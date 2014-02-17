Kirkland and Knutson win 24 hours of Old Pueblo
Thousands of racers open North American race season
Racers gathered in the desert this weekend for the 24 hours of Old Pueblo, which traditionally opens the North American mountain bike racing season. They competed solo or as part of two, three, four or more-person teams.
Richard Knutson and Jari Kirkland were the fastest solo geared competitors while Dan Naef and Melissa Leibling were the fastest solo singlespeed racers.
Carey Smith and Aaron Gulley topped the men's duo standings and Laura Anderson and Kara Durland were the fastest among the women's duo teams. Kurt Refsnider and Kaitlin Boyle won the co-ed duo category.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Crusher Knutson
|19
|pts
|Richard Knutson
|2
|Scott Engstrom
|18
|pts
|Scott Engstrom
|3
|Team Hunter
|18
|pts
|Hunter Keating
|4
|Leo Pershall
|18
|pts
|Burl "Leo" Pershall
|5
|Erick Lord
|17
|pts
|Erick Lord
|6
|Neil's on Wheels
|17
|pts
|Neil Stitzer
|7
|Moots
|16
|pts
|Alex Pond
|8
|Dave Franks
|16
|pts
|Dave Franks
|9
|Team DD
|15
|pts
|Donald Laury
|10
|French Toast Mafia
|15
|pts
|Robert Laposta
|11
|NYARA/ Sweaty Sock Gnomes
|15
|pts
|Austin Planz
|12
|more glorious than hookers and blow
|15
|pts
|Michael Puchowicz
|13
|Dan McGehee
|15
|pts
|Dan Mcgehee
|14
|Spokesman Bicycles
|14
|pts
|Sean Morrissey
|15
|No one to blame
|14
|pts
|Michael Zachary
|16
|Mike Bridschge
|14
|pts
|Mike Bridschge
|17
|Chino Bandito
|13
|pts
|Chris Dunn
|18
|Paul Boudreaux
|13
|pts
|Paul Boudreaux
|19
|Mike Freude Like Last Night
|13
|pts
|Mike Freude
|20
|Pizza and Ice Cream
|12
|pts
|Michael Wilburn
|21
|mike conroy
|12
|pts
|Mike Conroy
|22
|my wife made me do this again
|12
|pts
|Jeff Plant
|23
|All Healed Up
|12
|pts
|Cory Schmelzer
|24
|Princess Stephenie of the Unicorn Sharks
|11
|pts
|Stephen Jordan
|25
|All Night Long Larry
|11
|pts
|Laurence Kluck
|26
|Round Trip Bike Shop
|11
|pts
|David Griffis
|27
|Brent freude Like Last Night
|11
|pts
|Brent Freude
|28
|Team Small Batch
|10
|pts
|John Bliss
|29
|Sore Tainted Love
|10
|pts
|Brent Fuhrmann
|30
|Aquatic Baboon Racing
|10
|pts
|Ken Bennett
|31
|Bicycle Sport Shop
|10
|pts
|Tony Linthicum
|32
|Rolling the Rock
|10
|pts
|Don Futch
|33
|Team Coonhound
|10
|pts
|Bruce Gungle
|34
|Bacon Sowers
|10
|pts
|Michael Sowers
|35
|Chad Sheirbon
|10
|pts
|Chad Sheirbon
|36
|Uncle Rico Suave
|10
|pts
|Eric Mcleskey
|37
|Tiki
|10
|pts
|Ollie Eisman
|38
|Pat Collier
|10
|pts
|Pat Collier
|39
|Bicycles Outback Racing
|9
|pts
|Ray Lamb
|40
|Carlos
|9
|pts
|Carlos Carrasco
|41
|Epik Health
|9
|pts
|Karl Lippisch
|42
|Derby Bicycle Center Racing Team
|9
|pts
|Todd Fredrickson
|43
|Team Alaska Backcountry
|9
|pts
|Anthony Berberich
|44
|Team Fat Kid
|9
|pts
|Graham Daniel
|45
|Mr Natural
|8
|pts
|E T Collinsworth
|46
|Did not sign the waiver
|8
|pts
|Adam Graehl
|47
|Heisenberg RV Sales
|8
|pts
|Steve Davenport
|48
|Ketchup Mike
|8
|pts
|Michael Schaffner
|49
|Bravo JOel
|8
|pts
|Joel Clapick
|50
|Ed Diaz
|8
|pts
|Ed Diaz
|51
|Mr Brown
|8
|pts
|David Baldonado
|52
|John Craft
|7
|pts
|John Craft
|53
|10 Laps or bust!
|7
|pts
|Will Ward
|54
|Juan-Solo
|7
|pts
|John Maciulla
|55
|fourfive racing
|7
|pts
|Rick Ramirez
|56
|Sweeper
|7
|pts
|Matthew Prather
|57
|NorskeRider
|7
|pts
|Gary Bakken
|58
|Lombardi
|7
|pts
|Peter Lombardi
|59
|SideTracks
|6
|pts
|Edward Turkaly
|60
|Steve Schaefer
|6
|pts
|Sean Mcdonald
|61
|Soul-less Ginger Devil Inc.
|6
|pts
|Wilson Lee
|62
|Dean Ellis
|6
|pts
|Dean Ellis
|63
|Mad Watts
|5
|pts
|Matthew Watson
|64
|Boz
|5
|pts
|John Boswell
|65
|Bill Lindberg
|5
|pts
|Bill Lindberg
|66
|K-Blue Racing
|5
|pts
|Scott Thomas
|67
|Catalina Brewing Solo
|5
|pts
|Paul Norris
|68
|Gnomish Liberation Front
|5
|pts
|Timothy Dagel
|69
|Pops
|5
|pts
|Jim Muntz
|70
|2old2fat2win
|5
|pts
|Jim Didomenico
|71
|Kyle Richards
|5
|pts
|Kyle Richards
|72
|tmrmtb32
|4
|pts
|Tony Rivera
|73
|Link
|4
|pts
|Jason Rice
|74
|Do It In The Drops
|3
|pts
|Nic Handy
|75
|Flagstaff cycling
|2
|pts
|Adam Polinko
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jari Kirkland
|16
|pts
|Jari Kirkland
|2
|Backcountry Racing
|15
|pts
|Kristin Wolf
|3
|Beth Utley
|14
|pts
|Beth Utley
|4
|Timari Pruis
|13
|pts
|Timari Pruis
|5
|Caroline Rides
|12
|pts
|Caroline Soong
|6
|Alexis Ault
|11
|pts
|Alexis Ault
|7
|Trouper Willie
|11
|pts
|Wilhelmina Zuckerman
|8
|Fast n Loud
|10
|pts
|Ashley Robota
|9
|Mountain Goat
|9
|pts
|Kelly Neville
|10
|Nationwide/Veloworx Perseveranza
|8
|pts
|Sheri Wallace
|11
|AZ H2OSQRL
|6
|pts
|Wendi Lucas
|12
|Runs With Beer
|6
|pts
|Deanna Lopus
|13
|Lombardi
|5
|pts
|Kelly Lombardi
|14
|Angela Rose-Lane
|2
|pts
|Angela Rose-Lane
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Deez
|18
|pts
|Dan Naef
|2
|Eric K. Williams, Ph.D.
