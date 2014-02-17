Image 1 of 49 Carl Decker (Team Giant) was a top 10 runner (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 49 Racers awaiting for their turn to ride a lap for their teams (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 49 Throngs of people start the race with a Le Mans style run to the bike staging area before setting out on a 24 hour adventure threading the proverbial needle through classic Sonoran Desert singletrack (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography) Image 4 of 49 The Inaugural Old Pueblo Gymnastics Academy Kids Fun Ride hosted over 60 children while offering lots of smiles and promise for the future of cycling (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography) Image 5 of 49 Through great cooperation from Willow Springs Ranch, riders enjoy co-existing with the local population during Presidents Weekend (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography) Image 6 of 49 From riding Racers gathered in the desert this weekend for the 24 hours of Old Pueblo, which traditionally opens the North American mountain bike racing season. They competed solo or as part of two, three, four or more-person teams.

Richard Knutson and Jari Kirkland were the fastest solo geared competitors while Dan Naef and Melissa Leibling were the fastest solo singlespeed racers.

Carey Smith and Aaron Gulley topped the men's duo standings and Laura Anderson and Kara Durland were the fastest among the women's duo teams. Kurt Refsnider and Kaitlin Boyle won the co-ed duo category.

Full Results

Solo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Crusher Knutson 19 pts Richard Knutson 2 Scott Engstrom 18 pts Scott Engstrom 3 Team Hunter 18 pts Hunter Keating 4 Leo Pershall 18 pts Burl "Leo" Pershall 5 Erick Lord 17 pts Erick Lord 6 Neil's on Wheels 17 pts Neil Stitzer 7 Moots 16 pts Alex Pond 8 Dave Franks 16 pts Dave Franks 9 Team DD 15 pts Donald Laury 10 French Toast Mafia 15 pts Robert Laposta 11 NYARA/ Sweaty Sock Gnomes 15 pts Austin Planz 12 more glorious than hookers and blow 15 pts Michael Puchowicz 13 Dan McGehee 15 pts Dan Mcgehee 14 Spokesman Bicycles 14 pts Sean Morrissey 15 No one to blame 14 pts Michael Zachary 16 Mike Bridschge 14 pts Mike Bridschge 17 Chino Bandito 13 pts Chris Dunn 18 Paul Boudreaux 13 pts Paul Boudreaux 19 Mike Freude Like Last Night 13 pts Mike Freude 20 Pizza and Ice Cream 12 pts Michael Wilburn 21 mike conroy 12 pts Mike Conroy 22 my wife made me do this again 12 pts Jeff Plant 23 All Healed Up 12 pts Cory Schmelzer 24 Princess Stephenie of the Unicorn Sharks 11 pts Stephen Jordan 25 All Night Long Larry 11 pts Laurence Kluck 26 Round Trip Bike Shop 11 pts David Griffis 27 Brent freude Like Last Night 11 pts Brent Freude 28 Team Small Batch 10 pts John Bliss 29 Sore Tainted Love 10 pts Brent Fuhrmann 30 Aquatic Baboon Racing 10 pts Ken Bennett 31 Bicycle Sport Shop 10 pts Tony Linthicum 32 Rolling the Rock 10 pts Don Futch 33 Team Coonhound 10 pts Bruce Gungle 34 Bacon Sowers 10 pts Michael Sowers 35 Chad Sheirbon 10 pts Chad Sheirbon 36 Uncle Rico Suave 10 pts Eric Mcleskey 37 Tiki 10 pts Ollie Eisman 38 Pat Collier 10 pts Pat Collier 39 Bicycles Outback Racing 9 pts Ray Lamb 40 Carlos 9 pts Carlos Carrasco 41 Epik Health 9 pts Karl Lippisch 42 Derby Bicycle Center Racing Team 9 pts Todd Fredrickson 43 Team Alaska Backcountry 9 pts Anthony Berberich 44 Team Fat Kid 9 pts Graham Daniel 45 Mr Natural 8 pts E T Collinsworth 46 Did not sign the waiver 8 pts Adam Graehl 47 Heisenberg RV Sales 8 pts Steve Davenport 48 Ketchup Mike 8 pts Michael Schaffner 49 Bravo JOel 8 pts Joel Clapick 50 Ed Diaz 8 pts Ed Diaz 51 Mr Brown 8 pts David Baldonado 52 John Craft 7 pts John Craft 53 10 Laps or bust! 7 pts Will Ward 54 Juan-Solo 7 pts John Maciulla 55 fourfive racing 7 pts Rick Ramirez 56 Sweeper 7 pts Matthew Prather 57 NorskeRider 7 pts Gary Bakken 58 Lombardi 7 pts Peter Lombardi 59 SideTracks 6 pts Edward Turkaly 60 Steve Schaefer 6 pts Sean Mcdonald 61 Soul-less Ginger Devil Inc. 6 pts Wilson Lee 62 Dean Ellis 6 pts Dean Ellis 63 Mad Watts 5 pts Matthew Watson 64 Boz 5 pts John Boswell 65 Bill Lindberg 5 pts Bill Lindberg 66 K-Blue Racing 5 pts Scott Thomas 67 Catalina Brewing Solo 5 pts Paul Norris 68 Gnomish Liberation Front 5 pts Timothy Dagel 69 Pops 5 pts Jim Muntz 70 2old2fat2win 5 pts Jim Didomenico 71 Kyle Richards 5 pts Kyle Richards 72 tmrmtb32 4 pts Tony Rivera 73 Link 4 pts Jason Rice 74 Do It In The Drops 3 pts Nic Handy 75 Flagstaff cycling 2 pts Adam Polinko

