Image 1 of 42 Canberra's Michael Matthews (Urban) holds onto a narrow lead in the series going into the final stage in Williamstown tomorrow. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 42 Looking out towards Corio Bay in Geelong as the peloton speed down the home straight. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 42 How close was that bro: Brothers Wes (left) and Bernard Sulzberger discuss the finish as Matt Keenan interviews Greg Henderson (behind). The three were involved in the winning break along with Baden Cooke before Cooke struck mechanical trouble. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 4 of 42 Chloe Hosking (TDT / Race / BikeForce), Rochelle Gilmore (Honda) and Peta Mullens (Honda) on the podium (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 42 Rochelle Gilmore pulls on the leader's jersey which she has held throughout the series (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 42 The Honda team line up after their successful day 3: victory, sprints jersey, overall lead, team lead (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 42 Series leader, Rochelle Gilmore (Honda) extended her lead with another win (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 42 Series leader, Rochelle Gilmore (Honda) extended her lead with another win (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 42 Rochelle Gilmore (Honda) sprints towards victory (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 42 Tiffany Cromwell (Honda) leads the train for leader, Rochelle Gilmore with a lap to go (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 42 The peloton snakes its way down the back straight in Geelong. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 12 of 42 Alex Carver (left) of the Jayco/AIS team follows Greg Henderson (Team Sky) out of the home straight in Geelong. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 13 of 42 The fans have superb viewing points to watch the action from along Ritchie Boulevard in Geelong. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 14 of 42 Looking back down the home straight on the hot-dog circuit on Geelong's Ritchie Boulevard during stage three of the Jayco Bay Cycling Classic Series. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 15 of 42 Ding-dong duel: Bernard Sulzberger (left) of the E3 Pure Tasmania team and Team Sky's Greg Henderson settle down to fight out stage three of the series on Geelong's Ritchie Boulevard. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 16 of 42 Robbie McEwen (Jayco/VIS) drives the peloton in the concluding laps but it wasn't to be the peloton's race again as a breakaway quartet stole the show. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 17 of 42 New Zealand's Greg Henderson (Team Sky) goes on the attack again and would form a four-man breakaway which became the winning move. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 18 of 42 Riders in the men's elite field corner at the top-end of the hot-dog circuit on Geelong's Ritchie Boulevard. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 19 of 42 Riders corner out of the home straight adjacentto Geelong's Corio Bay (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 20 of 42 Koen de Kurt from the Netherlands is riding for the 02 Networks team during the series but will later resume duties with the Skil Shimano team overseas. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 21 of 42 Naomi Williams (Prime) finished in the bunch after the success of her huge efforts to help bring back the break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 22 of 42 Sprint competition leader, Tiffany Cromwell (Honda) increases the pace towards the end of the race (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 23 of 42 Cameron Jennings (Budget Forklifts)from Queensland speeds down the home straight on Geelong's Ritchie Boulevard. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 24 of 42 Series leader, Rochelle Gilmore (Honda) rolls out in the bunch for the third race of the series (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 25 of 42 Judith Arndt (HTC-HighRoad) lit up the race with an attack which caused a long lasting break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 26 of 42 Carly Light (Jayco-AIS) has just a couple of days left in her year as Australian criterium champion (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 27 of 42 Judith Arndt (HTC-HighRoad) lit up the race with an attack which caused a long lasting break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 28 of 42 In the break Judith Arndt (HTC-HighRoad) and Melissa Hoskins (Honda) change over at the front (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 29 of 42 The pain starts to show for Arndt (HTC-HighRoad) as the bunch reduce the gap (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 30 of 42 Naomi Williams (Prime) did a lot to drag the bunch back to the break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 31 of 42 Nicole Whitburn (Prime) grits her teeth and tries to close the gap ahead (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 32 of 42 The leader of the Jayco Bay Series, Rochelle Gilmore (Honda), closes a gap in the fast-paced line of the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 33 of 42 Amanda Spratt (Jayco-AIS) leads the bunch along Ritchie Boulevard (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 34 of 42 Rochelle Gilmore (Honda) was content to sit in the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 35 of 42 Emma Mackie (Virgin Blue) was in the break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 36 of 42 Stage three of the series was held along the Geelong foreshore on a hotdog circuit. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 37 of 42 Another great crowd turned out for the third stage of the series in Geelong. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 38 of 42 Riders corner at the top-end of the circuit in Geelong. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 39 of 42 The peloton head up the home straight where fans had great viewing points on the hill. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 40 of 42 Series leader Michael Matthews (Urban) accelerates out of a corner in Geelong. Matthews remains in the overall lead with one stage remaining. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 41 of 42 Eventual stage winner Bernard Sulzberger (E3 Pure Tasmania) leads Baden Cooke (Lowe Farms/Boomaroo Nurseries) in the concluding laps. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 42 of 42 Tight one: Bernard Sulzberger (left) of the E3 Pure Tasmania team edges out Team Sky's Greg Henderson to win stage three of the series in Geelong. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Bernard Sulzberger opened his 2011 account in impressive style in Geelong this evening. The 29-year-old riding for E3/Pure Tasmania out-sprinted Greg Henderson (Team Sky) in a photo finish with his team-mate and brother, Wes, rounding out the podium.

