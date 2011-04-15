Serbian Zsolt Der wins in Mesolonghi
Tamouridis maintains general classification lead
Two days and three stages of 17th International Tour of Greece have been completed with only 12 athletes making it through, without losing any time in Mesolonghi, in the country’s central-west.
Zsolt Der, racing for the National Team of Serbia, had his powerful abilities on show to take the win of the semi stage 2B after 118 km.
The LKT cycling team from Germany continued their solid appearance in Greece, to claim another two places on the podium. Tino Thomel, the winner of the first stage came second and Jacob Fiedler third.
Time trial winner Ioannis Tamouridis was able to stay with the first group on the road maintains the light blue jersey of the general classification, but Andreas Graf wasn’t so lucky. The cyclist from RC Arbo Wels lost 51 seconds and now is in fifth place. Second, just 11 seconds behind Tamouridis was Stefan Schafer from LKT Brandeburg and Marcus Fothen of team NSP was third with 44 seconds back.
Dean Podgornik (Manisaspor) stays with green jersey, Periklis Ilias (SP Tableware) has a companion in the mountains’ jersey, the Italian Alberto di Lorenzo (Meridiana - Kamen) who had also 7 points in KOM classification. In the young riders’ classification Nikias Arndt of LKT Brandeburg stays in white.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zsolt Der (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|2:34:39
|2
|Tino Thomel (Ger) Team NSP
|3
|Jacob Fiedler (Fra) Team NSP
|4
|Stefan Schafer (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|5
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|6
|Martin Riska (Svk) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|7
|Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Team NSP
|8
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor
|9
|Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|10
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP
|11
|Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|12
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP
|13
|Sebastiaan Kamphuis (Ned) OWC Global Team
|0:00:26
|14
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|15
|Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|16
|Ahmet Akdelek (Tur) Manisaspor
|17
|Michael Weicht (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|18
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|19
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|20
|Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|21
|Pous Jaume Rovira (Spa) KTM Murcia Kastro
|22
|Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|23
|Van Der Berg (Ned) OWC Global Team
|24
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|25
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|26
|Kenny Van Der Schueren (Bel) Worldofbike.gr
|27
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|28
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor
|29
|Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|30
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor
|31
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|32
|Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware
|33
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|34
|Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong
|0:00:33
|35
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|0:00:36
|36
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|37
|Stavros Papadimitrakis (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|38
|Stefan Stadler (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|39
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Champion System-Hong Kong
|40
|Nieck Busser (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|41
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor
|42
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|43
|Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|44
|Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr
|45
|Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|46
|Marien Wallink (Ned) OWC Global Team
|47
|Goran Smelcerovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|48
|Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen
|49
|Benjamin Hoeber (Ger) Profiline
|50
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|51
|Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|52
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|53
|Neof Sakellaridis-Magkouras (Gre) SP Tableware
|54
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|55
|Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|56
|Konstantinos Konstantinidis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|57
|Zbigneiw Gucwa (Pol) Equipe CMI/BST
|58
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong
|59
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong
|60
|Georgi Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
|61
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|62
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|63
|Andreas Keuser (Ger) Worldofbike.gr
|64
|Dragan Spasic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|65
|Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen
|66
|Ruud Kooijmans (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|0:00:48
|67
|Pavlos Chalkiopoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece
|68
|Dejan Maric (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|69
|Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|70
|Anastasios Kourmpetis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|71
|Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|72
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
|73
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|74
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor
|75
|Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST
|76
|Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:00:51
|77
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|78
|Job Smit (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|79
|Sebastiaan Beens (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|80
|Predrag Prokic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|81
|Lars Pria (Rom) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|82
|Mihai Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|83
|Marian Frunzeanu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|84
|Guillaume Soula (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
|85
|Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece
|86
|Ferry Bruckner (Aut) Profiline
|87
|Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|88
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware
|89
|Stafano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|90
