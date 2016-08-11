Image 1 of 46 Philip Hindes, Jason Kenny and Callum Skinner of Great Britain celebrate after winning gold and getting an Olympic record in the Men's Team Sprint Image 2 of 46 Callum Skinner - Great Britain men's sprint team Image 3 of 46 Callum Skinner, Jason Kenny and Philip Hindes of Great Britain celebrate after winning gold and getting an Olympic record in the Men's Team Sprint Image 4 of 46 Nathan Hart, Matthew Glaetzer and Patrick Constable of Australia compete in the Men's Team Sprint Image 5 of 46 Callum Skinner of Great Britain celebrates after winning gold and getting an Olympic record in the Men's Team Sprint Track Image 6 of 46 Britain's Callum Skinner holds a flag as he celebrates after winning gold in the men's Team Sprint Image 7 of 46 Edward Dawkins of New Zealand congratules Philip Hindes of Great Britain after Team GB wins gold and get an Olympic record in the Men's Team Sprint Image 8 of 46 Britain's Philip Hindes, Britain's Jason Kenny and Britain's Callum Skinner compete in the men's Team Sprint Image 9 of 46 New Zealand's Eddie Dawkins, New Zealand's Ethan Mitchell and New Zealand's Sam Webster compete in the men's Team Sprint Image 10 of 46 Philip Hindes, Jason Kenny and Callum Skinner of Great Britain celebrate after winning gold and getting an Olympic record in the Men's Team Sprint Image 11 of 46 Britain's Edward Clancy, Steven Burke, Owain Doull and Bradley Wiggins compete in the men's Team Pursuit qualifying Image 12 of 46 d Clancy, Steven Burke, Owain Doull of Great Britain compete in the Men's Team Pursuit qualifying Image 13 of 46 Lasse Norman Hansen, Niklas Larsen, Frederik Madsen and Casper von Folsach of Denmark ride in the Men's Team Pursuit Image 14 of 46 Pieter Bulling, Aaron Gate, Dylan Kennett and Regan Gough of New Zealand rdie in the Men's Team Pursuit Image 15 of 46 The Netherlands' Joost Van Der Burg lies on the track after falling during the men's Team Pursuit qualifying Image 16 of 46 Elinor Barker and Joana Rowsell Shand Image 17 of 46 Team USA pursuit squad qualified second Image 18 of 46 Great Britain pursuit squad on the track Image 19 of 46 Great Britain pursuit squad on the track Image 20 of 46 Elinor Barker and Joana Rowsell Shand Image 21 of 46 callum Skinner (Great Britain) Image 22 of 46 Canada's women's team pursuit squad qualified fourth Image 23 of 46 Thee Chinese team pursuit squad on track Image 24 of 46 Team USA pursuit squad on the track in Rio. Image 25 of 46 The socks of team Australia are checked before the Women's Team Pursuit Image 26 of 46 Image 27 of 46 The Netherlands' Joost Van Der Burg (C) is led off the track after falling during the men's Team Pursuit qualifying Image 28 of 46 Yali Jing, Menglu Ma and Baofang Zhao of China compete in the Women's Team Pursuit Track Cycling Qualifying Image 29 of 46 Georgia Baker, Annette Edmondson, Amy Cure and Melissa Hoskins of Australia compete in the Women's Team Pursuit Track Cycling Qualifying Image 30 of 46 Canada was fourth in the team pursuit qualifying round Image 31 of 46 Katie Archibald, Laura Trott, Elinor Barker and Joanna Rowsell-Shand of Great Britain compete in the Women's Team Pursuit Track Cycling Qualifying Image 32 of 46 Joanna Rowsell-Shand part of Great Britain's women's team pursuit squad Image 33 of 46 Katie Archibald, Laura Trott, Elinor Barker and Joanna Rowsell-Shand of Great Britain compete in the Women's Team Pursuit Track Cycling Qualifying Image 34 of 46 Katie Archibald, Laura Trott, Elinor Barker and Joanna Rowsell-Shand of Great Britain compete in the Women's Team Pursuit Track Cycling Qualifying Image 35 of 46 Daria Pikulik, Edyta Jasinska, Justyna Kaczkowska and Natalia Rutkowska of Poland compete in the Women's Team Pursuit Track Cycling Qualifying on Day 6 of the 2016 Rio Olympics at Rio Image 36 of 46 GLauren Ellis, Racquel Sheath, Rushlee Buchanan and Jaime Nielsen of New Zealand compete in the Women's Team Pursuit Track Cycling Qualifying on Day 6 of the 2016 Rio Olympics Image 37 of 46 Gudrun Stock, Charlotte Becker, Mieke Kroger and Stephanie Pohl of Germany compete in the Women's Team Pursuit Track Cycling Qualifying on Day 6 of the 2016 Rio Olympic Image 38 of 46 Avanti bikes are prepared for the Men's Team Sprint Track Cycling Qualifying on Day 6 of the 2016 Rio Olympics Image 39 of 46 GLauren Ellis, Racquel Sheath, Rushlee Buchanan and Jaime Nielsen of New Zealand compete in the Women's Team Pursuit Track Cycling Qualifying on Day 6 of the 2016 Rio Olympics Image 40 of 46 Gudrun Stock, Charlotte Becker, Mieke Kroger and Stephanie Pohl of Germany compete in the Women's Team Pursuit Track Cycling Qualifying on Day 6 of the 2016 Rio Olympics Image 41 of 46 New Zealand men's sprint team - Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster, Edward Dawkins Image 42 of 46 Australia men's sprint team - Nathan Hart, Matthew Glaetzer, Patrick Constable Image 43 of 46 France's men's sprint team - Olympic track qualifier Image 44 of 46 Polish men's sprint team - Rafal Sarnecki, Damian Zielinski, Krzysztof Maksel Image 45 of 46 Venezuela men's sprint team - Cesar Marcano, Hersony Canelon, Angel Pulgar Image 46 of 46 Jason Kenny, Callum Skinner - Great Britain men's sprint team

