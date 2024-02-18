Setmana Ciclista-Volta Comunitat Valenciana Fèmines 2024

Setmana Ciclista-Volta Comunitat Valenciana Fèmines Overview

When is Setmana Valenciana? Four stages from February 15-18

How long is Setmana Valenciana? 477km

Where does the race start? Tavernes de la Valldigna, Spain

Where does it finish? València, Spain

Marlen Ruesser took overall victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) won the final stage of the Setmana Valenciana in a bunch sprint following an attacking day of racing into València, as Marlen Reusser (SD Worx-Protime) sealed the overall victory.

Although the Setmana Ciclista-Volta Comunitat Valenciana Fèmines is not an event in the Women's WorldTour, it has grown in recent years to be one of the prominent ProSeries races of the early European season.

The race annually attracts both Spain-based outfits and top-tier teams because of its warmer climate and proximity to the team's pre-season training camps held in the Valencia, Altea, Calpe and Alicante areas.

Setmana Valenciana Facts Date: February 15-18, 2024

Location: Spain

Category: UCI ProSeries

How to Watch Setmana Valenciana

Setmana Ciclista Valenciana can be followed on Twitter with #SetmanaCiclista24. The stages are broadcast on YouTube by SportPublic TV here