Cucinotta strikes in Mino

Matthews keep overall lead

Claudio Cucinotta made it two wins in a row for De Rosa-Stac Plastic as he claimed sprint win on stage three of the Tour of Japan. The Italian finished ahead of Zak Dempster (Rapha Condor-Sharp) and Takashi Miyazawa (Team Nippo).

Overall race leader Michael Matthews (Jayco-Skins) finished fourth and extended his tenure in the leader's jersey by at least another day. Matthews admitted afterwards he'd made a tactical error in the finale.

"The course wasn't too bad but my legs were a bit sore from yesterday's effort when I went pretty hard to try for the stage win so today really hurt me," said Matthews on the Jayco-Skins website. "I got over the last climb with the front group and my legs were feeling alright with the adrenalin rush of being up the front and ready to have a kick but I followed the wrong wheel in the sprint.

He added that the 160.7km stage had been a tough test after the opening two days of racing in Japan. "I also think I was a bit dehydrated today because even though it was a bit cloudy I was sweating a lot and I probably didn't drink enough," he added. "I'll know for next time."
Matthews remains nine seconds ahead of stage two winner Cristiano Salerno (De Rosa-Stac Plastic), with Darren Lapthorne (Rapha Condor-Sharp) in third overall, five seconds further back.

Earlier, Jayco-Skins had resigned themselves to conceding the overall lead after a threatening break had gone away. However, the absence of a Kazakhstani rider in the escape group meant the Kazakhstan national team saw them bring the race back together for the eventual bunch finish.

"When the break went we had a little talk at the back of the bunch. We already knew we weren't going to keep the jersey for the whole tour so we agreed we wouldn't smash ourselves to try and keep it today," said Matthews. "We hoped another team would bring it back and the Kazakhstani guys did the job which was lucky for us." 

Full Results
1Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic3:42:35
2Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
3Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Nippo
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
5Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
6Motoi Nara (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
7Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing
8Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
9Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
10Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong China
11Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
12Nozomu Kimori (Jpn) University All Japan
13Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
14Naoki Mukaigawa (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
15Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Team Nippo
16Junya Sano (Jpn) Team Nippo
17Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong China
18Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
19Vincenzo Garofalo (Ita) Team Nippo
20Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
21Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Team Nippo
22Yeonguk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
23Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
24Tomoya Kanoh (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
25Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Shimano Racing
26Yoshiyuki Abe (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
27Tomoyuki Iino (Jpn) University All Japan
28Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
29Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing
30Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong China
31Ki Hong Yoo (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
32Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) University All Japan
33Hidenori Nodera (Jpn) Shimano Racing
34Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
35Takahiro Yamashita (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
36Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
37Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
38Akira Kodan (Jpn) Pearl Izumi Sumita Ravanello
39Takayuki Naganuma (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
40Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
41Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Team Nippo
42Peng Da Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports
43Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
44Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports
45Kin San Wu (HKg) Hong Kong China
46Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports
47Keisuke Kamata (Jpn) Pearl Izumi Sumita Ravanello
48En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
49Kazuyuki Manabe (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
50Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
51Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
52Makoto Nakamura (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
53Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
54Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:15
55Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:01:05
56Peng Fei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports
57Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
58Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:01:07
59Shota Tsujimoto (Jpn) Pearl Izumi Sumita Ravanello
60Mitsuhiro Matsumura (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
61Tatsuhiro Hashimoto (Jpn) University All Japan
62Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
63Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong China
64King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong China0:01:17
65Taichi Togao (Jpn) Pearl Izumi Sumita Ravanello0:01:26
66Hikaru Kosaka (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen0:01:56
67Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
68Akira Kakinuma (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
69Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
70Shunsuke Horiuchi (Jpn) University All Japan
71Masaki Takahashi (Jpn) University All Japan0:02:45
72Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
73Masaru Fukuhara (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
74Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing
75Yoshinori Iino (Jpn) Shimano Racing
76Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
77Makoto Iijima (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
78Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
79Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
80Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
81Kensyo Sawada (Jpn) Matrix Powertag0:03:02
82Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
83Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
84Masaki Wakumoto (Jpn) Matrix Powertag0:03:24
85Masamichi Yamamoto (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:06:15
86Kenji Itami (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
87Samel Witmitz (Aus) Letua Cycling Team0:07:54
88James Ibrahim (Aus) Letua Cycling Team
89Adrian Wye Kit Chuah (Mas) Letua Cycling Team0:12:09
90Shota Saito (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen0:13:39
91Hafiz Rozli Mohd (Mas) Letua Cycling Team0:20:05
DNFMohd Razif Mohd Salleh (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
DNFIkki Yoneyama (Jpn) Pearl Izumi Sumita Ravanello
DNFYoshinori Suzuki (Jpn) Pearl Izumi Sumita Ravanello

