environmental Stimulation15pts
Lew Hart
Craig Seasly
Braden Smith
Juan Leon
Renee Ingram
22Ponytails & Distinguished Males14pts
Shannon Marshall
Jerry Quesnel
Katie Beals
Marcus Shaw
Brad Wollschlager
23Pass The Wine Buddy14pts
Mike Ingram
John Mertes
Shawn Bates
Joey Ambrose
Jason Furedy
24Dude, where's my bike!14pts
Ray George
Amit Sinha
Melinda Roesler
Kevin Murdock
Cliff Crull
25Team "Low -T"14pts
Tim Clemente
Silvio Amicucci
Carla Balido
Dale Paulson
Ed Riehle
264 Cylinders, Turbo Charged13pts
Mary Crow
Pat Crow
Anne Schultz
Kay Christian
Deborah Kern
27Chalupa Batman13pts
Chad Edwards
Rick Banbury
Wes Snyder
Sarah Haught
Kirk Jellesma
28Butthole Orchestra11pts
Matt Putnam
Pat Morrish
Kerry Montgomery
Ronald Moffit
Anthony Kraybill
29Oops, I Tutu'ed Too10pts
Julia Strange
Doug Miller
Jeff May-Stahl
Grant Williams
Barry Spencer
30Funderhill8pts
Bart Underhill
Michelle Underhill
Jennifer Underhill
Ian Conner
Bret Underhill
31Free Lunch7pts
Todd Haugen
Jan Haugen
Dave Baker
Steve Fannon
Alex Fannon

Five-person co-ed 250+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bitty Bitty / Nationwide21pts
Jeff Doss
Randall Toltzman
Art Macfarland
Janet Kerby
Chris Grove
2Nationwide/VeloWorx SSSMJ19pts
James Bruce
Steve Gross
Solange Whitehead
Mike Whitehead
Dooley Vanyo
3The Old New Mexicans19pts
Crockett Howard
Chris Ziomek
Ken Gauthier
Karl Haack
Rose Haack
4Ms. Emerson and the Money Men18pts
Bud Heintz
Bob Williams
Susan Snow
Steve Hughes
Jimmy Matt
5Knucleheads18pts
Mike Hughes
Keith Fry
Chris Schultz
Bruce Purdy
Laurel Arndt
6WTF - The Aristocrats16pts
Tommy Toast
Virgil Carnage
Chuck Bodie
Elizabeth Schnittker
Dave Kareus
74 Tooters and 2 Hooters16pts
Alan Shelton
Roy Bury
Darrin Posey
Dave Thomas
Marcia Kon
8Why Not!11pts
Albert Farner
Debbie Farner
Riley Besand
Mike Regester
Matthew Hoopes

Corporate teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Cirrus / Hosie Cows22pts
Al Lewis
Jay Guyot
John Spiker
Kyle Akin
Craig Boydell
Phil Roberts
Bryan Little
Peter Chagaris
2The OVB Ocho22pts
Cory J Foster
Paul T Carbone
C Kevin Utley
Ryan Mazura
Mike Mazura
Jonathan Dufek
Chad Kasmar
Mark Fuller
3Fly'n Naked Apes22pts
Steve Haider
Dan Mellady
Tim Mellady
Pat Mellady
Kit Plummer
Ed Elder
Kyle Trudeau
4Ride It Like You Stole It21pts
Thomas Ford
Tryg Noreng
Jeff Parker
Rene Guerrero
Dave Gurvine
Mark Torowus
Zachary Ross
Rob Walpole
5Nationwide - Veloworx21pts
Bryan Rains
Jim Bondurant
Dawn Mckenzie
Keith Wilson
Scott Arnold
Tom Crosetti
Craig Bengston
6Colleen's Bitches21pts
Aaron Saxten
John Mccarrell
Max Schoenberger
George Varhola
Andrew Springer
Chad Mcglamery
Emily Mcglamery
Shannon Orr
Todd Mion
Todd Mion
7Team Cirrus / Serious Visuals20pts
Chris Carls
Rick Lemieux
Chuck Kincheloe
Mike Miller
Marc Koepsel
Caleb Brewer
Ryan Floden
Bryan Blue
Curtis Dechant
8Justified Racing20pts
Chad Salsbury
Sean Hahn
Chad Shelton
Jim Williams
Mike Quijada
Sam Wilson
Ryan Neuwirt
9Some Serious Spin19pts
Beau Simonson
Lane Mondeau
Jeremy Clay Cox
Brian Fox
Maurice Lopez
Craig Keane
10Seven Barrel Sucker Punchers19pts
Greg Stack
Chris Laird
Bryan Wieland
Joel Bernazzani
Terry Parham
James Humphrey
David Dennis
11Area 51 Segunda19pts
John Cento
Erik Bakken
Tony Dinsdale
Cam Welander
Bryan Schlegel
