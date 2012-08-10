Strombergs repeats as Olympic champion in men's BMX
Pajon earns first gold for Colombia at London Olympics in women's BMX
|1
|Connor Fields (United States of America)
|6
|pts
|2
|Raymon van der Biezen (Netherlands)
|8
|3
|Liam Phillips (Great Britain)
|9
|4
|Andres Eduardo Jimenez Caicedo (Colombia)
|12
|5
|Edzus Treimanis (Latvia)
|14
|6
|Quentin Caleyron (France)
|18
|7
|Rihards Veide (Latvia)
|18
|8
|Khalen Young (Australia)
|25
|1
|Sam Willoughby (Australia)
|5
|pts
|2
|Twan van Gendt (Netherlands)
|8
|3
|Maris Strombergs (Latvia)
|10
|4
|Carlos Mario Oquendo Zabala (Colombia)
|11
|5
|David Herman (United States of America)
|15
|6
|Joris Daudet (France)
|16
|7
|Roger Rinderknecht (Switzerland)
|19
|8
|Marc Willers (New Zealand)
|26
|1
|Maris Strombergs (Latvia)
|0:00:37.576
|2
|Sam Willoughby (Australia)
|0:00:37.929
|3
|Carlos Mario Oquendo Zabala (Colombia)
|0:00:38.251
|4
|Raymon van der Biezen (Netherlands)
|0:00:38.492
|5
|Twan van Gendt (Netherlands)
|0:00:44.744
|6
|Andres Eduardo Jimenez Caicedo (Colombia)
|0:00:53.377
|7
|Connor Fields (United States of America)
|0:01:03.033
|8
|Liam Phillips (Great Britain)
|0:02:11.918
|1
|Caroline Buchanan (Australia)
|4
|pts
|2
|Shanaze Reade (Great Britain)
|5
|3
|Brooke Crain (United States of America)
|14
|4
|Laetitia le Corguille (France)
|15
|5
|Stefany Hernandez (Venezuela)
|15
|6
|Alise Post (United States of America)
|18
|7
|Sandra Aleksejeva (Latvia)
|19
|8
|Lauren Reynolds (Australia)
|19
|1
|Mariana Pajon (Colombia)
|3
|pts
|2
|Magalie Pottier (France)
|6
|3
|Laura Smulders (Netherlands)
|11
|4
|Sarah Walker (New Zealand)
|12
|5
|Aneta Hladikova (Czech Republic)
|16
|6
|Romana Labounkova (Czech Republic)
|17
|7
|Vilma Rimsaite (Lithuania)
|19
|8
|Squel Stein (Brazil)
|28
|1
|Mariana Pajon (Colombia)
|0:00:37.706
|2
|Sarah Walker (New Zealand)
|0:00:38.133
|3
|Laura Smulders (Netherlands)
|0:00:38.231
|4
|Laetitia le Corguille (France)
|0:00:38.476
|5
|Caroline Buchanan (Australia)
|0:00:38.903
|6
|Shanaze Reade (Great Britain)
|0:00:39.247
|7
|Magalie Pottier (France)
|0:00:39.395
|8
|Brooke Crain (United States of America)
|0:00:40.286
