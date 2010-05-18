Cucinotta strikes in Mino
Matthews keep overall lead
Claudio Cucinotta made it two wins in a row for De Rosa-Stac Plastic as he claimed sprint win on stage three of the Tour of Japan. The Italian finished ahead of Zak Dempster (Rapha Condor-Sharp) and Takashi Miyazawa (Team Nippo).
Overall race leader Michael Matthews (Jayco-Skins) finished fourth and extended his tenure in the leader's jersey by at least another day. Matthews admitted afterwards he'd made a tactical error in the finale.
"The course wasn't too bad but my legs were a bit sore from yesterday's effort when I went pretty hard to try for the stage win so today really hurt me," said Matthews on the Jayco-Skins website. "I got over the last climb with the front group and my legs were feeling alright with the adrenalin rush of being up the front and ready to have a kick but I followed the wrong wheel in the sprint.
He added that the 160.7km stage had been a tough test after the opening two days of racing in Japan. "I also think I was a bit dehydrated today because even though it was a bit cloudy I was sweating a lot and I probably didn't drink enough," he added. "I'll know for next time."
Matthews remains nine seconds ahead of stage two winner Cristiano Salerno (De Rosa-Stac Plastic), with Darren Lapthorne (Rapha Condor-Sharp) in third overall, five seconds further back.
Earlier, Jayco-Skins had resigned themselves to conceding the overall lead after a threatening break had gone away. However, the absence of a Kazakhstani rider in the escape group meant the Kazakhstan national team saw them bring the race back together for the eventual bunch finish.
"When the break went we had a little talk at the back of the bunch. We already knew we weren't going to keep the jersey for the whole tour so we agreed we wouldn't smash ourselves to try and keep it today," said Matthews. "We hoped another team would bring it back and the Kazakhstani guys did the job which was lucky for us."
|1
|Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|3:42:35
|2
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|3
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Nippo
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|5
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|6
|Motoi Nara (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|7
|Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|8
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|9
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|10
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong China
|11
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|12
|Nozomu Kimori (Jpn) University All Japan
|13
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|14
|Naoki Mukaigawa (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|15
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Team Nippo
|16
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Team Nippo
|17
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong China
|18
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|19
|Vincenzo Garofalo (Ita) Team Nippo
|20
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|21
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Team Nippo
|22
|Yeonguk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|23
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|24
|Tomoya Kanoh (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|25
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|26
|Yoshiyuki Abe (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|27
|Tomoyuki Iino (Jpn) University All Japan
|28
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|29
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|30
|Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong China
|31
|Ki Hong Yoo (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|32
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) University All Japan
|33
|Hidenori Nodera (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|34
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|35
|Takahiro Yamashita (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|36
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|37
|Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|38
|Akira Kodan (Jpn) Pearl Izumi Sumita Ravanello
|39
|Takayuki Naganuma (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|40
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|41
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Team Nippo
|42
|Peng Da Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports
|43
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|44
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|45
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Hong Kong China
|46
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|47
|Keisuke Kamata (Jpn) Pearl Izumi Sumita Ravanello
|48
|En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|49
|Kazuyuki Manabe (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|50
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|51
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|52
|Makoto Nakamura (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|53
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|54
|Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:15
|55
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:01:05
|56
|Peng Fei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports
|57
|Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|58
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:01:07
|59
|Shota Tsujimoto (Jpn) Pearl Izumi Sumita Ravanello
|60
|Mitsuhiro Matsumura (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|61
|Tatsuhiro Hashimoto (Jpn) University All Japan
|62
|Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|63
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong China
|64
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong China
|0:01:17
|65
|Taichi Togao (Jpn) Pearl Izumi Sumita Ravanello
|0:01:26
|66
|Hikaru Kosaka (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|0:01:56
|67
|Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|68
|Akira Kakinuma (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|69
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|70
|Shunsuke Horiuchi (Jpn) University All Japan
|71
|Masaki Takahashi (Jpn) University All Japan
|0:02:45
|72
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|73
|Masaru Fukuhara (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|74
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|75
|Yoshinori Iino (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|76
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|77
|Makoto Iijima (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|78
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|79
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|80
|Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|81
|Kensyo Sawada (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|0:03:02
|82
|Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|83
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|84
|Masaki Wakumoto (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|0:03:24
|85
|Masamichi Yamamoto (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:06:15
|86
|Kenji Itami (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|87
|Samel Witmitz (Aus) Letua Cycling Team
|0:07:54
|88
|James Ibrahim (Aus) Letua Cycling Team
|89
|Adrian Wye Kit Chuah (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|0:12:09
|90
|Shota Saito (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|0:13:39
|91
|Hafiz Rozli Mohd (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|0:20:05
|DNF
|Mohd Razif Mohd Salleh (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ikki Yoneyama (Jpn) Pearl Izumi Sumita Ravanello
|DNF
|Yoshinori Suzuki (Jpn) Pearl Izumi Sumita Ravanello
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|6:19:08
|2
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:09
|3
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:00:14
|4
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong China
|5
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:17
|6
|Motoi Nara (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|7
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Team Nippo
|0:00:19
|8
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:00:20
|9
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|10
|Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|11
