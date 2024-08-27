Renewi Tour 2024
|Date
|August 28-September 1, 2024
|Start location
|Riemst, Belgium
|Finish location
|Geraardsbergen, Belgium
|Length
|745.7km
|UCI class
|WorldTour
|Last edition
|2023 Renewi Tour
Overview
The Renewi Tour is in its second year after a long history as a late-season WorldTour stage race, previously known as the Benelux Tour, BinckBank Tour and Eneco Tour.
This year's race takes place from August 28 through September 1 and features five stages across Belgium.
The Renewi Tour route starts outside Maastricht in Riemst before heading to Tessenderlo for a 15km individual time trial. Stage 3 brings riders to the coast for a 185km stage from Blankenberge to Ardooie, while the next day is a rather flat 177km stage from Oostburg to Aalter.
The final day is the key to the overall classification with a finish on the fabulous cobbled climb in Geraardsbergen, the Muur Kapelmuur.
World champion Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) leads a strong field of contenders that also includes Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty), defending champion Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates) and sprinters Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quickstep), Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny).
Renewi Tour start list
Data powered by FirstCycling