|Emanuele Bindi (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|91
|Darko Blazevic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen
|92
|Harald Gruber (Aut) Profiline
|93
|Csicsaky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|0:01:23
|94
|Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:01:31
|95
|Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Partizan Powermove
|96
|Daniel Reiter (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|0:01:36
|97
|Julien Schick (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
|98
|Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|99
|Thijs Poelstra (Ned) OWC Global Team
|100
|Simeon Green (GBr) Equipe CMI/BST
|101
|Peter Agtmaal (Ned) OWC Global Team
|0:02:49
|102
|Wouter Groot (Ned) OWC Global Team
|103
|Benjamin Trouche (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
|0:03:00
|104
|Konstatntinos Efstathiou (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:04:25
|105
|Harmen Mijnen (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|106
|Nikolaos Nomikos (Gre) Worldofbike.gr
|0:04:35
|107
|Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) Worldofbike.gr
|0:06:31
|108
|Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP
|0:14:21
|109
|Chistos Katrakis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr
|110
|Mihail Rusu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|111
|Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|112
|Carol Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|DNF
|Stavros Kanellopoulos (Gre) Profiline
|DNF
|Timo Niesing (Ger) Profiline
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|3
|pts
|2
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|2
|3
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|3
|pts
|2
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|2
|3
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|3
|pts
|2
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor
|2
|3
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|3
|pts
|2
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|2
|3
|Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Team NSP
|2
|LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|3
|National Team of Serbia
|4
|RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|5
|Manisaspor
|6
|Partizan Powermove
|7
|SP Tableware
|8
|Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|9
|OWC Global Team
|10
|KTM Murcia Kastro
|11
|Meridiana - Kamen
|12
|National Team of Greece
|13
|Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|14
|Worldofbike.gr
|15
|Champion System-Hong Kong
|16
|Tusnad Cycling Team
|17
|Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|18
|Equipe CMI/BST
|19
|Profiline
|20
|Dinamo Buchurest
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|6:32:46
|2
|Stefan Schafer (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:00:11
|3
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP
|0:00:44
|4
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:00:51
|5
|Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:00:56
|6
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|0:01:16
|7
|Zsolt Der (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|0:01:19
|8
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|0:01:28
|9
|Jacob Fiedler (Fra) Team NSP
|0:01:35
|10
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|11
|Michael Weicht (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:01:37
|12
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|0:01:56
|13
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:01:59
|14
|Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:02:06
|15
|Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|0:02:10
|16
|Martin Riska (Svk) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:02:11
|17
|Pous Jaume Rovira (Spa) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:02:12
|18
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|0:02:15
|19
|Ruud Kooijmans (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|0:02:24
|20
|Neof Sakellaridis-Magkouras (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:02:31
|21
|Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong
|0:02:33
|22
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:02:36
|23
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|24
|Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece
|0:02:37
|25
|Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:02:40
|26
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|27
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|0:02:43
|28
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor
|29
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Champion System-Hong Kong
|0:02:50
|30
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|0:02:54
|31
|Andreas Keuser (Ger) Worldofbike.gr
|0:03:05
|32
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:03:06
|33
|Anastasios Kourmpetis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|0:03:09
|34
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong
|0:03:14
|35
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:03:18
|36
|Pavlos Chalkiopoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece
|0:03:19
|37
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor
|0:03:20
|38
|Benjamin Hoeber (Ger) Profiline
|0:03:27
|39
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor
|0:03:28
|40
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong
|41
|Ahmet Akdelek (Tur) Manisaspor
|0:03:32
|42
|Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|43
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor
|0:03:33
|44
|Tino Thomel (Ger) Team NSP
|0:03:39
|45
|Konstantinos Konstantinidis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|0:03:40
|46
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP
|0:03:41
|47
|Stefan Stadler (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|0:03:45
|48
|Georgi Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:03:47
|49
|Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:03:49
|50
|Emanuele Bindi (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|0:03:51
|51
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor
|0:03:56
|52
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|0:03:57
|53
|Van Der Berg (Ned) OWC Global Team
|0:04:04
|54
|Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr
|55
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware
|0:04:06
|56
|Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|0:04:07
|57
|Sebastiaan Kamphuis (Ned) OWC Global Team
|0:04:11
|58
|Dragan Spasic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|0:04:12
|59
|Nieck Busser (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|0:04:14
|60
|Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|0:04:15
|61
|Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|0:04:25
|62
|Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:04:26
