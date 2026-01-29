Why aren't all top teams taking on the Tour de France team time trial 'dress rehearsal' at Challenge Mallorca?

Visma-Lease a Bike and Ineos Grenadiers among teams opting against 24km Trofeo Ses Salines

Interest has been drumming up for Thursday's Trofeo Sel Salines, with the unusual change to a team time trial instead of a road race, incentivising several teams to bring top riders as a key testing opportunity for this year's Tour de France, which opens with a 19km TTT in Barcelona.

Remco Evenepoel is there with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, and UAE Team Emirates-XRG have brought many of the riders who could support Tadej Pogačar in July. So it begs the question, why isn't every top WorldTour team starting in the Challenge Mallorca race?

"The date and time didn’t work out well for us, because it’s so early in the season," explained Visma's Head of Racing, Grischa Niermann, to Wielerflits.

"This year we will again be going on an altitude training camp in February with a group of riders, instead of racing. The team time trial is a good move by the Challenge Mallorca, but unfortunately, we won’t be there."

Paris-Nice is the obvious next choice to test specifics for the Tour's opening day. The longstanding French one-week race also follows the same new timing format to the Tour – where each rider gets their own individual time and the team's times are stopped by the first rider stopping the line, not the fourth, as has long been the format.

"There are some big hitters here, the biggest hitters; Remco, who's here with the Red Bull team. And I think there's a lot of fascination about what will happen there, with them… well, with him, and they're making a lot of noise, and it's exciting to watch."

"Just before the start of a TTT, you don’t really have time to think about how hard it’s going to be – and that might even be an advantage. Preparation is the key, and we’ve invested a lot of time. I think we’re well prepared," said Lipowitz.

"Thursday is an important day, but not the most important one of the season. It’s no secret that we’re here to prepare for the Tour de France. If we can draw the right conclusions for July, it’s okay to make mistakes now. At this stage, it doesn’t have to be perfect," added Evenepoel.

Red Bull did have the advantage of Mallorca being their base for much of December and January, while many teams – Visma included – opt for the Costa Blanca in mainland Spain instead.

