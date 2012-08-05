Image 1 of 93 Ed Clancy (Great Britain) was second quickest in the pursuit in the men's omnium. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 93 Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 93 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) set a world record. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 93 Kristina Vogel (Germany). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 93 Olga Panarina (Belarus) in sprint qualifying. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 93 The women's sprint for 9th-12th place. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 93 Anna Meares (Australia) takes on Monique Sullivan (Canada) in the women's sprint. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 93 Robert Forstemann and Denis Dmitriev in full flight. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 93 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) leads Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 93 Gregory Bauge (France) sits on Robert Forstemann (Germany) in the sprint. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 93 (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 93 Gregory Bauge (France) Robert Forstemann (Germany) mix it up in the sprint quarter finals. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 93 Zachary Bell (Canada) and Eloy Teruel (Spain) in the scratch race in the men's omnium. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 93 Zachary Bell (Canada) makes the winning attack in the scratch race in the men's omnium. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 93 Bobby Lea (USA) leads in the scratch race. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 93 Omnium gold medallist Lasse Hansen (Denmark) went down during the scratch race. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 93 Glenn O'Shea (Australia) missed the important moves in the scratch race. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 93 Zachary Bell (Canada) marks Ed Clancy (Great Britain). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 93 The scratch race was keenly contested in the men's omnium. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 93 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) celebrates gold in London. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 93 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) in full flight in the kilometre. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 22 of 93 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) knows his 1km time trial result was good enough to win the omnium gold medal. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 23 of 93 Bryan Coquard (France) rides to silver in the omnium. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 24 of 93 Ed Clancy (Great Britain) took bronze in the omnium. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 25 of 93 Glenn O'Shea (Australia) was agonisingly close to the podium. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 26 of 93 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) flanked by Bryan Coquard (France) and Ed Clancy (Great Britain) on the men's omnium podium. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 27 of 93 Glenn O'Shea (Australia) in the pursuit in the men's omnium. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 28 of 93 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) won gold in the omnium. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 29 of 93 Jimmy Watkins (USA) and Shane Perkins (Australia) do battle. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 30 of 93 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) bounced back from a crash in the omnium scatch race to finish sixth in the penultimate event. (Image credit: AFP) Image 31 of 93 Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russian Federation) met Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) in the sprint 1/16 finals. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 32 of 93 Anna Meares (Australia) on the start line for her 1/16 final match-up. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 33 of 93 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) gets ready for the first day of competition in the women's sprint. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 34 of 93 Women's sprint gold medal contender Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 35 of 93 Njisane Nicholas Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago) celebrates his 1/4 final round victory over Russia's Denis Dmitriev. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 36 of 93 Njisane Nicholas Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago) comes around Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 37 of 93 Njisane Nicholas Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago) in action in the men's sprint 1/4 finals. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 38 of 93 Shane Perkins (Australia) won his 1/4 final round against Jimmy Watkins (USA). (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 39 of 93 Shane Perkins (Australia) begins to wind up his sprint in his 1/4 finals match-up against Jimmy Watkins (USA) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 40 of 93 All that power in Robert Forstemann's legs wasn't enough to defeat rival Gregory Bauge (France) in the sprint 1/4 finals. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 41 of 93 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) celebrates his win in the men's sprint 1/4 finals. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 42 of 93 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) and Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) shake hands after the Briton won their 1/4 final match-up. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 43 of 93 Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) and Jason Kenny (Great Britain) in the men's sprint 1/4 finals. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 44 of 93 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) en route to victory against Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russian Federation). (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 45 of 93 Kristina Vogel (Germany) on the start line during the first day of women's sprint competition. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 46 of 93 Monique Sullivan represented Canada in the women's sprint in London. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 47 of 93 Lee Wai Sze (Hong Kong, China), Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine) and Willy Kanis (Netherlands) in action during their 1/8 final repechage round, won by the Ukrainian. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 48 of 93 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba) would win her match-up with Lee Wai Sze (Hong Kong, China) in the 1/8 finals. