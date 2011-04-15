Image 1 of 5 Sven Forberger (Team NSP) and Harmen Mijnen (Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo) (Image credit: International Tour of Hellas) Image 2 of 5 The peloton during stage 2b (Image credit: International Tour of Hellas) Image 3 of 5 One could easily get distracted with some of the stunning scenery (Image credit: International Tour of Hellas) Image 4 of 5 Anastasios Kourmpetis gives the camera a smile (Image credit: International Tour of Hellas) Image 5 of 5 The peloton during stage 2b (Image credit: International Tour of Hellas)

Two days and three stages of 17th International Tour of Greece have been completed with only 12 athletes making it through, without losing any time in Mesolonghi, in the country’s central-west.

Zsolt Der, racing for the National Team of Serbia, had his powerful abilities on show to take the win of the semi stage 2B after 118 km.

The LKT cycling team from Germany continued their solid appearance in Greece, to claim another two places on the podium. Tino Thomel, the winner of the first stage came second and Jacob Fiedler third.

Time trial winner Ioannis Tamouridis was able to stay with the first group on the road maintains the light blue jersey of the general classification, but Andreas Graf wasn’t so lucky. The cyclist from RC Arbo Wels lost 51 seconds and now is in fifth place. Second, just 11 seconds behind Tamouridis was Stefan Schafer from LKT Brandeburg and Marcus Fothen of team NSP was third with 44 seconds back.

Dean Podgornik (Manisaspor) stays with green jersey, Periklis Ilias (SP Tableware) has a companion in the mountains’ jersey, the Italian Alberto di Lorenzo (Meridiana - Kamen) who had also 7 points in KOM classification. In the young riders’ classification Nikias Arndt of LKT Brandeburg stays in white.

Full results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zsolt Der (Srb) National Team of Serbia 2:34:39 2 Tino Thomel (Ger) Team NSP 3 Jacob Fiedler (Fra) Team NSP 4 Stefan Schafer (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 5 Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 6 Martin Riska (Svk) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 7 Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Team NSP 8 Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor 9 Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware 10 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP 11 Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 12 Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP 13 Sebastiaan Kamphuis (Ned) OWC Global Team 0:00:26 14 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 15 Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 16 Ahmet Akdelek (Tur) Manisaspor 17 Michael Weicht (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 18 Marko Stankovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia 19 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 20 Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 21 Pous Jaume Rovira (Spa) KTM Murcia Kastro 22 Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 23 Van Der Berg (Ned) OWC Global Team 24 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece 25 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 26 Kenny Van Der Schueren (Bel) Worldofbike.gr 27 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 28 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor 29 Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) National Team of Serbia 30 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor 31 Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 32 Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware 33 Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 34 Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong 0:00:33 35 Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 0:00:36 36 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 37 Stavros Papadimitrakis (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 38 Stefan Stadler (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 39 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Champion System-Hong Kong 40 Nieck Busser (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 41 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor 42 Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team 43 Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 44 Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr 45 Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) National Team of Greece 46 Marien Wallink (Ned) OWC Global Team 47 Goran Smelcerovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia 48 Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen 49 Benjamin Hoeber (Ger) Profiline 50 Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team 51 Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team 52 Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 53 Neof Sakellaridis-Magkouras (Gre) SP Tableware 54 Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware 55 Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 56 Konstantinos Konstantinidis (Gre) National Team of Greece 57 Zbigneiw Gucwa (Pol) Equipe CMI/BST 58 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong 59 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong 60 Georgi Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team 61 Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 62 Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 63 Andreas Keuser (Ger) Worldofbike.gr 64 Dragan Spasic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 65 Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen 66 Ruud Kooijmans (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 0:00:48 67 Pavlos Chalkiopoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece 68 Dejan Maric (Srb) National Team of Serbia 69 Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 70 Anastasios Kourmpetis (Gre) National Team of Greece 71 Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 72 Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware 73 Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 74 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor 75 Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST 76 Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 0:00:51 77 Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove 78 Job Smit (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 79 Sebastiaan Beens (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 80 Predrag Prokic (Srb) National Team of Serbia 81 Lars Pria (Rom) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 82 Mihai Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 83 Marian Frunzeanu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 84 Guillaume Soula (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST 85 Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece 86 Ferry Bruckner (Aut) Profiline 87 Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 88 Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware 89 Stafano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 90 Emanuele Bindi (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 91 Darko Blazevic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen 92 Harald Gruber (Aut) Profiline 93 Csicsaky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 0:01:23 94 Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:01:31 95 Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Partizan Powermove 96 Daniel Reiter (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 0:01:36 97 Julien Schick (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST 98 Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 99 Thijs Poelstra (Ned) OWC Global Team 100 Simeon Green (GBr) Equipe CMI/BST 101 Peter Agtmaal (Ned) OWC Global Team 0:02:49 102 Wouter Groot (Ned) OWC Global Team 103 Benjamin Trouche (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST 0:03:00 104 Konstatntinos Efstathiou (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:04:25 105 Harmen Mijnen (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 106 Nikolaos Nomikos (Gre) Worldofbike.gr 0:04:35 107 Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) Worldofbike.gr 0:06:31 108 Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP 0:14:21 109 Chistos Katrakis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr 110 Mihail Rusu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 111 Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team 112 Carol Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team DNF Stavros Kanellopoulos (Gre) Profiline DNF Timo Niesing (Ger) Profiline