General Classification after stage 3
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins6:19:08
2Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:09
3Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:00:14
4Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong China
5Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:17
6Motoi Nara (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
7Junya Sano (Jpn) Team Nippo0:00:19
8Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:00:20
9Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
10Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing
11Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Nippo0:00:21
12Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
13Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia0:00:22
14Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
15Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing0:00:26
16Vincenzo Garofalo (Ita) Team Nippo
17Naoki Mukaigawa (Jpn) Matrix Powertag0:00:28
18Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Shimano Racing0:00:29
19Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:30
20Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:32
21Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
22Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
23Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:33
24Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports
25Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
26Yeonguk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
27Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Team Nippo
28Peng Da Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports
29Takahiro Yamashita (Jpn) Matrix Powertag0:00:34
30Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Team Nippo0:00:35
31Yoshiyuki Abe (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
32Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong China0:00:36
33Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) University All Japan
34Makoto Nakamura (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen0:00:37
35Hidenori Nodera (Jpn) Shimano Racing
36Takayuki Naganuma (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen0:00:38
37Tomoya Kanoh (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:00:39
38Kazuyuki Manabe (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
39Kin San Wu (HKg) Hong Kong China0:00:43
40Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:00:49
41Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong China0:00:54
42Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia0:00:55
43Akira Kodan (Jpn) Pearl Izumi Sumita Ravanello0:00:59
44Keisuke Kamata (Jpn) Pearl Izumi Sumita Ravanello0:01:00
45Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports0:01:05
46En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:01:08
47Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:01:10
48Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:01:13
49Tomoyuki Iino (Jpn) University All Japan0:01:14
50Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Team Nippo
51Nozomu Kimori (Jpn) University All Japan0:01:16
52Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins0:01:23
53Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:01:46
54Mitsuhiro Matsumura (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:01:52
55Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:01:58
56Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:02:04
57Tatsuhiro Hashimoto (Jpn) University All Japan0:02:16
58Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins0:02:24
59Akira Kakinuma (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen0:02:56
60Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing0:03:16
61Shunsuke Horiuchi (Jpn) University All Japan0:03:43
62Makoto Iijima (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:03:48
63Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:03:59
64Masaru Fukuhara (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:04:00
65Kensyo Sawada (Jpn) Matrix Powertag0:04:15
66King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong China0:04:21
67Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:05:08
68Peng Fei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports0:05:41
69Taichi Togao (Jpn) Pearl Izumi Sumita Ravanello0:06:12
70Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen0:06:24
71Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins0:06:47
72Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team0:06:57
73Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:09:47
74Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong China0:09:50
75Yoshinori Iino (Jpn) Shimano Racing0:10:24
76Kenji Itami (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:10:40
77Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:11:16
78Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:11:40
79Masaki Takahashi (Jpn) University All Japan0:13:09
80Shota Tsujimoto (Jpn) Pearl Izumi Sumita Ravanello0:14:53
81Hikaru Kosaka (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen0:15:37
82James Ibrahim (Aus) Letua Cycling Team0:15:58
83Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:16:22
84Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
85Ki Hong Yoo (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia0:17:04
86Masaki Wakumoto (Jpn) Matrix Powertag0:17:24
87Masamichi Yamamoto (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:19:51
88Adrian Wye Kit Chuah (Mas) Letua Cycling Team0:26:03
89Shota Saito (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen0:27:27
90Samel Witmitz (Aus) Letua Cycling Team0:28:03
91Hafiz Rozli Mohd (Mas) Letua Cycling Team0:38:54

Points
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins44pts
2Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic31
3Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic25
4Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp25
5Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing25
6Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp25
7Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team20
8Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Nippo19
9Motoi Nara (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia18
10Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan14
11Junya Sano (Jpn) Team Nippo14
12Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong China13
13Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp12
14Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic12
15Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing9
16King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong China9
17Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team8
18Vincenzo Garofalo (Ita) Team Nippo8
19Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic8
20Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia6
21Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor5
22Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team5
23Nozomu Kimori (Jpn) University All Japan4
24Takayuki Naganuma (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen3
25Naoki Mukaigawa (Jpn) Matrix Powertag2
26Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic1
27Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Team Nippo1

Mountains Classification
1Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic21pts
2Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan8
3Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins6
4Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong China5
5Vincenzo Garofalo (Ita) Team Nippo5
6Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Nippo4
7Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia3
8Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor3
9Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong China3
10Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan2
11Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team2
12Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp2
13Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp1
14Takayuki Naganuma (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen1

Team Classification
1De Rosa -Stac Plastic18:58:20
2Aisan Racing Team0:00:05
3Geumsan Ginseng Asia0:00:10
4Team Nippo0:00:14
5Hong Kong China Team0:00:16
6Kazakhstan National Team0:00:17
7Shimano Racing0:00:21
8Matrix Powertag0:00:41
9Max Success Sports0:01:08
10University All Japan0:01:52
11Rapha Condor -Sharp0:02:35
12Team Jayco -Skins0:02:53
13Utsunomiya Blitzen0:03:07
14Bridgestone Anchor0:04:08
15Pearlizumi Sumita Ravanello0:06:38
16Letua Cycling Team0:43:32

