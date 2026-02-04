'I was doing a bit too much in general' - Adam Yates aiming to rectify 2025 errors as British star eyes repeat of Giro d'Italia and Tour de France double

UAE Team Emirates-XRG racer set to defend title at Tour of Oman

2026 Tour Down Under: Adam Yates prior to getting ready for stage 5 of the race
2026 Tour Down Under: Adam Yates prior to getting ready for stage 5 of the race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Adam Yates is hoping his difficult 2025 will be turned around in 2026, with an earlier than usual start at the Tour Down Under followed up with a defense of his 2024 and 2025 titles at the Tour of Oman.

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG all-rounder has become a pillar of the team's regular line-up, racing for Tadej Pogačar or as a leader in his own right in many races. But he told Cyclingnews before the start of the last WorldTour race of the Australian summer, the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race on Sunday, that he had "done a bit too much in general" in 2025, and so was hoping to ease back slightly on his program.

That said, Yates opted to do the Tour Down Under for the first time in his career in January having had holidays in Australia during the off-season. In addition and given there have been more than a few injuries in his squad - overall Down Under winner Jay Vine who fractured his wrist, 2025 champion Jhonatan Narváez and teammate Mikkel Bjerg and Stake Vegard Laengen were also out - Yates said that a previously unexpected start in the UAE Tour was now possible.