|17
|pts
|Neil Becwar
|3
|Eddie Urcadez
|17
|pts
|Eddie Urcadez
|4
|El Freako
|15
|pts
|Jeff Hemperley
|5
|Joseph Holway
|13
|pts
|Joseph Holway
|6
|Yandeau
|13
|pts
|Benjamin Yandeau
|7
|Goldilocks
|12
|pts
|Karl Groll
|8
|Lone Trouper
|11
|pts
|Mykyta Yurtyn
|9
|Form Lumberyard
|10
|pts
|Cody Kukulski
|10
|Heisenberg
|10
|pts
|Walt Lopus
|11
|samba guru
|10
|pts
|Carlos Resto
|12
|CARE4Cycling powered by Solomon
|10
|pts
|Jame Carney
|13
|Brian Poitras
|10
|pts
|Brian Poitras
|14
|Turd Ferguson
|10
|pts
|Paul Dewitt
|15
|Ok n AZ
|9
|pts
|Gary Epple
|16
|Band of Cousins
|9
|pts
|Erich Ewy
|17
|Back of the Pack Racing
|9
|pts
|Tedd Rohwer
|18
|Pinwheel Wizard
|8
|pts
|Jeff Perner
|19
|B Keener and his 9 hand steel horse
|8
|pts
|Bryan Keener
|20
|James Bliss
|8
|pts
|James Bliss
|21
|Z Keener on a 16 mile repeat
|8
|pts
|Zeff Smith
|22
|Marty Coplea
|7
|pts
|Marty Coplea
|23
|Bradley
|6
|pts
|Bradley Wingate
|24
|Dirty Biker
|6
|pts
|Samuel Peifer
|25
|Sweet Solo
|6
|pts
|Jim Sweet
|26
|Back of the Pack Racing
|4
|pts
|Jeff Poitras
|27
|Back of the Pack Racing
|4
|pts
|Spencer Glidden
|28
|Back of the Pack Racing
|4
|pts
|Judd Rohwer
|29
|Back of the Pack Racing
|4
|pts
|Michael Rogers
|30
|FAT AND SLOW IS THE TEMPO
|1
|Adam Lock
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Iron Mel
|12
|pts
|Melissa Liebling
|2
|ss bliss
|10
|pts
|Michele Bliss
|3
|Wendy Skean
|10
|pts
|Wendy Skean
|4
|Up All Night?
|8
|pts
|Jessie Rice
|5
|Me, Myself, and Insanity goes SS!!!
|6
|pts
|Rebekah Ayres
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Broken Spoke Santa Fe/Rare Disease Cycling
|22
|pts
|Cary Smith
|Aaron Gulley
|2
|92Fifty Cycles x2
|21
|pts
|Curt Wilhelm
|Kyle Taylor
|3
|Whiskey in water bottles
|21
|pts
|Stewart Gross
|Neil Beltchenko
|4
|Partially Slammed Stems
|21
|pts
|Andrew Laskowski
|Matt Jones
|5
|Happy Jack Cycling
|19
|pts
|Anthony Diede
|Brian Brothers
|6
|Ride more, sleep less
|19
|pts
|Eric Wilkey
|Ian Wilkey
|7
|Los Poopacabras
|19
|pts
|Steve Gibbs
|Kason Smith
|8
|The Fast and the Furloughed
|19
|pts
|Jay Cederberg
|Mike Freeman
|9
|What were we thinking.
|18
|pts
|Wayne Thebeau
|Jason Grant
|10
|The Brothers
|17
|pts
|Chris Kroto
|Jeremy Kroto
|11
|Intense Mojo
|17
|pts
|Michael Minton
|Chris Peters
|12
|Single FATTIES
|17
|pts
|James George
|Sam Blomquist
|13
|Twin 50s
|17
|pts
|Phillip Crabtree
|Kevin Sternitsky
|14
|Wait for it...
|16
|pts
|Tim Huber
|Jeff Wortzel
|15
|slap and tickle
|16
|pts
|Josh Calkins
|Sean Lieske
|16
|MDrive
|16
|pts
|Paul Romero
|Tom Stack
|17
|Jeric Frehlz
|16
|pts
|Eric Frater
|John Nehls
|18
|Lugsmacjones
|16
|pts
|Robert Jones
|James Jones
|19
|92 Fifty
|15
|pts
|Jonathan Davis
|Tanner Davis
|20
|Team Polska
|15
|pts
|Bart Leyko
|Derek Baranczuk
|21
|MLR alumni
|14
|pts
|Matt Reed
|Ed Neilson
|22
|FULL BOAR
|14
|pts
|Wayne Blom
|Josh Dean
|23
|to be determined
|13
|pts
|Gregory Brown
|Aaron Stiner
|24
|Iguanabees
|13
|pts
|Hector Cruz
|Jeff Cuthbertson
|25
|Boof on
|13
|pts
|Khoa Hua
|Brett Wham
|26
|AZ Endurance/Adventure Bicycle
|13
|pts
|Christopher Branson
|Hollon Kinney
|27
|Holy Rollers
|13
|pts
|Bill Mulroy
|John Foster
|28
|Dos Gorditas
|13
|pts
|Tom Kavanaugh
|Ken Trefny
|29
|coast on in
|12
|pts
|Marcus Richter
|Troy Burns
|30
|Budgie Smugglers
|12
|pts
|Evan Leonard
|Dave Thompson
|31
|The Spin-Paired Doublet
|12
|pts
|John Pollard
|Oliver Monti-Masel
|32
|Purple People Eaters
|12
|pts
|Matt Bigler
|Cameron Fule
|33
|Gears and â€˜We donâ€™t need no stinking gearsâ€™
|12
|pts
|Patrick Warnholtz
|Michael Cronin
|34
|Harmony Systems Pro Cycling
|12
|pts
|Sam Gross
|Quinn Keogh
|35
|Natural Off Road Machine
|11
|pts
|James Bailey Iii
|Norm Bretton
|36
|Bag Balm Believers "2"
|11
|pts
|Steve Lingwall
|John Cox
|37
|Fire-Ballers
|11
|pts
|Zach Macdonald
|Mike Mckisson
|38
|Fatso's Pizza
|10
|pts
|Joe Changose
|Kris Dimon
|39
|The Old Man and the Son
|10
|pts
|Paul Robertson
|Josh Robertson
|40
|Running with Scissors
|10
|pts
|Douglas Gauntt
|Chris Janick
|41
|The Bonk-o-Matics
|10
|pts
|Scott Hayes
|Jason Hilker
|42
|INCYCLE
|10
|pts
|John Hudspeth
|Chris Merrill
|43
|Athlete Octane
|10
|pts
|Marty Ryerson
|Bill Parmentier
|44
|Two from the Lou
|10
|pts
|Terry Dodd
|Lee Findley
|45
|Two Wheeled Attack Team
|9
|pts
|Phillip Edgars
|Jacob Lindenstein
|46
|Crash & Burn Cycling
|9
|pts
|Josh Welsh
|Kyle Kwiedacz
|47
|Crank and Turbo
|8
|pts
|Matt Terminel
|Jimmy Johnston
|48
|DFL F.V.K.
|8
|pts
|Michael Browne
|Ben Proctor
|49
|Mutter Fokker Racing
|7
|pts
|Ken James
|Rick James Bitch
|50
|Javalena quick step
|7
|pts
|Chris Drake
|Scott Calhoun
|51
|Two Men Enter One Man Leave
|7
|pts
|Joe Cook
|Eric Rogge
|52
|Professor Monkey
|7
|pts
|Pete Rogan
|Brad Harris
|53
|Team ToDoIt
|5
|pts
|Colin Kelly
|Tony Childers
|54
|Crank Yankers
|5
|pts
|Adam Clark
|Paul Ramm
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trophey Wives
|16
|pts
|Laura Anderson
|Kara Durland
|2
|Thelma and Louise
|14
|pts
|Tricia Jones
|Amber Halvorson
|3
|So a cop & a lawyer walk into a bar
|11
|pts
|Regina Jefferies
|Valerie Millis
|4
|Tater Juice
|10
|pts
|Anaka Norfleet
|Emily Clary
|5
|Ride. Beer. Repeat.
|10
|pts
|Danielle Weigand
|Krista Gibson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|El Rootsirachi
|21
|pts
|Kurt Refsnider
|Kaitlin Boyle
|2
|It's My Lap
|20
|pts
|Tracy Thelen
|Nick Thelen
|3
|AZ Eh?
