‘It would be scary to see him even better’ - Tadej Pogačar on Remco Evenepoel’s move to Red Bull–Bora–Hansgrohe

One of the most striking moments in 2025 was watching Remco Evenepoel catch and pass Tadej Pogačar to win the time trial world title for the third time in a row.

Pogačar, by any measure, had an unfathomable season, his catalogue of victories was unprecedented. Even though Evenepoel already held two TT world titles, seeing him overtake the Slovenian was still astonishing. Days later, however, Pogačar reminded the world of his dominance with a blistering solo attack to claim his second straight road race world title in Rwanda, with Evenepoel settling for silver.

Throughout 2025, Evenepoel finished ahead of the UAE Team Emirates–XRG star three times, all in time trials: stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, stage 5 of the Tour de France, and the World Championships.

But on the road and in general classifications, Pogačar was untouchable. He won the Critérium du Dauphiné, where Evenepoel placed fourth, as well as the European Championships and Il Lombardia, in which the Belgian finished runner-up. He then dominated the Tour de France for a third consecutive year, a race Evenepoel ultimately abandoned.

Evenepoel has made it clear that his ultimate ambition remains winning the Tour de France, and the groundwork is already being laid. With his new team, Red Bull–Bora–Hansgrohe, the Belgian superstar is focused on becoming a rider capable of challenging both Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard at the sport’s highest level

In Milan to attend an event organised by his agent Alex Carrera, the world champion sat down for a quick chat with sporza.

“For himself, I think a change can be good; changes can sometimes be really good. He goes from one super team to another super team,” a relaxed and smiling Pogačar told sporza when asked about Evenepoel moving from Soudal-Quickstep to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe.

“It will be interesting to see if he can make another step, which I hope not, because he’s already so good and so dominant sometimes. It would be scary to see him even better.

“But I think he can do really good and I think the whole world is interested [to see] how he’s going to be at Red Bull, but I think maybe it’s going to be similar to what was now, in terms of [outside] view, but for him it will be a big change for sure.”