Solo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jari Kirkland 16 pts Jari Kirkland 2 Backcountry Racing 15 pts Kristin Wolf 3 Beth Utley 14 pts Beth Utley 4 Timari Pruis 13 pts Timari Pruis 5 Caroline Rides 12 pts Caroline Soong 6 Alexis Ault 11 pts Alexis Ault 7 Trouper Willie 11 pts Wilhelmina Zuckerman 8 Fast n Loud 10 pts Ashley Robota 9 Mountain Goat 9 pts Kelly Neville 10 Nationwide/Veloworx Perseveranza 8 pts Sheri Wallace 11 AZ H2OSQRL 6 pts Wendi Lucas 12 Runs With Beer 6 pts Deanna Lopus 13 Lombardi 5 pts Kelly Lombardi 14 Angela Rose-Lane 2 pts Angela Rose-Lane

Solo men singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Deez 18 pts Dan Naef 2 Eric K. Williams, Ph.D. 17 pts Neil Becwar 3 Eddie Urcadez 17 pts Eddie Urcadez 4 El Freako 15 pts Jeff Hemperley 5 Joseph Holway 13 pts Joseph Holway 6 Yandeau 13 pts Benjamin Yandeau 7 Goldilocks 12 pts Karl Groll 8 Lone Trouper 11 pts Mykyta Yurtyn 9 Form Lumberyard 10 pts Cody Kukulski 10 Heisenberg 10 pts Walt Lopus 11 samba guru 10 pts Carlos Resto 12 CARE4Cycling powered by Solomon 10 pts Jame Carney 13 Brian Poitras 10 pts Brian Poitras 14 Turd Ferguson 10 pts Paul Dewitt 15 Ok n AZ 9 pts Gary Epple 16 Band of Cousins 9 pts Erich Ewy 17 Back of the Pack Racing 9 pts Tedd Rohwer 18 Pinwheel Wizard 8 pts Jeff Perner 19 B Keener and his 9 hand steel horse 8 pts Bryan Keener 20 James Bliss 8 pts James Bliss 21 Z Keener on a 16 mile repeat 8 pts Zeff Smith 22 Marty Coplea 7 pts Marty Coplea 23 Bradley 6 pts Bradley Wingate 24 Dirty Biker 6 pts Samuel Peifer 25 Sweet Solo 6 pts Jim Sweet 26 Back of the Pack Racing 4 pts Jeff Poitras 27 Back of the Pack Racing 4 pts Spencer Glidden 28 Back of the Pack Racing 4 pts Judd Rohwer 29 Back of the Pack Racing 4 pts Michael Rogers 30 FAT AND SLOW IS THE TEMPO 1 Adam Lock

Solo women singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Iron Mel 12 pts Melissa Liebling 2 ss bliss 10 pts Michele Bliss 3 Wendy Skean 10 pts Wendy Skean 4 Up All Night? 8 pts Jessie Rice 5 Me, Myself, and Insanity goes SS!!! 6 pts Rebekah Ayres

