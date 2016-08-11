Trending

Great Britain sweep opening night of track cycling with new Olympic and World Records

Great Britain grab gold in men's team sprint, set fastest team pursuit times in qualifying rounds

Philip Hindes, Jason Kenny and Callum Skinner of Great Britain celebrate after winning gold and getting an Olympic record in the Men's Team Sprint

Callum Skinner - Great Britain men's sprint team

Callum Skinner, Jason Kenny and Philip Hindes of Great Britain celebrate after winning gold and getting an Olympic record in the Men's Team Sprint

Nathan Hart, Matthew Glaetzer and Patrick Constable of Australia compete in the Men's Team Sprint

Callum Skinner of Great Britain celebrates after winning gold and getting an Olympic record in the Men's Team Sprint Track

Britain's Callum Skinner holds a flag as he celebrates after winning gold in the men's Team Sprint

Edward Dawkins of New Zealand congratules Philip Hindes of Great Britain after Team GB wins gold and get an Olympic record in the Men's Team Sprint

Britain's Philip Hindes, Britain's Jason Kenny and Britain's Callum Skinner compete in the men's Team Sprint

New Zealand's Eddie Dawkins, New Zealand's Ethan Mitchell and New Zealand's Sam Webster compete in the men's Team Sprint

Philip Hindes, Jason Kenny and Callum Skinner of Great Britain celebrate after winning gold and getting an Olympic record in the Men's Team Sprint

Britain's Edward Clancy, Steven Burke, Owain Doull and Bradley Wiggins compete in the men's Team Pursuit qualifying

d Clancy, Steven Burke, Owain Doull of Great Britain compete in the Men's Team Pursuit qualifying

Lasse Norman Hansen, Niklas Larsen, Frederik Madsen and Casper von Folsach of Denmark ride in the Men's Team Pursuit

Pieter Bulling, Aaron Gate, Dylan Kennett and Regan Gough of New Zealand rdie in the Men's Team Pursuit

The Netherlands' Joost Van Der Burg lies on the track after falling during the men's Team Pursuit qualifying

Elinor Barker and Joana Rowsell Shand

Team USA pursuit squad qualified second

Great Britain pursuit squad on the track

Great Britain pursuit squad on the track

Elinor Barker and Joana Rowsell Shand

callum Skinner (Great Britain)

Canada's women's team pursuit squad qualified fourth

Thee Chinese team pursuit squad on track

Team USA pursuit squad on the track in Rio.

The socks of team Australia are checked before the Women's Team Pursuit

The Netherlands' Joost Van Der Burg (C) is led off the track after falling during the men's Team Pursuit qualifying

Yali Jing, Menglu Ma and Baofang Zhao of China compete in the Women's Team Pursuit Track Cycling Qualifying

Georgia Baker, Annette Edmondson, Amy Cure and Melissa Hoskins of Australia compete in the Women's Team Pursuit Track Cycling Qualifying

Canada was fourth in the team pursuit qualifying round

Katie Archibald, Laura Trott, Elinor Barker and Joanna Rowsell-Shand of Great Britain compete in the Women's Team Pursuit Track Cycling Qualifying

Joanna Rowsell-Shand part of Great Britain's women's team pursuit squad

Katie Archibald, Laura Trott, Elinor Barker and Joanna Rowsell-Shand of Great Britain compete in the Women's Team Pursuit Track Cycling Qualifying

Katie Archibald, Laura Trott, Elinor Barker and Joanna Rowsell-Shand of Great Britain compete in the Women's Team Pursuit Track Cycling Qualifying

Daria Pikulik, Edyta Jasinska, Justyna Kaczkowska and Natalia Rutkowska of Poland compete in the Women's Team Pursuit Track Cycling Qualifying on Day 6 of the 2016 Rio Olympics at Rio

GLauren Ellis, Racquel Sheath, Rushlee Buchanan and Jaime Nielsen of New Zealand compete in the Women's Team Pursuit Track Cycling Qualifying on Day 6 of the 2016 Rio Olympics

Gudrun Stock, Charlotte Becker, Mieke Kroger and Stephanie Pohl of Germany compete in the Women's Team Pursuit Track Cycling Qualifying on Day 6 of the 2016 Rio Olympic

Avanti bikes are prepared for the Men's Team Sprint Track Cycling Qualifying on Day 6 of the 2016 Rio Olympics

GLauren Ellis, Racquel Sheath, Rushlee Buchanan and Jaime Nielsen of New Zealand compete in the Women's Team Pursuit Track Cycling Qualifying on Day 6 of the 2016 Rio Olympics

