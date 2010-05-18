Claudio Cucinotta made it two wins in a row for De Rosa-Stac Plastic as he claimed sprint win on stage three of the Tour of Japan. The Italian finished ahead of Zak Dempster (Rapha Condor-Sharp) and Takashi Miyazawa (Team Nippo).

Overall race leader Michael Matthews (Jayco-Skins) finished fourth and extended his tenure in the leader's jersey by at least another day. Matthews admitted afterwards he'd made a tactical error in the finale.

"The course wasn't too bad but my legs were a bit sore from yesterday's effort when I went pretty hard to try for the stage win so today really hurt me," said Matthews on the Jayco-Skins website. "I got over the last climb with the front group and my legs were feeling alright with the adrenalin rush of being up the front and ready to have a kick but I followed the wrong wheel in the sprint.

He added that the 160.7km stage had been a tough test after the opening two days of racing in Japan. "I also think I was a bit dehydrated today because even though it was a bit cloudy I was sweating a lot and I probably didn't drink enough," he added. "I'll know for next time."

Matthews remains nine seconds ahead of stage two winner Cristiano Salerno (De Rosa-Stac Plastic), with Darren Lapthorne (Rapha Condor-Sharp) in third overall, five seconds further back.

Earlier, Jayco-Skins had resigned themselves to conceding the overall lead after a threatening break had gone away. However, the absence of a Kazakhstani rider in the escape group meant the Kazakhstan national team saw them bring the race back together for the eventual bunch finish.

"When the break went we had a little talk at the back of the bunch. We already knew we weren't going to keep the jersey for the whole tour so we agreed we wouldn't smash ourselves to try and keep it today," said Matthews. "We hoped another team would bring it back and the Kazakhstani guys did the job which was lucky for us."

Full Results 1 Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 3:42:35 2 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 3 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Nippo 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 5 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 6 Motoi Nara (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 7 Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing 8 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 9 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 10 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong China 11 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 12 Nozomu Kimori (Jpn) University All Japan 13 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 14 Naoki Mukaigawa (Jpn) Matrix Powertag 15 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Team Nippo 16 Junya Sano (Jpn) Team Nippo 17 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong China 18 Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 19 Vincenzo Garofalo (Ita) Team Nippo 20 Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 21 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Team Nippo 22 Yeonguk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 23 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 24 Tomoya Kanoh (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 25 Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Shimano Racing 26 Yoshiyuki Abe (Jpn) Matrix Powertag 27 Tomoyuki Iino (Jpn) University All Japan 28 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 29 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing 30 Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong China 31 Ki Hong Yoo (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 32 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) University All Japan 33 Hidenori Nodera (Jpn) Shimano Racing 34 Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 35 Takahiro Yamashita (Jpn) Matrix Powertag 36 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 37 Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 38 Akira Kodan (Jpn) Pearl Izumi Sumita Ravanello 39 Takayuki Naganuma (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 40 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 41 Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Team Nippo 42 Peng Da Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports 43 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 44 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports 45 Kin San Wu (HKg) Hong Kong China 46 Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports 47 Keisuke Kamata (Jpn) Pearl Izumi Sumita Ravanello 48 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports 49 Kazuyuki Manabe (Jpn) Matrix Powertag 50 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 51 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 52 Makoto Nakamura (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 53 Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 54 Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:00:15 55 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:01:05 56 Peng Fei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports 57 Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 58 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:01:07 59 Shota Tsujimoto (Jpn) Pearl Izumi Sumita Ravanello 60 Mitsuhiro Matsumura (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 61 Tatsuhiro Hashimoto (Jpn) University All Japan 62 Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 63 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong China 64 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong China 0:01:17 65 Taichi Togao (Jpn) Pearl Izumi Sumita Ravanello 0:01:26 66 Hikaru Kosaka (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 0:01:56 67 Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 68 Akira Kakinuma (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 69 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 70 Shunsuke Horiuchi (Jpn) University All Japan 71 Masaki Takahashi (Jpn) University All Japan 0:02:45 72 Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 73 Masaru Fukuhara (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 74 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing 75 Yoshinori Iino (Jpn) Shimano Racing 76 Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 77 Makoto Iijima (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 78 Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 79 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team 80 Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 81 Kensyo Sawada (Jpn) Matrix Powertag 0:03:02 82 Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 83 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 84 Masaki Wakumoto (Jpn) Matrix Powertag 0:03:24 85 Masamichi Yamamoto (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:06:15 86 Kenji Itami (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 87 Samel Witmitz (Aus) Letua Cycling Team 0:07:54 88 James Ibrahim (Aus) Letua Cycling Team 89 Adrian Wye Kit Chuah (Mas) Letua Cycling Team 0:12:09 90 Shota Saito (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 0:13:39 91 Hafiz Rozli Mohd (Mas) Letua Cycling Team 0:20:05 DNF Mohd Razif Mohd Salleh (Mas) Letua Cycling Team DNF Ikki Yoneyama (Jpn) Pearl Izumi Sumita Ravanello DNF Yoshinori Suzuki (Jpn) Pearl Izumi Sumita Ravanello