Duo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Broken Spoke Santa Fe/Rare Disease Cycling 22 pts Cary Smith Aaron Gulley 2 92Fifty Cycles x2 21 pts Curt Wilhelm Kyle Taylor 3 Whiskey in water bottles 21 pts Stewart Gross Neil Beltchenko 4 Partially Slammed Stems 21 pts Andrew Laskowski Matt Jones 5 Happy Jack Cycling 19 pts Anthony Diede Brian Brothers 6 Ride more, sleep less 19 pts Eric Wilkey Ian Wilkey 7 Los Poopacabras 19 pts Steve Gibbs Kason Smith 8 The Fast and the Furloughed 19 pts Jay Cederberg Mike Freeman 9 What were we thinking. 18 pts Wayne Thebeau Jason Grant 10 The Brothers 17 pts Chris Kroto Jeremy Kroto 11 Intense Mojo 17 pts Michael Minton Chris Peters 12 Single FATTIES 17 pts James George Sam Blomquist 13 Twin 50s 17 pts Phillip Crabtree Kevin Sternitsky 14 Wait for it... 16 pts Tim Huber Jeff Wortzel 15 slap and tickle 16 pts Josh Calkins Sean Lieske 16 MDrive 16 pts Paul Romero Tom Stack 17 Jeric Frehlz 16 pts Eric Frater John Nehls 18 Lugsmacjones 16 pts Robert Jones James Jones 19 92 Fifty 15 pts Jonathan Davis Tanner Davis 20 Team Polska 15 pts Bart Leyko Derek Baranczuk 21 MLR alumni 14 pts Matt Reed Ed Neilson 22 FULL BOAR 14 pts Wayne Blom Josh Dean 23 to be determined 13 pts Gregory Brown Aaron Stiner 24 Iguanabees 13 pts Hector Cruz Jeff Cuthbertson 25 Boof on 13 pts Khoa Hua Brett Wham 26 AZ Endurance/Adventure Bicycle 13 pts Christopher Branson Hollon Kinney 27 Holy Rollers 13 pts Bill Mulroy John Foster 28 Dos Gorditas 13 pts Tom Kavanaugh Ken Trefny 29 coast on in 12 pts Marcus Richter Troy Burns 30 Budgie Smugglers 12 pts Evan Leonard Dave Thompson 31 The Spin-Paired Doublet 12 pts John Pollard Oliver Monti-Masel 32 Purple People Eaters 12 pts Matt Bigler Cameron Fule 33 Gears and â€˜We donâ€™t need no stinking gearsâ€™ 12 pts Patrick Warnholtz Michael Cronin 34 Harmony Systems Pro Cycling 12 pts Sam Gross Quinn Keogh 35 Natural Off Road Machine 11 pts James Bailey Iii Norm Bretton 36 Bag Balm Believers "2" 11 pts Steve Lingwall John Cox 37 Fire-Ballers 11 pts Zach Macdonald Mike Mckisson 38 Fatso's Pizza 10 pts Joe Changose Kris Dimon 39 The Old Man and the Son 10 pts Paul Robertson Josh Robertson 40 Running with Scissors 10 pts Douglas Gauntt Chris Janick 41 The Bonk-o-Matics 10 pts Scott Hayes Jason Hilker 42 INCYCLE 10 pts John Hudspeth Chris Merrill 43 Athlete Octane 10 pts Marty Ryerson Bill Parmentier 44 Two from the Lou 10 pts Terry Dodd Lee Findley 45 Two Wheeled Attack Team 9 pts Phillip Edgars Jacob Lindenstein 46 Crash & Burn Cycling 9 pts Josh Welsh Kyle Kwiedacz 47 Crank and Turbo 8 pts Matt Terminel Jimmy Johnston 48 DFL F.V.K. 8 pts Michael Browne Ben Proctor 49 Mutter Fokker Racing 7 pts Ken James Rick James Bitch 50 Javalena quick step 7 pts Chris Drake Scott Calhoun 51 Two Men Enter One Man Leave 7 pts Joe Cook Eric Rogge 52 Professor Monkey 7 pts Pete Rogan Brad Harris 53 Team ToDoIt 5 pts Colin Kelly Tony Childers 54 Crank Yankers 5 pts Adam Clark Paul Ramm

Duo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trophey Wives 16 pts Laura Anderson Kara Durland 2 Thelma and Louise 14 pts Tricia Jones Amber Halvorson 3 So a cop & a lawyer walk into a bar 11 pts Regina Jefferies Valerie Millis 4 Tater Juice 10 pts Anaka Norfleet Emily Clary 5 Ride. Beer. Repeat. 10 pts Danielle Weigand Krista Gibson

Duo co-ed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 El Rootsirachi 21 pts Kurt Refsnider Kaitlin Boyle 2 It's My Lap 20 pts Tracy Thelen Nick Thelen 3 AZ Eh? 20 pts Christine Jeffrey Jon Roberts 4 Team Griggs Ortho 18 pts Elizabeth Shaner Sean Riley 5 Beer Rangers 18 pts Taylor Shekell Joshua Johnston 6 Retro Yellow Camelbak 18 pts Edy Yee Matt Donaldson 7 Z Ones 16 pts Jeff Ziemski Nancy Gray 8 Flagstaff Bicycle Revolution Duet 16 pts Adam Cornette Erin Osborne 9 Austin Powers 15 pts Lisa Austin Paul Austin 10 Pardee of Two 15 pts Veronique Pardee Joe Lodge 11 Giant Turbo Cluster 15 pts Allen Needle Janette Sherman 12 Bubba Gump 14 pts Josh Ellner Holly Hovious 13 The Honey Moon is Over 14 pts Stephanie Hawthorne Mark Hawthorne 14 Ginger Beans 13 pts Marisol Ramos Cyrus Miller 15 2XBS Ding Ding 13 pts Brian Sells Bailey Sells 16 Sons of THUNDAAAAAAAA!!!!! 12 pts Vanessa Cianci Jory Henry 17 Roam Life 12 pts Joshua Fonner Christine Fonner 18 Bump and Grind 11 pts Richard Bogan Dawn Hindes 19 IMBA 10 pts Kevin Adams Patrick Kell 20 Double Pleasure 10 pts Tony Trevino Teresa Trevino 21 Team Bailey 9 pts James Bailey Regina Bailey 22 Babou the Ocelot 7 pts Trent Arnold Kristina Arnold 23 Biggest Little Emerald City Drunkcyc 6 pts Rose Demoret Scott Wenning