|20
|pts
|Christine Jeffrey
|Jon Roberts
|4
|Team Griggs Ortho
|18
|pts
|Elizabeth Shaner
|Sean Riley
|5
|Beer Rangers
|18
|pts
|Taylor Shekell
|Joshua Johnston
|6
|Retro Yellow Camelbak
|18
|pts
|Edy Yee
|Matt Donaldson
|7
|Z Ones
|16
|pts
|Jeff Ziemski
|Nancy Gray
|8
|Flagstaff Bicycle Revolution Duet
|16
|pts
|Adam Cornette
|Erin Osborne
|9
|Austin Powers
|15
|pts
|Lisa Austin
|Paul Austin
|10
|Pardee of Two
|15
|pts
|Veronique Pardee
|Joe Lodge
|11
|Giant Turbo Cluster
|15
|pts
|Allen Needle
|Janette Sherman
|12
|Bubba Gump
|14
|pts
|Josh Ellner
|Holly Hovious
|13
|The Honey Moon is Over
|14
|pts
|Stephanie Hawthorne
|Mark Hawthorne
|14
|Ginger Beans
|13
|pts
|Marisol Ramos
|Cyrus Miller
|15
|2XBS Ding Ding
|13
|pts
|Brian Sells
|Bailey Sells
|16
|Sons of THUNDAAAAAAAA!!!!!
|12
|pts
|Vanessa Cianci
|Jory Henry
|17
|Roam Life
|12
|pts
|Joshua Fonner
|Christine Fonner
|18
|Bump and Grind
|11
|pts
|Richard Bogan
|Dawn Hindes
|19
|IMBA
|10
|pts
|Kevin Adams
|Patrick Kell
|20
|Double Pleasure
|10
|pts
|Tony Trevino
|Teresa Trevino
|21
|Team Bailey
|9
|pts
|James Bailey
|Regina Bailey
|22
|Babou the Ocelot
|7
|pts
|Trent Arnold
|Kristina Arnold
|23
|Biggest Little Emerald City Drunkcyc
|6
|pts
|Rose Demoret
|Scott Wenning
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|San Juan Cycles
|22
|pts
|Victor Rudolph
|Kirby Bryant
|Brent Winebarger
|Eric Walecki
|2
|Single Minded
|22
|pts
|Riley Howard
|Kurt Gensheimer
|Yuri Hauswald
|Jared Franzoia
|3
|M & M Cycling
|21
|pts
|Mike Baltunis
|Martin Coll
|Stephen Zetich
|Mark Challoner
|4
|One Geared Ninjas
|21
|pts
|Chris Alstrin
|Dan Durland
|Scot Stucky
|Ryan Nelson
|5
|Single Speed Coffee Roasters
|19
|pts
|Jon Offner
|Brad Richmann
|Ryan Smiley
|Jay Reitz
|6
|Sonoran Sherpas
|19
|pts
|Quincy Haarer
|Ryan Davis
|Chris Colville
|Byron Mcclurg
|7
|2Too stupid too shift
|18
|pts
|Robert Clark
|Warner Smith
|Trent Rincon
|Bryan Bergman
|8
|gears are for chumps.
|18
|pts
|Scott Pinkerton
|Miro Zgavc
|Kevin Reasbeck
|Brian Larson
|9
|The Horsemen and their Stitch
|17
|pts
|Carly Watson
|Martin Apolinar
|Tim Hull
|Mike Hanna
|10
|Team Cirrus is Single
|17
|pts
|James Mandolini
|Matt Blair
|Brandon Blair
|Chad Agredano
|11
|One Ring to Rule Them All
|17
|pts
|Shane Stilwell
|Cody Vanharen
|Chris Sullivan
|Josh Dopko
|12
|Team Lucky Charms
|15
|pts
|Christopher Cunningham
|Wayne Morris
|Ryan Crisman
|Denny Wetmore
|13
|Dope Peddlers
|11
|pts
|Jeff Walker
|Brennan Johnstone
|Mike Cavaliere
|Micah Levi
|14
|Una Velocidad
|10
|pts
|Matthew Miner
|Jacob Fasel
|Chester Schendel
|Robert Wagner
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|San Tan Racing
|23
|pts
|Ivan Volkov
|Mike Wimbush
|Jeff Hallums
|Nick Skaggs
|2
|Pivot/ Evoc Finland
|23
|pts
|Henri Ojala
|Simo Sohkanen
|Teemu Selvenius
|Tomi Paavola
|3
|#realfood
|22
|pts
|Chris Drummond
|Lucas Marshall
|Brandon Melott
|Troy Cowin
|4
|Two Wheel Jones / PH Structural
|22
|pts
|Joe Susco
|Dominic Petrocelli
|Marcus Hayward
|Terry Schmidtkhecht
|5
|Area 51 "Stravassholes"
|22
|pts
|Richard Biocca
|Steven Beeler
|Chuck Hess
|Chad Bakken
|6
|Rocinante/LiquidSpace
|22
|pts
|Chris Mears
|Mark Gilbreath
|Todd Cassan
|Grant Folske
|7
|OSMO / NorCal Bike Sport
|22
|pts
|Ezra Colman
|Chris Brown
|Terry Curley
|Matt Rossi
|8
|Giant Inferior Deckerators
|22
|pts
|Karsten Hagen
|Carl Decker
|George Barthel
|Craig Wolhschlaeger
|9
|IE TrouperZ
|21
|pts
|Ben Blank
|Ozzie Munoz
|Kevin Carlson
|Daniel Munoz
|10
|Team Exhale
|21
|pts
|Lajuan Kelley
|Bradley Foster
|Steve Lovejoy
|Mike Haas
|Wes Rasmussen
|11
|NICA Auction Winner
|21
|pts
|John Vipiana
|Eric Bryan
|Josh Lawrence
|Austin Gooder
|12
|Endoholics
|20
|pts
|Robb Parsons
|Steve Goodknight
|Nathan Vanis
|Chris Morstad
|13
|DNA Cycles Quad 1x
|20
|pts
|Stephen Holmes
|David Erb
|Brad Kaczmarek
|Brandon Schmidt
|14
|Mach 5 Racing
|20
|pts
|Marc Lundgren
|Matt Wenger
|Scott Jones
|Chris Burton
|15
|AHSCL - Team Wells
|20
|pts
|Todd Wells
|Nash Dory
|Story Schmitz
|Ramone Vick
|16
|Thunderchicken Love Machines
|20
|pts
|Bryan Struve
|Jeffrey Boyd
|James Love
|Donald Mercer
|17
|Area9 Denmark
|20
|pts
|Peter Wilke
|Max Morris
|Toby Farnsworta
|Sean Shuman
|18
|Mid-West Speed Demons
|20
|pts
|Stan Watkins
|Scott Davis
|Chris Daniels
|Brad Flachsbart
|19
|Jet Lites
|20
|pts
|Shawn Omeara
|Scott Carothers
|John Sagebiel
|David Burke
|20
|Wasted Lizards
|20
|pts
|Luther Smith
|Tony Brand
|Clay Bishop
|Christian Mannsfeld
|21
|Bicycle Outfitters
|19
|pts
|Eric Landis
|Jesse Selwyn
|Bobby Brown
|Silas Colman
|22
|Dirt Works
|19
|pts
|Mike Rodoni
|Matt Banwart
|Mike Sandford
|Charlie Gerhardt
|23
|Grunion
|19
|pts
|Kevin Brumfield
|David Nicholls
|Chris Fiedler
|Dana Higginbotham