Sean Garnand
Scott Douglas
12NICA Staff Crew19pts
Austin Mcinerny
Mike Perry
Jason Cairo
Kerry Thurgood
Wesley Rasmussen
Vanessa Hauswald
Dan Brooks
Lance Strong
John Schumacher
13Ridin' Dirty19pts
Tanner Jones
Joel Hunt
John Demase
Conor Johnson
Pj Bohrman
Joshua Duncan
14Rhinolicious!18pts
Dave Burnett
Rene Ortega
Rick Scofield
Scott Leonard
Rob Bennett
Marlin Price
Eric Williams
15Moots18pts
Jason Coble
David Gensch
Patrick Wilder
Rob Mitchell
Ned Kajko
Simon Demby-Myers
16Spacely Sprockets18pts
Mike Weaver
Erik Lantz
Brian Edgar
Stephen Bumbalough
Benjamin Cristofori
James Johnson
Andrew Crook
17Faster Than You18pts
Kaleb Rasmussen
Cal Skilsky
Nik Johnson
Drew Simboli
Jacob Benzenhoefer
Jacob Wilkinson
18Fat Bike Blues18pts
Dejay Birtch
Dejay Birtch
Jake Kirkpatrick
Nat Ross
Daryl Roberts
Evan Simula
Fuzzy John Mylne
19Family Circus Rides Again18pts
Erica Bennett
Deborah Fuchs
Neil Mcleod
Jon Buschhorn
Holly Buschhorn
Erik Larson
Clint Hinman
20Fairwheel18pts
Adrian Schumacher
Rick Levine
Layne Bogulas
Alberto Gil
Bruce Parks
Rick Volk
Benjamin Dawson
Paul Johnston
Peter Molk
Ralph Phillips
21Granite18pts
C.J. Kaufman
Todd Keller
Arnold Neave
Andrew Rogers
Jeramy Bohne
Bill Carney
Don Peters
Justin Keller
Matt Sadowsky
Mike Sadowsky
22El Grupo Groupies17pts
Christopher Oneill
Sherman Scurry
Michael Rither
Brian Mulkerin
Greg Welch
Michelle Helmke
John Markley
Christopher Duncan
23Rolling Mayhem17pts
Dan Gurrieri
Jed Benninghoff
Mark Carlson
George Thul
Ben Chandler
Larry Green
24BottomsUp!17pts
Octavio Real
Anne Thames-Real
Joyce Palmer
Drew Palmer
Joe Alred
Kurt Constenius
Robert Mueller
Barry Brown
25Rite of Passage17pts
Harry Lex
Joseph Orozco
Ike Shipman
Gus Markes
Sean Mcrae
Ernie Villa
Steve Morganstern
John Jackson
Brandon Thayn
Beau Wilcox
26Deceptively Slow17pts
Timothy Medcoff
William Russum
Toby Ford
Mike Fleishman
Chris Gray
Daniel Rokop
Roscoe Mutz
Ben Pratt-Ferguson
27Warthogs17pts
Sean Hall
Kevin Blanchard
Andrew Korsmo
Jarett Biggers
Michael Hobson
Donald Bohney
28The Guanacos17pts
Eric Touhey
David Lane
Adrienne Yarnish
Nic Hawbaker
Ryan Fabrizius
Nicola Baker
Mike Gura
Ben Ruffatto
Michael Pleasants
Michael Bouska
29Fat Spatula17pts
Tom Partridge
Clint Bloom
David Fay
Trace Nuttall
Brett Stanton
Bruce Shoemaker
David Nelson
David Sadorf
Brian Mueller
Brett Pearson
30KOMless16pts
David Slagle
Pedro Almeida
James Cox
Jim Peterson
Josh Bowen
Jason Maberry
Del Freeborn
31Pivot Cycles16pts
Lisa Cramton
Brien Gonzales
Bill Kibler
Sean Kennedy
Aaron Baltins
Aaron Sublett
Daniel Limburg
Julie Kramer
32thirsty peddlers16pts
Bret Smith
Robert Scarla
Mark Kusbel
Mitch Porter
Bill O'connor
Matt Dyer
John Guenther
Michaela Scarla
33Catalina Brewing Company16pts
Brian Vance
Leif Abrell
Hank Rowe
Mandy Mctavish
Abby Limmer
Greg Schuster
Kelley Hinkle
Jimmie Nixon
Franco Chimienti
Chris Stevens
34T.W.E.R.K.16pts
Daniel Latt
Jordan Smith
Jason Wild
Jason Humphrey
Albert Chan
Jo Roberts
David Frye
35Ride 2 Recovery16pts
Patty Collins
Marc Hoffmeister
Gayle Hoffmeister
Juan Carlos Hernandez
Tommy Muir
John Goodwin
James Penseyres
36Blue Box Racing16pts
Rick Hardman
Robert Stickle
Jerome Coenen
Junilla Arrieta
Javier Arrieta
Gary Young
Greg Lowe
37Team Cirrus / Seriously Hosed16pts