Gudrun Stock, Charlotte Becker, Mieke Kroger and Stephanie Pohl of Germany compete in the Women's Team Pursuit Track Cycling Qualifying on Day 6 of the 2016 Rio Olympics

New Zealand men's sprint team - Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster, Edward Dawkins

Australia men's sprint team - Nathan Hart, Matthew Glaetzer, Patrick Constable

France's men's sprint team - Olympic track qualifier

Polish men's sprint team - Rafal Sarnecki, Damian Zielinski, Krzysztof Maksel

Venezuela men's sprint team - Cesar Marcano, Hersony Canelon, Angel Pulgar

Jason Kenny, Callum Skinner - Great Britain men's sprint team

Great Britain have been a dominant force on the track at the Olympic Games in recent years, and that showed no sign of abating on the opening day of competition in Rio. As was the case in London four years ago and in Beijing in 2008, the men's team sprinters got things off to the perfect start, winning the first gold medal on offer. In both of those Games, GB went on to win seven of the ten gold medals, and both pursuit teams gave reason to believe there could be another sizeable haul here as the women's quartet qualified with a World Record time and Bradley Wiggins and co progressed with what was comfortably the strongest time of the men's field. 

GB set Olympic Record to take team sprint Gold

For the third Olympic Games in a row, Great Britain won the first gold medal on offer in the men's team sprint, with Philip Hindes, Jason Kenny and Callum Skinner breaking the Olympic record twice en route to victory. 

The trio set a record time of 42.562 over the 750m (3 laps) in the qualifying round to signal their intent, though they faced stiff competition from New Zealand as Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster and Edward Dawkins finished 0.111 in arrears. Australia, with sprinters Nathan Hart, Matthew Glaetzer and Patrick Constable, ended the opening qualifier in third place, 0.596 back with a time of 42.158.

France and Australia won their subsequent heats to contest the bronze medal, with the French coming from behind to take it thanks to a strong last lap from Michael d'Almeida. As expected, GB and New Zealand won their heats, with the Kiwis breaking the Olympic Record (with 42.535) that had just been set by the Brits to set up a mouthwatering final. 

In the final Hindes rode a 17-second opening lap for the Brits and it was nail-bitingly tight for the next lap. In the end it was down to GB's man 3, Callum Skinner, who has faced doubts over his performances in the build-up to these Games, to overcome the pressure and produce the ride of his life to secure gold by just over one-tenth of a second - a new Olympic Record at 42.440.

"That was unbelievable. I know what it feels like to be in Callum Skinner's position and he dealt with it in great fashion," said six-time Olympic champion Chris Hoy. "He's worked so hard to win his place in the team - he did that and there were all kinds of doubters. Psychology made the difference in that final. Of the two teams it was a case of who could hold their nerve. And Great Britain had that belief.

"I don't want to say anything in case I jinx it, but that could be the start of three golds," he said of Kenny, who, if so, would equal Hoy's gold-medal count after winning two golds at London 2012 and one in Beijing. "He really looks in great form now and he has to be a favourite for the sprint. The keirin is a bit of a lottery but he has to be in with a shout."

Great Britain set World Record in women's team pursuit qualifying

Great Britain's women's team pursuit won the qualifying round of their event during track's opening night at the Olympic Games, establishing themselves as the favourites for gold with a World Record time.

The team of Katie Archibald, Laura Trott, Elinor Barker, Joanna Roswell-Shand raced their way to a 4:13.260, which was just over a second quicker than the USA, whose quartet of Sarah Hammer, Kelly Catlin, Chloe Dygert and Jennifer Valente looked more ragged than they had when they dominated the World Championships in March. Australia, who crashed heavily in training earlier this week, qualified third, 5.799 seconds slower than GB, with a team that includes Georgia Baker, Annette Edmondson, Amy Cure and Melissa Hoskins.

Wiggins and Co. set fastest time in men's team pursuit qualifying round

In the men's team pursuit races, the British team led by Bradley Wiggins easily outpaced their competition to set the standard in the qualifying round at 3:51.943. Team GB beat surprise package Denmark by more than three seconds at 3.453, while Australia, who beat GB to become world champions in March, were 3.663 seconds back.

New Zealand was fourth fastest, 4.034 seconds behind the winners, while Italy claimed the fifth spot at 7.765. Germany and Switzerland finished sixth and seventh, respectively, and will move on to the next round.

Netherlands looked to be on target to make the qualifying cut, but a crash near the end of their run put an end to any medal hopes the Dutch may have had. Instead, China claimed the eighth-and-final spot and will move on.