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 49 of 93 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba) and Lee Wai Sze (Hong Kong, China) get up to speed in the 1/8 finals. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 50 of 93 Olga Panarina (Belarus) and Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) met in the 1/8 finals. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 51 of 93 Kristina Vogel (Germany) beat Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine) in the 1/8 finals. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 52 of 93 Anna Meares (Australia) won her match-up with Monique Sullivan (Canada) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 53 of 93 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) sprints to victory agains Willy Kanis (Netherlands) in the 1/8 finals. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 54 of 93 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) sprints to victory agains Willy Kanis (Netherlands) in the 1/8 finals. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 55 of 93 Willy Kanis (Netherlands) checks on Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) in their 1/8 final match-up. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 56 of 93 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) begins a heat in the 1/8 finals. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 57 of 93 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) en route to victory over Willy Kanis (Netherlands). (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 58 of 93 Willy Kanis (Netherlands) eyes her 1/16 final opponent Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 59 of 93 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) outsprints Monique Sullivan (Canada) in their 1/16 final match-up (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 60 of 93 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) and Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) battle in the sprint 1/4 finals. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 61 of 93 Njisane Nicholas Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago) and Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation) face off in the sprint 1/4 finals. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 62 of 93 Shane Perkins (Australia) had too much speed for Jimmy Watkins (USA) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 63 of 93 Anna Meares (Australia) and Monique Sullivan (Canada) met in the sprint 1/8 finals. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 64 of 93 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) knows his 1km time trial result earned him the omnium gold medal. (Image credit: AFP) Image 65 of 93 Men's omnium podium (L-R): Bryan Coquard (France), 2nd; Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark), 1st; Ed Clancy (Great Britain), 3rd (Image credit: AFP) Image 66 of 93 Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine) en route to victory against Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) in a heat of the women's sprint 1/16 finals. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 67 of 93 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) keeps an eye on Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 68 of 93 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) comes around Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) in a heat of the men's sprint 1/4 finals. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 69 of 93 Gregory Bauge (France) and Robert Forstemann (Germany) to head-to-head in the sprint 1/4 finals. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 70 of 93 Gregory Bauge (France) winds up his sprint against Robert Forstemann (Germany) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 71 of 93 Glenn O'Shea (Australia) is riding the Omnium. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 72 of 93 Ed Clancy (Great Britain) followed up his gold medal in the team pursuit with a bronze in the omnium. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 73 of 93 2012 omnium world champion Glenn O'Shea (Australia) finished third in the 1km time trial and fifth overall for the Olympic omnium. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 74 of 93 Ed Clancy (Great Britain) digs deep to clock a scorching 1:00.981 for the omnium 1km time trial. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 75 of 93 Ed Clancy (Great Britain) earned the bronze medal in the men's omnium. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 76 of 93 2012 Olympic omnium champion Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 77 of 93 Bryan Coquard (France) finished fouth in the 1km time trial and would earn the omnium silver medal. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 78 of 93 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) awaits the start of the omnium's 1km time trial. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 79 of 93 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) finished second in the 1km time trial which sealed the gold medal for the Dane. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 80 of 93 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) takes a victory lap after winning the inaugural Olympic omnium. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 81 of 93 Ed Clancy (Great Britain) clocked the fastest time in the omnium 1km time trial. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 82 of 93 Ed Clancy (Great Britain) about to explode off the start line for the omnium 1km time trial. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 83 of 93 Ed Clancy (Great Britain) awaits the start of the omnium 1km time trial. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 84 of 93 Action in the omnium's 15km scratch race. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 85 of 93 The men's omnium field contests the 15km scratch race. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 86 of 93 Zach Bell (Canada), Carlos Daniel Linarez Zambrano (Venezuela) and Bobby Lea (USA) in action in the omnium scratch race. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 87 of 93 The men's omnium riders compete in the 15km scratch race. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 88 of 93 The pace was fast and furious for the omnium's 15km scratch race. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 89 of 93 Action from the omnium's penultimate event, the 15km scratch race. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 90 of 93 The men's omnium field contests the 15km scratch race. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 91 of 93 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) powers to the finish line in the omnium 1km time trial. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 92 of 93 Edward Clancy (Great Britain) is a medal contender in the omnium. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 93 of 93 Victoria Pendleton focuses before a sprint heat (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Men's Omnium

Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen put forth an impressive final night of racing to bring his country its first cycling gold medal in the inaugural edition of the men's omnium. After a gutsy effort to overcome a crash in the scratch race and chase down a breakaway of eight that had lapped the field, Hansen was able to ride the second fastest kilometer time trial to secure his overall victory by two points over Frenchman Bryan Coquard.

Related Articles Clancy backs Cavendish for Olympic track in 2016

"It feels weird. I still cannot believe it," Hansen said afterward. "It's so unreal. It's the biggest thing that you can ever achieve for an omnium rider, so it's just a crazy feeling."

Great Britain's gold medal winning team pursuiter Ed Clancy was the fastest against the clock in the final event, even touching the Olympic kilometer record with a remarkable time of 1:00.981, but it wasn't enough to make up for his relatively poor showings in the mass start events and he took the bronze.

Sitting in fifth place heading into the second half of the omnium, Hansen rode a spectacular individual pursuit to beat Clancy by a mere two-tenths of a second - a result that moved him into third overall behind Australian Glenn O'Shea and Clancy.

The critical race of the night for Hansen proved to be the scratch race, where a dangerous group of eight riders escaped to lap the field, leaving him, O'Shea and Clancy behind. Hansen, ever attentive, was preparing to jump across with Clancy when the breakaway ahead was just being established, but crashed. He was allowed to restart, and then went on to solo away from the field as the breakaway was taking a lap.

"I had a really bad feeling after the crash. I think the adrenaline just came in, to kick in the wheel, to finish it," Hansen said. "It's really important getting back up. And gaining a lap was unreal. It gave me the belief in finishing. I actually didn't believe in myself after the crash, but I got back up and took the lap. I just got the final power.

"When I landed on my back, I thought it was over. Then I got back up and was really lucky and fought hard for the lap. I really thought, 'now I cannot miss it'. When I saw after the race I was in the lead, I just went in the box, pulling inside myself."

That group included Coquard, Italian Elia Viviani and German Roger Kluge, and Hansen knew he could not afford to let them go and settle for ninth at best. He attacked away from the field and rode solo until he, too, gained a lap, pulling even with his foes. In the final sprint, Hansen took sixth place, good enough to take the lead heading into the final event, tied on points with Viviani and Coquard, with Kluge and Clancy three and four points in arrears.

The night came down to the race of truth: a lung-busting all-out four-lap effort against the clock that would separate the top contenders. Clancy and O'Shea were the third to last heat off, but by far the most intense race of the night.

The British rider crushed the time of all the rest, but the omnium is not about one race: it is all about consistency, and Hansen showed he can do it all. His time was good enough for second place, although he was nearly two seconds slower than Clancy.

Coquard's fourth place secured the silver, his individual pursuit his only weak point of the night.

"It's a dream come true," the Frenchman said of his silver medal. "Even in my craziest dreams I couldn't imagine it. I thought of all the sacrifices I made to be here. This medal is the result of a four-year plan. I have been junior world champion twice, then it wasn't easy moving to the elite, but everything worked just perfectly."

Coquard put in top five performances in everything except the individual pursuit, which was his weakness. Even though he was 12th in the pursuit here, it was an improvement over a 15th place at the Worlds.

"I'm one of the fastest in the sprint events, but in the endurance events I had some difficulties. After the world championships in March (April in Melbourne) I worked on it with my staff. I had five people just for me. I thank them all, it was the ideal omnium for me."

Clancy admitted that he put most of his focus into the team pursuit in London, and was just hoping for the best he could get out of the omnium. The problem was, in the points and scratch races he could not match the accelerations of the riders who went on to lap the field.