Four-person Singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 San Juan Cycles 22 pts Victor Rudolph Kirby Bryant Brent Winebarger Eric Walecki 2 Single Minded 22 pts Riley Howard Kurt Gensheimer Yuri Hauswald Jared Franzoia 3 M & M Cycling 21 pts Mike Baltunis Martin Coll Stephen Zetich Mark Challoner 4 One Geared Ninjas 21 pts Chris Alstrin Dan Durland Scot Stucky Ryan Nelson 5 Single Speed Coffee Roasters 19 pts Jon Offner Brad Richmann Ryan Smiley Jay Reitz 6 Sonoran Sherpas 19 pts Quincy Haarer Ryan Davis Chris Colville Byron Mcclurg 7 2Too stupid too shift 18 pts Robert Clark Warner Smith Trent Rincon Bryan Bergman 8 gears are for chumps. 18 pts Scott Pinkerton Miro Zgavc Kevin Reasbeck Brian Larson 9 The Horsemen and their Stitch 17 pts Carly Watson Martin Apolinar Tim Hull Mike Hanna 10 Team Cirrus is Single 17 pts James Mandolini Matt Blair Brandon Blair Chad Agredano 11 One Ring to Rule Them All 17 pts Shane Stilwell Cody Vanharen Chris Sullivan Josh Dopko 12 Team Lucky Charms 15 pts Christopher Cunningham Wayne Morris Ryan Crisman Denny Wetmore 13 Dope Peddlers 11 pts Jeff Walker Brennan Johnstone Mike Cavaliere Micah Levi 14 Una Velocidad 10 pts Matthew Miner Jacob Fasel Chester Schendel Robert Wagner

