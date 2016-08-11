Great Britain set Olympic Record in men's team sprint qualifier
New Zealand second and Australia third to kick off track cycling in Rio
Track cycling kicked off at the Olympic Games on Thursday with Great Britain securing a new Olympic Record during the men's team sprint qualifying round. The team of Philip Hindes, Jason Kenny and Callum Skinner, set a time of 42.562 over the 750m (3 laps).
The runner-up team from New Zealand, with Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster and Edward Dawkins, finished 0.111 just behind the British team with a time of 42.673. And Australia, with sprinters Nathan Hart, Matthew Glaetzer and Patrick Constable, ended the opening qualifier in third place, 0.596 back with a time of 42.158.
The British team will face Venezuela in the first round of the men's team sprint later this afternoon.
