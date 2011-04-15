Trending

Serbian Zsolt Der wins in Mesolonghi

Tamouridis maintains general classification lead

Image 1 of 5

Sven Forberger (Team NSP) and Harmen Mijnen (Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo)

Sven Forberger (Team NSP) and Harmen Mijnen (Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo)
(Image credit: International Tour of Hellas)
Image 2 of 5

The peloton during stage 2b

The peloton during stage 2b
(Image credit: International Tour of Hellas)
Image 3 of 5

One could easily get distracted with some of the stunning scenery

One could easily get distracted with some of the stunning scenery
(Image credit: International Tour of Hellas)
Image 4 of 5

Anastasios Kourmpetis gives the camera a smile

Anastasios Kourmpetis gives the camera a smile
(Image credit: International Tour of Hellas)
Image 5 of 5

The peloton during stage 2b

The peloton during stage 2b
(Image credit: International Tour of Hellas)

Two days and three stages of 17th International Tour of Greece have been completed with only 12 athletes making it through, without losing any time in Mesolonghi, in the country’s central-west.

Zsolt Der, racing for the National Team of Serbia, had his powerful abilities on show to take the win of the semi stage 2B after 118 km.

The LKT cycling team from Germany continued their solid appearance in Greece, to claim another two places on the podium. Tino Thomel, the winner of the first stage came second and Jacob Fiedler third.

Time trial winner Ioannis Tamouridis was able to stay with the first group on the road maintains the light blue jersey of the general classification, but Andreas Graf wasn’t so lucky. The cyclist from RC Arbo Wels lost 51 seconds and now is in fifth place. Second, just 11 seconds behind Tamouridis was Stefan Schafer from LKT Brandeburg and Marcus Fothen of team NSP was third with 44 seconds back.

Dean Podgornik (Manisaspor) stays with green jersey, Periklis Ilias (SP Tableware) has a companion in the mountains’ jersey, the Italian Alberto di Lorenzo (Meridiana - Kamen) who had also 7 points in KOM classification. In the young riders’ classification Nikias Arndt of LKT Brandeburg stays in white.

 

Full results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zsolt Der (Srb) National Team of Serbia2:34:39
2Tino Thomel (Ger) Team NSP
3Jacob Fiedler (Fra) Team NSP
4Stefan Schafer (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
5Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
6Martin Riska (Svk) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
7Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Team NSP
8Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor
9Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
10Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP
11Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
12Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP
13Sebastiaan Kamphuis (Ned) OWC Global Team0:00:26
14Florian Bissinger (Ger) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
15Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
16Ahmet Akdelek (Tur) Manisaspor
17Michael Weicht (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
18Marko Stankovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
19Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
20Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
21Pous Jaume Rovira (Spa) KTM Murcia Kastro
22Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
23Van Der Berg (Ned) OWC Global Team
24Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece
25Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
26Kenny Van Der Schueren (Bel) Worldofbike.gr
27Christoph Sokoll (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
28Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor
29Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
30Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor
31Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
32Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware
33Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
34Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong0:00:33
35Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen0:00:36
36Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
37Stavros Papadimitrakis (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
38Stefan Stadler (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
39Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Champion System-Hong Kong
40Nieck Busser (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
41Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor
42Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
43Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
44Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr
45Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) National Team of Greece
46Marien Wallink (Ned) OWC Global Team
47Goran Smelcerovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
48Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen
49Benjamin Hoeber (Ger) Profiline
50Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
51Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
52Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
53Neof Sakellaridis-Magkouras (Gre) SP Tableware
54Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
55Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
56Konstantinos Konstantinidis (Gre) National Team of Greece
57Zbigneiw Gucwa (Pol) Equipe CMI/BST
58Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong
59Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong
60Georgi Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
61Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
62Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
63Andreas Keuser (Ger) Worldofbike.gr
64Dragan Spasic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
65Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen
66Ruud Kooijmans (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo0:00:48
67Pavlos Chalkiopoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece
68Dejan Maric (Srb) National Team of Serbia
69Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
70Anastasios Kourmpetis (Gre) National Team of Greece
71Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
72Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
73Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
74Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor
75Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST
76Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg0:00:51
77Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove
78Job Smit (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
79Sebastiaan Beens (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
80Predrag Prokic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
81Lars Pria (Rom) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
82Mihai Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
83Marian Frunzeanu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
84Guillaume Soula (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
85Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece
86Ferry Bruckner (Aut) Profiline
87Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
88Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware
89Stafano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
90Emanuele Bindi (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
91Darko Blazevic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen
92Harald Gruber (Aut) Profiline
93Csicsaky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest0:01:23
94Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro0:01:31
95Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Partizan Powermove
96Daniel Reiter (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss0:01:36
97Julien Schick (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
98Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
99Thijs Poelstra (Ned) OWC Global Team
100Simeon Green (GBr) Equipe CMI/BST
101Peter Agtmaal (Ned) OWC Global Team0:02:49
102Wouter Groot (Ned) OWC Global Team
103Benjamin Trouche (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST0:03:00
104Konstatntinos Efstathiou (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro0:04:25
105Harmen Mijnen (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
106Nikolaos Nomikos (Gre) Worldofbike.gr0:04:35
107Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) Worldofbike.gr0:06:31
108Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP0:14:21
109Chistos Katrakis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr
110Mihail Rusu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
111Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
112Carol Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
DNFStavros Kanellopoulos (Gre) Profiline
DNFTimo Niesing (Ger) Profiline

