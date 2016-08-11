Trending

Great Britain set Olympic Record in men's team sprint qualifier

New Zealand second and Australia third to kick off track cycling in Rio

Image 1 of 9

Philip Hindes - Great Britain's men's sprint team

Philip Hindes - Great Britain's men's sprint team
Image 2 of 9

The Netherlands' Theo Bos, Matthijs Buchli and Jeffrey Hoogland compete in the men's Team Sprint qualifying

The Netherlands' Theo Bos, Matthijs Buchli and Jeffrey Hoogland compete in the men's Team Sprint qualifying
Image 3 of 9

Australia's Patrick Constable and Australia's Matthew Glaetzer compete in the men's Team Sprint qualifying

Australia's Patrick Constable and Australia's Matthew Glaetzer compete in the men's Team Sprint qualifying
Image 4 of 9

Cesar Marcano, Hersony Canelon and Angel Pulgar of Venezuela ride in the Men's Team Sprint

Cesar Marcano, Hersony Canelon and Angel Pulgar of Venezuela ride in the Men's Team Sprint
Image 5 of 9

Great Britain's men's sprint team - Jason Kenny, Callum Skinner

Great Britain's men's sprint team - Jason Kenny, Callum Skinner
Image 6 of 9

Callum Skinner - Great Britain men's sprint team

Callum Skinner - Great Britain men's sprint team
Image 7 of 9

Jason Kenny, Callum Skinner - British men's team sprint

Jason Kenny, Callum Skinner - British men's team sprint
Image 8 of 9

Jason Kenny, Callum Skinner - Great Britain men's sprint team

Jason Kenny, Callum Skinner - Great Britain men's sprint team
Image 9 of 9

Callum Skinner - Great Britain men's sprint team

Callum Skinner - Great Britain men's sprint team

Track cycling kicked off at the Olympic Games on Thursday with Great Britain securing a new Olympic Record during the men's team sprint qualifying round. The team of Philip Hindes, Jason Kenny and Callum Skinner, set a time of 42.562 over the 750m (3 laps).

Related Articles

Olympic Games: A comprehensive track preview

Olympic Games track cycling schedule of events

Olympic Games: No tension between Wiggins and Cavendish, say British Cycling

The runner-up team from New Zealand, with Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster and Edward Dawkins, finished 0.111 just behind the British team with a time of 42.673. And Australia, with sprinters Nathan Hart, Matthew Glaetzer and Patrick Constable, ended the opening qualifier in third place, 0.596 back with a time of 42.158. 

The British team will face Venezuela in the first round of the men's team sprint later this afternoon.