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 3 pts 2 Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 2 3 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 3 pts 2 Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 2 3 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor 1

Mountain 1 - Paliampela # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 3 pts 2 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor 2 3 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 1

Mountain 2 - 49.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 3 pts 2 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 2 3 Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Team NSP 2 LKT-Team-Brandenburg 3 National Team of Serbia 4 RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 5 Manisaspor 6 Partizan Powermove 7 SP Tableware 8 Arbo Gebruder Weiss 9 OWC Global Team 10 KTM Murcia Kastro 11 Meridiana - Kamen 12 National Team of Greece 13 Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 14 Worldofbike.gr 15 Champion System-Hong Kong 16 Tusnad Cycling Team 17 Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 18 Equipe CMI/BST 19 Profiline 20 Dinamo Buchurest

General classification after stage 2b # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware 6:32:46 2 Stefan Schafer (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 0:00:11 3 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP 0:00:44 4 Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 0:00:51 5 Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 0:00:56 6 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece 0:01:16 7 Zsolt Der (Srb) National Team of Serbia 0:01:19 8 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 0:01:28 9 Jacob Fiedler (Fra) Team NSP 0:01:35 10 Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 11 Michael Weicht (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 0:01:37 12 Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 0:01:56 13 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 0:01:59 14 Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware 0:02:06 15 Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 0:02:10 16 Martin Riska (Svk) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 0:02:11 17 Pous Jaume Rovira (Spa) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:02:12 18 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 0:02:15 19 Ruud Kooijmans (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 0:02:24 20 Neof Sakellaridis-Magkouras (Gre) SP Tableware 0:02:31 21 Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong 0:02:33 22 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 0:02:36 23 Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team 24 Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece 0:02:37 25 Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 0:02:40 26 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 27 Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 0:02:43 28 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor 29 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Champion System-Hong Kong 0:02:50 30 Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware 0:02:54 31 Andreas Keuser (Ger) Worldofbike.gr 0:03:05 32 Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 0:03:06 33 Anastasios Kourmpetis (Gre) National Team of Greece 0:03:09 34 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong 0:03:14 35 Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 0:03:18 36 Pavlos Chalkiopoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece 0:03:19 37 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor 0:03:20 38 Benjamin Hoeber (Ger) Profiline 0:03:27 39 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor 0:03:28 40 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong 41 Ahmet Akdelek (Tur) Manisaspor 0:03:32 42 Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 43 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor 0:03:33 44 Tino Thomel (Ger) Team NSP 0:03:39 45 Konstantinos Konstantinidis (Gre) National Team of Greece 0:03:40 46 Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP 0:03:41 47 Stefan Stadler (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 0:03:45 48 Georgi Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team 0:03:47 49 Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 0:03:49 50 Emanuele Bindi (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 0:03:51 51 Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor 0:03:56 52 Marko Stankovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia 0:03:57 53 Van Der Berg (Ned) OWC Global Team 0:04:04 54 Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr 55 Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware 0:04:06 56 Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 0:04:07 57 Sebastiaan Kamphuis (Ned) OWC Global Team 0:04:11 58 Dragan Spasic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 0:04:12 59 Nieck Busser (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 0:04:14 60 Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) National Team of Serbia 0:04:15 61 Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) National Team of Greece 0:04:25 62 Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 0:04:26 63 Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:04:29 64 Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 65 Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware 0:04:34 66 Kenny Van Der Schueren (Bel) Worldofbike.gr 0:04:37 67 Zbigneiw Gucwa (Pol) Equipe