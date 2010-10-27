Van den Brand victorious in Woerden
Dutch champion takes first win of season
|1
|Daphny van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil
|2
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) BrainWash
|3
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona
|4
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
|5
|Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|6
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned)
|7
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned)
|8
|Sophie De Boer (Ned)
|9
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned)
|10
|Nikki Harris (GBr)
|11
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|12
|Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)
|13
|Helena Van Leijen
|14
|Nancy Bober (Bel)
|15
|Lana Verberne (Ned)
|16
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|17
|Hielke Elferink (Ned)
|18
|Britt Jochems (Ned)
|19
|Dirkje Bazuin (Ned)
|20
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|21
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)
|22
|Mika Ogishima (Jpn)
|23
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
|24
|Iris Ockeloen (Ned)
|25
|Kim Banga (Ned)
|26
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned)
|27
|Julia Schobben (Ned)
|28
|Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned)
|29
|Lizzy Witlox (Ned)
|30
|Nadine Liebe (Ned)
|31
|Joyce Van Der Peet (Ned)
|32
|Marjolein Claessen (Ned)
|33
|Ilona Valkenburg (Ned)
|34
|Lija Laizane (Lat)
|35
|Madara Furmane (Lat)
|36
|Romy Adegeest (Ned)
|37
|Pernilla Van Rozelaar (Ned)
|38
|Yulia Van Der Lee (Ned)
|39
|Anne Peer (Ned)
|DNF
|Reza Hormes (Ned)
|DNF
|Katrien Vermeiren (Bel)
|DNF
|Liga Šmite (Lat)
|DNF
|Veerle Goossens (Ned)