"In the points race, those guys just tore me apart, but that elimination [where he finished fifth] saved my race. In the scratch, I was in it to win it but I didn't have the legs. I don't know who finished where. I had the form of my life in the kilo, the flying lap and the individual pursuit. I beat them by a mile in all of them. At one point I was looking at getting the gold but, in the scratch, it just slipped away."

Men's Omnium - 4km Individual Pursuit

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) 0:04:20.674 2 Edward Clancy (Great Britain) 0:04:20.853 3 Glenn O'Shea (Australia) 0:04:24.811 4 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Colombia) 0:04:25.477 5 Roger Kluge (Germany) 0:04:25.554 6 Shane Archbold (New Zealand) 0:04:26.581 7 Elia Viviani (Italy) 0:04:28.499 8 Zachary Bell (Canada) 0:04:29.411 9 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain) 0:04:29.874 10 Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium) 0:04:29.992 11 Bobby Lea (United States of America) 0:04:30.127 12 Bryan Coquard (France) 0:04:30.780 13 Hosung Cho (Republic of Korea) 0:04:32.382 14 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 0:04:32.948 15 Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina) 0:04:33.532 16 Carlos Daniel Linarez Zambrano (Venezuela) 0:04:36.477 17 Ki Ho Choi (Hong Kong, China) 0:04:38.707 18 Luis Mansilla (Chile) 0:04:53.230

Standings after four events # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Glenn O'Shea (Australia) 17 pts 2 Edward Clancy (Great Britain) 19 3 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) 19 4 Elia Viviani (Italy) 20 5 Bryan Coquard (France) 22 6 Roger Kluge (Germany) 24 7 Shane Archbold (New Zealand) 29 8 Zachary Bell (Canada) 38 9 Bobby Lea (United States of America) 41 10 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Colombia) 42 11 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain) 43 12 Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina) 43 13 Hosung Cho (Republic of Korea) 44 14 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 44 15 Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium) 50 16 Ki Ho Choi (Hong Kong, China) 57 17 Carlos Daniel Linarez Zambrano (Venezuela) 62 18 Luis Mansilla (Chile) 70

Men's Omnium - 15km Scratch Race 1 Zachary Bell (Canada) 2 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain) 3 Bryan Coquard (France) 4 Roger Kluge (Germany) 5 Elia Viviani (Italy) 6 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) 7 Bobby Lea (United States of America) 8 Cho Hosung (Republic of Korea) 9 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 10 Edward Clancy (Great Britain) -1lap 11 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Colombia) 12 Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina) 13 Shane Archbold (New Zealand) 14 Glenn O'Shea (Australia) 15 Gijs van Hoecke (Belgium) 16 Luis Mansilla (Chile) 17 Choi Ki Ho (Hong Kong, China) 18 Carlos Daniel Linarez Zambrano (Venezuela) -2laps

Men's Omnium - standings after five events # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) 25 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Italy) 25 3 Bryan Coquard (France) 25 4 Roger Kluge (Germany) 28 5 Edward Clancy (Great Britain) 29 6 Glenn O'Shea (Australia) 31 7 Zachary Bell (Canada) 39 8 Shane Archbold (New Zealand) 42 9 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain) 45 10 Bobby Lea (United States of America) 48 11 Hosung Cho (Republic of Korea) 52 12 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Colombia) 53 13 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 53 14 Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina) 55 15 Gijs Hoecke (Belgium van) 65 16 Ki Ho Choi (Hong Kong, China) 74 17 Carlos Daniel Linarez Zambrano (Venezuela) 80 18 Luis Mansilla (Chile) 86