General Classification after stage 3 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 6:19:08 2 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:00:09 3 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:00:14 4 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong China 5 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:17 6 Motoi Nara (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 7 Junya Sano (Jpn) Team Nippo 0:00:19 8 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:00:20 9 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 10 Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing 11 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Nippo 0:00:21 12 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 13 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 0:00:22 14 Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 15 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing 0:00:26 16 Vincenzo Garofalo (Ita) Team Nippo 17 Naoki Mukaigawa (Jpn) Matrix Powertag 0:00:28 18 Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Shimano Racing 0:00:29 19 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:30 20 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:00:32 21 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 22 Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 23 Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:00:33 24 Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports 25 Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 26 Yeonguk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 27 Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Team Nippo 28 Peng Da Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports 29 Takahiro Yamashita (Jpn) Matrix Powertag 0:00:34 30 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Team Nippo 0:00:35 31 Yoshiyuki Abe (Jpn) Matrix Powertag 32 Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong China 0:00:36 33 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) University All Japan 34 Makoto Nakamura (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 0:00:37 35 Hidenori Nodera (Jpn) Shimano Racing 36 Takayuki Naganuma (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 0:00:38 37 Tomoya Kanoh (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:00:39 38 Kazuyuki Manabe (Jpn) Matrix Powertag 39 Kin San Wu (HKg) Hong Kong China 0:00:43 40 Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:00:49 41 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong China 0:00:54 42 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 0:00:55 43 Akira Kodan (Jpn) Pearl Izumi Sumita Ravanello 0:00:59 44 Keisuke Kamata (Jpn) Pearl Izumi Sumita Ravanello 0:01:00 45 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:01:05 46 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:01:08 47 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:01:10 48 Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:01:13 49 Tomoyuki Iino (Jpn) University All Japan 0:01:14 50 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Team Nippo 51 Nozomu Kimori (Jpn) University All Japan 0:01:16 52 Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 0:01:23 53 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:01:46 54 Mitsuhiro Matsumura (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:01:52 55 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:01:58 56 Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:02:04 57 Tatsuhiro Hashimoto (Jpn) University All Japan 0:02:16 58 Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 0:02:24 59 Akira Kakinuma (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 0:02:56 60 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing 0:03:16 61 Shunsuke Horiuchi (Jpn) University All Japan 0:03:43 62 Makoto Iijima (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:03:48 63 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:03:59 64 Masaru Fukuhara (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:04:00 65 Kensyo Sawada (Jpn) Matrix Powertag 0:04:15 66 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong China 0:04:21 67 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:05:08 68 Peng Fei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:05:41 69 Taichi Togao (Jpn) Pearl Izumi Sumita Ravanello 0:06:12 70 Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 0:06:24 71 Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 0:06:47 72 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team 0:06:57 73 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:09:47 74 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong China 0:09:50 75 Yoshinori Iino (Jpn) Shimano Racing 0:10:24 76 Kenji Itami (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:10:40 77 Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:11:16 78 Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:11:40 79 Masaki Takahashi (Jpn) University All Japan 0:13:09 80 Shota Tsujimoto (Jpn) Pearl Izumi Sumita Ravanello 0:14:53 81 Hikaru Kosaka (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 0:15:37 82 James Ibrahim (Aus) Letua Cycling Team 0:15:58 83 Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:16:22 84 Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 85 Ki Hong Yoo (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 0:17:04 86 Masaki Wakumoto (Jpn) Matrix Powertag 0:17:24 87 Masamichi Yamamoto (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:19:51 88 Adrian Wye Kit Chuah (Mas) Letua Cycling Team 0:26:03 89 Shota Saito (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 0:27:27 90 Samel Witmitz (Aus) Letua Cycling Team 0:28:03 91 Hafiz Rozli Mohd (Mas) Letua Cycling Team 0:38:54

Points 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 44 pts 2 Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 31 3 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 25 4 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 25 5 Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing 25 6 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 25 7 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 20 8 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Nippo 19 9 Motoi Nara (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 18 10 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 14 11 Junya Sano (Jpn) Team Nippo 14 12 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong China 13 13 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 12 14 Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 12 15 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing 9 16 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong China 9 17 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 8 18 Vincenzo Garofalo (Ita) Team Nippo 8 19 Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 8 20 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 6 21 Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 5 22 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 5 23 Nozomu Kimori (Jpn) University All Japan 4 24 Takayuki Naganuma (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 3 25 Naoki Mukaigawa (Jpn) Matrix Powertag 2 26 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 1 27 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Team Nippo 1

Mountains Classification 1 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 21 pts 2 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 8 3 Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 6 4 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong China 5 5 Vincenzo Garofalo (Ita) Team Nippo 5 6 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Nippo 4 7 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 3 8 Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 3 9 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong China 3 10 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 2 11 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 2 12 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 2 13 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 1 14 Takayuki Naganuma (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 1