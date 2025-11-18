Mark Renshaw departs XDS-Astana for Decathlon CMA CGM to bring expertise to 'sprint project'

Sprint expert Mark Renshaw has left XDS-Astana and joined Decathlon CMA CGM as a sports director to guide their "sprint project", which will be focussed on their new signing for 2026, Olav Kooij.

Renshaw was one of the best lead-out men in the peloton during his 15-year professional career, best known as being the last man in several of Mark Cavendish's elite trains on HTC-Highroad, Etixx-QuickStep and Dimension Data.

After retiring in 2019, Renshaw has gone on to work as a sports director for XDS-Astana, where he rejoined Cavendish as part of the plan to win a record 35th Tour de France stage, which the Manx rider achieved in 2024 with his former lead-out de luxe in the team car.

Cavendish ended his career after that season, but Renshaw stayed another year with the Kazakhstani team after they received investment from Chinese bike manufacturer XDS. After looking set for relegation, the team executed a carefully-made plan to maximise points, ensuring they stayed in the WorldTour for 2026.

That goal was achieved, but Renshaw won't be there to see how they progress further, having committed his services to the French team, who are trying to become one of the top sprinting outfits in the peloton.

"I started my professional cycling career with a French team, so returning to France really feels like coming full circle. Working with some of the best sprinters in the peloton, with the goal of winning races at the highest level, is extremely motivating as a sports director," said Renshaw in the team's announcement.

"The entire project is performance-driven, and the presence of a dedicated sprint train was the key factor that convinced me to join the team. It’s very motivating to be able to build something exceptional for the seasons to come."

Kooij joined Decathlon from Visma-Lease a Bike to be their star fast man next season, and they've brought in Tobias Lund Andresen, Daan Hoole, Robbe Ghys, and now Renshaw as DS to build a full new sprint core.

Also joining the sports management of Decathlon CMA CGM, who have increased their budget for next season with the French shipping and logistics company coming on board, is Heinrich Haussler from Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe to bolster the Classics squad.

"The arrival of Mark Renshaw and Heinrich Haussler aligns perfectly with the team’s vision for sporting and international development," said team director of sports strategy, Sebastien Joly.

"Mark Renshaw will be dedicated to the sprint project, drawing on his experience as a lead-out man and his successes as a sports director. Heinrich Haussler will form an excellent team with Luke Rowe and Julien Jurdie for the Classics: his genuine passion for these races will be a real asset.

"Both are professionals who have witnessed the recent evolution of cycling. Their profiles represent a perfect balance between rider and sports director experience, with modern working methods."