“It's great to get a win today,” said Sulzberger after the finish. “We came here to win stages and we've won two so obviously E3 will be happy as well as Pure Tasmania.”

The circuit around Geelong's waterfront is a tough course and immediately from the outset, the pace in the peloton was high, causing the field to be strung out. Koen De Kort (O2 Networks) and Adam Phelan (Urban) were just some of the riders hammering the pace at the front of the peloton.

Ten minutes into the race the peloton was still together with no one able to break away. In a surprise at the first intermediate sprint, Simon Gerrans (Team Sky) out-kicked Graeme Brown (Urban) to get some valuable points for the green jersey.

Soon after, Baden Cooke (Lowe Farms/Boomaroo), Greg Henderson and Wes and Bernard Sulzberger got a ten metre gap on the peloton. Over the next two laps, this increased to 14 seconds as Leigh Howard (Jayco VIS) and Mark Renshaw (O2 Networks) broke from the bunch to try and bridge across to the leaders.

Their move only lasted a lap and Tom Scully (Garmin Cervelo) was the next to try and get across. His move was unsuccessful and over the coming half a dozen laps, the advantage of the quartet increased to beyond 20 seconds.

Graeme Brown and Robbie McEwen (Jayco VIS) were leading the peloton to try and pick up the pace but their efforts were unrewarded with the break going out beyond 30 seconds. With ten minutes remaining the gap was still hovering around 32 seconds and the break had the peloton in its sights.

With four laps to go, Wes Sulzberger was the first to make a move and he had a slight advantage over his breakaway companions. As the riders got the bell lap, he was still off the front and Cooke got an untimely mechanical, forcing him out of contention for the stage win.

Wes Sulzberger was caught with 300 metres to go as his brother Bernard and Henderson powered to the line with the sprint requiring judges to examine the finish photo. Yellow jersey Michael Matthews out-sprinted Matthew Goss and Allan Davis for fifth place, ensuring he maintained his overall lead.

After several minutes deliberation, Sulzberger was declared the winner, putting him third overall, just four points behind Matthews and ensuring his team will emerge ready to pounce in tomorrow's race.

“Matthew Goss is our sprinter and he's going fast at the moment so myself and Wes will try and bring him to the finish,” said Sulzberger.

Henderson's second place showed he is riding well ahead of the New Zealand road cycling championships, which he leaves for tomorrow before heading to the Tour Down Under. “It was close at the line. I threw everything I could at the line and Bernie was quicker than me tonight,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Wes Sulzberger was thrilled with his brother's win. “It was great. We knew there was going to be an early break. To have both of us there took a lot of pressure off Gossy back in the peloton," he said.

"It made for a pretty good race and I did everything I could to try and get away and make the others work and Bernie won at the finish so it couldn't have gone any better,” he added.

Matthews' sprint for fifth ensured he has a two-point lead over Goss heading into the final stage tomorrow. “When the break got off the front we chilled out a bit. My team was awesome today," said the Rabobank rider. "We managed to defend the jersey and hopefully they can bring it together for a bunch sprint tomorrow and we'll see how I go.”

And Matthews out-sprinting Goss could give him the confidence required to be able to win tomorrow. “It was a huge confidence booster. I crossed the finished line and saw I beat Gossy. He's going well in the sprints at the moment so we'll see what happens tomorrow,” he said.

Gilmore gets the double and extends her race lead

Honda Dream Team's Rochelle Gilmore claimed her second win in the series, out-sprinting Chloe Hosking (TDT/Race/Bike Force) and her team-mate Peta Mullens.

“It's a great feeling to sit back in the peloton and have a relaxed mind and know it's not going to be me who finishes the job off,” Gilmore said after the race.

When racing got underway the pace was furious with Judith Arndt one of the prominent pace makers. Approximately five minutes into the race, a small group got clear with Judith Arndt, Lauren Kitchen (Jayco AIS), Bridget Officer (Vetta Pasta) Emma Mackie (Virgin Blue), Melissa Hoskins and Peta Mullens (Honda Dream Team) just some of the featured riders.

Over the next few laps the group had established a lead of approximately 17 seconds but was reeled in by the peloton soon after. More riders tried to break free, with Bridget Officer part of nearly every move and it wasn't until 2009 Bay Series champion Kirsty Broun (Virgin Blue), Amanda Spratt (Jayco AIS), Peta Mullens and Officer joined forces that the next attempt stayed away.

For most of the race the quartet held the peloton at bay with a handy 15-second lead but when the Honda Dream Team controlled the race, their lead was reduced heavily. On the final lap it was gruppo compatto as Gilmore proved to be too fast yet again.

