Great Britain set Olympic Record in men's team sprint qualifier

Image 1 of 9 Philip Hindes - Great Britain's men's sprint team Image 2 of 9 The Netherlands' Theo Bos, Matthijs Buchli and Jeffrey Hoogland compete in the men's Team Sprint qualifying Image 3 of 9 Australia's Patrick Constable and Australia's Matthew Glaetzer compete in the men's Team Sprint qualifying Image 4 of 9 Cesar Marcano, Hersony Canelon and Angel Pulgar of Venezuela ride in the Men's Team Sprint Image 5 of 9 Great Britain's men's sprint team - Jason Kenny, Callum Skinner Image 6 of 9 Callum Skinner - Great Britain men's sprint team Image 7 of 9 Jason Kenny, Callum Skinner - British men's team sprint Image 8 of 9 Jason Kenny, Callum Skinner - Great Britain men's sprint team Image 9 of 9 Callum Skinner - Great Britain men's sprint team

Track cycling kicked off at the Olympic Games on Thursday with Great Britain securing a new Olympic Record during the men's team sprint qualifying round. The team of Philip Hindes, Jason Kenny and Callum Skinner, set a time of 42.562 over the 750m (3 laps).

The runner-up team from New Zealand, with Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster and Edward Dawkins, finished 0.111 just behind the British team with a time of 42.673. And Australia, with sprinters Nathan Hart, Matthew Glaetzer and Patrick Constable, ended the opening qualifier in third place, 0.596 back with a time of 42.158.

The British team will face Venezuela in the first round of the men's team sprint later this afternoon.