Four-person men open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 San Tan Racing 23 pts Ivan Volkov Mike Wimbush Jeff Hallums Nick Skaggs 2 Pivot/ Evoc Finland 23 pts Henri Ojala Simo Sohkanen Teemu Selvenius Tomi Paavola 3 #realfood 22 pts Chris Drummond Lucas Marshall Brandon Melott Troy Cowin 4 Two Wheel Jones / PH Structural 22 pts Joe Susco Dominic Petrocelli Marcus Hayward Terry Schmidtkhecht 5 Area 51 "Stravassholes" 22 pts Richard Biocca Steven Beeler Chuck Hess Chad Bakken 6 Rocinante/LiquidSpace 22 pts Chris Mears Mark Gilbreath Todd Cassan Grant Folske 7 OSMO / NorCal Bike Sport 22 pts Ezra Colman Chris Brown Terry Curley Matt Rossi 8 Giant Inferior Deckerators 22 pts Karsten Hagen Carl Decker George Barthel Craig Wolhschlaeger 9 IE TrouperZ 21 pts Ben Blank Ozzie Munoz Kevin Carlson Daniel Munoz 10 Team Exhale 21 pts Lajuan Kelley Bradley Foster Steve Lovejoy Mike Haas Wes Rasmussen 11 NICA Auction Winner 21 pts John Vipiana Eric Bryan Josh Lawrence Austin Gooder 12 Endoholics 20 pts Robb Parsons Steve Goodknight Nathan Vanis Chris Morstad 13 DNA Cycles Quad 1x 20 pts Stephen Holmes David Erb Brad Kaczmarek Brandon Schmidt 14 Mach 5 Racing 20 pts Marc Lundgren Matt Wenger Scott Jones Chris Burton 15 AHSCL - Team Wells 20 pts Todd Wells Nash Dory Story Schmitz Ramone Vick 16 Thunderchicken Love Machines 20 pts Bryan Struve Jeffrey Boyd James Love Donald Mercer 17 Area9 Denmark 20 pts Peter Wilke Max Morris Toby Farnsworta Sean Shuman 18 Mid-West Speed Demons 20 pts Stan Watkins Scott Davis Chris Daniels Brad Flachsbart 19 Jet Lites 20 pts Shawn Omeara Scott Carothers John Sagebiel David Burke 20 Wasted Lizards 20 pts Luther Smith Tony Brand Clay Bishop Christian Mannsfeld 21 Bicycle Outfitters 19 pts Eric Landis Jesse Selwyn Bobby Brown Silas Colman 22 Dirt Works 19 pts Mike Rodoni Matt Banwart Mike Sandford Charlie Gerhardt 23 Grunion 19 pts Kevin Brumfield David Nicholls Chris Fiedler Dana Higginbotham 24 Crossmen 19 pts Mark Cross Justin Cross Michael Cross Makko Defilippo 25 Perky Knobs/ Squishy Grips 19 pts Paul Koenig Kent Loganbill Tom Phielix Tim Kimble 26 MOB 19 pts Andrew Keller Dionisios Glentis Nathan Gerrells Sean Henry 27 Pizza Pizza 19 pts Hugh Donahue Paul Koury Chad Johnson Kolby Klingaman 28 Garmin Posers 19 pts Casey Taylor Jeff Hughes Chad Lusk Jason Lusk 29 rollin rollin man r nuts r swollen 19 pts Chris Miller Joe Miller Jim Miller Brian Moon 30 Team Rockford 18 pts Harry Johnson Tyler Call Bill Cochran Andrew Seessel 31 Giant Steezer Geezers 18 pts Mark Hems Mike Stewart Perry Kramer Adam Andrade 32 Alpha Bicycle Company 18 pts Adam Rachubinski Jeff Cheever Steve Colburn Jordan Reigel 33 Del Rio 18 pts Rocky Gingg Nathan Moroney Garth Cummings Rocky Gingg 34 Well Spoke'n 18 pts Trevor Turcott John Olson Steve Van Collie Richard Kubista 35 Kickstand/Olev Rapido 4 Amigos 18 pts Ben Levine Mike Freund Caleb Bush Seth Bush 36 The Frog Pimps 18 pts Keith Glidewell Jonathan Banks Jason Erickson Eric Gerken 37 OneNinerOne 18 pts Gregory Bury Anthony Neely Jimmy Cinalli Jesse Anderson 38 Les Foubrac 18 pts Antonio Ubach Dominic Mcgrath Anthony Barghini Arni Sveinsson 39 S.C.U.M.B 17 pts Alex Papike Mike Mongiello Steve Gauthier Doug Kary 40 thinkASG 17 pts Joe Sprankle Pat Day Tom Varvaro Bobby Zirney 41 Stihl Eating the Pie 17 pts Rob Dintaman Aron Sheehan Keith Christofferson Jon Ericson 42 No Use for a Chain 17 pts John Healy Jimmie Beheler Steve Loehr Phill Maenner 43 Pistolas del Desierto 17 pts Jeff Titone Jonny Gompf Tony Sbraga Alan Sacra 44 Crack Monkeys 17 pts Marcus Rasmussen Arthur O'neil Mike Willingham Jeff Harrison 45 K-Blue Racing / Crankbrothers 17 pts Sterling Margetts Justin Kinkade John Baldauf David Bourland 46 Team DeadFall 17 pts Peter Dreher Jamie Dreher Jeff Baurick Joe Lestina 47 Tuciego 17 pts David Boyer Keith Lombardo Andrew Rosales David Jones 48 Punch Drunk Monkeys 17 pts Steven Plevel Chris Nogami Stephen Perkins Curtis Reinbold 49 Gene Yang Gang 16 pts Wes Baker Schuyler Burns Kevin Burns Stephen Gaston 50 Speed Brothers Vail 16 pts Grant Herzog Jason Herzog Kyle Benninghoff Martin Nilsen 51 Green Valley Bike and Hike 16 pts Billy Canas Mike Buckner Tony Amos Bryant Kerr 52 Crack Babies 16 pts Brad Holt Ted Tucker Cody Stropki Phillip Gibson 53 Equipo Perritos Calientes 16 pts Sean Randolph Alex Gonzalez Alejandro Gonzalez James Payne 54 The Master Bakers 16 pts Charles Schmier Nick Paretti Josh Knott Cody Wood 55 Whiskey Club 16 pts William Rucker Henry Gil Terry Bandstra Brian Deblanc 56 Athlete Octane 16 pts Darren Law Andy Gracyalny Ron Stevens Jon Fogarty 57 White T-Shirt Guys 16 pts Danny Levitt Jr Ralph Jordan Jason Lopez Darin Anderson 58 Bingo Wing 16 pts Vincent Scales Ben Kruse Aaron Rothman Brock Kruse 59 Jet Lites, Bacon Strip 16 pts Mike Henderson Jim Scripps Mark Mcdaniel Timothy Egan 60 K Blue - Mesa 16 pts Mike Bellows Jim Mcdowell Efren Carmona Frank Milstead 61 Valley Boys 16 pts Dominic Zaninovich John Zaninovich Mike Mason Leon Welch 62 Testing the Legs v2 16 pts Adrian Garcia Neil Barrett Larry Powers Todd Allard 63 Whitestone Mo-Mo 16 pts Michael Julien Ben Molina Aaron Stone Logan White 64 SV's Lo-Cal Mount In Cyclusts 15 pts Steve Serda Cody Gagnon Dan Dory Will Miller 65 5% Pleasure, 50% Pain 15 pts Marc Schmittenberg Scot Coffey Bernard Schaack Mike Marinshaw 66 ShutUp&RideRevival 15 pts Randall Cohen Dan Gauthier Brett Stallworth Dave Millward 67 Here for the beer 15 pts Treye Konrath Nick Cap Roberto Torres Robert Arnold 68 The Inflatables 15 pts Jay Ingham Donald Smith Eric Dunn Brandon Bechtol 69 Bitty Kuntz 15 pts Phil Thomas Jeff Barton Jeffrey Rassas Ryan Toltzman 70 WTF - Hard-n-Fast 15 pts Tyler Blackwelder Taylor Ronne Ian Fox Chris Schroeder 71 The Most Interesting Men In Da World 15 pts Ron Tallent Carlos Loya Mickey Taylor Nick Pela 72 Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids 15 pts Michael Way Shaun Fowler Jeremy Courtney Scott Davis 73 Tigglin' Jits 14 pts Andrew Shroads Eric Naughton Dennis Roodvoets Clint Rusing 74 Hairier 14 pts Jonathan Bearce Matthew Bettencourt Jason Radabaugh Reid Savid 75 Cactus Whackers 14 pts Kyle Vessell David James Rapp Nate Young Keith Allen 76 Knockin Em Back & Shreddin The Track 14 pts George Peck Jesse Peck Michael Smith Ken Saville 77 Goldie Locks & The 4 Bears 14 pts Michael Melley Patrick Melley Larry Bernstein Scott Steele 78 Phat Tire Hillbillies 14 pts Greg Daniels Baub Eis Jimmy Fahy Al "Presidente" Ferment 79 Road Runner RT 14 pts Juan Carlos Seldner Mauricio Armenta Fernando Gandara Jesus Frias 80 First Solar 14 pts Nick Park Tony Padgett Ross Biesemeyer James Kieley 81 K-Blue Racing 13 pts Don Mellow Chad Martin Trevor Caffall Justin Alexander 82 Tree Squid 13 pts Ryan Rausch Tanner Rausch Matt Dorgan 83 Back of the Pack 13 pts Steven Roy Gary Clairmont Darrin Pattison Dustin Denti 84 TheMasterCarvers 13 pts Thomas Harmon Thomas Hadinger Tyler Harmon Kurt Luedtke 85 Allies of Awesome 13 pts Tim Gendler Chris Cox Craig Honeker Brian Lambert 86 Cactus Pricks 13 pts Jima Reed Mark Elmer Michael Donovan Brian Callaway 87 Xterra Tri-Outs 13 pts James Mcilroy Jeff Ploederl David Rogers Ehfad Shah 88 Flat N Tired 12 pts Paul Johnston Chris Bohnsack Danny Amarillas David Delean 89 Average Joes 12 pts Andrew Coffey Dan Kennedy Eduardo Avelar Alan Floyd Floyd 90 Alpha Bicycle Company #2 12 pts Casey Beeler Tim Moorhead Donald Libasci Patt Drawe 91 Spartans 12 pts Jordan Hembree Dave Hansen Josh Trenkel John Ryan 92 We Love Yoga Pants 12 pts Travis Saper Geoff Parris Mike Symons Marcus Ontiveros 93 Knobby Ninjas 12 pts Greg Rogers Kevin Krieg Richard Cartledge Shawn Smith 94 Rubbed Raw 12 pts Erik Gilbert Anthony Saenz Stan Maxam Chris Patton 95 Straight up mach'n 12 pts Evan Eckert Chad Dailey Rodney Hall Zachary Williamson 96 No Willow Spring Chickens 12 pts Lonnie Calmes Todd Waltmire David Hamrick Frank Vollmer 97 3 Men and a Cupcake 12 pts Alex Garcia Andrew Poe Christopher Nettle Andrew Farr 98 Global Grinders 11 pts Leilah Krohn Ed Baker Kevin Larochelle Mitch Pickens 99 Diff'rent Spokes 11 pts John Todd Martin Cisneroz Jacob Vasquez G. Scott Morris 100 Axis of Awesome 10 pts Dan Koob Jeff Popelka Tim Collins Brian Gaume 101 4UDB-2 10 pts Pat Gilbreath Steve Mourton Mike Powell Craig Mcgowan 102 Tucson MTB Talegas 10 pts Mario Zozaya Ignacio Torres Patrick Ward Chris Swanberg 103 Reynolds Cuatro 10 pts Scott Reynolds Josh Reynolds Jackson Reynolds Jeremy Reynolds 104 Short Bus 10 pts Jaime Barnett Fredy Garcia Aaron Lattimore Jeff Haberly 105 Airaid 10 pts Keith Charvonia Brian Payne Brandon Stangl Ryan Smith 106 Not Appropriate For Children 8 pts David C Savoy Eric Riehl Dale Riehl Ryan Riehl 107 The Johnny Cougars 8 pts Scott Maxwell Dave Newman Ryan Doak Marty Brown 108 Cobra Kai 8 pts Howard Maubach Kyle Capehart Jeffrey Ludwikoski Brian Lamasney 109 I Wish I Had A Light 7 pts John Chavez Heidi Spickler Chris Workman Jim Munson 110 4UDB-1 7 pts Mark Mcgee Eric Gibby Todd Mather Bryan Auld