|24
|Crossmen
|19
|pts
|Mark Cross
|Justin Cross
|Michael Cross
|Makko Defilippo
|25
|Perky Knobs/ Squishy Grips
|19
|pts
|Paul Koenig
|Kent Loganbill
|Tom Phielix
|Tim Kimble
|26
|MOB
|19
|pts
|Andrew Keller
|Dionisios Glentis
|Nathan Gerrells
|Sean Henry
|27
|Pizza Pizza
|19
|pts
|Hugh Donahue
|Paul Koury
|Chad Johnson
|Kolby Klingaman
|28
|Garmin Posers
|19
|pts
|Casey Taylor
|Jeff Hughes
|Chad Lusk
|Jason Lusk
|29
|rollin rollin man r nuts r swollen
|19
|pts
|Chris Miller
|Joe Miller
|Jim Miller
|Brian Moon
|30
|Team Rockford
|18
|pts
|Harry Johnson
|Tyler Call
|Bill Cochran
|Andrew Seessel
|31
|Giant Steezer Geezers
|18
|pts
|Mark Hems
|Mike Stewart
|Perry Kramer
|Adam Andrade
|32
|Alpha Bicycle Company
|18
|pts
|Adam Rachubinski
|Jeff Cheever
|Steve Colburn
|Jordan Reigel
|33
|Del Rio
|18
|pts
|Rocky Gingg
|Nathan Moroney
|Garth Cummings
|Rocky Gingg
|34
|Well Spoke'n
|18
|pts
|Trevor Turcott
|John Olson
|Steve Van Collie
|Richard Kubista
|35
|Kickstand/Olev Rapido 4 Amigos
|18
|pts
|Ben Levine
|Mike Freund
|Caleb Bush
|Seth Bush
|36
|The Frog Pimps
|18
|pts
|Keith Glidewell
|Jonathan Banks
|Jason Erickson
|Eric Gerken
|37
|OneNinerOne
|18
|pts
|Gregory Bury
|Anthony Neely
|Jimmy Cinalli
|Jesse Anderson
|38
|Les Foubrac
|18
|pts
|Antonio Ubach
|Dominic Mcgrath
|Anthony Barghini
|Arni Sveinsson
|39
|S.C.U.M.B
|17
|pts
|Alex Papike
|Mike Mongiello
|Steve Gauthier
|Doug Kary
|40
|thinkASG
|17
|pts
|Joe Sprankle
|Pat Day
|Tom Varvaro
|Bobby Zirney
|41
|Stihl Eating the Pie
|17
|pts
|Rob Dintaman
|Aron Sheehan
|Keith Christofferson
|Jon Ericson
|42
|No Use for a Chain
|17
|pts
|John Healy
|Jimmie Beheler
|Steve Loehr
|Phill Maenner
|43
|Pistolas del Desierto
|17
|pts
|Jeff Titone
|Jonny Gompf
|Tony Sbraga
|Alan Sacra
|44
|Crack Monkeys
|17
|pts
|Marcus Rasmussen
|Arthur O'neil
|Mike Willingham
|Jeff Harrison
|45
|K-Blue Racing / Crankbrothers
|17
|pts
|Sterling Margetts
|Justin Kinkade
|John Baldauf
|David Bourland
|46
|Team DeadFall
|17
|pts
|Peter Dreher
|Jamie Dreher
|Jeff Baurick
|Joe Lestina
|47
|Tuciego
|17
|pts
|David Boyer
|Keith Lombardo
|Andrew Rosales
|David Jones
|48
|Punch Drunk Monkeys
|17
|pts
|Steven Plevel
|Chris Nogami
|Stephen Perkins
|Curtis Reinbold
|49
|Gene Yang Gang
|16
|pts
|Wes Baker
|Schuyler Burns
|Kevin Burns
|Stephen Gaston
|50
|Speed Brothers Vail
|16
|pts
|Grant Herzog
|Jason Herzog
|Kyle Benninghoff
|Martin Nilsen
|51
|Green Valley Bike and Hike
|16
|pts
|Billy Canas
|Mike Buckner
|Tony Amos
|Bryant Kerr
|52
|Crack Babies
|16
|pts
|Brad Holt
|Ted Tucker
|Cody Stropki
|Phillip Gibson
|53
|Equipo Perritos Calientes
|16
|pts
|Sean Randolph
|Alex Gonzalez
|Alejandro Gonzalez
|James Payne
|54
|The Master Bakers
|16
|pts
|Charles Schmier
|Nick Paretti
|Josh Knott
|Cody Wood
|55
|Whiskey Club
|16
|pts
|William Rucker
|Henry Gil
|Terry Bandstra
|Brian Deblanc
|56
|Athlete Octane
|16
|pts
|Darren Law
|Andy Gracyalny
|Ron Stevens
|Jon Fogarty
|57
|White T-Shirt Guys
|16
|pts
|Danny Levitt Jr
|Ralph Jordan
|Jason Lopez
|Darin Anderson
|58
|Bingo Wing
|16
|pts
|Vincent Scales
|Ben Kruse
|Aaron Rothman
|Brock Kruse
|59
|Jet Lites, Bacon Strip
|16
|pts
|Mike Henderson
|Jim Scripps
|Mark Mcdaniel
|Timothy Egan
|60
|K Blue - Mesa
|16
|pts
|Mike Bellows
|Jim Mcdowell
|Efren Carmona
|Frank Milstead
|61
|Valley Boys
|16
|pts
|Dominic Zaninovich
|John Zaninovich
|Mike Mason
|Leon Welch
|62
|Testing the Legs v2
|16
|pts
|Adrian Garcia
|Neil Barrett
|Larry Powers
|Todd Allard
|63
|Whitestone Mo-Mo
|16
|pts
|Michael Julien
|Ben Molina
|Aaron Stone
|Logan White
|64
|SV's Lo-Cal Mount In Cyclusts
|15
|pts
|Steve Serda
|Cody Gagnon
|Dan Dory
|Will Miller
|65
|5% Pleasure, 50% Pain
|15
|pts
|Marc Schmittenberg
|Scot Coffey
|Bernard Schaack
|Mike Marinshaw
|66
|ShutUp&RideRevival
|15
|pts
|Randall Cohen
|Dan Gauthier
|Brett Stallworth
|Dave Millward
|67
|Here for the beer
|15
|pts
|Treye Konrath
|Nick Cap
|Roberto Torres
|Robert Arnold
|68
|The Inflatables
|15
|pts
|Jay Ingham
|Donald Smith
|Eric Dunn
|Brandon Bechtol
|69
|Bitty Kuntz
|15
|pts
|Phil Thomas
|Jeff Barton
|Jeffrey Rassas
|Ryan Toltzman
|70
|WTF - Hard-n-Fast
|15
|pts
|Tyler Blackwelder
|Taylor Ronne
|Ian Fox
|Chris Schroeder
|71
|The Most Interesting Men In Da World
|15
|pts
|Ron Tallent
|Carlos Loya
|Mickey Taylor
|Nick Pela
|72
|Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids
|15
|pts
|Michael Way
|Shaun Fowler
|Jeremy Courtney
|Scott Davis
|73
|Tigglin' Jits
|14
|pts
|Andrew Shroads
|Eric Naughton
|Dennis Roodvoets
|Clint Rusing
|74
|Hairier
|14
|pts
|Jonathan Bearce
|Matthew Bettencourt
|Jason Radabaugh
|Reid Savid
|75
|Cactus Whackers
|14
|pts
|Kyle Vessell
|David James Rapp
|Nate Young
|Keith Allen
|76
