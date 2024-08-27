Renewi Tour 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Renewi Tour 2023 Facts Date August 28-September 1, 2024 Start location Riemst, Belgium Finish location Geraardsbergen, Belgium Length 745.7km UCI class WorldTour Last edition 2023 Renewi Tour

Image 1 of 1 Tim Wellens of UAE Team Emirates celebrates at podium as GC winner for 2023 Renewi Tour (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)

Overview

The Renewi Tour is in its second year after a long history as a late-season WorldTour stage race, previously known as the Benelux Tour, BinckBank Tour and Eneco Tour.

This year's race takes place from August 28 through September 1 and features five stages across Belgium.

The Renewi Tour route starts outside Maastricht in Riemst before heading to Tessenderlo for a 15km individual time trial. Stage 3 brings riders to the coast for a 185km stage from Blankenberge to Ardooie, while the next day is a rather flat 177km stage from Oostburg to Aalter.

The final day is the key to the overall classification with a finish on the fabulous cobbled climb in Geraardsbergen, the Muur Kapelmuur.

World champion Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) leads a strong field of contenders that also includes Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty), defending champion Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates) and sprinters Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quickstep), Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny).

Renewi Tour start list