Men's Omnium - Kilometer Time Trial 1 Edward Clancy (Great Britain) 0:01:00.981 2 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) 0:01:02.314 3 Glenn O'Shea (Australia) 0:01:02.513 4 Bryan Coquard (France) 0:01:03.078 5 Roger Kluge (Germany) 0:01:03.144 6 Shane Archbold (New Zealand) 0:01:03.290 7 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Colombia) 0:01:03.793 8 Cho Hosung (Republic of Korea) 0:01:04.150 9 Elia Viviani (Italy) 0:01:04.239 10 Zachary Bell (Canada) 0:01:04.328 11 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 0:01:04.558 12 Gijs van Hoecke (Belgium) 0:01:04.748 13 Bobby Lea (United States of America) 0:01:04.853 14 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain) 0:01:05.463 15 Choi Ki Ho (Hong Kong, China) 0:01:06.071 16 Carlos Daniel Linarez Zambrano (Venezuela) 0:01:06.773 17 Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina) 0:01:07.523 18 Luis Mansilla (Chile) 0:01:08.517

Men's Omnium - Final overall standings 1 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) 27 pts 2 Bryan Coquard (France) 29 3 Edward Clancy (Great Britain) 30 4 Roger Kluge (Germany) 33 5 Glenn O'Shea (Australia) 34 6 Elia Viviani (Italy) 34 7 Shane Archbold (New Zealand) 48 8 Zachary Bell (Canada) 49 9 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain) 59 10 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Colombia) 60 11 Cho Hosung (Republic of Korea) 60 12 Bobby Lea (United States of America) 61 13 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 64 14 Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina) 72 15 Gijs van Hoecke (Belgium) 77 16 Choi Ki Ho (Hong Kong, China) 89 17 Carlos Daniel Linarez Zambrano (Venezuela) 96 18 Luis Mansilla (Chile) 104

Women's Individual Sprint

In the qualifying round of the women's sprint, home favourite Victoria Pendleton picked up where her compatriot Jason Kenny left off, coming in quickest with a new Olympic Record - 10.724 seconds for the 200m flying lap.

Anna Meares (Australia) came in second with a strong ride, having to face a wall of silence rather than the thunderous roar that Pendleton enjoyed. She topped Guo Shuang, with German Kristina Vogel coming in a close fourth.

The 1/16 rounds were a straightforward affair, with the top eight qualifiers advancing easily. However, in the final heat New Zealand's Natasha Hansen was pushed into repechage by Ukraine's Lyobov Shulika, who attacked early heading into the bell and held off the acceleration of the Kiwi. Hansen was able to advance out of the repechage rounds, however, along with Monique Sullivan (Canada) and Willy Kanis (Netherlands).

Pendleton, Meares, Guo and Vogel cruised through their 1/8 finals, but the races became much tighter in the final two heats: Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) made mincemeat of Olga Panarina in their heat, while the scrappy Cuban Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez barely escaped relegation with a warning in her victory over Honk Kong's Lee Wai Sze.

Shulika and Panarina got their second chance through the repechage round, and advanced to the quarterfinal. In the race for 9th-12 places, it was Dutchwoman Kanis who won over Lee, with Sullivan and Hansen rounding out the match.

Women's sprint - qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) 0:00:10.724 2 Anna Meares (Australia) 0:00:10.805 3 Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China) 0:00:11.020 4 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 0:00:11.027 5 Olga Panarina (Belarus) 0:00:11.080 6 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba) 0:00:11.109 7 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:11.203 8 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 0:00:11.234 9 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) 0:00:11.241 10 Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine) 0:00:11.319 11 Willy Kanis (Netherlands) 0:00:11.322 12 Monique Sullivan (Canada) 0:00:11.347 13 Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Colombia) 0:00:11.376 14 Hyejin Lee (Republic of Korea) 0:00:11.405 15 Virginie Cueff (France) 0:00:11.439 16 Daniela Grelui Larreal (Venezuela) 0:00:11.569 17 Kayono Maeda (Japan) 0:00:11.600 18 Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russian Federation) 0:00:11.649

Women's sprint 1/16 final - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) 0:00:11.775 2 Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russian Federation)

Women's sprint 1/16 final - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Meares (Australia) 0:00:11.800 2 Kayono Maeda (Japan)

Women's sprint 1/16 final - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China) 0:00:11.371 2 Daniela Grelui Larreal (Venezuela)

Women's sprint 1/16 final - Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 0:00:11.605 2 Virginie Cueff (France)