Four-person women open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stan's No Tubes Elite Women 20 pts Sarah Kaufmann Jennifer Smith Kathy Sherwin Nina Baum 2 Bitty Bitty Ranch Kitties 19 pts Shandra Lee Darci Komac Karen Lewis Debra Doss 3 SRAM Gold Rusch Tour - Team Rusch 18 pts Rebecca Rusch Katelyn Pervis Madeline Bemis Korissa Straub 4 Hot Toddies 18 pts Michelle Zimmerman Bethany Elson Cat Ambrose Elizabeth Miller 5 Team Cirrus / Cirrusly Ladies, Let's Ride 17 pts Patricia Gilbert Kris Hanning Rachel Alter Yvonne Shouse 6 Four Foxy Frames 17 pts Rebecca Menke Anona Whitley Brooke Foster Jenny Ploss 7 Faster performance center 17 pts Jennifer Hanson Shelby Hanson Tricia Davis Melissa Ross 8 AHSCL - Team Woodruff 15 pts Chloe Woodruff Demi Alexander Angelina Davis Phoebe Teskey 9 Hey little fella! 14 pts Tauna Rignall Megan O'connor Laura Crisman Kahwa Douoguih 10 Lap Dancers 13 pts Jennifer Headley Onica Ramey Abby Chan Laura Tennant 11 Girls with Gas on the Go 12 pts Kathy Cunningham Sharon Sheremeta Shari Howard Kristen Larson