Gilmore is on track to equal last year's performance of three wins and go back-to-back. She has a 12-point buffer over her team-mate Mullens and the Honda Dream Team have an unassailable lead heading into the final leg of the series.

“If we don't have any bad luck tomorrow I can take the series. I like the course in Williamstown. The finish really suits me with the corner so close to the finish. I feel strong and I don't have tired legs yet so I'm really looking forward to it.”

As has been the case this entire Bay Series, the efforts of the Honda Women's Team didn't go without praise and rightfully so after another win. “The morale in the team is so fantastic. We chose to stay in a house rather than a motel room because it's more social and it's a great atmosphere to come into the race and be happy," said Gilmore.

"These girls are really fresh and young and love racing. It's great for me to be in an environment with young girls that strive to race.”

Genesys get a hatrick in the men's support race

Genesys Wealth Advisers all but pulled its riders out of the race yesterday but after a phone call from race organiser John Trevorrow, the team decided to front up to the race. Steele Von Hoff claimed his second win and gave himself a strong lead in the competition.

Team director, Andrew Christie-Johnston explained the situation to Cyclingnews: “I received a phone call from John Trevorrow this morning asking me what happened. He had spoken to the chief commisaire and told me that the situation had been sorted. He asked if we could race today.

“The boys went on a training ride this morning for a couple of hours as they weren't going to race. They were pretty pissed off last night. When they got back, I asked them if they wanted to ride and they obliged so it wasn't until two hours before the race start that we made the decision to race.”

Trevorrow also explained the situation: “I read the situation on Cyclingnews as I'm an avid reader. I spoke to Andrew and the officials and concluded it was a misunderstanding and they were fine with it.”

The series concludes tomorrow at Williamstown.

Results

Men's stage 3 results # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Bernie Sulzberger (Aus) E3/Pure Tasmania 2 Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky 3 Wes Sulzberger (Aus) E3/Pure Tasmania 4 Baden Cooke (Aus) Lowe Farms/Boomaroo Nurseries 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Urban 6 Matthew Goss (Aus) E3/Pure Tasmania 7 Allan Davis (Aus) Bikebug.com 8 Chris Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 9 Mark Renshaw (Aus) O2 Networks 10 Joel Pearson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers

Men's general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Urban 23 pts 2 Matthew Goss (Aus) E3/Pure Tasmania 21 3 Bernie Sulzberger (Aus) E3/Pure Tasmania 19 4 Greg Henderson (NZl) Team Sky 16 5 Chris Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 14 6 Allan Davis (Aus) Bikebug.com 14 7 Wes Sulzberger (Aus) E3/Pure Tasmania 13 8 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Team Sky 10 9 Baden Cooke (Aus) Lowe Farms/Boomaroo Nurseries 9 10 Leigh Howard (Aus) Jayco VIS 9

Men's sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Team Sky 11 pts 2 Graeme Brown (Aus) Urban 10 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Urban 6 4 Wes Sulzberger (Aus) E3/Pure Tasmania 6

Men's team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 E3/Pure Tasmania 53 pts 2 Team Sky 40 3 Urban 38 4 Bikebug.com 14

Women's stage 3 results # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Rochelle Gilmore (Honda) 2 Chloe Hosking (TDT/Race/BikeForce) 3 Peta Mullens (Honda) 4 Judith Arndt 5 Kirsty Broun (Virgin Blue) 6 Bridget Officer (Vetta Pasta) 7 Jess Allen (Jayco VIS) 8 Melissa Hoskins (Honda) 9 Isabella King (Vetta Pasta) 10 Tiffany Cromwell (Honda)

Women's general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rochelle Gilmore (Honda) 29 pts 2 Peta Mullens (Honda) 17 3 Kirsty Broun (Virgin Blue) 16 4 Judith Arndt 15 5 Tiffany Cromwell (Honda) 13 6 Chloe Hosking (TDT/Race/BikeForce) 10 7 Lauren Kitchen (Jayco AIS) 10 8 Belinda Goss (Vetta Pasta) 10 9 Nicole Whitburn 9 10 Alex Carle (Jayco AIS) 8 11 Emma Mackie (Virgin Blue) 8 12 Jess Allen (Jayco VIS) 8

Women's sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Peta Mullens (Honda) 2 Tiffany Cromwell (Honda) 3 Lauren Kitchen (Jayco AIS)

Women's team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Honda 2 Virgin Blue 3 Vetta Pasta 4 Jayco AIS

Support men stage 3 results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steele Von Hoff 12 pts 2 Nathan Earle 10 3 Nathan Haas 8 4 Angus Tobin 7 5 Jack Beckinsale 6 6 Mitchell Codner 5 7 Neil Van Der Ploeg 4 8 Evan Hull 3 9 Paul Van Der Ploeg 2 10 Craig Hutton 1