Daniel Lust
Dave Krieger
Bob Morken
Kevin Kaplan
Alice Naef
Jeff Bradley
Eric Fairfield
Kyle Williams
Chris Carnes
38Old Pueblo Gymnastics Academy16pts
Alacia Sooter
John Stamatopolus
Alexsis Espiriti
Giancarlo Grasso
Krista Park
Kristen Bovre
Matt Dregely
Ross Zimmerman
Anthony Diaz
Jessica Anderson
39Desert Knights16pts
Larry Lamy
Bill Gaddis
Harry Tuck
Jim Moutray
Corey Moutray
Paul Kratzer
40Caballeros de la noche15pts
Jeff Dunn
Mark Hogland
Michelle Shaw
Lil Puerco Lemke
Mike Rasmussen
Tom Dunn
Evan Butler
41WTF - Colorado Rocks15pts
Lenore Bryant
Julie Malingowski
Kelley Griffin
Krista Ubersox
Linda Parsons
Shelley Carpenter
Joey Baker
42Caffeinated, Medicated & Inebriated15pts
Ken Rudy
Matt Cahoon
Brent Wilkinson
Adam Thomas
Jeff Buchan
Mark Stukel
43Cracklin' Rosie15pts
Mike Good
Scott Wraith
Rich Goedel
Justin Morrow
Terry Walker
Isabel Gomez
44Fueled by Beer15pts
Robert Mercer
Gilbert Carrillo
Jerry Vizcarra
Lionel Durante
Cliff Papin
Donald Stapleton
45Unregistered Sex Offenders15pts
Anthony Zepke
Alex Kanaval
Steven Malisewski
Matthew Hanson
Casey Johnson
Bryan Gillmore
46Skid Mark15pts
Karl Bohn
Eric Sredzinski
Ted Kiracofe
Aaron Thornburg
Matt Eglin
Jenine Blondeau
Rhys Fleig
47Beyond Bread14pts
Shelby Collier
Scott Mulay
Bill Van Hook
Hill Johnson
Brian Montgomery
Dave Milne
Jeff Schaller
Steve Andresen
Jeff Silvyn
48Sweaty Sock Gnomes14pts
Alex Fichtel
Erin Gries
Joe Melander
Mark Berge
Devon Orme
Alicia Hudson
49Sonoran Desert Mountain Bicyclists14pts
Bob Erickson
Chris Eaves
Max Shemwell
Robert Davenport
Jeff Handy
James Bird
Tasha Matsuk
Evan Stevens
Jameson Watts
Maris Finley
50One Lap Wonders14pts
Aimee Bevan
Sandra Geubelle
Rob Fry
Bailey Colfax
Logan Colfax
Cassidy Fry
51Thunderstruck14pts
Todd Rasmussen
Chet Shiflet
Chad Reichenbach
Jeremy Harper
Duane Brown
Erik Wilkinson
Joseph Romano
Maria Valdez
52The Sweethearts13pts
Brandon Schmidt
Heath Harris
Thomas Nelson
Sean Schoonmaker
Kris Kadous
Nick Messing
Jay Croswell
Larry Huebsch
53Willow Springs Ranch Hands13pts
Kevin Tarbox
Don Switzer
Stacey Weaks
Mark Guillaume
Bryce Dallman
Gene Oja
Erik Menten
Patrick Murphy
54When in Doubt, Pull Out13pts
Todd Wright
Aaron Rhoderick
Mark Amey
Jay Taylor
Josh Keck
James Charnesky
Melinda Ferrall
Amber Teichmiller
Aimee Peck
55Phillip MacCrevace13pts
Keith Pyers
Dustyn Laderig
Dave Pyers
Andrew Brown
Emmylon Court
Shani Rich
56M3 Engineering Corporate13pts
Jim Norine
Fernando Mendoza
Ramon Mungarro
Pablo Hernandez
Jesus Olivares
Jordan Azlin
Heidi Byrd
Beatriz Valencia-Garcia
Mark Vancas
57Jotun's Ship of Fools13pts
Alane Wolins
Nathan Wolins
Brian Villa
Carol Flinchbaugh
Teresa Sedlacek
Scott Brennan
58Old School OGs12pts
Ramon Delatorre
Jose Valenzuela
Zetha Voget
Rc Halaghay
Carlos Diaz
Ryan Halas
59TDC of Arizona12pts
Stephanie Johnson
Brent Lafoley
Melody Leavitt
Lee Allen Middleton
Sean Watins
Howard Dow
Austin Moore
60TEAM MERICA10pts
Wayne Clark
Daxton Valles-Wallace
Damien Clark
Dan Mackean
Diego Mackean
Zach Dorsey
61Mudder Forkers9pts
Alexander Zilberman
Christine Stirling
Charles Martin
Holly Balderrama
Dana Balderrama
Tammy Smith
62Tuff Gurlz Fat Tire Posse7pts
Sheila Foraker
Summer Miller
Melissa Russum
Ripley Russum
Robin Ann Hall
Elaine Mariolle
Debbie Spanyard

