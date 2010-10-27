Trending

Van den Brand victorious in Woerden

Dutch champion takes first win of season

Full Results
1Daphny van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil
2Sanne van Paassen (Ned) BrainWash
3Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona
4Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
5Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
6Arenda Grimberg (Ned)
7Sabrina Stultiens (Ned)
8Sophie De Boer (Ned)
9Linda Van Rijen (Ned)
10Nikki Harris (GBr)
11Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
12Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)
13Helena Van Leijen
14Nancy Bober (Bel)
15Lana Verberne (Ned)
16Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
17Hielke Elferink (Ned)
18Britt Jochems (Ned)
19Dirkje Bazuin (Ned)
20Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
21Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)
22Mika Ogishima (Jpn)
23Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
24Iris Ockeloen (Ned)
25Kim Banga (Ned)
26Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned)
27Julia Schobben (Ned)
28Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned)
29Lizzy Witlox (Ned)
30Nadine Liebe (Ned)
31Joyce Van Der Peet (Ned)
32Marjolein Claessen (Ned)
33Ilona Valkenburg (Ned)
34Lija Laizane (Lat)
35Madara Furmane (Lat)
36Romy Adegeest (Ned)
37Pernilla Van Rozelaar (Ned)
38Yulia Van Der Lee (Ned)
39Anne Peer (Ned)
DNFReza Hormes (Ned)
DNFKatrien Vermeiren (Bel)
DNFLiga Šmite (Lat)
DNFVeerle Goossens (Ned)

