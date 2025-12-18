'1,000 tickets flying out the door each day' as anticipation builds for Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel's first cyclocross showdown of the season in Antwerp

Belgian logs big 'CX is coming' training day on Wednesday as he prepares to make his season debut

Belgian Wout van Aert competes in the men&#039;s elite race of the &#039;Duinencross&#039; cyclocross cycling race, stage 5/8 in the X2O Badkamers Trophy, in Koksijde on January 4, 2024. (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
Wout van Aert in action during the cyclocross season two years ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert is putting the final touches on his preparations for his cyclocross season debut this weekend, with the Belgian set to make his return to the mud and sand – and face off against Mathieu van der Poel for the first time – at the UCI World Cup in Antwerp on Saturday.

The Belgian is set to ride a limited six-race 'cross campaign this season, making his return one of the most hotly anticipated events of the winter, and five confirmed races with eternal rival Van der Poel appointment viewing.

On Wednesday, Van Aert logged a 68km ride on his Cervelo R5-CX 'cross bike near his home in Herentals, named 'First day of school', while later in the day he put in another 70km of training, entitled 'Double Wednesday… CX is coming.'