|63
|Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:04:29
|64
|Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|65
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:04:34
|66
|Kenny Van Der Schueren (Bel) Worldofbike.gr
|0:04:37
|67
|Zbigneiw Gucwa (Pol) Equipe CMI/BST
|68
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:04:44
|69
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:04:46
|70
|Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen
|0:04:51
|71
|Lars Pria (Rom) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|0:04:57
|72
|Marian Frunzeanu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|73
|Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen
|0:04:59
|74
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|75
|Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|76
|Goran Smelcerovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|0:05:03
|77
|Darko Blazevic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen
|78
|Job Smit (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|0:05:09
|79
|Sebastiaan Beens (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|0:05:46
|80
|Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:05:47
|81
|Harald Gruber (Aut) Profiline
|0:05:49
|82
|Julien Schick (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
|83
|Predrag Prokic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|0:05:56
|84
|Daniel Reiter (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|0:06:07
|85
|Guillaume Soula (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
|0:06:13
|86
|Ferry Bruckner (Aut) Profiline
|0:06:16
|87
|Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST
|0:06:18
|88
|Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Team NSP
|0:06:23
|89
|Stafano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:06:40
|90
|Simeon Green (GBr) Equipe CMI/BST
|0:06:58
|91
|Csicsaky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|0:07:03
|92
|Peter Agtmaal (Ned) OWC Global Team
|0:07:47
|93
|Dejan Maric (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|0:07:52
|94
|Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:08:05
|95
|Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) Worldofbike.gr
|0:09:08
|96
|Harmen Mijnen (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|0:09:37
|97
|Nikolaos Nomikos (Gre) Worldofbike.gr
|0:10:08
|98
|Benjamin Trouche (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
|0:10:16
|99
|Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP
|0:17:26
|100
|Carol Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:18:00
|101
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:19:52
|102
|Marien Wallink (Ned) OWC Global Team
|0:22:57
|103
|Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:23:57
|104
|Stavros Papadimitrakis (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:24:02
|105
|Mihai Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|0:24:39
|106
|Thijs Poelstra (Ned) OWC Global Team
|0:25:48
|107
|Wouter Groot (Ned) OWC Global Team
|0:26:46
|108
|Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Partizan Powermove
|0:26:58
|109
|Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:28:04
|110
|Konstatntinos Efstathiou (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:28:14
|111
|Mihail Rusu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|0:37:43
|112
|Chistos Katrakis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr
|0:38:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor
|8
|pts
|2
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|6
|3
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|4
|4
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|3
|5
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware
|7
|pts
|2
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|7
|3
|Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|5
|4
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|3
|5
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor
|3
|6
|Andreas Keuser (Ger) Worldofbike.gr
|2
|7
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor
|2
|8
|Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|6:33:37
|2
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|0:00:25
|3
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:01:08
|4
|Neof Sakellaridis-Magkouras (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:01:40
|5
|Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece
|0:01:46
|6
|Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:01:49
|7
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor
|0:02:37
|8
|Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:02:58
|9
|Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr
|0:03:13
|10
|Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:03:35
|11
|Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:03:38
|12
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:03:43
|13
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|0:04:08
|14
|Job Smit (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|0:04:18
|15
|Sebastiaan Beens (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|0:04:55
|16
|Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:04:56
|17
|Daniel Reiter (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|0:05:16
|18
|Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST
|0:05:27
|19
|Dejan Maric (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|0:07:01
|20
|Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:07:14
|21
|Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) Worldofbike.gr
|0:08:17
|22
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:19:01
|23
|Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:23:06
|24
|Mihai Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|0:23:48
|25
|Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Partizan Powermove
|0:26:07
|26
|Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:27:13
|27
|Konstatntinos Efstathiou (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:27:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|19:41:07
|2
|Team NSP
|0:01:42
|3
|SP Tableware
|0:01:48
|4
|RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:02:19
|5
|National Team of Greece
|0:03:46
|6
|Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:03:51
|7
|Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|0:04:39
|8
|Partizan Powermove
|0:05:23
|9
|Manisaspor
|0:05:34
|10
|Meridiana - Kamen
|0:05:40
|11
|Champion System-Hong Kong
|0:05:48
|12
|KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:05:59
|13
|National Team of Serbia
|0:06:48
|14
|Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:07:08
|15
|Worldofbike.gr
|0:07:13
|16
|Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|0:08:19
|17
|OWC Global Team
|0:11:00
|18
|Equipe CMI/BST
|0:12:13
|19
|Profiline
|0:12:43
|20
|Dinamo Buchurest
|0:13:08