Women's sprint 1/16 final - Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olga Panarina (Belarus) 0:00:11.608 2 Hyejin Lee (Republic of Korea)

Women's sprint 1/16 final - Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba) 0:00:11.390 2 Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)

Women's sprint 1/16 final - Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:11.300 2 Monique Sullivan (Canada)

Women's sprint 1/16 final - Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 0:00:11.528 2 Willy Kanis (Netherlands)

Women's sprint 1/16 final - Heat 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine) 0:00:11.808 2 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Repechage - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) 0:00:11.882 2 Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Colombia) 3 Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russian Federation)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Repechage - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Monique Sullivan (Canada) 0:00:11.572 2 Hyejin Lee (Republic of Korea) 3 Kayono Maeda (Japan)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Repechage - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Willy Kanis (Netherlands) 0:00:11.643 2 Virginie Cueff (France) 3 Daniela Grelui Larreal (Venezuela)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final - Heat 1 1 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) 0:00:11.840 2 Willy Kanis (Netherlands)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final - Heat 2 1 Anna Meares (Australia) 0:00:11.566 2 Monique Sullivan (Canada)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final - Heat 3 1 Guo Shuang (People's Republic of China) 0:00:11.431 2 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final - Heat 4 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 0:00:11.547 2 Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final - Heat 5 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 2 Olga Panarina (Belarus)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final - Heat 6 1 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba) 0:00:11.485 2 Lee Wai Sze (Hong Kong, China)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Repechage - Heat 1 1 Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine) 0:00:11.461 2 Lee Wai Sze (Hong Kong, China) 3 Willy Kanis (Netherlands)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Repechage - Heat 2 1 Olga Panarina (Belarus) 0:00:11.443 2 Monique Sullivan (Canada) 3 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)

Women's Sprint - 9th-12th place 9 Willy Kanis (Netherlands) 0:00:11.852 10 Lee Wai Sze (Hong Kong, China) 11 Monique Sullivan (Canada) 12 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)

Men's individual sprint

The men's sprint quarterfinals were decided in two races for each heat, with home favourtie Jason Kenny (Great Britain) easily advancing over Malaysian Awang Azizulhasni. Awang pushed Kenny hard, making the second race one of the fastest match sprints in Olympic history.

German Robert Forstemann was no match for the French world champion Gregory Bauge. It appeared to take far less than the maximum effort for Bauge to send Forstemann packing, and he cruised in after two matches to advance to the semifinal.

Shane Perkins similarly dispatched American Jimmy Watkins, but the matches between Russian Denis Dmitriyev and Njisane Phillip (Trinidad & Tobago) were far closer. Phillip's tactic to push the pace from the front and force the Russian to chase worked to perfection, although his margin of victory was razor thin each time.

Dmitriev went on to win the race for 5th-8th places over Watkins, Forstemann and Awang.

Men's Sprint 1/4 Final: Heat 1 - Race 1 1 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 0:00:10.433 2 Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)

Men's Sprint 1/4 Final: Heat 1 - Race 2 1 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 0:00:10.030 2 Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)

Men's Sprint 1/4 Final: Heat 2 - Race 1 1 Gregory Bauge (France) 0:00:10.472 2 Robert Forstemann (Germany)

Men's Sprint 1/4 Final: Heat 2 - Race 2 1 Gregory Bauge (France) 0:00:10.300 2 Robert Forstemann (Germany)

Men's Sprint 1/4 Final: Heat 3 - Race 1 1 Shane Perkins (Australia) 0:00:10.520 2 Jimmy Watkins (United States of America)

Men's Sprint 1/4 Final: Heat 3 - Race 2 1 Shane Perkins (Australia) 0:00:10.263 2 Jimmy Watkins (United States of America)

Men's Sprint 1/4 Final: Heat 4 - Race 1 1 Njisane Nicholas Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago) 0:00:10.545 2 Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)

Men's Sprint 1/4 Final: Heat 4 - Race 2 1 Njisane Nicholas Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago) 0:00:10.300 2 Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)