Five person coed 0-149 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 El Grupo Uno 21 pts Ignacio Rivera De Rosales Christian Santa Cruz Daniel Yakushevian Logan Boyd Caroline O'neill 2 El Grupo Tres 20 pts Nick Ellet Tyler Stites Kyle Helmke Chloe Welch Connor Adkisson 3 El Grupo Dos 18 pts Daniela Diamente Ben Duncan Keenan Duncan Leo O'neill Nicholas Harris 4 El Grupo Cuatro 17 pts Kipp Metzger Cole Lanning Maya Collier Isabel Hausrath Colter Thomas 5 Diapers to Doctorates! 17 pts Nick Averaino Jody Pirtle Mark Lapaglia George Harris Phil Mumme 6 Western State Mountain Sports 16 pts Angela Vitulli Kristen Paulson Timothy O'neal James Averill Zoe Smith 7 smelly pirate hookers 16 pts Joel Perez Ben Elias Rodolfo Espino Leslie Sullivan Kapri Gonzales 8 El Grupo Cinco 15 pts Steve Bohn Samuel Alexander Ben Schroeder Kajeme Murrieta Ana Guintana 9 El Grupo Seis 13 pts Damion Alexander Unai Urreiztieta Madison Major Collin Hanes Matthew Harris 10 Da Chupacabras 13 pts Kim Fike Matt Fike James Gillooly Billy Gillooly Derek Depalma 11 Sassy and the Gang 13 pts Ryan Goold Kevin Mcdaniels Jacob Udell Monte Overton 12 Vinegar Strokes 10 pts Andy Ream Lindsey Weber Austin Kunse Sutton Coleman Jessica Canary

Five-person co-ed 150-199 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bacon Power 21 pts Jay Peery Jason Donald Alex Boone Tonya Bray Anna Barensfeld 2 Mile High Mtn Bikers 21 pts Jason Kolar Kelly Niquette Dan Wisdom Paul Majors Maura Mcgovern 3 Tuc-Staff Fiver 20 pts Eric Preiss Jon Harmon Paula Knochel Geoffrey Whittaker Mike Vanderberg 4 tennessee pass cookhouse 20 pts Cannon Shockley Beth Roberts Brian Rees Dan Soto Lars Romig 5 Utah National Guard 20 pts Gary Wekluk Jake Weber Troy Josie Tappin Gorman Elisa Jones 6 4 Chiles and a Jalapeno 19 pts Brian Lyndon Watson Anna Trader Mertie Stompro Brian Trader David Fonseca 7 M & M Cycling 19 pts Scott Flanders Linda Sone Teresa Moriarty Ben Maheu Mike Pierquet 8 Hot Donna and The Gang 17 pts Victoria Hunt Vincent Hunt Gregory Strang Rik Brenton Justin Elliott 9 CARE 4 Cycling 17 pts Erica Allar Adam Schulte Joe Hemmer Eric Voogt Joshua Ryan 10 4 Bros and a Hoe 16 pts Jeff Coleman Tamara Martinez Justin Stallings Jered Hansen Mike Skoko 11 Pound the Round 16 pts Denton Young Ken Meyer Blaine Coury Robert Erich Nicole Scozzari 12 Oracle Mountain Gearheads 5 Barrs 16 pts Daniel Barrenche Kyis Barrenche Andreas Barrenche Samuel Ybarra Sunny Barrensche 13 Tali Wackers 15 pts Gary Sheber Dilyn Sheber Tali Robich Tom Johnson Josh Dufek 14 Mookie Blaylock 15 pts Tony Breitbach Brendan Leonard Kevin Kelly Hilary Oliver Nick Kolbet 15 Big Cog & Pawls 15 pts Eddie Curiel Tommy Kelly Michelle Kelly Reilly Kelly Mark O'brien 16 Cholla Monkey's 14 pts Cooper Carr Corrie Carr Joseph Pace Ellen Radavich Marc Vanwormer 17 Metal Sonic 14 pts Ryan Coates Jason Richard Rain Richard Josh Perks Kevin Burns 18 Random Group of People 13 pts Brian Newbrey Melissa Newbrey Jeff Prince Karl Durfey Esther Dreher 19 Los Potsies 13 pts Tony Espinosa Celina Espinosa Matt Fremont Chad Gillespie Brandon Johnson 20 The Left-Overs 13 pts David Poe Amy Chayefsky Tim Davis Mike Redenbo Kari Dory 21 Spooning Leads to Forking 13 pts Aimee Snyder David Price Rick Harris Matthew Jeschke Jennifer Ward 22 2 Guy's, 3 Tri's 13 pts Krista Manus Liane Ehrich Matthew Swenson Kari Angeley Tim Murphy 23 Barley mash and broken spokes 12 pts Chris Korte Joe Crifasi Cara Crifasi Peter Chalcraft Ted Evans 24 Oops, I Tutu'ed 10 pts Jim Burge Amy Mattox Martha Lemen Max Burge Chris Sugar 25 Splat-A-Rat 9 pts Chris Davlia Chantel Davila Matthew Irlmeier Robert Nieuwenhuis Phillip Allred 26 Vailocity 9 pts Ryan Bemish Janelle Cunningham Cole Cunningham Luke Cunningham Jesse Underwood