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Nippo
|0:00:21
|12
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|13
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|0:00:22
|14
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|15
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|0:00:26
|16
|Vincenzo Garofalo (Ita) Team Nippo
|17
|Naoki Mukaigawa (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|0:00:28
|18
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|0:00:29
|19
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:30
|20
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:32
|21
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|22
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|23
|Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:33
|24
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|25
|Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|26
|Yeonguk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|27
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Team Nippo
|28
|Peng Da Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports
|29
|Takahiro Yamashita (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|0:00:34
|30
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Team Nippo
|0:00:35
|31
|Yoshiyuki Abe (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|32
|Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong China
|0:00:36
|33
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) University All Japan
|34
|Makoto Nakamura (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|0:00:37
|35
|Hidenori Nodera (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|36
|Takayuki Naganuma (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|0:00:38
|37
|Tomoya Kanoh (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:00:39
|38
|Kazuyuki Manabe (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|39
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Hong Kong China
|0:00:43
|40
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:00:49
|41
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong China
|0:00:54
|42
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|0:00:55
|43
|Akira Kodan (Jpn) Pearl Izumi Sumita Ravanello
|0:00:59
|44
|Keisuke Kamata (Jpn) Pearl Izumi Sumita Ravanello
|0:01:00
|45
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:01:05
|46
|En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:01:08
|47
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:01:10
|48
|Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:01:13
|49
|Tomoyuki Iino (Jpn) University All Japan
|0:01:14
|50
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Team Nippo
|51
|Nozomu Kimori (Jpn) University All Japan
|0:01:16
|52
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|0:01:23
|53
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:01:46
|54
|Mitsuhiro Matsumura (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:01:52
|55
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:01:58
|56
|Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:02:04
|57
|Tatsuhiro Hashimoto (Jpn) University All Japan
|0:02:16
|58
|Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|0:02:24
|59
|Akira Kakinuma (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|0:02:56
|60
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|0:03:16
|61
|Shunsuke Horiuchi (Jpn) University All Japan
|0:03:43
|62
|Makoto Iijima (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:03:48
|63
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:03:59
|64
|Masaru Fukuhara (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:04:00
|65
|Kensyo Sawada (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|0:04:15
|66
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong China
|0:04:21
|67
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:05:08
|68
|Peng Fei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:05:41
|69
|Taichi Togao (Jpn) Pearl Izumi Sumita Ravanello
|0:06:12
|70
|Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|0:06:24
|71
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|0:06:47
|72
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|0:06:57
|73
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:09:47
|74
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong China
|0:09:50
|75
|Yoshinori Iino (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|0:10:24
|76
|Kenji Itami (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:10:40
|77
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:11:16
|78
|Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:11:40
|79
|Masaki Takahashi (Jpn) University All Japan
|0:13:09
|80
|Shota Tsujimoto (Jpn) Pearl Izumi Sumita Ravanello
|0:14:53
|81
|Hikaru Kosaka (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|0:15:37
|82
|James Ibrahim (Aus) Letua Cycling Team
|0:15:58
|83
|Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:16:22
|84
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|85
|Ki Hong Yoo (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|0:17:04
|86
|Masaki Wakumoto (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|0:17:24
|87
|Masamichi Yamamoto (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:19:51
|88
|Adrian Wye Kit Chuah (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|0:26:03
|89
|Shota Saito (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|0:27:27
|90
|Samel Witmitz (Aus) Letua Cycling Team
|0:28:03
|91
|Hafiz Rozli Mohd (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|0:38:54
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|44
|pts
|2
|Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|31
|3
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|25
|4
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|25
|5
|Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|25
|6
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|25
|7
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|20
|8
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Nippo
|19
|9
|Motoi Nara (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|18
|10
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|14
|11
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Team Nippo
|14
|12
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong China
|13
|13
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|12
|14
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|12
|15
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|9
|16
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong China
|9
|17
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|8
|18
|Vincenzo Garofalo (Ita) Team Nippo
|8
|19
|Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|8
|20
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|6
|21
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|5
|22
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|5
|23
|Nozomu Kimori (Jpn) University All Japan
|4
|24
|Takayuki Naganuma (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|3
|25
|Naoki Mukaigawa (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|2
|26
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|1
|27
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Team Nippo
|1
|1
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|21
|pts
|2
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|8
|3
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|6
|4
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong China
|5
|5
|Vincenzo Garofalo (Ita) Team Nippo
|5
|6
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Nippo
|4
|7
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|3
|8
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|3
|9
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong China
|3
|10
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|2
|11
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|2
|12
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|2
|13
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|1
|14
|Takayuki Naganuma (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|1
|1
|De Rosa -Stac Plastic
|18:58:20
|2
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|0:00:10
|4
|Team Nippo
|0:00:14
|5
|Hong Kong China Team
|0:00:16
|6
|Kazakhstan National Team
|0:00:17
|7
|Shimano Racing
|0:00:21
|8
|Matrix Powertag
|0:00:41
|9
|Max Success Sports
|0:01:08
|10
|University All Japan
|0:01:52
|11
|Rapha Condor -Sharp
|0:02:35
|12
|Team Jayco -Skins
|0:02:53
|13
|Utsunomiya Blitzen
|0:03:07
|14
|Bridgestone Anchor
|0:04:08
|15
|Pearlizumi Sumita Ravanello
|0:06:38
|16
|Letua Cycling Team
|0:43:32