Great Britain have been a dominant force on the track at the Olympic Games in recent years, and that showed no sign of abating on the opening day of competition in Rio. As was the case in London four years ago and in Beijing in 2008, the men's team sprinters got things off to the perfect start, winning the first gold medal on offer. In both of those Games, GB went on to win seven of the ten gold medals, and both pursuit teams gave reason to believe there could be another sizeable haul here as the women's quartet qualified with a World Record time and Bradley Wiggins and co progressed with what was comfortably the strongest time of the men's field.

GB set Olympic Record to take team sprint Gold

For the third Olympic Games in a row, Great Britain won the first gold medal on offer in the men's team sprint, with Philip Hindes, Jason Kenny and Callum Skinner breaking the Olympic record twice en route to victory.

The trio set a record time of 42.562 over the 750m (3 laps) in the qualifying round to signal their intent, though they faced stiff competition from New Zealand as Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster and Edward Dawkins finished 0.111 in arrears. Australia, with sprinters Nathan Hart, Matthew Glaetzer and Patrick Constable, ended the opening qualifier in third place, 0.596 back with a time of 42.158.

France and Australia won their subsequent heats to contest the bronze medal, with the French coming from behind to take it thanks to a strong last lap from Michael d'Almeida. As expected, GB and New Zealand won their heats, with the Kiwis breaking the Olympic Record (with 42.535) that had just been set by the Brits to set up a mouthwatering final.

In the final Hindes rode a 17-second opening lap for the Brits and it was nail-bitingly tight for the next lap. In the end it was down to GB's man 3, Callum Skinner, who has faced doubts over his performances in the build-up to these Games, to overcome the pressure and produce the ride of his life to secure gold by just over one-tenth of a second - a new Olympic Record at 42.440.

"That was unbelievable. I know what it feels like to be in Callum Skinner's position and he dealt with it in great fashion," said six-time Olympic champion Chris Hoy. "He's worked so hard to win his place in the team - he did that and there were all kinds of doubters. Psychology made the difference in that final. Of the two teams it was a case of who could hold their nerve. And Great Britain had that belief.

"I don't want to say anything in case I jinx it, but that could be the start of three golds," he said of Kenny, who, if so, would equal Hoy's gold-medal count after winning two golds at London 2012 and one in Beijing. "He really looks in great form now and he has to be a favourite for the sprint. The keirin is a bit of a lottery but he has to be in with a shout."

Great Britain set World Record in women's team pursuit qualifying

Great Britain's women's team pursuit won the qualifying round of their event during track's opening night at the Olympic Games, establishing themselves as the favourites for gold with a World Record time.