Results

Men's Team Sprint Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:00:42.562
Philip Hindes
Jason Kenny
Callum Skinner
2New Zealand0:00:42.673
Ethan Mitchell
Sam Webtser
Edward Dawkins
3Australia0:00:43.158
Nathan Hart
Matthew Glaetzer
Patrick Constable
4France0:00:43.185
Gregory Bauge
Francois Pervis
Michael D'Almeida
5Poland0:00:43.297
Rafal Sarnekci
Damien Zielinski
Krzysztof Maksel
6Netherlands0:00:43.688
Jeffrey Hoogland
Theo Bos
Matthijs Buchli
7Germany0:00:43.711
Rene Enders
Joachim Eilers
Maximilian Levy
8Venezuela0:00:44.263
Cesar Marcano
Hersony Canelon
Angel Pulgar
9Republic of Korea
Jeyong Son
Chaebin Im
Dongjin Kang

Men's Team Sprint Round 1 - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1France0:00:43.153
Gregory Bauge
Francois Pervis
Michael D'Almeida
2Poland0:00:43.555
Rafal Sarnekci
Damien Zielinski
Krzysztof Maksel

Men's Team Sprint Round 1 - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia0:00:43.166
Nathan Hart
Matthew Glaetzer
Patrick Constable
2Netherlands0:00:43.552
Jeffrey Hoogland
Theo Bos
Matthijs Buchli

Men's Team Sprint Round 1 - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1New Zealand0:00:42.535
Ethan Mitchell
Sam Webtser
Edward Dawkins
2Germany0:00:43.455
Rene Enders
Joachim Eilers
Maximilian Levy

Men's Team Sprint Round 1 - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:00:42.640
Philip Hindes
Jason Kenny
Callum Skinner
2Venezuela0:00:44.486
Cesar Marcano
Hersony Canelon
Angel Pulgar

Men's Team Sprint Bronze Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3France0:00:43.143
Gregory Bauge
Francois Pervis
Michael D'Almeida
4Australia0:00:43.298
Nathan Hart
Matthew Glaetzer
Patrick Constable

Men's Team Sprint Gold Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:00:42.440
Philip Hindes
Jason Kenny
Callum Skinner
2New Zealand0:00:42.542
Ethan Mitchell
Sam Webtser
Edward Dawkins

 

Women's Team Pursuit Qualifiying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:04:13.260
Katie Archibald
Laura Trott
Elinor Baker
Joanna Rowswll-Shand
2United States0:04:14.286
Sarah Hammer
Kelly Caitline
Chloe Dygert
Jennifer Valente
3Australia0:04:19.059
Georgia Baker
Annette Edmondson
Amy Cure
Melissa Hoskins
4Canada0:04:19.599
Allison Beveridge
Jasmin Glaeser
Laura Brown
Georgia Simmerling
5New Zealand0:04:20.061
Lauren Ellis
Raquel Sheath
Rushlee Buchanan
Jaime Nielson
6China0:04:25.246
Dongyan Huang
Yali Jing
Menglu Ma
Baofan Zhao
7Italy0:04:25.543
Simona Frapporti
Tatiana Guderzo
Francesca Pattaro
Silvia Valsecchi
8Poland0:04:28.988
Daria Pikulik
Edyta Jasinska
Justyna Kaczkowska
Natlia Rutkowska
9Germany0:04:30.068
Gudrun Stock
Charlotte Becker
Mieke Kroger
Stephanie Pohl

 

Men's Team Pursuit Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:03:51.943
Ed Clancy
Steven Burke
Owain Doull
Bradely Wiggins
2Denmark0:03:55.396
Lasse Norman Hansen
Niklas Larsen
Frederik Madsen
Casper Von Folsach
3Australia0:03:55.606
Alexander Edmondson
Jack Bobridge
Michael Hepburn
Sam Welsford
4New Zealand0:03:55.977
Pieter Bulling
Aaron Gate
Dylan Kennett
Regan Gough
5Italy0:03:59.708
Simone Consonni
Liam Bertazzo
Filippo Ganna
Francesco Lamon
6Germany0:04:00.911
Henning Bommel
Nils Schomber
Kersetn Thiele
Domenic Weinstein
7Switzerland0:04:03.845
Olivier Beer
Silvan Diller
Thery Schir
Cyrille Thiery
8China0:04:05.152
Yang Fan
Liu Hao
Chenlu Qin
Pingan Shen
DNFNetherlands
Tim Veldt
Wim Stroetinga
Jan-Willem Van Schip
Joost Van Der Burg

 

