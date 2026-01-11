New men's Continental teams confirmed in US and South Africa by UCI as overall numbers decline by 46%

Only 20 women's teams on Continental level in 2026, with Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28 single option for riders in North America

APS Pro Cycling by Cadence Cyclery held a team camp in Texas in early January ahead of the team&#039;s inaugural UCI Continental season
The Union Cycliste Internationale posted the official list of 2026 Continental teams for the 2026 season on Saturday, with 105 listed for men and 20 for women. This represented a 46% drop in men's Continental team registrations in one year and a 27% reduction for the women.

Italy led the list of men's teams with 10, followed by seven teams registered in France, Germany, Netherlands and the United States. Just two years ago there were 178 men's Continental teams registered worldwide.

