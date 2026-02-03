Wout van Aert 'hurt' by suggestions Visma-Lease a Bike to blame for retirements of teammates Simon Yates and Fem van Empel

'I think it's a shame that the situation is being generalised when it's completely unfair'

Wout van Aert has spoken about the career stoppages of two high-profile Visma-Lease a Bike teammates, noting that his team hasn't been at fault as Simon Yates and Fem van Empel have stepped away from cycling.

Giro d'Italia winner Yates surprisingly announced his retirement from racing last month, while triple world cyclo-cross champion Van Empel put her career on hold in December after losing her "motivation and enjoyment" for the sport.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