|Knockin Em Back & Shreddin The Track
|14
|pts
|George Peck
|Jesse Peck
|Michael Smith
|Ken Saville
|77
|Goldie Locks & The 4 Bears
|14
|pts
|Michael Melley
|Patrick Melley
|Larry Bernstein
|Scott Steele
|78
|Phat Tire Hillbillies
|14
|pts
|Greg Daniels
|Baub Eis
|Jimmy Fahy
|Al "Presidente" Ferment
|79
|Road Runner RT
|14
|pts
|Juan Carlos Seldner
|Mauricio Armenta
|Fernando Gandara
|Jesus Frias
|80
|First Solar
|14
|pts
|Nick Park
|Tony Padgett
|Ross Biesemeyer
|James Kieley
|81
|K-Blue Racing
|13
|pts
|Don Mellow
|Chad Martin
|Trevor Caffall
|Justin Alexander
|82
|Tree Squid
|13
|pts
|Ryan Rausch
|Tanner Rausch
|Matt Dorgan
|83
|Back of the Pack
|13
|pts
|Steven Roy
|Gary Clairmont
|Darrin Pattison
|Dustin Denti
|84
|TheMasterCarvers
|13
|pts
|Thomas Harmon
|Thomas Hadinger
|Tyler Harmon
|Kurt Luedtke
|85
|Allies of Awesome
|13
|pts
|Tim Gendler
|Chris Cox
|Craig Honeker
|Brian Lambert
|86
|Cactus Pricks
|13
|pts
|Jima Reed
|Mark Elmer
|Michael Donovan
|Brian Callaway
|87
|Xterra Tri-Outs
|13
|pts
|James Mcilroy
|Jeff Ploederl
|David Rogers
|Ehfad Shah
|88
|Flat N Tired
|12
|pts
|Paul Johnston
|Chris Bohnsack
|Danny Amarillas
|David Delean
|89
|Average Joes
|12
|pts
|Andrew Coffey
|Dan Kennedy
|Eduardo Avelar
|Alan Floyd Floyd
|90
|Alpha Bicycle Company #2
|12
|pts
|Casey Beeler
|Tim Moorhead
|Donald Libasci
|Patt Drawe
|91
|Spartans
|12
|pts
|Jordan Hembree
|Dave Hansen
|Josh Trenkel
|John Ryan
|92
|We Love Yoga Pants
|12
|pts
|Travis Saper
|Geoff Parris
|Mike Symons
|Marcus Ontiveros
|93
|Knobby Ninjas
|12
|pts
|Greg Rogers
|Kevin Krieg
|Richard Cartledge
|Shawn Smith
|94
|Rubbed Raw
|12
|pts
|Erik Gilbert
|Anthony Saenz
|Stan Maxam
|Chris Patton
|95
|Straight up mach'n
|12
|pts
|Evan Eckert
|Chad Dailey
|Rodney Hall
|Zachary Williamson
|96
|No Willow Spring Chickens
|12
|pts
|Lonnie Calmes
|Todd Waltmire
|David Hamrick
|Frank Vollmer
|97
|3 Men and a Cupcake
|12
|pts
|Alex Garcia
|Andrew Poe
|Christopher Nettle
|Andrew Farr
|98
|Global Grinders
|11
|pts
|Leilah Krohn
|Ed Baker
|Kevin Larochelle
|Mitch Pickens
|99
|Diff'rent Spokes
|11
|pts
|John Todd
|Martin Cisneroz
|Jacob Vasquez
|G. Scott Morris
|100
|Axis of Awesome
|10
|pts
|Dan Koob
|Jeff Popelka
|Tim Collins
|Brian Gaume
|101
|4UDB-2
|10
|pts
|Pat Gilbreath
|Steve Mourton
|Mike Powell
|Craig Mcgowan
|102
|Tucson MTB Talegas
|10
|pts
|Mario Zozaya
|Ignacio Torres
|Patrick Ward
|Chris Swanberg
|103
|Reynolds Cuatro
|10
|pts
|Scott Reynolds
|Josh Reynolds
|Jackson Reynolds
|Jeremy Reynolds
|104
|Short Bus
|10
|pts
|Jaime Barnett
|Fredy Garcia
|Aaron Lattimore
|Jeff Haberly
|105
|Airaid
|10
|pts
|Keith Charvonia
|Brian Payne
|Brandon Stangl
|Ryan Smith
|106
|Not Appropriate For Children
|8
|pts
|David C Savoy
|Eric Riehl
|Dale Riehl
|Ryan Riehl
|107
|The Johnny Cougars
|8
|pts
|Scott Maxwell
|Dave Newman
|Ryan Doak
|Marty Brown
|108
|Cobra Kai
|8
|pts
|Howard Maubach
|Kyle Capehart
|Jeffrey Ludwikoski
|Brian Lamasney
|109
|I Wish I Had A Light
|7
|pts
|John Chavez
|Heidi Spickler
|Chris Workman
|Jim Munson
|110
|4UDB-1
|7
|pts
|Mark Mcgee
|Eric Gibby
|Todd Mather
|Bryan Auld
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stan's No Tubes Elite Women
|20
|pts
|Sarah Kaufmann
|Jennifer Smith
|Kathy Sherwin
|Nina Baum
|2
|Bitty Bitty Ranch Kitties
|19
|pts
|Shandra Lee
|Darci Komac
|Karen Lewis
|Debra Doss
|3
|SRAM Gold Rusch Tour - Team Rusch
|18
|pts
|Rebecca Rusch
|Katelyn Pervis
|Madeline Bemis
|Korissa Straub
|4
|Hot Toddies
|18
|pts
|Michelle Zimmerman
|Bethany Elson
|Cat Ambrose
|Elizabeth Miller
|5
|Team Cirrus / Cirrusly Ladies, Let's Ride
|17
|pts
|Patricia Gilbert
|Kris Hanning
|Rachel Alter
|Yvonne Shouse
|6
|Four Foxy Frames
|17
|pts
|Rebecca Menke
|Anona Whitley
|Brooke Foster
|Jenny Ploss
|7
|Faster performance center
|17
|pts
|Jennifer Hanson
|Shelby Hanson
|Tricia Davis
|Melissa Ross
|8
|AHSCL - Team Woodruff
|15
|pts
|Chloe Woodruff
|Demi Alexander
|Angelina Davis
|Phoebe Teskey
|9
|Hey little fella!
|14
|pts
|Tauna Rignall
|Megan O'connor
|Laura Crisman
|Kahwa Douoguih
|10
|Lap Dancers
|13
|pts
|Jennifer Headley
|Onica Ramey
|Abby Chan
|Laura Tennant
|11
|Girls with Gas on the Go
|12
|pts
|Kathy Cunningham
|Sharon Sheremeta
|Shari Howard
|Kristen Larson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|El Grupo Uno
|21
|pts
|Ignacio Rivera De Rosales
|Christian Santa Cruz
|Daniel Yakushevian
|Logan Boyd
|Caroline O'neill
|2
|El Grupo Tres
|20
|pts
|Nick Ellet
|Tyler Stites
|Kyle Helmke
|Chloe Welch
|Connor Adkisson
|3
|El Grupo Dos
|18
|pts
|Daniela Diamente
|Ben Duncan
|Keenan Duncan
|Leo O'neill
|Nicholas Harris
|4
|El Grupo Cuatro
|17
|pts
|Kipp Metzger
|Cole Lanning
|Maya Collier
|Isabel Hausrath
|Colter Thomas
|5
|Diapers to Doctorates!
