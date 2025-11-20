'Something completely different' – Visma-Lease a Bike pro Tiesj Benoot swaps bikes for books to launch local reading week

Belgian's off-season includes opening local library reading week in his home village

Belgium Tiesj Benoot pictured at the start of the Men Elite raod race, a 202,5 km from Privas to Guilherand-Granges, at the UEC road European cycling championships, Sunday 05 October 2025, France. The European cycling championships Drome-Ardeche takes place from 1 to 5 October, France. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by DAVID PINTENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
Tiesj Benoot at the 2025 UEC Road European Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some European-based pros take off to exotic locations in their off-season, others simply stay at home and avoid suitcases at all costs.

However, when it comes to the number of riders opening the reading week at their local libraries – as Belgian pro Tiesj Benoot did this week – as their chosen November activity, it's fair to say it's an exception rather than the rule.

Earlier in the week, the 31-year-old read for half an hour from three books – all about cycling, naturally – to a young audience, an experience which he recognised was "something completely different for me, of course," he told Het Nieuwsblad.

A pro since 2015 and winner of stages in Paris-Nice as well as Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne and Strade Bianche in his time, the experienced Visma-Lease a Bike racer is soon to join Decathlon CMA CGM on a three-year contract. But he said that his venture into reading to a young audience, if new, was in no way daunting – just as he no longer felt nervous before the biggest bike race.

"A little at first, but after that: 'ça va'. I'm always a bit uneasy about speaking in front of an audience, but it wasn't too bad," he said.

Whilst Wednesday's reading material in Merelbeke library was entirely about cycling – 'The New Bike' by Darcy Day Zoells, 'Mouse Goes Cycling' by Lucy Cousins, and 'The Time Trial' by Rod Waters – Benoot said that he is not such a good reader himself.