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove3pts
2Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen2
3Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove3pts
2Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen2
3Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor1

Mountain 1 - Paliampela
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen3pts
2Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor2
3Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove1

Mountain 2 - 49.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen3pts
2Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove2
3Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Team NSP
2LKT-Team-Brandenburg
3National Team of Serbia
4RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
5Manisaspor
6Partizan Powermove
7SP Tableware
8Arbo Gebruder Weiss
9OWC Global Team
10KTM Murcia Kastro
11Meridiana - Kamen
12National Team of Greece
13Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
14Worldofbike.gr
15Champion System-Hong Kong
16Tusnad Cycling Team
17Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
18Equipe CMI/BST
19Profiline
20Dinamo Buchurest

General classification after stage 2b
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware6:32:46
2Stefan Schafer (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg0:00:11
3Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP0:00:44
4Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg0:00:51
5Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein0:00:56
6Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece0:01:16
7Zsolt Der (Srb) National Team of Serbia0:01:19
8Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebruder Weiss0:01:28
9Jacob Fiedler (Fra) Team NSP0:01:35
10Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
11Michael Weicht (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg0:01:37
12Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove0:01:56
13Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo0:01:59
14Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware0:02:06
15Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen0:02:10
16Martin Riska (Svk) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein0:02:11
17Pous Jaume Rovira (Spa) KTM Murcia Kastro0:02:12
18Florian Bissinger (Ger) Arbo Gebruder Weiss0:02:15
19Ruud Kooijmans (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo0:02:24
20Neof Sakellaridis-Magkouras (Gre) SP Tableware0:02:31
21Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong0:02:33
22Christoph Sokoll (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein0:02:36
23Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
24Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece0:02:37
25Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein0:02:40
26Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
27Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen0:02:43
28Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor
29Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Champion System-Hong Kong0:02:50
30Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware0:02:54
31Andreas Keuser (Ger) Worldofbike.gr0:03:05
32Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo0:03:06
33Anastasios Kourmpetis (Gre) National Team of Greece0:03:09
34Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong0:03:14
35Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo0:03:18
36Pavlos Chalkiopoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece0:03:19
37Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor0:03:20
38Benjamin Hoeber (Ger) Profiline0:03:27
39Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor0:03:28
40Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong
41Ahmet Akdelek (Tur) Manisaspor0:03:32
42Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
43Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor0:03:33
44Tino Thomel (Ger) Team NSP0:03:39
45Konstantinos Konstantinidis (Gre) National Team of Greece0:03:40
46Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP0:03:41
47Stefan Stadler (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss0:03:45
48Georgi Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team0:03:47
49Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg0:03:49
50Emanuele Bindi (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen0:03:51
51Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor0:03:56
52Marko Stankovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia0:03:57
53Van Der Berg (Ned) OWC Global Team0:04:04
54Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr
55Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware0:04:06
56Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove0:04:07
57Sebastiaan Kamphuis (Ned) OWC Global Team0:04:11
58Dragan Spasic (Srb) Partizan Powermove0:04:12
59Nieck Busser (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo0:04:14
60Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) National Team of Serbia0:04:15
61Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) National Team of Greece0:04:25
62Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg0:04:26
63Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro0:04:29
64Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
65Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware0:04:34
66Kenny Van Der Schueren (Bel) Worldofbike.gr0:04:37
67Zbigneiw Gucwa (Pol) Equipe CMI/BST
68Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg0:04:44
69Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team0:04:46
70Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen0:04:51
71Lars Pria (Rom) Arbo Gebruder Weiss0:04:57
72Marian Frunzeanu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
73Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen0:04:59
74Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove
75Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
76Goran Smelcerovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia0:05:03
77Darko Blazevic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen
78Job Smit (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo0:05:09
79Sebastiaan Beens (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo0:05:46
80Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein0:05:47
81Harald Gruber (Aut) Profiline0:05:49
82Julien Schick (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
83Predrag Prokic (Srb) National Team of Serbia0:05:56
84Daniel Reiter (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss0:06:07
85Guillaume Soula (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST0:06:13
86Ferry Bruckner (Aut) Profiline0:06:16
87Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST0:06:18
88Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Team NSP0:06:23
89Stafano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo0:06:40
90Simeon Green (GBr) Equipe CMI/BST0:06:58
91Csicsaky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest0:07:03
92Peter Agtmaal (Ned) OWC Global Team0:07:47
93Dejan Maric (Srb) National Team of Serbia0:07:52
94Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro0:08:05
95Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) Worldofbike.gr0:09:08
96Harmen Mijnen (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo0:09:37
97Nikolaos Nomikos (Gre) Worldofbike.gr0:10:08
98Benjamin Trouche (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST0:10:16
99Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP0:17:26
100Carol Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:18:00
101Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro0:19:52
102Marien Wallink (Ned) OWC Global Team0:22:57
103Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:23:57
104Stavros Papadimitrakis (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro0:24:02
105Mihai Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest0:24:39
106Thijs Poelstra (Ned) OWC Global Team0:25:48
107Wouter Groot (Ned) OWC Global Team0:26:46
108Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Partizan Powermove0:26:58
109Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo0:28:04
110Konstatntinos Efstathiou (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro0:28:14
111Mihail Rusu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest0:37:43
112Chistos Katrakis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr0:38:11

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor8pts
2Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove6
3Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen4
4Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove3
5Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor3

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware7pts
2Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen7
3Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware5
4Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove3
5Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor3
6Andreas Keuser (Ger) Worldofbike.gr2
7Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor2
8Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg6:33:37
2Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece0:00:25
3Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo0:01:08
4Neof Sakellaridis-Magkouras (Gre) SP Tableware0:01:40
5Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece0:01:46
6Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein0:01:49
7Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor0:02:37
8Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg0:02:58
9Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr0:03:13
10Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg0:03:35
11Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro0:03:38
12Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware0:03:43
13Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove0:04:08
14Job Smit (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo0:04:18
15Sebastiaan Beens (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo0:04:55
16Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein0:04:56
17Daniel Reiter (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss0:05:16
18Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST0:05:27
19Dejan Maric (Srb) National Team of Serbia0:07:01
20Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro0:07:14
21Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) Worldofbike.gr0:08:17
22Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro0:19:01
23Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:23:06
24Mihai Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest0:23:48
25Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Partizan Powermove0:26:07
26Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo0:27:13
27Konstatntinos Efstathiou (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro0:27:23

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1LKT-Team-Brandenburg19:41:07
2Team NSP0:01:42
3SP Tableware0:01:48
4RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein0:02:19
5National Team of Greece0:03:46
6Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo0:03:51
7Arbo Gebruder Weiss0:04:39
8Partizan Powermove0:05:23
9Manisaspor0:05:34
10Meridiana - Kamen0:05:40
11Champion System-Hong Kong0:05:48
12KTM Murcia Kastro0:05:59
13National Team of Serbia0:06:48
14Tusnad Cycling Team0:07:08
15Worldofbike.gr0:07:13
16Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo0:08:19
17OWC Global Team0:11:00
18Equipe CMI/BST0:12:13
19Profiline0:12:43
20Dinamo Buchurest0:13:08

Latest on Cyclingnews