|17
|pts
|Nick Averaino
|Jody Pirtle
|Mark Lapaglia
|George Harris
|Phil Mumme
|6
|Western State Mountain Sports
|16
|pts
|Angela Vitulli
|Kristen Paulson
|Timothy O'neal
|James Averill
|Zoe Smith
|7
|smelly pirate hookers
|16
|pts
|Joel Perez
|Ben Elias
|Rodolfo Espino
|Leslie Sullivan
|Kapri Gonzales
|8
|El Grupo Cinco
|15
|pts
|Steve Bohn
|Samuel Alexander
|Ben Schroeder
|Kajeme Murrieta
|Ana Guintana
|9
|El Grupo Seis
|13
|pts
|Damion Alexander
|Unai Urreiztieta
|Madison Major
|Collin Hanes
|Matthew Harris
|10
|Da Chupacabras
|13
|pts
|Kim Fike
|Matt Fike
|James Gillooly
|Billy Gillooly
|Derek Depalma
|11
|Sassy and the Gang
|13
|pts
|Ryan Goold
|Kevin Mcdaniels
|Jacob Udell
|Monte Overton
|12
|Vinegar Strokes
|10
|pts
|Andy Ream
|Lindsey Weber
|Austin Kunse
|Sutton Coleman
|Jessica Canary
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bacon Power
|21
|pts
|Jay Peery
|Jason Donald
|Alex Boone
|Tonya Bray
|Anna Barensfeld
|2
|Mile High Mtn Bikers
|21
|pts
|Jason Kolar
|Kelly Niquette
|Dan Wisdom
|Paul Majors
|Maura Mcgovern
|3
|Tuc-Staff Fiver
|20
|pts
|Eric Preiss
|Jon Harmon
|Paula Knochel
|Geoffrey Whittaker
|Mike Vanderberg
|4
|tennessee pass cookhouse
|20
|pts
|Cannon Shockley
|Beth Roberts
|Brian Rees
|Dan Soto
|Lars Romig
|5
|Utah National Guard
|20
|pts
|Gary Wekluk
|Jake Weber
|Troy Josie
|Tappin Gorman
|Elisa Jones
|6
|4 Chiles and a Jalapeno
|19
|pts
|Brian Lyndon Watson
|Anna Trader
|Mertie Stompro
|Brian Trader
|David Fonseca
|7
|M & M Cycling
|19
|pts
|Scott Flanders
|Linda Sone
|Teresa Moriarty
|Ben Maheu
|Mike Pierquet
|8
|Hot Donna and The Gang
|17
|pts
|Victoria Hunt
|Vincent Hunt
|Gregory Strang
|Rik Brenton
|Justin Elliott
|9
|CARE 4 Cycling
|17
|pts
|Erica Allar
|Adam Schulte
|Joe Hemmer
|Eric Voogt
|Joshua Ryan
|10
|4 Bros and a Hoe
|16
|pts
|Jeff Coleman
|Tamara Martinez
|Justin Stallings
|Jered Hansen
|Mike Skoko
|11
|Pound the Round
|16
|pts
|Denton Young
|Ken Meyer
|Blaine Coury
|Robert Erich
|Nicole Scozzari
|12
|Oracle Mountain Gearheads 5 Barrs
|16
|pts
|Daniel Barrenche
|Kyis Barrenche
|Andreas Barrenche
|Samuel Ybarra
|Sunny Barrensche
|13
|Tali Wackers
|15
|pts
|Gary Sheber
|Dilyn Sheber
|Tali Robich
|Tom Johnson
|Josh Dufek
|14
|Mookie Blaylock
|15
|pts
|Tony Breitbach
|Brendan Leonard
|Kevin Kelly
|Hilary Oliver
|Nick Kolbet
|15
|Big Cog & Pawls
|15
|pts
|Eddie Curiel
|Tommy Kelly
|Michelle Kelly
|Reilly Kelly
|Mark O'brien
|16
|Cholla Monkey's
|14
|pts
|Cooper Carr
|Corrie Carr
|Joseph Pace
|Ellen Radavich
|Marc Vanwormer
|17
|Metal Sonic
|14
|pts
|Ryan Coates
|Jason Richard
|Rain Richard
|Josh Perks
|Kevin Burns
|18
|Random Group of People
|13
|pts
|Brian Newbrey
|Melissa Newbrey
|Jeff Prince
|Karl Durfey
|Esther Dreher
|19
|Los Potsies
|13
|pts
|Tony Espinosa
|Celina Espinosa
|Matt Fremont
|Chad Gillespie
|Brandon Johnson
|20
|The Left-Overs
|13
|pts
|David Poe
|Amy Chayefsky
|Tim Davis
|Mike Redenbo
|Kari Dory
|21
|Spooning Leads to Forking
|13
|pts
|Aimee Snyder
|David Price
|Rick Harris
|Matthew Jeschke
|Jennifer Ward
|22
|2 Guy's, 3 Tri's
|13
|pts
|Krista Manus
|Liane Ehrich
|Matthew Swenson
|Kari Angeley
|Tim Murphy
|23
|Barley mash and broken spokes
|12
|pts
|Chris Korte
|Joe Crifasi
|Cara Crifasi
|Peter Chalcraft
|Ted Evans
|24
|Oops, I Tutu'ed
|10
|pts
|Jim Burge
|Amy Mattox
|Martha Lemen
|Max Burge
|Chris Sugar
|25
|Splat-A-Rat
|9
|pts
|Chris Davlia
|Chantel Davila
|Matthew Irlmeier
|Robert Nieuwenhuis
|Phillip Allred
|26
|Vailocity
|9
|pts
|Ryan Bemish
|Janelle Cunningham
|Cole Cunningham
|Luke Cunningham
|Jesse Underwood
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|VeloWorx MuffNMen
|23
|pts
|Paul Broaderip
|Henry Svendblad
|Matt Berault
|Rachel Byus
|Daryll Mackenzie
|2
|NoTubes/Weapons of Ass Destruction
|23
|pts
|Philip Simpson
|Dave Million
|Jerry Garcia
|Shannon Gibson
|Kenny Wehn
|3
|Bunch of swissies
|21
|pts
|Alex Romero
|Bill Morris
|Dave Marks
|Windy Marks
|Chuck Labenske
|4
|Cannondale - Epic Endurance Cycling
|21
|pts
|Kelly Feagans
|Sarka Ruzickova
|Bill Wheeler
|Jim Fu
|Thomas Spannring
|5
|Marilyn and the Four Kennedys
|20
|pts
|John Camoriano
|Jennifer Camoriano
|Travis Jones
|Nathan Franke
|Phil Panipinto
|6
|Los Lunaticos Racing
|19
|pts
|Reed Colfax
|Tamira Jenlink
|Scott Wong
|Greg Geubelle
|Tony Farrar
|7
|Le Scomparse Dragons
|19
|pts
|Matt Zoll
|Bayer Vella
|Cathy Stewart
|Matt Teller
|Jesse Vondracek
|8
|Nationwide - VeloWorx Grand Masters
|19
|pts
|Chris Mcclurg
|Jacob Grantham
|Jimmie Alexander
|Don Beale
|Erica Mcclurg
|9
|OV R.A.C.I.R.
|18
|pts
|Randy Harris
|Reade Jackson
|Ilych Gallardo
|Cas Morelock
|Alex Olivas
|10
|Fire and 8 Balls
|18
|pts
|Jim Young
|Rob Seals
|Ben King
|Karen King
|Harry Brenton
|11
|DNA Cycles
|18
|pts
|Russell Cox
|Shawna Yost
|Jesse Off
|Corey Haase
|Craig Morton
|12
|Riding Dirty
|18
|pts
|Joseph Gamboa
|Tom O'neil
|Manny Chavez
|Carolina Chavez
|David Jackson
|13
|Heeyah!
|17
|pts
|Morgan Adams
|Maya Adams
|Jane Hagerty
|Grahm Hagerty
|Mike Gleason
|14
|Horizon Hall Pass
|17
|pts
|Cliff Dawson
|Emma Davidson
|Mark Pautzke
|Brad Vanderley
|Alan Fuller
|15
|No Fork N' Brake
|17
|pts
|Marc Berg
|Michael Wyman
|Brent Barber
|Julia Brown
|Jim Averill
|16
|Cinco Stinko Pinkoes
|17
|pts
|Robert Gibson
|Molly Renner
|Gerrit Velthoen
|Len Kovats
|Jared Adams
|17
|Team 47
|17
|pts
|Pamela Patterson
|Jessica Belter
|Marie Olsen
|Kristen Lodge
|Rudi Nadler
|18
|Uff-Da
|16
|pts
|David Plotkin
|Angela Barclay
|Jason Dahlby
|Steven Carothers
|Kiral (Tom) Thompson
|19
|Coyote Dynamite #5
|16
|pts
|Louis Norman
|Deb Mcneil
|Justin Miller
|Paul Chinnock
|Brian Curnutt
|20
|Beauty and the Beasts
|15
|pts
|William Green
|Jim Lersch
|Maryann Green
|Ty Pessin
|Steve Beall
|21
|Environmental Stimulation
|15
|pts
|Lew Hart
|Craig Seasly
|Braden Smith
|Juan Leon
|Renee Ingram
|22
|Ponytails & Distinguished Males
|14
|pts
|Shannon Marshall
|Jerry Quesnel
|Katie Beals
|Marcus Shaw
|Brad Wollschlager
|23
|Pass The Wine Buddy
|14
|pts
|Mike Ingram
|John Mertes
|Shawn Bates
|Joey Ambrose
|Jason Furedy
|24
|Dude, where's my bike!