The team of Katie Archibald, Laura Trott, Elinor Barker, Joanna Roswell-Shand raced their way to a 4:13.260, which was just over a second quicker than the USA, whose quartet of Sarah Hammer, Kelly Catlin, Chloe Dygert and Jennifer Valente looked more ragged than they had when they dominated the World Championships in March. Australia, who crashed heavily in training earlier this week, qualified third, 5.799 seconds slower than GB, with a team that includes Georgia Baker, Annette Edmondson, Amy Cure and Melissa Hoskins.

Wiggins and Co. set fastest time in men's team pursuit qualifying round

In the men's team pursuit races, the British team led by Bradley Wiggins easily outpaced their competition to set the standard in the qualifying round at 3:51.943. Team GB beat surprise package Denmark by more than three seconds at 3.453, while Australia, who beat GB to become world champions in March, were 3.663 seconds back.

New Zealand was fourth fastest, 4.034 seconds behind the winners, while Italy claimed the fifth spot at 7.765. Germany and Switzerland finished sixth and seventh, respectively, and will move on to the next round.

Netherlands looked to be on target to make the qualifying cut, but a crash near the end of their run put an end to any medal hopes the Dutch may have had. Instead, China claimed the eighth-and-final spot and will move on.

Results

Men's Team Sprint Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:00:42.562 Philip Hindes Jason Kenny Callum Skinner 2 New Zealand 0:00:42.673 Ethan Mitchell Sam Webtser Edward Dawkins 3 Australia 0:00:43.158 Nathan Hart Matthew Glaetzer Patrick Constable 4 France 0:00:43.185 Gregory Bauge Francois Pervis Michael D'Almeida 5 Poland 0:00:43.297 Rafal Sarnekci Damien Zielinski Krzysztof Maksel 6 Netherlands 0:00:43.688 Jeffrey Hoogland Theo Bos Matthijs Buchli 7 Germany 0:00:43.711 Rene Enders Joachim Eilers Maximilian Levy 8 Venezuela 0:00:44.263 Cesar Marcano Hersony Canelon Angel Pulgar 9 Republic of Korea Jeyong Son Chaebin Im Dongjin Kang

Men's Team Sprint Round 1 - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 France 0:00:43.153 Gregory Bauge Francois Pervis Michael D'Almeida 2 Poland 0:00:43.555 Rafal Sarnekci Damien Zielinski Krzysztof Maksel

Men's Team Sprint Round 1 - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:00:43.166 Nathan Hart Matthew Glaetzer Patrick Constable 2 Netherlands 0:00:43.552 Jeffrey Hoogland Theo Bos Matthijs Buchli

Men's Team Sprint Round 1 - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 New Zealand 0:00:42.535 Ethan Mitchell Sam Webtser Edward Dawkins 2 Germany 0:00:43.455 Rene Enders Joachim Eilers Maximilian Levy

Men's Team Sprint Round 1 - Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:00:42.640 Philip Hindes Jason Kenny Callum Skinner 2 Venezuela 0:00:44.486 Cesar Marcano Hersony Canelon Angel Pulgar

Men's Team Sprint Bronze Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 France 0:00:43.143 Gregory Bauge Francois Pervis Michael D'Almeida 4 Australia 0:00:43.298 Nathan Hart Matthew Glaetzer Patrick Constable

Men's Team Sprint Gold Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:00:42.440 Philip Hindes Jason Kenny Callum Skinner 2 New Zealand 0:00:42.542 Ethan Mitchell Sam Webtser Edward Dawkins

Women's Team Pursuit Qualifiying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:04:13.260 Katie Archibald Laura Trott Elinor Baker Joanna Rowswll-Shand 2 United States 0:04:14.286 Sarah Hammer Kelly Caitline Chloe Dygert Jennifer Valente 3 Australia 0:04:19.059 Georgia Baker Annette Edmondson Amy Cure Melissa Hoskins 4 Canada 0:04:19.599 Allison Beveridge Jasmin Glaeser Laura Brown Georgia Simmerling 5 New Zealand 0:04:20.061 Lauren Ellis Raquel Sheath Rushlee Buchanan Jaime Nielson 6 China 0:04:25.246 Dongyan Huang Yali Jing Menglu Ma Baofan Zhao 7 Italy 0:04:25.543 Simona Frapporti Tatiana Guderzo Francesca Pattaro Silvia Valsecchi 8 Poland 0:04:28.988 Daria Pikulik Edyta Jasinska Justyna Kaczkowska Natlia Rutkowska 9 Germany 0:04:30.068 Gudrun Stock Charlotte Becker Mieke Kroger Stephanie Pohl