Five-person co-ed 200+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 VeloWorx MuffNMen 23 pts Paul Broaderip Henry Svendblad Matt Berault Rachel Byus Daryll Mackenzie 2 NoTubes/Weapons of Ass Destruction 23 pts Philip Simpson Dave Million Jerry Garcia Shannon Gibson Kenny Wehn 3 Bunch of swissies 21 pts Alex Romero Bill Morris Dave Marks Windy Marks Chuck Labenske 4 Cannondale - Epic Endurance Cycling 21 pts Kelly Feagans Sarka Ruzickova Bill Wheeler Jim Fu Thomas Spannring 5 Marilyn and the Four Kennedys 20 pts John Camoriano Jennifer Camoriano Travis Jones Nathan Franke Phil Panipinto 6 Los Lunaticos Racing 19 pts Reed Colfax Tamira Jenlink Scott Wong Greg Geubelle Tony Farrar 7 Le Scomparse Dragons 19 pts Matt Zoll Bayer Vella Cathy Stewart Matt Teller Jesse Vondracek 8 Nationwide - VeloWorx Grand Masters 19 pts Chris Mcclurg Jacob Grantham Jimmie Alexander Don Beale Erica Mcclurg 9 OV R.A.C.I.R. 18 pts Randy Harris Reade Jackson Ilych Gallardo Cas Morelock Alex Olivas 10 Fire and 8 Balls 18 pts Jim Young Rob Seals Ben King Karen King Harry Brenton 11 DNA Cycles 18 pts Russell Cox Shawna Yost Jesse Off Corey Haase Craig Morton 12 Riding Dirty 18 pts Joseph Gamboa Tom O'neil Manny Chavez Carolina Chavez David Jackson 13 Heeyah! 17 pts Morgan Adams Maya Adams Jane Hagerty Grahm Hagerty Mike Gleason 14 Horizon Hall Pass 17 pts Cliff Dawson Emma Davidson Mark Pautzke Brad Vanderley Alan Fuller 15 No Fork N' Brake 17 pts Marc Berg Michael Wyman Brent Barber Julia Brown Jim Averill 16 Cinco Stinko Pinkoes 17 pts Robert Gibson Molly Renner Gerrit Velthoen Len Kovats Jared Adams 17 Team 47 17 pts Pamela Patterson Jessica Belter Marie Olsen Kristen Lodge Rudi Nadler 18 Uff-Da 16 pts David Plotkin Angela Barclay Jason Dahlby Steven Carothers Kiral (Tom) Thompson 19 Coyote Dynamite #5 16 pts Louis Norman Deb Mcneil Justin Miller Paul Chinnock Brian Curnutt 20 Beauty and the Beasts 15 pts William Green Jim Lersch Maryann Green Ty Pessin Steve Beall 21 Environmental Stimulation 15 pts Lew Hart Craig Seasly Braden Smith Juan Leon Renee Ingram 22 Ponytails & Distinguished Males 14 pts Shannon Marshall Jerry Quesnel Katie Beals Marcus Shaw Brad Wollschlager 23 Pass The Wine Buddy 14 pts Mike Ingram John Mertes Shawn Bates Joey Ambrose Jason Furedy 24 Dude, where's my bike! 14 pts Ray George Amit Sinha Melinda Roesler Kevin Murdock Cliff Crull 25 Team "Low -T" 14 pts Tim Clemente Silvio Amicucci Carla Balido Dale Paulson Ed Riehle 26 4 Cylinders, Turbo Charged 13 pts Mary Crow Pat Crow Anne Schultz Kay Christian Deborah Kern 27 Chalupa Batman 13 pts Chad Edwards Rick Banbury Wes Snyder Sarah Haught Kirk Jellesma 28 Butthole Orchestra 11 pts Matt Putnam Pat Morrish Kerry Montgomery Ronald Moffit Anthony Kraybill 29 Oops, I Tutu'ed Too 10 pts Julia Strange Doug Miller Jeff May-Stahl Grant Williams Barry Spencer 30 Funderhill 8 pts Bart Underhill Michelle Underhill Jennifer Underhill Ian Conner Bret Underhill 31 Free Lunch 7 pts Todd Haugen Jan Haugen Dave Baker Steve Fannon Alex Fannon

Five-person co-ed 250+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bitty Bitty / Nationwide 21 pts Jeff Doss Randall Toltzman Art Macfarland Janet Kerby Chris Grove 2 Nationwide/VeloWorx SSSMJ 19 pts James Bruce Steve Gross Solange Whitehead Mike Whitehead Dooley Vanyo 3 The Old New Mexicans 19 pts Crockett Howard Chris Ziomek Ken Gauthier Karl Haack Rose Haack 4 Ms. Emerson and the Money Men 18 pts Bud Heintz Bob Williams Susan Snow Steve Hughes Jimmy Matt 5 Knucleheads 18 pts Mike Hughes Keith Fry Chris Schultz Bruce Purdy Laurel Arndt 6 WTF - The Aristocrats 16 pts Tommy Toast Virgil Carnage Chuck Bodie Elizabeth Schnittker Dave Kareus 7 4 Tooters and 2 Hooters 16 pts Alan Shelton Roy Bury Darrin Posey Dave Thomas Marcia Kon 8 Why Not! 11 pts Albert Farner Debbie Farner Riley Besand Mike Regester Matthew Hoopes