|14
|pts
|Ray George
|Amit Sinha
|Melinda Roesler
|Kevin Murdock
|Cliff Crull
|25
|Team "Low -T"
|14
|pts
|Tim Clemente
|Silvio Amicucci
|Carla Balido
|Dale Paulson
|Ed Riehle
|26
|4 Cylinders, Turbo Charged
|13
|pts
|Mary Crow
|Pat Crow
|Anne Schultz
|Kay Christian
|Deborah Kern
|27
|Chalupa Batman
|13
|pts
|Chad Edwards
|Rick Banbury
|Wes Snyder
|Sarah Haught
|Kirk Jellesma
|28
|Butthole Orchestra
|11
|pts
|Matt Putnam
|Pat Morrish
|Kerry Montgomery
|Ronald Moffit
|Anthony Kraybill
|29
|Oops, I Tutu'ed Too
|10
|pts
|Julia Strange
|Doug Miller
|Jeff May-Stahl
|Grant Williams
|Barry Spencer
|30
|Funderhill
|8
|pts
|Bart Underhill
|Michelle Underhill
|Jennifer Underhill
|Ian Conner
|Bret Underhill
|31
|Free Lunch
|7
|pts
|Todd Haugen
|Jan Haugen
|Dave Baker
|Steve Fannon
|Alex Fannon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bitty Bitty / Nationwide
|21
|pts
|Jeff Doss
|Randall Toltzman
|Art Macfarland
|Janet Kerby
|Chris Grove
|2
|Nationwide/VeloWorx SSSMJ
|19
|pts
|James Bruce
|Steve Gross
|Solange Whitehead
|Mike Whitehead
|Dooley Vanyo
|3
|The Old New Mexicans
|19
|pts
|Crockett Howard
|Chris Ziomek
|Ken Gauthier
|Karl Haack
|Rose Haack
|4
|Ms. Emerson and the Money Men
|18
|pts
|Bud Heintz
|Bob Williams
|Susan Snow
|Steve Hughes
|Jimmy Matt
|5
|Knucleheads
|18
|pts
|Mike Hughes
|Keith Fry
|Chris Schultz
|Bruce Purdy
|Laurel Arndt
|6
|WTF - The Aristocrats
|16
|pts
|Tommy Toast
|Virgil Carnage
|Chuck Bodie
|Elizabeth Schnittker
|Dave Kareus
|7
|4 Tooters and 2 Hooters
|16
|pts
|Alan Shelton
|Roy Bury
|Darrin Posey
|Dave Thomas
|Marcia Kon
|8
|Why Not!
|11
|pts
|Albert Farner
|Debbie Farner
|Riley Besand
|Mike Regester
|Matthew Hoopes
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Cirrus / Hosie Cows
|22
|pts
|Al Lewis
|Jay Guyot
|John Spiker
|Kyle Akin
|Craig Boydell
|Phil Roberts
|Bryan Little
|Peter Chagaris
|2
|The OVB Ocho
|22
|pts
|Cory J Foster
|Paul T Carbone
|C Kevin Utley
|Ryan Mazura
|Mike Mazura
|Jonathan Dufek
|Chad Kasmar
|Mark Fuller
|3
|Fly'n Naked Apes
|22
|pts
|Steve Haider
|Dan Mellady
|Tim Mellady
|Pat Mellady
|Kit Plummer
|Ed Elder
|Kyle Trudeau
|4
|Ride It Like You Stole It
|21
|pts
|Thomas Ford
|Tryg Noreng
|Jeff Parker
|Rene Guerrero
|Dave Gurvine
|Mark Torowus
|Zachary Ross
|Rob Walpole
|5
|Nationwide - Veloworx
|21
|pts
|Bryan Rains
|Jim Bondurant
|Dawn Mckenzie
|Keith Wilson
|Scott Arnold
|Tom Crosetti
|Craig Bengston
|6
|Colleen's Bitches
|21
|pts
|Aaron Saxten
|John Mccarrell
|Max Schoenberger
|George Varhola
|Andrew Springer
|Chad Mcglamery
|Emily Mcglamery
|Shannon Orr
|Todd Mion
|Todd Mion
|7
|Team Cirrus / Serious Visuals
|20
|pts
|Chris Carls
|Rick Lemieux
|Chuck Kincheloe
|Mike Miller
|Marc Koepsel
|Caleb Brewer
|Ryan Floden
|Bryan Blue
|Curtis Dechant
|8
|Justified Racing
|20
|pts
|Chad Salsbury
|Sean Hahn
|Chad Shelton
|Jim Williams
|Mike Quijada
|Sam Wilson
|Ryan Neuwirt
|9
|Some Serious Spin
|19
|pts
|Beau Simonson
|Lane Mondeau
|Jeremy Clay Cox
|Brian Fox
|Maurice Lopez
|Craig Keane
|10
|Seven Barrel Sucker Punchers
|19
|pts
|Greg Stack
|Chris Laird
|Bryan Wieland
|Joel Bernazzani
|Terry Parham
|James Humphrey
|David Dennis
|11
|Area 51 Segunda
|19
|pts
|John Cento
|Erik Bakken
|Tony Dinsdale
|Cam Welander
|Bryan Schlegel
|Sean Garnand
|Scott Douglas
|12
|NICA Staff Crew
|19
|pts
|Austin Mcinerny
|Mike Perry
|Jason Cairo
|Kerry Thurgood
|Wesley Rasmussen
|Vanessa Hauswald
|Dan Brooks
|Lance Strong
|John Schumacher
|13
|Ridin' Dirty
|19
|pts
|Tanner Jones
|Joel Hunt
|John Demase
|Conor Johnson
|Pj Bohrman
|Joshua Duncan
|14
|Rhinolicious!
|18
|pts
|Dave Burnett
|Rene Ortega
|Rick Scofield
|Scott Leonard
|Rob Bennett
|Marlin Price
|Eric Williams
|15
|Moots
|18
|pts
|Jason Coble
|David Gensch
|Patrick Wilder
|Rob Mitchell
|Ned Kajko
|Simon Demby-Myers
|16
|Spacely Sprockets
|18
|pts
|Mike Weaver
|Erik Lantz
|Brian Edgar
|Stephen Bumbalough
|Benjamin Cristofori
|James Johnson
|Andrew Crook
|17
|Faster Than You
|18
|pts
|Kaleb Rasmussen
|Cal Skilsky
|Nik Johnson
|Drew Simboli
|Jacob Benzenhoefer
|Jacob Wilkinson
|18
|Fat Bike Blues
|18
|pts
|Dejay Birtch
|Dejay Birtch
|Jake Kirkpatrick
|Nat Ross
|Daryl Roberts
|Evan Simula
|Fuzzy John Mylne
|19
|Family Circus Rides Again
|18
|pts
|Erica Bennett
|Deborah Fuchs
|Neil Mcleod
|Jon Buschhorn
|Holly Buschhorn
|Erik Larson
|Clint Hinman
|20
|Fairwheel
|18
|pts
|Adrian Schumacher
|Rick Levine
|Layne Bogulas
|Alberto Gil
|Bruce Parks
|Rick Volk
|Benjamin Dawson
|Paul Johnston
|Peter Molk
|Ralph Phillips
|21
|Granite
|18
|pts
|C.J. Kaufman
|Todd Keller
|Arnold Neave
|Andrew Rogers
|Jeramy Bohne
|Bill Carney
|Don Peters
|Justin Keller
|Matt Sadowsky
|Mike Sadowsky
|22
|El Grupo Groupies
|17
|pts
|Christopher Oneill
|Sherman Scurry
|Michael Rither
|Brian Mulkerin
|Greg Welch
|Michelle Helmke
|John Markley
|Christopher Duncan
|23
|Rolling Mayhem
|17
|pts
|Dan Gurrieri
|Jed Benninghoff
|Mark Carlson
|George Thul
|Ben Chandler
|Larry Green
|24
|BottomsUp!
