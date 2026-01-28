'He'd have to be having a really bad day not to win' – Belgium aim for silver and bronze behind 'unbeatable' Mathieu van der Poel at Cyclo-cross Worlds

News
By published

'I think that disappointment will only motivate him and keep him focussed' says national coach of Thibau Nys

GAVERE, BELGIUM - DECEMBER 26: (L-R) Thibau Nys of Belgium and Team Baloise Glowi Lions and Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin-Deceuninck compete during the 4th UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Gavere 2025 - Men&amp;apos;s Elite on December 26, 2025 in Gavere, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Thibau Nys will lead Belgium's battle against Mathieu van der Poel in Hulst (Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgian national cyclo-cross coach Angelo De Clercq has admitted that his riders will likely be hoping to at best fill out the podium behind Mathieu van der Poel in the elite men's race at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships on Sunday.

De Clercq will turn to the likes of Thibau Nys, Niels Vandeputte, and Michael Vanthourenhout for a performance in Hulst, with usual leader Wout van Aert absent after fracturing his ankle earlier this month.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.