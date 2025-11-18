Mark Renshaw departs XDS-Astana for Decathlon CMA CGM to bring expertise to 'sprint project'

Former star lead-out to guide new signing Olav Kooij and train in 2026, Heinrich Haussler also joins as DS for the Classics

AL MARJAN ISLAND - AL JAZIRAH AL HAMRA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Mark Renshaw of Australia sports director and Mark Cavendish of Great Britain and Team Astana-Qazagstan competes during the 6th UAE Tour 2024, Stage 3 a 176km stage from Al Marjan Island - Al Jazirah Al Hamra to Jebel Jais 1489m / #UCIWT / on February 21, 2024 in Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Mark Renshaw alongside Mark Cavendish in the Astana team car in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sprint expert Mark Renshaw has left XDS-Astana and joined Decathlon CMA CGM as a sports director to guide their "sprint project", which will be focussed on their new signing for 2026, Olav Kooij.

Renshaw was one of the best lead-out men in the peloton during his 15-year professional career, best known as being the last man in several of Mark Cavendish's elite trains on HTC-Highroad, Etixx-QuickStep and Dimension Data.

"The entire project is performance-driven, and the presence of a dedicated sprint train was the key factor that convinced me to join the team. It’s very motivating to be able to build something exceptional for the seasons to come."

"The arrival of Mark Renshaw and Heinrich Haussler aligns perfectly with the team’s vision for sporting and international development," said team director of sports strategy, Sebastien Joly.

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