|17
|pts
|Octavio Real
|Anne Thames-Real
|Joyce Palmer
|Drew Palmer
|Joe Alred
|Kurt Constenius
|Robert Mueller
|Barry Brown
|25
|Rite of Passage
|17
|pts
|Harry Lex
|Joseph Orozco
|Ike Shipman
|Gus Markes
|Sean Mcrae
|Ernie Villa
|Steve Morganstern
|John Jackson
|Brandon Thayn
|Beau Wilcox
|26
|Deceptively Slow
|17
|pts
|Timothy Medcoff
|William Russum
|Toby Ford
|Mike Fleishman
|Chris Gray
|Daniel Rokop
|Roscoe Mutz
|Ben Pratt-Ferguson
|27
|Warthogs
|17
|pts
|Sean Hall
|Kevin Blanchard
|Andrew Korsmo
|Jarett Biggers
|Michael Hobson
|Donald Bohney
|28
|The Guanacos
|17
|pts
|Eric Touhey
|David Lane
|Adrienne Yarnish
|Nic Hawbaker
|Ryan Fabrizius
|Nicola Baker
|Mike Gura
|Ben Ruffatto
|Michael Pleasants
|Michael Bouska
|29
|Fat Spatula
|17
|pts
|Tom Partridge
|Clint Bloom
|David Fay
|Trace Nuttall
|Brett Stanton
|Bruce Shoemaker
|David Nelson
|David Sadorf
|Brian Mueller
|Brett Pearson
|30
|KOMless
|16
|pts
|David Slagle
|Pedro Almeida
|James Cox
|Jim Peterson
|Josh Bowen
|Jason Maberry
|Del Freeborn
|31
|Pivot Cycles
|16
|pts
|Lisa Cramton
|Brien Gonzales
|Bill Kibler
|Sean Kennedy
|Aaron Baltins
|Aaron Sublett
|Daniel Limburg
|Julie Kramer
|32
|thirsty peddlers
|16
|pts
|Bret Smith
|Robert Scarla
|Mark Kusbel
|Mitch Porter
|Bill O'connor
|Matt Dyer
|John Guenther
|Michaela Scarla
|33
|Catalina Brewing Company
|16
|pts
|Brian Vance
|Leif Abrell
|Hank Rowe
|Mandy Mctavish
|Abby Limmer
|Greg Schuster
|Kelley Hinkle
|Jimmie Nixon
|Franco Chimienti
|Chris Stevens
|34
|T.W.E.R.K.
|16
|pts
|Daniel Latt
|Jordan Smith
|Jason Wild
|Jason Humphrey
|Albert Chan
|Jo Roberts
|David Frye
|35
|Ride 2 Recovery
|16
|pts
|Patty Collins
|Marc Hoffmeister
|Gayle Hoffmeister
|Juan Carlos Hernandez
|Tommy Muir
|John Goodwin
|James Penseyres
|36
|Blue Box Racing
|16
|pts
|Rick Hardman
|Robert Stickle
|Jerome Coenen
|Junilla Arrieta
|Javier Arrieta
|Gary Young
|Greg Lowe
|37
|Team Cirrus / Seriously Hosed
|16
|pts
|Daniel Lust
|Dave Krieger
|Bob Morken
|Kevin Kaplan
|Alice Naef
|Jeff Bradley
|Eric Fairfield
|Kyle Williams
|Chris Carnes
|38
|Old Pueblo Gymnastics Academy
|16
|pts
|Alacia Sooter
|John Stamatopolus
|Alexsis Espiriti
|Giancarlo Grasso
|Krista Park
|Kristen Bovre
|Matt Dregely
|Ross Zimmerman
|Anthony Diaz
|Jessica Anderson
|39
|Desert Knights
|16
|pts
|Larry Lamy
|Bill Gaddis
|Harry Tuck
|Jim Moutray
|Corey Moutray
|Paul Kratzer
|40
|Caballeros de la noche
|15
|pts
|Jeff Dunn
|Mark Hogland
|Michelle Shaw
|Lil Puerco Lemke
|Mike Rasmussen
|Tom Dunn
|Evan Butler
|41
|WTF - Colorado Rocks
|15
|pts
|Lenore Bryant
|Julie Malingowski
|Kelley Griffin
|Krista Ubersox
|Linda Parsons
|Shelley Carpenter
|Joey Baker
|42
|Caffeinated, Medicated & Inebriated
|15
|pts
|Ken Rudy
|Matt Cahoon
|Brent Wilkinson
|Adam Thomas
|Jeff Buchan
|Mark Stukel
|43
|Cracklin' Rosie
|15
|pts
|Mike Good
|Scott Wraith
|Rich Goedel
|Justin Morrow
|Terry Walker
|Isabel Gomez
|44
|Fueled by Beer
|15
|pts
|Robert Mercer
|Gilbert Carrillo
|Jerry Vizcarra
|Lionel Durante
|Cliff Papin
|Donald Stapleton
|45
|Unregistered Sex Offenders
|15
|pts
|Anthony Zepke
|Alex Kanaval
|Steven Malisewski
|Matthew Hanson
|Casey Johnson
|Bryan Gillmore
|46
|Skid Mark
|15
|pts
|Karl Bohn
|Eric Sredzinski
|Ted Kiracofe
|Aaron Thornburg
|Matt Eglin
|Jenine Blondeau
|Rhys Fleig
|47
|Beyond Bread
|14
|pts
|Shelby Collier
|Scott Mulay
|Bill Van Hook
|Hill Johnson
|Brian Montgomery
|Dave Milne
|Jeff Schaller
|Steve Andresen
|Jeff Silvyn
|48
|Sweaty Sock Gnomes
|14
|pts
|Alex Fichtel
|Erin Gries
|Joe Melander
|Mark Berge
|Devon Orme
|Alicia Hudson
|49
|Sonoran Desert Mountain Bicyclists
|14
|pts
|Bob Erickson
|Chris Eaves
|Max Shemwell
|Robert Davenport
|Jeff Handy
|James Bird
|Tasha Matsuk
|Evan Stevens
|Jameson Watts
|Maris Finley
|50
|One Lap Wonders
|14
|pts
|Aimee Bevan
|Sandra Geubelle
|Rob Fry
|Bailey Colfax
|Logan Colfax
|Cassidy Fry
|51
|Thunderstruck
|14
|pts
|Todd Rasmussen
|Chet Shiflet
|Chad Reichenbach
|Jeremy Harper
|Duane Brown
|Erik Wilkinson
|Joseph Romano
|Maria Valdez
|52
|The Sweethearts
|13
|pts
|Brandon Schmidt
|Heath Harris
|Thomas Nelson
|Sean Schoonmaker
|Kris Kadous
|Nick Messing
|Jay Croswell
|Larry Huebsch
|53
|Willow Springs Ranch Hands
|13
|pts
|Kevin Tarbox
|Don Switzer
|Stacey Weaks
|Mark Guillaume
|Bryce Dallman
|Gene Oja
|Erik Menten
|Patrick Murphy
|54
|When in Doubt, Pull Out
|13
|pts
|Todd Wright
|Aaron Rhoderick
|Mark Amey
|Jay Taylor
|Josh Keck
|James Charnesky
|Melinda Ferrall
|Amber Teichmiller
|Aimee Peck
|55
|Phillip MacCrevace
|13
|pts
|Keith Pyers
|Dustyn Laderig
|Dave Pyers
|Andrew Brown
|Emmylon Court
|Shani Rich
|56
|M3 Engineering Corporate
|13
|pts
|Jim Norine
|Fernando Mendoza
|Ramon Mungarro
|Pablo Hernandez
|Jesus Olivares
|Jordan Azlin
|Heidi Byrd
|Beatriz Valencia-Garcia
|Mark Vancas
|57
|Jotun's Ship of Fools
|13
|pts
|Alane Wolins
|Nathan Wolins
|Brian Villa
|Carol Flinchbaugh
|Teresa Sedlacek
|Scott Brennan
|58
|Old School OGs
|12
|pts
|Ramon Delatorre
|Jose Valenzuela
|Zetha Voget
|Rc Halaghay
|Carlos Diaz
|Ryan Halas
|59
|TDC of Arizona
|12
|pts
|Stephanie Johnson
|Brent Lafoley
|Melody Leavitt
|Lee Allen Middleton
|Sean Watins
|Howard Dow
|Austin Moore
|60
|TEAM MERICA
|10
|pts
|Wayne Clark
|Daxton Valles-Wallace
|Damien Clark
|Dan Mackean
|Diego Mackean
|Zach Dorsey
|61
|Mudder Forkers
|9
|pts
|Alexander Zilberman
|Christine Stirling
|Charles Martin
|Holly Balderrama
|Dana Balderrama
|Tammy Smith
|62
|Tuff Gurlz Fat Tire Posse
|7
|pts
|Sheila Foraker
|Summer Miller
|Melissa Russum
|Ripley Russum
|Robin Ann Hall
|Elaine Mariolle
|Debbie Spanyard
