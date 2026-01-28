'He'd have to be having a really bad day not to win' – Belgium aim for silver and bronze behind 'unbeatable' Mathieu van der Poel at Cyclo-cross Worlds

Belgian national cyclo-cross coach Angelo De Clercq has admitted that his riders will likely be hoping to at best fill out the podium behind Mathieu van der Poel in the elite men's race at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships on Sunday.

De Clercq will turn to the likes of Thibau Nys, Niels Vandeputte, and Michael Vanthourenhout for a performance in Hulst, with usual leader Wout van Aert absent after fracturing his ankle earlier this month.

Van der Poel, who will be racing on home ground, has been undefeated in 12 races this season, even coming through two punctures to win in Maasmechelen last Saturday and then soloing home to win by 1:20 in Hoogerheide on Sunday.

De Clercq discussed possible tactics that Belgium could employ at the Worlds, but admitted that taking silver or bronze may be the best outcome for his squad.

"Mathieu is pretty much unbeatable. He'd have to be having a really bad day not to win," he told WielerFlits.

"We have to be ready to be in position in the opening stages, with our strong riders. I'm not just looking at Thibau, but also at Niels Vandeputte. That first lap is extremely important to get through well, because it's so technical with uphills and sloping sections.

"Sometimes it's a bit demotivating for the other riders, because the difference is so big. But I think Thibau and Niels have fighting spirit. They're not giving up hope of being ready yet. If something happens to Mathieu, we want to be in the front row to take over and possibly become world champions. But of course, that will be very difficult."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

De Clercq said that the first two laps would be crucial for the race, adding that his team would keep track of Van der Poel's teammate, reigning under-23 world champion Tibor Del Grosso, who is a quick starter.

He named Del Grosso and Spaniard Felipe Orts as the top contenders for podium spots.

"Second and third place are also very important for us. But that won't be easy either, because both Del Grosso and Orts are riding very strongly. We need to get into a situation where we don't have to take the initiative in the chase," he said.

"Ideally, we're in the race, and hopefully, we can follow as long as possible. Then you automatically end up in second place, especially if Mathieu has his usual peak day."

Nys, who has six wins to his name this season and who lies second in the UCI World Cup rankings, should represent Belgium's best hope of a top result should an upset happen. The 23-year-old finished fourth at the weekend's races, however, with Del Grosso and Vandeputte in second and third.

On Sunday, he misjudged his effort late on and was passed in the sprint to lose second place, while a day earlier, he also lost out in the sprint for second. He was frustrated with the results, but De Clercq saw that as a positive sign for next weekend.

"Regarding Thibau's specific case, I don't see it as a negative. I think that disappointment will only motivate him and keep him focussed. Perhaps those setbacks will make him even more focussed and ready to go on that first lap," he said.

"If you look at the Championships of recent years, he's rarely let himself down. Last year, he even stood on the podium behind Van Aert and Van der Poel. And at the Belgian and European championships, he's often close.

"He's someone who, more than the others, can truly focus on a single moment. My confidence in Thibau remains high."