CMI/BST 68 Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 0:04:44 69 Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team 0:04:46 70 Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen 0:04:51 71 Lars Pria (Rom) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 0:04:57 72 Marian Frunzeanu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 73 Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen 0:04:59 74 Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove 75 Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team 76 Goran Smelcerovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia 0:05:03 77 Darko Blazevic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen 78 Job Smit (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 0:05:09 79 Sebastiaan Beens (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 0:05:46 80 Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 0:05:47 81 Harald Gruber (Aut) Profiline 0:05:49 82 Julien Schick (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST 83 Predrag Prokic (Srb) National Team of Serbia 0:05:56 84 Daniel Reiter (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 0:06:07 85 Guillaume Soula (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST 0:06:13 86 Ferry Bruckner (Aut) Profiline 0:06:16 87 Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST 0:06:18 88 Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Team NSP 0:06:23 89 Stafano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 0:06:40 90 Simeon Green (GBr) Equipe CMI/BST 0:06:58 91 Csicsaky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 0:07:03 92 Peter Agtmaal (Ned) OWC Global Team 0:07:47 93 Dejan Maric (Srb) National Team of Serbia 0:07:52 94 Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:08:05 95 Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) Worldofbike.gr 0:09:08 96 Harmen Mijnen (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 0:09:37 97 Nikolaos Nomikos (Gre) Worldofbike.gr 0:10:08 98 Benjamin Trouche (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST 0:10:16 99 Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP 0:17:26 100 Carol Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team 0:18:00 101 Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:19:52 102 Marien Wallink (Ned) OWC Global Team 0:22:57 103 Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team 0:23:57 104 Stavros Papadimitrakis (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:24:02 105 Mihai Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 0:24:39 106 Thijs Poelstra (Ned) OWC Global Team 0:25:48 107 Wouter Groot (Ned) OWC Global Team 0:26:46 108 Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Partizan Powermove 0:26:58 109 Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 0:28:04 110 Konstatntinos Efstathiou (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:28:14 111 Mihail Rusu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 0:37:43 112 Chistos Katrakis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr 0:38:11

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor 8 pts 2 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 6 3 Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 4 4 Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 3 5 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor 3

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware 7 pts 2 Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 7 3 Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware 5 4 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 3 5 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor 3 6 Andreas Keuser (Ger) Worldofbike.gr 2 7 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor 2 8 Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 6:33:37 2 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece 0:00:25 3 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 0:01:08 4 Neof Sakellaridis-Magkouras (Gre) SP Tableware 0:01:40 5 Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece 0:01:46 6 Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 0:01:49 7 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor 0:02:37 8 Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 0:02:58 9 Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr 0:03:13 10 Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 0:03:35 11 Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:03:38 12 Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware 0:03:43 13 Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove 0:04:08 14 Job Smit (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 0:04:18 15 Sebastiaan Beens (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 0:04:55 16 Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 0:04:56 17 Daniel Reiter (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 0:05:16 18 Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST 0:05:27 19 Dejan Maric (Srb) National Team of Serbia 0:07:01 20 Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:07:14 21 Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) Worldofbike.gr 0:08:17 22 Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:19:01 23 Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team 0:23:06 24 Mihai Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 0:23:48 25 Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Partizan Powermove 0:26:07 26 Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 0:27:13 27 Konstatntinos Efstathiou (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:27:23