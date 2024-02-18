Setmana Ciclista-Volta Comunitat Valenciana Fèmines 2024
Setmana Ciclista-Volta Comunitat Valenciana Fèmines Overview
When is Setmana Valenciana? Four stages from February 15-18
How long is Setmana Valenciana? 477km
Where does the race start? Tavernes de la Valldigna, Spain
Where does it finish? València, Spain
Setmana Valenciana: Marlen Reusser takes overall victory as Elisa Balsamo sprints to stage 4 win
Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) won the final stage of the Setmana Valenciana in a bunch sprint following an attacking day of racing into València, as Marlen Reusser (SD Worx-Protime) sealed the overall victory.
Setmana Ciclista-Volta Comunitat Valenciana Fèmines - Information
Although the Setmana Ciclista-Volta Comunitat Valenciana Fèmines is not an event in the Women's WorldTour, it has grown in recent years to be one of the prominent ProSeries races of the early European season.
The race annually attracts both Spain-based outfits and top-tier teams because of its warmer climate and proximity to the team's pre-season training camps held in the Valencia, Altea, Calpe and Alicante areas.
Date: February 15-18, 2024
Location: Spain
Category: UCI ProSeries
How to Watch Setmana Valenciana
Setmana Ciclista Valenciana can be followed on Twitter with #SetmanaCiclista24. The stages are broadcast on YouTube by SportPublic TV here
